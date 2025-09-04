Happy Thursday 👋
🏆 Featured talks of the week
Here are our top recommendations this week. Make sure to watch or bookmark!
Python: The Documentary | An origin story ⸱ +288k views ⸱ 28 Aug 2025 ⸱ 01h 24m 04s
"This 90-minute documentary features Guido van Rossum, Travis Oliphant, Barry Warsaw, and many more, and they tell the story of Python’s rise, its community-driven evolution, the conflicts that almost tore it apart, and the language’s impact on... well… everything."
"Take the Polar Plunge: A Fearless Introduction to Apache Iceberg™ | Danica Fine (EN)" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 29 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 54s
tldw: The talk covers key features such as schema evolution, hidden partitioning, and ACID-compliant transactions. The speaker delves into the Iceberg ecosystem, including open-source tools and query engines, and shows an interesting demo.
"You don't need Elasticsearch! Fuzzy Search with PostgreSQL and Spring Data by Thomas Gräfenstein" ⸱ +3k views ⸱ 02 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 42m 23s
tldw: You'll learn how to implement efficient and error-tolerant search capabilities using PostgreSQL's trigram module, including similarity scoring. The session covers practical techniques and demonstrates integrating these features into applications using Spring Data JPA. You'll also see how to configure indexes for performance and explore different query methods for adding fuzziness to searches. #PostgresForEverything
"Reproducable environments using nix - Martin Ertsås - NDC Oslo 2025" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 02 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 59m 26s
tldw: You'll learn how Nix uses a declarative programming language to set up environments, handle dependencies, and even manage Linux-based systems like NixOS.
"Content Security Policy: From newbie to advanced - Halvor Sakshaug - NDC Oslo 2025" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 02 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 59m 44s
tldw: You'll see how CSP helps protect against cross-site scripting and other security vulnerabilities by controlling which content can execute in the browser. There’s plenty of practical examples along the way.
"Rebuilding trust: Leadership after layoffs | Phillipa Rodney | LDX3 London 2025" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 27 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 00s
tldw: You'll learn about the REST framework, which helps lead teams. The speaker shares examples from her experience how this framework can help maintain team cohesion and motivate team members despite reduced resources.
"Swift concurrency for curious Kotliners | Nikita Bobko" ⸱ +3k views ⸱ 31 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 12m 44s
tldw: With Swift 6, Apple introduced strict concurrency features to prevent data races with mechanisms like actors, await, and sendable objects. The speaker shows the enw features and tries to find similarities with Kotlin Coroutines.
"Kotlin Worst Practices — How to Maximize Your Hassle | Liliia Abdulina" ⸱ +3k views ⸱ 29 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 15m 42s
tldw: You'll learn about misusing mutable data classes, problematic use of the Elvis operator without clear error messages, and the dangers of inline functions with internal visibility. The talk is for those of you who want more debugging challenges.
"Wat? That’s Possible in Java? | Michael Vitz (EN)" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 27 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 49s
tldw: You'll see examples designed to challenge assumptions about Java, such as Python-like syntax in Java, unique method overloading, and unconventional ways to handle integers and exceptions and many more.
"Query your structured data with a LangChain AI agent by Christophe Bornet | PyConSe | 2024" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 31 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 24s
tldw: You'll see how to use LangChain to generate SQL queries using LLMs, execute those queries, and retrieve data from a database.
"Platform Engineering is Domain Driven Design - Gregor Hohpe - DDD Europe 2025" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 01 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 48m 18s
tldw: The speaker explains how Platform Engineering aligns with Domain-Driven Design.
"Guilherme Dalla Rosa - Architecting Multi-Tenant Solutions with Next.js and the App Router" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 31 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 21m 50s
tldw: The speaker discusses leveraging Incremental Static Regeneration (ISR) for dynamic content while addressing challenges like tenant identification and routing in multi-tenant setups. You'll see how middleware and URL rewrites help manage the complexity of serving different customers under distinct domains.
📆 New talks
Here’s the complete list of all the talks published since the last Tech Talks Weekly issue, grouped by conference, and ordered by the number of views for your convenience.
LDX3 London 2025 by LeadDev
"So you want to hire engineering force multipliers? | Hazel Weakly | LDX3 London 2025" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 29 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 33s
"How to maintain a codebase – when everyone can code | Matt Collier | LDX3 London 2025" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 28 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 12m 25s
"How a team that communicates well collaborates well | Mathias Meyer & Sara Hicks | LDX3 London 2025" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 30 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 42s
"Growing pains: Scaling and re-architecting systems under fire | Vicki Kalmanovich | LDX3 London 2025" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 31 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 14m 25s
"From 0 to 10,000 experiments | Aaron Silverman | LDX3 London 2025" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 27 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 11m 03s
"How to keep everyone happy (on a shoestring)? | Neslihan Şirin Saygılı | LDX3 London 2025" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 31 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 12s
"Optimization of mobile development strategy for maximum business impact | Sasha Denisov | LDX3 2025" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 31 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 26s
"Rebuilding trust: Leadership after layoffs | Phillipa Rodney | LDX3 London 2025" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 27 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 00s
"Building scalable systems in a complex compliance world | Yinka Omole | LDX3 London 2025" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 31 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 23m 09s
"Monolith-ifying perfectly good microservices | Brian Scanlan | LDX3 London 2025" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 29 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 08s
"Organizational evolution: From products to user needs | Eugene Sergueev | LDX3 London 2025" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 30 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 28s
"Honey, I shrunk the bill! | Harjot Singh Parmar | LDX3 London 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 29 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 23m 52s
"Going all-in on data products | Thomas Inman | LDX3 London 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 27 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 44s
"Hear from our charity partner CodeYourFuture | Germán Bencci | LDX3 London 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 28 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 11m 09s
"How Barclays and Experian proactively manage tech debt" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 28 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 43m 17s
NDC Oslo 2025
"10 Things I Do On Every .NET App - Scott Sauber - NDC Oslo 2025" ⸱ +3k views ⸱ 02 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 59m 17s
"Data Modeling for Software Engineers - Scott Sosna - NDC Oslo 2025" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 02 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 54m 30s
"Design Patterns for Software Diagramming - Jacqui Read - NDC Oslo 2025" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 02 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 57m 25s
"What's New & Next for .NET MAUI and Blazor Hybrid - Rachel Kang - NDC Oslo 2025" ⸱ +900 views ⸱ 02 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 48m 57s
"Fine-grained Real-time Apps with Blazor & Orleans - Sjoerd van der Meer - NDC Oslo 2025" ⸱ +700 views ⸱ 02 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 09s
"Why you should learn new programming languages -" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 02 Sep 2025 ⸱ 01h 00m 52s
"Reproducable environments using nix - Martin Ertsås - NDC Oslo 2025" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 02 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 59m 26s
"What can we do to make Open Source more sustainable? - Alexander Vassbotn Røyne-Helgesen" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 01 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 13m 40s
"Content Security Policy: From newbie to advanced - Halvor Sakshaug - NDC Oslo 2025" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 02 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 59m 44s
"Testing Autonomous Mobile Robots - Mesut Durukal - NDC Oslo 2025" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 01 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 41m 10s
"Anti-patterns in Security Monitoring - Truls Dahlsveen - NDC Oslo 2025" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 02 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 15m 14s
"Launch of Trumf Pay – Seamless payment and bonuses with your mobile - Bodil Ibrahim" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 02 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 17m 34s
"A Positive Security Talk - Martin Londal - NDC Oslo 2025" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 02 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 13m 21s
KotlinConf 2025
"Swift concurrency for curious Kotliners | Nikita Bobko" ⸱ +3k views ⸱ 31 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 12m 44s
"Lessons learned decoupling Architecture Components from platform specific code" ⸱ +3k views ⸱ 30 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 35m 49s
"Kotlin Worst Practices — How to Maximize Your Hassle | Liliia Abdulina" ⸱ +3k views ⸱ 29 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 15m 42s
"Simplifying Full-Stack Kotlin: A Fresh Take with HTMX and Ktor | Anders Sveen" ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 01 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 05s
"Kotlin Multiplatform's Cross Platform Brilliance at Norway's 377-Year-Old National Postal Service" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 27 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 18m 13s
"From Data to Insights: Building a Bluesky Bot powered by AI | Raphael De Lio" ⸱ +800 views ⸱ 28 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 48m 11s
"ICPC World Finals" ⸱ +700 views ⸱ 02 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 55m 30s
"Blueprints for Scale: What AWS Learned Building a Massive Multiplatform Project" ⸱ +700 views ⸱ 03 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 40m 04s
JCON EUROPE 2025
"Wat? That’s Possible in Java? | Michael Vitz (EN)" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 27 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 49s
"Return of the Full-Stack Developer | Simon Martinelli (EN)" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 28 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 42m 14s
"Modern Web Development with Java and Vaadin - From Fundamentals to Pro | Sami Ekblad (EN)" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 31 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 51m 31s
"Java Made the Impossible Possible! Building Apps for the Education System | Stefan Böhringer (EN)" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 02 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 19m 39s
"Take the Polar Plunge: A Fearless Introduction to Apache Iceberg™ | Danica Fine (EN)" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 29 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 54s
"From ChatGPT User to RAG Implementer: A Developer's Journey | Pasha Finkelshteyn (EN)" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 01 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 39s
"Tales from the Dev Side: What Went Wrong, What We Fixe & What You Can Steal | Johannes Rabauer (EN)" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 30 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 55s
"TDD: Test-Driven Development vs TAB-Driven Development | Marit van Dijk (EN)" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 03 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 42m 39s
QCon San Francisco 2024
"The Hard Truth About Multi-Cloud: How We Built ONE Network at Google" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 28 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 42s
"AR’s Hardest Problem? The Engineering Lesson from Google Maps" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 01 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 40m 42s
"Observability in Java with Micrometer - a Conversation with Marcin Grzejszczak" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 01 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 35m 43s
"Building a Resilient and Inclusive Engineering Culture with Matthew Card" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 29 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 41s
PyCon Sweden 2024
"Accidentally popular: Beautiful CLI interfaces with rich-click by Phil Ewels| PyConSe | 2024" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 31 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 22s
"Enhancing CI/CD Workflows with Design Patterns in Python by Saad Hasan | PyConSe | 2024" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 31 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 05s
"Documenting Python Code by Christian Heitzmann | PyConSe | 2024" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 31 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 58s
"Parallel Python: Embracing the Future with Sub-Interpreters and Free Threading by Shekhar Koirala" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 31 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 23m 21s
"Controlling lab and production equipment with Python by Ulrik Södergren | PyConSe | 2024" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 31 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 49s
"Let's goto work by Marcus Näslund | PyConSe | 2024" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 31 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 51s
"Keynote: Beyond the "Hello, world!": from the core to you! by Cristián Maureira-Fredes PyConSe 2024" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 31 Aug 2025 ⸱ 01h 01m 42s
"A challenge of converting a project's core to asyncio by Petr Savelyev | PyConSe | 2024" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 31 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 27m 26s
"Query your structured data with a LangChain AI agent by Christophe Bornet | PyConSe | 2024" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 31 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 24s
"Building Python based AI Systems with LLMs by Aleksey Veresov | PyConSe | 2024" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 31 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 27m 43s
"Boring Releases: How We Ship Every Week Without Drama by Kristoffer Nordstrom | PyConSe | 2024" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 31 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 28s
"The Art of Breaking and Entering by Jesper Larsson | PyConSe | 2024" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 31 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 59m 54s
"It's About Time by Petter Salminen | PyConSe | 2024" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 31 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 33m 27s
"Advanced parsing of structured data using Python's new match statement by Marc-André Lemburg" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 31 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 51s
"Get old, go slow, write code! by Tobias Modig | Pyconse | 2024" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 31 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 20s
"Tech as a Gateway: Unlocking Opportunities for Women and Immigrants in the Digital Age by Saaya" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 31 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 56m 59s
"Lighting Talks | PyConSe | 2024" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 31 Aug 2025 ⸱ 01h 00m 25s
"Shopping Assistants with GenAI: Frameworks, Prompt Evaluation, LLMOps and more by Dominik Haitz" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 31 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 07s
"I want to deploy my Flask app by Javier de la Puente | PyConSe | 2024" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 31 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 09s
"Launching, failing & growing AI business & teams through challeges & AI trends by Melina Katkic" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 31 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 57m 40s
"Django Ninja for API Development: Lessons from Energy Market by Anastasia and Beatriz | PyConSe 2024" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 31 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 11s
"Through the ups and downs and beyond a down-to-earth guide to site reliability by Magdalena Stenius" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 31 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 40s
Spring I/O 2025
"The simplest way to build resilient applications by Giselle van Dongen @ Spring I/O 2025" ⸱ +5k views ⸱ 28 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 47m 55s
"Dependency Injection Revisited by Juergen Hoeller @ Spring I/O 2025" ⸱ +4k views ⸱ 01 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 53m 07s
"You don't need Elasticsearch! Fuzzy Search with PostgreSQL and Spring Data by Thomas Gräfenstein" ⸱ +3k views ⸱ 02 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 42m 23s
"Beyond REST: Using Full-Stack Signals for Real-Time Reactive UIs by Leif Åstrand @ Spring I/O 2025" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 27 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 09s
"From Single-Shot LLMs to Intelligent Agents: Building Scalable AI Systems with Spring AI and MCP" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 01 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 54m 06s
"Top 10 Rest API Design Pitfalls by Victor Rentea @ Spring I/O 2025" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 03 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 51m 44s
"Making sense of Crypto Market Data in real time by Marcos Maia @ Spring I/O 2025" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 27 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 51m 31s
GOTO 2025 / 2024
"The Best Programmer I Know • Daniel Terhorst-North • GOTO 2024" ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 27 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 39m 49s
"Real-World Java • Victor Grazi, Jeanne Boyarsky & Barry Burd • GOTO 2025" ⸱ +800 views ⸱ 28 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 36m 54s
"How to Discover the Binary System as a Child • Simon Peyton Jones & Chelsea Troy • GOTO 2025" ⸱ +800 views ⸱ 01 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 04s
"X Marks the Spot: Navigating Possible Futures with Wardley Maps • Simon Wardley • GOTO 2024" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 03 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 39m 25s
DDD Europe 2025
"Platform Engineering is Domain Driven Design - Gregor Hohpe - DDD Europe 2025" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 01 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 48m 18s
EuroPython 2025
"Keynote: "Python: the Documentary" Q&A — Paul Everitt, Armin Ronacher, Brett Cannon" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 28 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 55m 27s
"Keynote: You don’t have to be a compiler engineer to work on Python — Savannah Bailey" ⸱ +600 views ⸱ 01 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 13s
CITYJS LONDON 2025
"Guilherme Dalla Rosa - Architecting Multi-Tenant Solutions with Next.js and the App Router" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 31 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 21m 50s
CityJS Athens 2024 - November
"Women in Tech the Panel" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 02 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 40m 21s
Code BEAM Lite Stockholm 2025
"Testing Feature Interactions in Payments - Thomas Arts& Adam Lindberg | Code BEAM Lite STO 2025" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 28 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 20s
"Tying it all together - Lars Wikman| Code BEAM Lite STO 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 04 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 23m 54s
ElixirConf EU 2025
"Building Terminal Applications With Elixir - Gary Rennie | ElixirConf EU 2025 | ElixirConf EU 2025" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 02 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 19m 49s
"From Ruby to Elixir: Elevate Your Engineering Team Without Fear - Stephen Bussey | Code BEAM Europe" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 03 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 23s
C++ on Sea 2025
"CMake for the Impatient - Steve Love - C++ on Sea 2025" ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 28 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 54m 23s
"Software Engineering Completeness - Knowing When You Are Done and Why It Matters - Peter Muldoon" ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 31 Aug 2025 ⸱ 01h 28m 34s
