📆 New talks

Here’s the complete list of all the talks published since the last Tech Talks Weekly issue, grouped by conference, and ordered by the number of views for your convenience.

LDX3 London 2025 by LeadDev

GOTO 2024

"Some Principles From Real World Internal Developer Platform Engineering • Russ Miles • GOTO 2024" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 07 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 47m 47s

NDC Oslo 2025

AI Engineer 2025

KotlinConf 2025

QCon San Francisco 2024

JCON EUROPE 2025

ElixirConf EU 2025

"Live Video Styling with LiveView and Boombox - Feliks Pobiedziński | ElixirConf EU 2025" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 12 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 19m 55s

Conf42 O11y 2025

"Seeing Through the Chaos of Modern Systems | Naga Murali Krishna Koneru | Conf42 O11y 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 08 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 22m 02s

CITYJS 2024

Code BEAM Lite Stockholm 2025

"How I ended up writing Gleam for a living - Isaac Harris-Holt | Code BEAM Lite STO 2025" ⸱ +3k views ⸱ 07 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 18m 04s

Spring I/O 2025

ACCU 2025

RailsConf 2025

