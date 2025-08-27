Happy Wednesday 👋
🏆 Featured talks of the week
Here are our top recommendations this week. Make sure to watch or bookmark!
"Encrypted Computation: What if Decryption Wasn’t Needed? • Katharine Jarmul • GOTO 2024" ⸱ +800 views ⸱ 14 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 34m 37s
tldw: This talk explores how machine learning can work on encrypted data without needing decryption. It covers homomorphic encryption and secure multi-party computation, explaining how these technologies allow data processing while maintaining privacy. You'll learn about the mathematical principles, such as commutativity, that facilitate this approach and see real-world applications.
"How BlackRock Builds Custom Knowledge Apps at Scale — Vaibhav Page & Infant Vasanth, BlackRock" ⸱ +12k views ⸱ 23 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 18m 47s
tldw: You’ll learn how BlackRock uses Kubernetes-native AI framework to build custom Knowledge Apps and how to scale AI for document extraction. The speakers discuss their modular framework that significantly reduced app development time, from months to days.
"Rebuilding at scale: A CTO’s journey in a high-growth fintech | Lee Provoost | LDX3 London 2025" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 16 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 49s
tldw: In this talk, you'll learn how a high-growth fintech tackled a platform rewrite by addressing "commercial debt" (a.k.a. the business decisions made during early growth that became limitations).
"From Junior to Staff Engineer in 15 Years: The Hard Truths" ⸱ +600 views ⸱ 25 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 43m 04s
tldw: The speaker discusses mindset shifts like the victim vs. player mentality and that execution > perfection. You’ll also learn some common pitfalls and actionable strategies like how to stay resilient during challenges and keep your work visible.
"Effortless execution: Designing processes that don’t need babysitting | Antonia Scheidel | LDX3" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 13 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 19s
tldw: You'll learn about five elements that make processes self-sustaining: making them minimally invasive, self-healing, transparent, socially reinforcing, and valuable.
"The five stages of workplace culture | Zoe Cunningham | LDX3 London 2025" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 18 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 11m 54s
tldw: The speaker describes a five-stage approach similar to Maslow’s hierarchy.
📆 New talks
Here’s the complete list of all the talks published since the last Tech Talks Weekly issue, grouped by conference, and ordered by the number of views for your convenience.
QCon San Francisco 2024
"From Junior to Staff Engineer in 15 Years: The Hard Truths" ⸱ +600 views ⸱ 25 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 43m 04s
"Why Rust Will Help You Deliver Better Low-latency Systems and Happier Developers" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 25 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 42m 59s
"Finding Your Engineering Bottleneck: The Hierarchy of Engineering Needs" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 22 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 30s
"Is WebAssembly the Secure, Efficient Alternative Everybody was Waiting for?" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 18 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 15s
AI Engineer 2025
"How BlackRock Builds Custom Knowledge Apps at Scale — Vaibhav Page & Infant Vasanth, BlackRock" ⸱ +12k views ⸱ 23 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 18m 47s
"Building an Agentic Platform — Ben Kus, CTO Box" ⸱ +12k views ⸱ 24 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 19m 06s
"The Next Unicorns: 7 Top AI startups from the HF0 Residency" ⸱ +6k views ⸱ 21 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 22m 16s
"Five hard earned lessons about Evals — Ankur Goyal, Braintrust" ⸱ +5k views ⸱ 23 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 19m 46s
"Multi Agent AI and Network Knowledge Graphs for Change — Ola Mabadeje, Cisco" ⸱ +3k views ⸱ 22 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 18m 49s
"Form factors for your new AI coworkers — Craig Wattrus, Flatfile" ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 22 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 15m 35s
"Fuzzing in the GenAI Era — Leonard Tang, Haize Labs" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 22 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 19m 12s
"Rishabh Garg, Tesla Optimus — Challenges in High Performance Robotics Systems" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 25 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 12m 43s
"Wisdom-Driven Knowledge Augmented Generation at Scale - Chin Keong Lam, Patho AI" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 22 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 18m 43s
"Perceptual Evaluations: Evals for Aesthetics — Diego Rodriguez, Krea.ai" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 23 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 16m 28s
LDX3 London 2025 by LeadDev
"Effortless execution: Designing processes that don’t need babysitting | Antonia Scheidel | LDX3" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 13 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 19s
"The performance curve: A legacy model in modern disguise | Alex Karp | LDX3 London 2025" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 18 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 23m 37s
"Better software faster | Laura Tacho | LDX3 London 2025" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 20 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 18s
"Don’t get toasted: A leader’s guide to mental well-being | Dominika Rogala | LDX3 London 2025" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 17 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 12m 13s
"Rethinking measurement for high-performing teams | Oge Opara-Nadi | LDX3 London 2025" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 16 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 33s
"From monitoring to mastery: Building an observability-driven culture | John Doran | LDX3 London 2025" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 17 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 15m 59s
"The five stages of workplace culture | Zoe Cunningham | LDX3 London 2025" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 18 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 11m 54s
"How to make the perfect decision | Andrew Harmel-Law | LDX3 London 2025" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 14 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 11m 49s
"Documentation and AI: How to write right now | Heidi Waterhouse | LDX3 London 2025" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 20 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 23m 57s
"Rebuilding at scale: A CTO’s journey in a high-growth fintech | Lee Provoost | LDX3 London 2025" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 16 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 49s
"Balancing autonomy, technical alignment, & speed through strategic collaboration | Elín Torfadóttir" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 24 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 50s
"Becoming an AI engineering company | Ben Seymour | LDX3 London 2025" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 22 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 23m 29s
"Getting excited about maintaining legacy systems | Blanca Garcia Gil | LDX3 London 2025" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 21 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 35s
"The million dollar bug: Quality leadership lessons from costly failures | Christine Pinto | LDX3" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 13 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 23m 58s
"What’s my job again? Developing self-management | Cate Huston | LDX3 London 2025" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 15 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 14m 44s
"Practical advice for technical decision-making while evolving systems in place | Inés Sombra | LDX3" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 24 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 27m 47s
"One does not simply... rebuild a product | Prakriti Mateti | LDX3 London 2025" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 17 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 39s
"Fast, informed, impactful: How to master decision-making | Katrin Freihofner | LDX3 London 2025" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 25 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 19m 38s
"From code to commerce: Engineering’s role in driving business growth | Rodney Woodruff | LDX3 London" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 20 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 07s
"Beyond the headlines: Engineering leadership in 2025 | Scott Carey | LDX3 London 2025" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 17 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 11m 17s
"Building the AI enablement playbook | Maria Gutierrez | LDX3 London 2025" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 23 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 28s
"Human-first leadership, AI-powered | Sterling Chin | LDX3 London 2025" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 23 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 31s
"Being secure by design: Engineer-led security | Dan Abel | LDX3 London 2025" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 21 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 23m 56s
"Accessibility needs better marketing | Manuel Cheța | LDX3 London 2025" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 15 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 23m 35s
"Tracking repository health at scale | Simon McManus | LDX3 London 2025" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 15 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 55s
"Shaped by demand: The power of fluid teams | Daniel Terhorst-North | LDX3 London 2025" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 14 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 23m 44s
"Everything you always wanted to know about game engines | Dan Webb | LDX3 London 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 25 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 14m 05s
"Y2K: The bug that didn't bite | Amir Safavi | LDX3 London 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 15 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 28s
"How to zoom out (and when to stop) | Neef Rehman | LDX3 London 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 25 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 13m 34s
"Training innovation: The key to long-term success | Mykola Kondratiuk | LDX3 London 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 22 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 11m 02s
"Managing diverse engineers for high-impact deliveries | Amtul Haq Ayesha | LDX3 London 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 24 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 23m 01s
"The creative technologist | Corey Latislaw | LDX3 London 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 25 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 33s
"Measuring productivity without freaking people out" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 22 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 53s
Optimized AI 2025
"Knowledge Graphs and LLMs in Action - Allessandro Negro" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 23 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 23m 16s
"Unlocking the Full Potential of LLMs: Advanced Prompt Engineering Techniques - Lakshmi Narasannagari" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 19 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 18m 34s
"Querying Databases with Function Calling - Connor Shorten" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 15 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 23m 18s
"Building Transparent and Ethical Generative AI Models in High-Stakes Industries - Praneeth Reddy" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 19 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 14m 09s
"Revolutionizing Enterprise Workflows with Glean AI Agents - Bruce Schonk" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 19 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 14m 21s
"Improving RAG Systems - Key Challenges and Solutions - Naresh Dulam" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 19 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 19m 14s
"Why Fraud Detection, Sports Betting, and Bitcoin Prediction Look Alike - Brent Zucker" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 15 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 23m 04s
"Memory-Augmented AI Agents: Enhancing Long-Term Reasoning and Context Awareness - Rahul Raja" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 19 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 15m 17s
"Double your Productivity at Work using these 3 GenAI Prompt Strategies - Patrick Hoeffel" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 23 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 18m 41s
"Leveraging AI for Faster Storage Access: A Graph-Neural-Network-Based Prefetcher - Faradawn Yang" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 15 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 12m 55s
"AI TechOps: Data and Infra for AI Foundation to Scale and Manage 1000s of Cohesive Agents" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 19 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 16m 47s
Spring I/O 2025
"Authorization in Spring Security: permissions, roles and beyond by Daniel Garnier-Moiroux @Spring IO" ⸱ +7k views ⸱ 19 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 49m 34s
"Crafting a self-documenting Modular Monolith with DDD principles (theory not included) @ Spring I/O" ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 25 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 52m 37s
"Virtual Threads, Structured Concurrency and Scoped Values: Putting it all together @ Spring I/O" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 26 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 47m 41s
"Building 12-Factor Spring Boot Applications: Simplicity, Scalability, and Best Practices @ Spring IO" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 26 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 05s
"Streamline Cloud-Native App Development Using CDEs by Saeed Zarinfam @ Spring I/O 2025" ⸱ +600 views ⸱ 25 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 52m 35s
"Simplifying cloud-native app testing across environments by Mauricio Salatino / Laurent Broudoux" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 25 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 49m 53s
KotlinConf 2025
"Build Websites in Kotlin & Compose HTML with Kobweb | David Herman" ⸱ +5k views ⸱ 21 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 41m 16s
"JSpecify: Java Nullness Annotations and Kotlin | David Baker" ⸱ +4k views ⸱ 13 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 15m 35s
"Large Scale Changes with AI – Migrating millions of lines of Java to Kotlin at Uber | Ty Smith" ⸱ +4k views ⸱ 25 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 43m 45s
"Project Sparkles: How Compose for Desktop is changing Android Studio | Chris Sinco, Sebastiano Poggi" ⸱ +4k views ⸱ 15 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 41m 05s
"47 Refactorings in 45 minutes | Duncan McGregor and Dmitry Kandalov" ⸱ +3k views ⸱ 14 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 39m 26s
"Building Smarter AI Agents With Koog" ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 19 Aug 2025 ⸱ 01h 41m 17s
"Event-Driven Analytics: Building Real-Time Dashboards with Apache Flink and Ktor | Viktor Gamov" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 16 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 59s
"APIs: How Hard Can They Be? | Aurimas Liutikas and Alan Viverette" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 21 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 37m 18s
"Data Analysis for finance in Kotlin | Enrique Lopez Manas" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 23 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 21s
"Fast inner dev loops for Kotlin Gradle builds | Alex Semin and Rodrigo Oliveira" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 19 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 39m 10s
"Extending Ktor for Server Side Development | Ido Flax" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 24 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 31s
"Multiplatform Settings: A case study in Multiplatform library development | Russell Wolf" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 17 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 35m 03s
"Kotlin's Gamebit: LLM less AI for Board Games | Dmytro Kurets" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 22 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 13m 51s
"Scale your Kotlin Multiplatform projects using dependency injection | Ralf Wondratschek" ⸱ +900 views ⸱ 26 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 21s
JCON EUROPE 2025
"A design pattern goes to the supermarket | Kaya Weers (EN)" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 16 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 40m 49s
"How I Solved Production Issues with OpenTelemetry (And How You Can Too) | Cees Bos (EN)" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 22 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 53s
"Modern Java - Ask Me Anything | Nicolai Parlog & Ana Maria Mihalceanu (EN)" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 19 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 48m 28s
"Strengthening Java Apps: Best Practices in Secure Coding for Java Developers | Sven Ruppert (EN)" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 21 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 24s
"Stream Gatherers | Karl Heinz Marbaise (EN)" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 24 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 05s
"Technical Enshittification: Why Everything is Horrible and How to Fix It | Baruch Sadogursky (EN)" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 15 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 52m 41s
"Migrating From Java EE - to SpringBoot Or Something Else? | Ondro Mihályi (EN)" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 13 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 48m 28s
"Understanding Buildpacks: A Deep Dive Into Their Functionality | Patrick Baumgartner (EN)" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 17 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 38s
"Why Bad Code Quality Is Not (Only) Your Fault | Annelore Egger (EN)" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 20 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 40s
"Build ChatGPT RAG Data Pipeline with RisingWave Stream Processor & Vector Store | Mary Grygleski EN" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 14 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 48m 36s
"Eleventh Time's the Charm - From J2EE to Jakarta 11 | Dirk Weil (EN)" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 18 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 42m 38s
"Software Developers Changed Everything - We Can Be Proud of Ourselves! | Carola Lilienthal (EN)" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 23 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 42m 31s
"AI-Powered Form Wizards: Chat, Click, Done | Loïc Magnette (EN)" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 25 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 47m 08s
"Distributed EclipseStore Applications and Microservices on Kubernetes | Christian Kuemmel (EN)" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 26 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 47m 41s
CppCon 2025
"Safe and Efficient C++ For Embedded Systems Training Course with 20+ Year Expert Andreas Fertig" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 14 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 19m 46s
"Uncover The Hidden Secret of C++ Memory Management With Assaf Tzur-El at his CppCon Training Course!" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 20 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 17m 40s
"Learn Why Experts Are Excited About C++ Reflection At Barry Revzin's CppCon 2025 Talk!" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 18 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 14m 47s
NDC Oslo 2025
"Bootable applications - an introduction - Michael Odden - NDC Oslo 2025" ⸱ +600 views ⸱ 26 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 41m 14s
"Let’s buy a car using the public project process! - Joakim Lund - NDC Oslo 2025" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 26 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 13m 53s
"Burnout from the Top – A Story of Falling, Learning, and Rising Again - Tom Erik Rozmara Frydenlund" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 26 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 15s
PyData Boston 2025
"Paddy Mullen - Looking at the Data with Buckaroo (PyData Boston 2025)" ⸱ +800 views ⸱ 17 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 49m 11s
"Andrew James - Building on PyTorch: Techniques for Extensibility and Innovation (PyData Boston July)" ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 17 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 57m 06s
"PyData Chicago August 2025 Meetup|Predicting Software Vulnerabilities: Code Metrics to LLM-Detection" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 22 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 52m 21s
CityJS Athens 2024
"Tobbe Lundberg - State-of-the-art React Server Components Developer Tooling" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 24 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 33m 04s
"Cody Zuschlag - Time to Rise: Hacking Mornings with JavaScript, Raspberry Pi, and Creativity" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 22 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 21m 22s
"Peter-Paul Koch - Pay the Web Forward" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 20 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 18m 40s
"Josh Wulf - Write once, run anywhere - cross-env JS" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 18 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 14m 31s
RailsConf 2025 (Chicago)
"RailsConf 2025 Off the Rails: Validating non-model classes with…ActiveModel? by Andy Andrea" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 13 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 42s
"RailsConf 2025 The Rails Story: Two Decades of Design and Decisions by Ratnadeep Deshmane" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 14 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 33s
"RailsConf 2025 Rails Framework Defaults: Defusing the Time Bomb in Your Upgraded App by Josh Puetz" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 13 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 50s
"RailsConf 2025 Internationalization on Rails: Unpacking the Rails I18n Toolkit by Chris Fung" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 13 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 01s
Code BEAM Lite Stockholm 2025
"Torus: PostgreSQL Search in Ecto - Dima Mikielewicz | Code BEAM Lite STO 2025" ⸱ +600 views ⸱ 14 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 21m 06s
"Easier Lint Authoring with Semantic Search and (...)- Alan Zimmerman | Code BEAM Lite STO 2025" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 21 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 21m 56s
ElixirConf EU 2025
"Elixir for Automated Reasoning - David Fuenmayor | ElixirConf EU 2025" ⸱ +600 views ⸱ 19 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 21m 28s
"Developing Secure Web Applications with Phoenix - Eli Kroumova | ElixirConf EU 2025" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 26 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 18s
"Smart Mapping:Optimizing Compute Across Cloud and Edge in IoT Networks - Peer Stritzinger |Code BEAM" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 20 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 40m 24s
ACCU 2025
"Software Engineering Completeness - Peter Muldoon - ACCU 2025" ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 13 Aug 2025 ⸱ 01h 16m 44s
"Challenges and Benefits of Upgrading Sea of Thieves From C++14 to C++20 - Keith Stockdale ACCU 2025" ⸱ +6k views ⸱ 22 Aug 2025 ⸱ 01h 04m 40s
"C++ ♥ Python - Accelerating Python With C++ - Alex Dathskovsky - ACCU 2025" ⸱ +600 views ⸱ 20 Aug 2025 ⸱ 01h 21m 26s
"Agility ≠ Speed - Agile Development - Kevlin Henney - ACCU 2025" ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 15 Aug 2025 ⸱ 01h 30m 57s
"If Writing C++ Coroutines Goes Over My Head, Where Do I Even Begin with Debugging? - André Brand" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 17 Aug 2025 ⸱ 01h 28m 51s
"Continuous Integration (CI) for Large Scale Package-Based C, C++ Projects With Conan2 - ACCU 2025" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 24 Aug 2025 ⸱ 01h 20m 29s
C++ on Sea 2025
"Three Cool Things in C++26: Safety, Reflection & std::execution - Herb Sutter - C++ on Sea 2025" ⸱ +18k views ⸱ 14 Aug 2025 ⸱ 01h 11m 10s
"Building Robust Inter-Process Queues in C++ - Jody Hagins - C++ on Sea 2025" ⸱ +3k views ⸱ 19 Aug 2025 ⸱ 01h 07m 13s
"The Pattern Matching We Already Have - Braden Ganetsky - C++ on Sea 2025" ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 21 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 57m 35s
"Namespaces 101 - Sandor DARGO - C++ on Sea 2025" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 17 Aug 2025 ⸱ 01h 16m 29s
"Understanding C++ Value Categories: lvalue, rvalue, xvalue, std::move, std::forward & Best Practices" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 24 Aug 2025 ⸱ 01h 01m 35s
"An Introduction to Reinforcement Learning - Snake Your Way out of a Paper Bag - Frances Buontempo" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 26 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 52m 54s
GOTO 2024
"Encrypted Computation: What if Decryption Wasn’t Needed? • Katharine Jarmul • GOTO 2024" ⸱ +800 views ⸱ 14 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 34m 37s
Beam Summit 2025
"Exabyte-scale Streaming Iceberg IO with Beam, Ray, and DeltaCAT - Beam Summit 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 14 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 21m 37s
"Using Apache Beam to power and scale a data engineering transformation at a Financial Exchange" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 14 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 48s
"How Beam serves models with vLLM - Beam Summit 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 14 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 18m 43s
"Dataflow Cost Calculator - Beam Summit 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 14 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 15m 25s
"Integrating LLMs and Embedding models into Beam pipelines using langchain - Beam Summit 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 18 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 13m 19s
"Real-time Threat Detection at Box with Apache Beam - Beam Summit 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 14 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 15m 13s
"Choosing The Right Boat For Your Stream - Beam Summit 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 14 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 35s
"Integration of Batch and Streaming data processing with Apache Beam - Beam Summit 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 18 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 35s
"3.0 and Beyond: The Future of Beam - Beam Summit 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 14 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 37s
"Data Quality in ML Pipelines - Beam Summit 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 14 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 21m 14s
"Leveraging Apache Beam for Enhanced Financial Insights - Beam Summit 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 14 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 37m 57s
"Bridging BigQuery and ClickHouse with Apache Beam - Beam Summit 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 14 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 19m 16s
"Dataflow for Beginners - Beam Summit 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 14 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 34m 27s
"Talk to your pipeline: how to use AI to create dynamic transforms in streaming - Beam Summit 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 14 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 21m 14s
"A Tour of Apache Beam’s New Iceberg Connector - Beam Summit 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 14 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 16m 51s
"Scalable Prompt Optimization in Apache Beam LLM Workflows - Beam Summit 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 14 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 16m 16s
"Growing the Apache Beam Community: Resources, Contributions, and Collaboration - Beam Summit 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 14 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 15m 52s
"Leveraging LLMs for Agentic Workflow Orchestration in Apache Beam YAML Pipelines - Beam Summit 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 14 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 16m 41s
"Scaling Real-Time Feature Generation Platform @Lyft - Beam Summit 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 14 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 27m 57s
"The ASF data ecosystem, bridging the data stream with Apache Beam - Beam Summit 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 14 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 18m 11s
"Architecting Real-Time Blockchain Intelligence with Apache Beam and Apache Kafka - Beam Summit 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 14 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 17m 12s
"Dataflow Streaming Innovations - Beam Summit 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 14 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 12s
"Optimize parallelism for reading from Apache Kafka to Dataflow - Beam Summit 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 14 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 17m 03s
"Revisiting Splittable DoFn in KafkaIO - Beam Summit 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 14 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 36m 43s
"Simplified Streaming Anomaly Detection with Apache Beam's Latest Transform - Beam Summit 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 14 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 21m 31s
"Build Seamless Data Ecosystems - Beam Summit 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 18 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 16m 54s
"Introduction to the Apache Beam RAG package - Beam Summit 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 14 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 17m 02s
"Remote LLM Inference with Apache Beam - Beam Summit 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 14 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 20s
"See the Full Picture: Integrating Beam/Dataflow into Your Distributed Traces - Beam Summit 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 14 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 18m 50s
"A Deep Dive into Beam Python Type Hinting - Beam Summit 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 14 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 21m 35s
"Superpowering Agents with Apache Beam - Beam Summit 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 14 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 22m 18s
"Managed transforms - power of Beam without maintenance overheads - Beam Summit 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 14 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 18m 48s
"Streaming Databases with Bigtable and Apache Beam - Beam Summit 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 14 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 17m 54s
"From taming energy market data to hyperparameter hunting at scale - Beam Summit 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 14 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 17m 49s
"Real-Time Predictive Modeling with MLServer, MLFlow, and Apache Beam - Beam Summit 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 14 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 36m 59s
"Enhancing Data Quality for AI Success - Beam Summit 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 14 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 12m 49s
"Making Changes, Running Patched Pipeline, and Contributing back to Beam - Beam Summit 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 14 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 23m 21s
"Real-Time Medical Record Processing - Beam Summit 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 14 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 19m 37s
"Many Data Formats, One Data Lake - Beam Summit 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 14 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 40m 36s
"Scalable Drug Discovery with Apache Beam: From R-Groups to Crystal Structures - Beam Summit 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 14 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 19m 39s
Data Science Conference MENA 25
"Integrating AI into Your Apps A Developer's Guide to Generative AI APIs | Hany Saad | DSC MENA 25" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 20 Aug 2025 ⸱ 01h 38m 12s
"Harnessing the Power of LLMs in Advanced Analytics | Ahmed Abulkhair | DSC MENA 25" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 20 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 23m 53s
"AI Advantage Reinventing SME Operations | Samitha Nagasinghe | DSC MENA 25" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 20 Aug 2025 ⸱ 01h 15m 54s
"Bias, Explainability, and Accountability: The Data Scientist's Burden | Youssef Kandil | DSC MENA 25" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 06s
"Real-Time Structural Health Monitoring Using Physics-Driven Digital Twins | Shady Adib | DSC MENA 25" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 20 Aug 2025 ⸱ 01h 22m 36s
"Cloud Powered Fintech: The Future of Financial Services | Michael Moufeed | DSC MENA 25" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 20 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 26s
"FinTech Startups vs Traditional Financial Institutions| Mohamed F., Basma R., Rana K. El S., Asmaa M" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 20 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 35m 34s
"Data Without Direction: The Cost of Ignoring the Business Model | Mohamed Fetiha | DSC MENA 25" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 22m 08s
"How AI Is Transforming Medical Imaging | Svetlana Krunic | DSC MENA 25" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 13s
"Banking Transformation with AI: Extracting Value and Pioneering Change | Dr. Amira A. | DSC MENA 25" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 20 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 40s
"AI in Finance From Insight to Action | Manoj Tyagi | DSC MENA 25" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 20 Aug 2025 ⸱ 01h 29m 51s
"RAG How To Talk To Your Data | Sohaila Diab | DSC MENA 25" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 20 Aug 2025 ⸱ 01h 32m 47s
"How to Construct and Assess Your First LLM Based RAG System | AbdElRhman ElMoghazy | DSC MENA 25" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 20 Aug 2025 ⸱ 01h 33m 43s
"AI-Driven Strategies for Financial Innovation | Rana Kamal El Sharqawy | DSC MENA 25" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 20 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 17m 50s
"Stay Ahead in AI with Product Engineering and AI Native Tools | Basalt Mounir | DSC MENA 25" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 20 Aug 2025 ⸱ 01h 24m 20s
"The intersection of Quantum Computing and Generative AI GenAI | Sameh Zaghloul | DSC MENA 25" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 20 Aug 2025 ⸱ 01h 35m 08s
"AI, Metaverse & Blockchain: Shaping Digital Realities | Suren M. | DSC MENA 25" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 20 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 15s
"AI Powered Fraud Detection for Payments & Transactions | Maimoon Saleem | DSC MENA 25" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 20 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 34m 33s
"AI Coding Agents and How to Code Them | Alex Shershebnev | DSC MENA 25" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 20 Aug 2025 ⸱ 01h 27m 40s
"AI for Good: Transforming Industries with Ethical & Innovative Solutions |Nourhan Fooda |DSC MENA 25" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 20 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 32m 40s
"Open Source LLMs — Powering AI Accessibility and Innovation | D Bouabdallah, S Zaghloul, K Sunshev" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 20 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 41m 51s
"The Future of Healthcare – AI’s Promise and the Challenges Ahead | Ashraf Bacheet & Mark Hanna" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 20 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 27m 56s
"Multi dimensional audience segmentations in products | Aliaksandr Zhastkou | DSC MENA 25" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 20 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 49m 34s
"Learn Like a Leader, Prompt Like a Pro: A Very Virtuous Cycle | Katherine Munro | DSC MENA 25" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 11s
"The AI Slingshot: How Small Teams Beat the Big Guys | Wael Salloum | DSC MENA 25" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 20 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 36m 00s
"Traditional Governance Dead: How AI and GenAI Are Revolutionizing Governance | Ahmed El-Shafie" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 20 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 50s
"AI-Powered Research: Accelerating Public Sector Transformation in the MENA Region | Medhat Kandil" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 20 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 17m 02s
"Generative AI with Diffusion Models | Ahmed Ezzat | DSC MENA 25" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 20 Aug 2025 ⸱ 01h 21m 02s
"Beyond Transactions: Leading Fintech with Data, AI, and Monetization | Asmaa Magdy | DSC MENA 25" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 20 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 19m 48s
"Agentic AI: What It Is and Why It Matters | Omar Sedeek | DSC MENA 25" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 20 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 37s
"Transforming the MENA Region with GenAI Enhanced Digital Twins & the IOE | S. Adib | DSC MENA 25" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 20 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 21m 14s
"Battling the Machine: Cutting-Edge Attacks and Defenses in Generative AI | Mohammad Essam | DSC MENA" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 20 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 18s
"AI-Powered Strategy in the Age of Innovation | Laila Kakar | DSC MENA 25" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 20 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 24s
"Data-Driven Transformation: Scaling Businesses with AI, Ethics, and Strategic Vision | D Bouabdallah" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 20 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 14m 11s
"AI & Data Science: Driving Innovation or Guarding Digital Borders? | DSC MENA 25" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 20 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 35m 51s
"Building Efficient and Frugal Image Data Processing Pipelines | Anna Chi | DSC MENA 25" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 20 Aug 2025 ⸱ 01h 03m 53s
"Inclusive & Ethical NLP Design Building AI for Everyone | Eve L. Parker & Hannah Claus | DSC MENA 25" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 20 Aug 2025 ⸱ 01h 26m 22s
"Task management for Data Professionals Ensuring clarity, timeliness & Impact| Natalia D. |DSC MENA25" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 20 Aug 2025 ⸱ 01h 25m 29s
"How RAG is Redefining AI Capabilities | Dina Helmy | DSC MENA 25" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 20 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 56s
"Turning Data into a Strategic Asset | W Hossam, M Fouad, N Eldin Zoghly, A van der Haar, A El-Shafie" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 20 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 29s
"From Raw Data to Real Impact: Lessons from Real-World Transformations | Amr Saleh DSC MENA 25" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 20 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 32s
"From Risk to Resilience: How Security Can Shape the Future of Fintech | Nour A. Eldayem |DSC MENA25" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 20 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 21m 44s
