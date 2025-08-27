Happy Wednesday 👋

Warm welcome to Tech Talks Weekly #72!

You may have noticed there was no a newsletter last week, and that’s because I was away on vacation 🌴

But I have good news: I included recordings uploaded since last issue 2 weeks ago. So get ready, because we’ve got around ~200 new talks in the list!

Make sure to open it in a browser by clicking the 💥 post title and scroll all the way down. Additionally, some of TTW readers prefer to use Youtube “Watch later” playlist or Raindrop.io to bookmark the talks.

Before we start:

👉 Give Tech Talks Weekly a shoutout (see example) or share it with your friends/coworkers. This greatly helps me continue this mission.

👉 Like and/or restack this post to help me get better visibility here in Substack.

👉 ‼️ Fill out this short form to help me get to know you and send better content every week.



Thank you 🙏

Now, let’s jump right in!

🏆 Featured talks of the week

Here are our top recommendations this week. Make sure to watch or bookmark!

📆 New talks

Here’s the complete list of all the talks published since the last Tech Talks Weekly issue, grouped by conference, and ordered by the number of views for your convenience.

QCon San Francisco 2024

AI Engineer 2025

LDX3 London 2025 by LeadDev

Optimized AI 2025

Spring I/O 2025

KotlinConf 2025

JCON EUROPE 2025

CppCon 2025

NDC Oslo 2025

PyData Boston 2025

CityJS Athens 2024

RailsConf 2025 (Chicago)

Code BEAM Lite Stockholm 2025

ElixirConf EU 2025

ACCU 2025

C++ on Sea 2025

GOTO 2024

Beam Summit 2025

Data Science Conference MENA 25

That’s it for today!

‼️ Let me know what you think about this issue

Enjoy the weekend ☀️ and see you next week!