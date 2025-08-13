Happy Wednesday 👋
🏆 Featured talks of the week
Here are our top recommendations this week. Make sure to watch or bookmark!
"Software engineering with GenAI | Gergely Orosz | LDX3 London 2025" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 10 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 27m 08s
tldw: In this talk, from gives a great overview how tech companies using AI as of today. CEOs claim AI will revolutionize coding, but engineers share mixed experiences. You’ll find answers to interesting questions like “why are founders and CEOs a lot more excited than engineers?” or “how much time do LLMs actually save, when used?” Finally, you’ll find some really interesting insights from (credited with creating the Test-Driven Development technique) when asked “how do LLMs compare to past technology step changes?"
Make sure to watch or bookmark!
"Zero-bug policy success - Peter Hilton - NDC Oslo 2025" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 06 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 53m 43s
tldw: The speaker shares the journey of implementing a zero-bug policy in a small Norwegian startup. The team shifted from dealing with a backlog of unresolved bugs to achieving a system with no open bugs. You’ll learn how they overcame objections and handled implementation challenges.
"Using GenAI on and inside your code, what could possibly go wrong? - Niels Tanis - NDC Oslo 2025" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 06 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 51m 35s
tldw: You'll learn how developers increasingly trust AI-generated code, but this can lead to vulnerabilities due to the fact LLMs were trained on insecure open source code. The speaker highlights concerns like jailbreaks, data poisoning, and intellectual property issues. Real data from studies show these risks and strategies to mitigate them.
"How to sell a big refactor or rewrite to the business? - Ivett Ördög - NDC Oslo 2025" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 06 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 48m 52s
tldw: The speaker challenges the "never rewrite" software dogma by presenting real-world case studies of successful refactors together with useful hints.
"Rethinking growing engineers in the age of AI | Meri Williams | LDX3 London 2025" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 06 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 23m 03s
tldw: You’ll learn how AI tools might push out junior engineering roles and what this means for training future senior engineers. You’ll find out why juniors need to learn foundational skills more actively, adapt to AI-assisted roles, and think critically.
"30 Tips for Secure JavaScript - Tanya Janca - NDC Oslo 2025" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 12 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 51s
tldw: You'll learn about common threats like XSS and strategies to tackle them. The speaker emphasizes avoiding inline scripting and using tools like DOMPurify to prevent attacks. She also highlights tips like using strict mode and validating user input properly.
I must admit that by the end, you’ll have a solid foundation for ensuring security in your JS projects!
"Slack like a pro: strategies for 10x engineering teams | Nacho Cougil (EN)" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 07 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 18s
tldw: In this talk, you'll learn how to use Slack effectively in engineering teams.
📆 New talks
Here’s the complete list of all the talks published since the last Tech Talks Weekly issue, grouped by conference, and ordered by the number of views for your convenience.
LDX3 London 2025 by LeadDev
"Rethinking growing engineers in the age of AI | Meri Williams | LDX3 London 2025" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 06 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 23m 03s
"Software engineering with GenAI | Gergely Orosz | LDX3 London 2025" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 10 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 27m 08s
"Lost and alone over the Pacific | Nick Means | LDX3 London 2025" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 08 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 36m 50s
"Escaping the rewrite trap | Camille Fournier | LDX3 London 2025" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 10 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 47s
"Leader or engineer? Navigating our technical identity crisis | Marcus Gardiner | LDX3 London 2025" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 09 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 12m 01s
"In praise of “normal engineers” | Charity Majors | LDX3 London 2025" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 10 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 17s
"10 things nobody tells you about OKRs | Neil Vass | LDX3 London 2025" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 08 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 37s
"How to delete everything: The clean-slate approach to technical strategy | Plum Ertz | LDX3 London" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 07 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 00s
"From dashboard soup to observability lasagna: Building better layers | Martha Lambert | LDX3 London" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 08 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 30s
"A quick tour of delivery management (and why it matters) | Pat Kua | LDX3 London 2025" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 10 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 17s
"Levelling up: Transitioning successfully into a manager of managers role | Gisela R. | LDX3 London" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 08 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 22m 39s
"Balancing direction and empowerment | Lara Hogan | LDX3 London 2025" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 10 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 07s
"Navigating LLM deployment: Tips, tricks, and techniques | Meryem Arik | LDX3 London 2025" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 09 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 14s
"From autocomplete to agents: AI coding assistance state of play | Birgitta Böckeler | LDX3 London" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 06 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 40s
"How Monzo tolerates full cloud outages | Andrew Lawson & Daniel Chatfield | LDX3 London 2025" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 07 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 46s
"Frictionless movement: How internal mobility transforms engineering culture | Tom Murton | LDX3" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 11 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 11m 10s
"Dressing to the 9s | Mark Robinson | LDX3 London 2025" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 06 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 23m 26s
"Using postmortems to break out of infinite loops | Adnan Karač | LDX3 London 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 08 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 12m 00s
"How to refactor without killing morale" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 08 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 34s
"Measuring the impact of AI in engineering" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 07 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 47m 49s
GOTO 2024
"Some Principles From Real World Internal Developer Platform Engineering • Russ Miles • GOTO 2024" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 07 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 47m 47s
NDC Oslo 2025
"Everything a .NET dev needs to know about configuration and secret management - Sander ten Brinke" ⸱ +4k views ⸱ 07 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 54m 48s
"Modernizing Legacy Code - While Not Bringing Down Prod - Joel Tosi - NDC Oslo 2025" ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 07 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 55m 23s
"Mastering Containers: A Practical Guide for .NET Developers - Oliver Sturm - NDC Oslo 2025" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 07 Aug 2025 ⸱ 01h 03m 37s
"JavaScript Blazingly FAST! Lessons from a Game Engine - Erik Onarheim - NDC Oslo 2025" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 06 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 55m 28s
"Modern Observability and Event Driven Architectures - Martin Thwaites & Ian Cooper - NDC Oslo 2025" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 06 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 51m 52s
"How to sell a big refactor or rewrite to the business? - Ivett Ördög - NDC Oslo 2025" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 06 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 48m 52s
"Tales from the trenches: Building a distributed system with Aspire and Dapr - Nico Vermeir" ⸱ +600 views ⸱ 07 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 56m 03s
"Workflows of Highly Functional App & Data Engineering Teams - Jerry Nixon - NDC Oslo 2025" ⸱ +600 views ⸱ 06 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 51m 15s
"Build Your Own Game Engine in the Browser - David Whitney - NDC Oslo 2025" ⸱ +600 views ⸱ 06 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 30s
"Why Hacking Isn’t Rocket Science - Martin Londal - NDC Oslo 2025" ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 07 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 37s
"Caulking the deployment gap: absolutely zero downtime deployments in Kubernetes - Øystein Blixhavn" ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 07 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 38m 29s
"The CSS You Don’t Know About - Lemon 🍋 - NDC Oslo 2025" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 12 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 59m 56s
".NET supply chain: Protecting against hidden threats - Tom van den Berg - NDC Oslo 2025" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 07 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 19s
"30 Tips for Secure JavaScript - Tanya Janca - NDC Oslo 2025" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 12 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 51s
"Zero-bug policy success - Peter Hilton - NDC Oslo 2025" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 06 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 53m 43s
"Back to the Future of Time Series Data - Heather Downing - NDC Conferences 2025" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 06 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 47m 22s
"Navigating Uncertainty in Software Development: Effective Planning Techniques - Jodi Jones" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 07 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 53s
"From null to applications on Kubernetes - Roberth Strand - NDC Oslo 2025" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 06 Aug 2025 ⸱ 01h 01m 21s
"Analytics for not-so-big data with DuckDB - David Ostrovsky - NDC Oslo 2025" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 06 Aug 2025 ⸱ 01h 02m 07s
"Using GenAI on and inside your code, what could possibly go wrong? - Niels Tanis - NDC Oslo 2025" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 06 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 51m 35s
"IaC Forged in Code: ARM/Bicep vs Terraform vs Pulumi - Mike Benkovich - NDC Oslo 2025" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 12 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 59m 44s
"Graph the planet: Wrangling GPU graph dataframes with GFQL - Sindre Breda - NDC Oslo 2025" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 07 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 48m 51s
"Maintaining a Library and a Community - Mark Erikson - NDC Oslo 2025" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 12 Aug 2025 ⸱ 01h 00m 04s
"Usability Testing is easier than you think - Jo Minney - NDC Oslo 2025" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 12 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 53m 52s
"Fokus Pokus - Shape your product Up! - Martin Gjesdal - NDC Oslo 2025" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 12 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 53m 17s
"DevOps is for Product Engineers, too. - Lesley Cordero - NDC Oslo 2025" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 12 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 57s
"Autonomy – From Buzzword to Business Value - John Inge Hervik - NDC Oslo 2025" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 12 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 36s
"Accessibility feedback loop: Continuous a11y improvement in your development life cycle - Tim Damen" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 12 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 18s
"Navigating through the Azure Messaging (over)choice -" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 12 Aug 2025 ⸱ 01h 04m 02s
AI Engineer 2025
"#define AI Engineer - Greg Brockman, OpenAI (ft. Jensen Huang)" ⸱ +37k views ⸱ 10 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 41m 05s
"Designing AI-Intensive Applications - swyx" ⸱ +15k views ⸱ 09 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 13m 02s
"On Engineering AI Systems that Endure The Bitter Lesson - Omar Khattab, DSPy & Databricks" ⸱ +8k views ⸱ 06 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 19m 12s
"Evals Are Not Unit Tests — Ido Pesok, Vercel v0" ⸱ +6k views ⸱ 06 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 15m 22s
"How to look at your data — Jeff Huber (Choma) + Jason Liu (567)" ⸱ +4k views ⸱ 06 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 19m 23s
"Vibe Coding with Confidence — Itamar Friedman, Qodo" ⸱ +3k views ⸱ 06 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 55s
"AI Automation that actually works: $100M, messy data, zero surprises - Tanmai Gopal, Hasura/PromptQL" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 06 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 17m 49s
KotlinConf 2025
"One Codebase, Three Platforms: X's Experience with Kotlin Multiplatform | Arkadii and Eric" ⸱ +4k views ⸱ 09 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 14m 53s
"Getting your Gradle setup right, at the right time | Marcin Mycek" ⸱ +4k views ⸱ 07 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 14m 32s
"GPT-5 writes Kotlin! Trying the newest OpenAI model in Junie and AI Assistant" ⸱ +3k views ⸱ 09 Aug 2025 ⸱ 01h 14m 56s
"Good Old Data | Andrey Zaytsev" ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 10 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 39m 30s
"Full Stream Ahead: Breaking the protocol barrier with http4k | Ivan Sanchez" ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 08 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 43m 27s
"kotlinx.rpc | Talking Kotlin #140" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 11 Aug 2025 ⸱ 01h 30m 53s
"Kickstarting AI Agent Development in Kotlin With Koog" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 12 Aug 2025 ⸱ 01h 20m 30s
"Building immersive VR apps for Meta Quest with Jetpack Compose | Samuel Gebre Yohannes" ⸱ +600 views ⸱ 12 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 12m 45s
QCon San Francisco 2024
"Security Theater EXPOSED: End Dev Pain & Build BLISS" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 07 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 38m 09s
"Sovereign Clouds, Hyperscalers and European Alternatives: InfoQ Dev Summit Munich 2025 Preview" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 06 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 41m 05s
"Continuous Deployment and Pair Programming for Lean Software Delivery Even Without Jira" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 11 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 54m 19s
JCON EUROPE 2025
"Virtual Threads, Structured Concurrency, Extent Locals: When to Use Them & How | Cay Horstmann (EN)" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 06 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 49m 36s
"Make Monitoring Easy for your Java Apps | Syed Usman Ahmad (EN)" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 09 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 40s
"All in on Java: Web Development with EclipseStore & Vaadin | Matti Tahvonen & Florian Habermann (EN)" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 10 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 51m 12s
"From CLIs to LLMs: 5 Cool Applications to Build with GraalVM | Alina Yurenko (EN)" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 08 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 47m 23s
"Black Friday Brilliance: Managing a Billion Transactions with Tech, Tactics | Jamie Coleman (EN)" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 11 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 12s
"Slack like a pro: strategies for 10x engineering teams | Nacho Cougil (EN)" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 07 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 18s
"Code, Confidence & Conquering Self-Doubt: Breaking Impostor Syndrome in Tech | Vincent Mayers (EN)" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 12 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 10s
ElixirConf EU 2025
"Live Video Styling with LiveView and Boombox - Feliks Pobiedziński | ElixirConf EU 2025" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 12 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 19m 55s
Conf42 O11y 2025
"Seeing Through the Chaos of Modern Systems | Naga Murali Krishna Koneru | Conf42 O11y 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 08 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 22m 02s
CITYJS 2024
"Victoria Quirante - A look inside the New React Native Architecture" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 10 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 22m 15s
"Zack Jackson - Redefining Module Federation in 2024: Beyond Webpack" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 08 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 14m 55s
Code BEAM Lite Stockholm 2025
"How I ended up writing Gleam for a living - Isaac Harris-Holt | Code BEAM Lite STO 2025" ⸱ +3k views ⸱ 07 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 18m 04s
Spring I/O 2025
"Modular RAG Architectures with Java and Spring AI by Thomas Vitale @ Spring I/O 2025" ⸱ +3k views ⸱ 06 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 49m 55s
"API Versioning In Spring Framework 7 by Rossen Stoyanchev @ Spring I/O 2025" ⸱ +3k views ⸱ 07 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 51m 20s
"Improving Spring Boot test efficiency by Sergei Chernov @ Spring I/O 2025" ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 06 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 37m 27s
"Getting your application production-ready with Actuator by Michael Vitz @ Spring I/O 2025" ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 07 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 01s
"Next level Kotlin support in Spring Boot 4 by Sébastien Deleuze @ Spring I/O 2025" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 06 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 42m 15s
"Selling Maintainability by Tom Hombergs @ Spring I/O 2025" ⸱ +900 views ⸱ 06 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 40m 24s
ACCU 2025
"C++ Exceptions are Code Compression - Khalil Estell - ACCU 2025" ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 08 Aug 2025 ⸱ 01h 22m 31s
"C++ Coroutines - Gods from the Machine - Phil Nash - ACCU 2025" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 06 Aug 2025 ⸱ 01h 31m 09s
"Bazel - Marcus Boerger - ACCU 2025" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 10 Aug 2025 ⸱ 01h 31m 26s
RailsConf 2025
"RailsConf 2025 The Modern View Layer Rails Deserves: A Vision for 2025 and Beyond by Marco Roth" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 09 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 34m 04s
"RailsConf 2025 Hotwire Native: A Rails developer’s secret tool to buildin... by Joe Masilotti" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 06 Aug 2025 ⸱ 01h 52m 34s
"RailsConf 2025 The Front-end is Omakase by Cameron Dutro" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 10 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 38m 19s
"RailsConf 2025 Closing Keynote by Aaron Patterson" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 10 Aug 2025 ⸱ 01h 11m 14s
"RailsConf 2025 How to instrument your Rails app with OpenTelemetry by Kayla Reopelle" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 07 Aug 2025 ⸱ 01h 38m 57s
"RailsConf 2025 The future of Rails begins in the browser by Vladimir Dementyev, Albert Pazderin" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 08 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 06s
"RailsConf 2025 From FTP to Kamal: 20 Years of Deploying Rails by Ben Curtis" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 08 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 19s
"RailsConf 2025 Silent Killers: Lessons from the Brink by Joe Leo" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 09 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 41s
"RailsConf 2025 The History of Rails in 10 Blog Posts by Joël Quenneville" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 09 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 57s
"RailsConf 2025 The Past, Present and Future of Background Job... to Mike, Rosa, Maciej, and Ben" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 06 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 54m 50s
"RailsConf 2025 Not Invented Here: Things Rails Didn't Innovate by Caleb Hearth" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 10 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 32s
"RailsConf 2025 Simplifying at Scale: 7 Years of Rails Architecture at Persona by Alex Coomans" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 07 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 27m 35s
"RailsConf 2025 Keeping the Rails Magic Alive After 18 Years by Wade Winningham" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 06 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 10s
"RailsConf 2025 An ActiveRecord Rewrite: the Story Behind the Attributes API by Tess Griffin" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 11 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 18m 58s
"RailsConf 2025 The Future of: PWAs on Rails by Edy Silva" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 11 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 27m 40s
"RailsConf 2025 From Resque to SolidQueue - Rethinking our background jobs for... by Andrew Markle" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 12 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 27m 14s
"RailsConf 2025 Unraveling the black box: past, present and future of... by Alicia RojasInd" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 11 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 27s
"RailsConf 2025 The Keynote of Keynotes by Aji Slater" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 07 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 56m 56s
"RailsConf 2025 How 10 years of RailsConf can inform the next 10 years of your career by Kevin Murphy" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 08 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 23m 08s
"RailsConf 2025 Contributing to Rails? Start with the Gems You Already Use by Yasuo Honda" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 12 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 02s
"RailsConf 2025 UX & Design for Rails Devs: Elevating the "One Person Framework"... by John Athayde" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 12 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 52s
