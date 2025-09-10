💥 Tech Talks Weekly #74: ArchUnit, Node.js Event Loop, Rust + Serverless, Monorepo at Meta, ... | See talk summaries 👇
Also: Developer Productivity Engineering at CERN, Go Best Practices
🏆 Featured talks of the week
Here are our top recommendations this week. Make sure to watch or bookmark!
"Unit Test Your Java Architecture With ArchUnit | Roland Weisleder (EN)" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 06 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 39s
tldw: You'll learn how ArchUnit checks for architectural consistency, preventing issues like circular dependencies and spaghetti code. The speaker shows how to create rules that enforce it as unit tests. The talk also covers using Jmolecules for modeling architectural concepts directly in code, alongside ArchUnit to automate architectural compliance checks.
"Matteo Collina - Do not thrash the Node.js Event Loop" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 06 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 17m 38s
tldw: You’ll see how improper event loop handling can lead to denial of service. We'll see how using tools like "Under Pressure" can help monitor and control event loop utilization, preventing server overloads. You'll also explore techniques like using worker threads and de-duplication caches to efficiently manage high loads and reduce CPU waste.
"Rust + Serverless: The High-Performance Myth EXPOSED" ⸱ +600 views ⸱ 04 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 51m 08s
tldw: You’ll learn why pairing Rust with AWS Lambda challenges the myths of cold starts and high costs. The speaker covers practical steps to use Rust with AWS, including creating multi-Lambda projects and using AWS Lambda's runtime and SDK.
"Branching in a Monorepo - Mark Juggurnauth-Thomas, Meta" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 05 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 19s
tldw: Since a monorepo lets you work on a single main branch, it poses challenges when teams need multiple branches. To solve this, Meta introduced directory branching, allowing operations like cherry-pick and merge on individual directories. This helps maintain code history, supports vendoring, and integrates with existing tooling like CI/CDs.
"The Things I Find Myself Repeating About Go - Dave Cheney | GopherCon EU 2025" ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 09 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 18s
tldw: The list includes: good naming, proper initialization, and using helper functions, structuring code with constants, types, and functions, minimizing file and package clutter, early returns and guard clauses to simplify logic, and providing better testability by isolating conditions in helper functions. Watch this talk for some good examples.
"Developer Productivity Engineering at CERN | Cristian Schuszter (EN)" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 04 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 49s
tldw: CERN has ~80+ devs working on a massive long-lived app, so consistency is important. They lean hard on templates, docs, and streamlined project setup to minimize yak-shaving during onboarding. They heavily rely on Gradle: build caches, custom repos, and some custom extensions that provide solutions to the “usual pain points” everyone hits. The talk goes into how this reduces cognitive overload while still keeping velocity on a codebase that’s meant to live for decades.
📆 New talks
Here’s the complete list of all the talks published since the last Tech Talks Weekly issue, grouped by conference, and ordered by the number of views for your convenience.
Git Mini Summit 2025
"Branching in a Monorepo - Mark Juggurnauth-Thomas, Meta" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 05 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 19s
"The reftable backend: What it is, where it's headed, and why should you care? - Patrick Steinhardt" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 05 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 22m 36s
"GitButler - Scott Chacon, GitButler" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 05 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 15m 58s
"Pushing Git repos over the speed limit. - Luca Milanesio, GerritForge" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 05 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 29s
"Extending Git without breaking it - Adrian Ratiu, Collabora" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 05 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 18m 02s
GopherCon Europe: Berlin 2025
"The Things I Find Myself Repeating About Go - Dave Cheney | GopherCon EU 2025" ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 09 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 18s
"Taming the Goroutine Beast - Elad Tabak & Massimiliano Ziccardi | GopherCon EU 2025" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 09 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 27m 04s
"Go Protobuf - Michael Stapelberg | GopherCon EU 2025" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 09 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 27m 53s
"Refactoring Go in Large Codebases - Brittany Ellich | GopherCon EU 2025" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 09 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 22m 56s
"Evolving Your API - Jonathan Amsterdam | GopherCon EU 2025" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 09 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 08s
"Testing Time (and other asynchronous code) - Damien Neil | GopherCon EU 2025" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 09 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 43s
"Faster Go Maps With Swiss Tables - Michael Pratt | GopherCon EU 2025" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 09 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 22s
"AI-Driven Load Test Analysis: From Routine Toward Action - Andrii Raikov | GopherCon EU 2025" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 09 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 22m 42s
"Implementing Parallelism - Ayke van Laethem | GopherCon EU 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 09 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 19m 11s
"Y: Recursion The Hard Way - Eleanor McHugh | GopherCon EU 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 09 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 37m 28s
"For the Love of Go: How to Contribute Really - Arati Rana | GopherCon EU 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 09 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 13s
"Speakers vs. Audience Game Show | GopherCon EU 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 09 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 43m 09s
Seattle Rust User Group 2025
"(Kernel) Task Switching in Rust — by Jayden Qi — Seattle Rust User Group, August 2025" ⸱ +700 views ⸱ 09 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 30s
CITYJS 2025
"Matteo Collina - Do not thrash the Node.js Event Loop" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 06 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 17m 38s
DDD Europe 2025
"Design Patterns for Software Diagramming - Jacqui Read - DDD Europe 2025" ⸱ +700 views ⸱ 08 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 13s
EuroPython 2025
"Keynote: Why it took 4 years to get a lock files specification — Brett Cannon" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 08 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 47m 36s
Rails World 2025
"Rails World 2025 Opening Keynote - David Heinemeier Hansson" ⸱ +67k views ⸱ 04 Sep 2025 ⸱ 01h 03m 55s
ACCU 2025
"The 10 Essential Features for the Future of C++ Libraries - Mateusz Pusz - ACCU 2025" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 05 Sep 2025 ⸱ 01h 13m 17s
ElixirConf EU 2025
"Authorization & Access Control: Case Studies and Practical Solutions using Elixir - Michał Buszkiew" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 09 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 37m 22s
"Rapid Product Development with Ash Framework- Srikanth Kyatham | Code BEAM Europe 2024" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 10 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 19m 08s
C++ on Sea 2025
"To Err is Human - Robust Error Handling in C++26 - Sebastian Theophil - C++ on Sea 2025" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 04 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 21s
"The 10 Essential Features for the Future of C++ Libraries - Mateusz Pusz - C++ on Sea 2025" ⸱ +800 views ⸱ 07 Sep 2025 ⸱ 01h 32m 26s
"Safe and Readable Code - Monadic Operations in C++23 - Robert Schimkowitsch - C++ on Sea 2025" ⸱ +600 views ⸱ 09 Sep 2025 ⸱ 01h 09m 40s
QCon San Francisco 2024
"Rust + Serverless: The High-Performance Myth EXPOSED" ⸱ +600 views ⸱ 04 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 51m 08s
"The Evolution of Code Review: From Bug-Finding to Team Building" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 05 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 22m 52s
"The Architect's Dilemma: Tech-First vs. Human-Centered Design" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 09 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 48m 24s
Conf42 Platform Engineering 2025
"Platform Engineering & Digital Transformation | Manik Kashikar & Prachita Kashikar | Conf42 PE 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 04 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 17m 21s
"Platform Engineering with Self-Healing AWS Infra | Sreeja Reddy Challa | Conf42 PE 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 04 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 14m 27s
"Engineering Athena: Financial Platform at J.P. Morgan | Aroma Rodrigues | Conf42 PE 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 04 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 34m 12s
"Building Bulletproof Error Detection | Sreelatha Pasuparthi | Conf42 PE 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 04 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 12m 56s
"Platform Engineering Decision Framework | Rajani Jayantha | Conf42 PE 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 04 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 14m 52s
"Building Clinical Research Platforms | Lalitha Potharalanka | Conf42 PE 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 04 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 19m 24s
JCON EUROPE 2025
"Unit Test Your Java Architecture With ArchUnit | Roland Weisleder (EN)" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 06 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 39s
"Developer Productivity Engineering at CERN | Cristian Schuszter (EN)" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 04 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 49s
"Braving the Change: Recalibrating to New Realities | Tom Cools (EN)" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 07 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 41m 10s
"Magical Beans and Mystery | Timo Salm (EN)" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 09 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 49m 01s
"SBOMs Are Not Enough | Brian Demers (EN)" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 08 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 25s
"Automated Accessibility Testing | Anna Maier (EN)" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 05 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 34m 57s
KotlinConf 2025
"Two Years with Kotlin Multiplatform: From Zero to 55% Shared Code | Rodrigo Sicarelli" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 09 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 12m 29s
"The Life and Death of a Kotlin Native Object | Troels Lund" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 07 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 39m 14s
"Code Quality at Scale: Future Proof Your Android Codebase with KtLint and Detekt | Tristan Hamilton" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 08 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 33m 44s
"Build your Kotlin and Android apps with Buck2 | Sergei Rybalkin" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 04 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 14m 56s
"LangChain4j with Quarkus | Max Rydahl Andersen and Konstantin Pavlov" ⸱ +900 views ⸱ 05 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 41m 39s
"Closing Panel | KotlinConf'25" ⸱ +800 views ⸱ 06 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 47m 14s
Optimized AI 2025
"Revolutionizing Customer Care: Our Journey with LLM and RAG into Production - Clara Zang" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 08 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 46s
"Dell Pro Max and NVIDIA: Unleashing the Future of AI Development - Logan Lawyer" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 08 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 15m 51s
"Multi-Modal AI Optimization: Combining Text, Vision, and Speech Efficiently - Arpita Vats" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 08 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 15m 11s
"Structuring AI Agents Projects for Small Business - Joshua Cazoe" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 08 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 18m 01s
"Solving Day 2 Problems: Hidden Hurdles to GenAI Success and How To Overcome Them - Shane Murray" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 08 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 19m 11s
"Spark vs. Accelerated Compute: A Balanced Look at Data Processing Strategies - Giri Tatavarty" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 08 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 18m 58s
"The Golden Triangle of Inference Optimization: Balancing Latency, Throughput, and Quality" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 08 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 16s
"Multi-LLM Routing Strategies for Gen AI - Ethan Ferdosi" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 08 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 19m 39s
"Optimizing RAG with Semantic Caching & LLM Memory - Tyler Hutcherson" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 08 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 13m 59s
"Beyond Relevance: Using LLMs to Transform E-commerce Search into Product Discovery Engines" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 08 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 26s
"No Code, No Problem: Building Powerful AI Agents with Just Your Words - Kimetha Dunn" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 08 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 39s
"Applied AI & Data Analytics - Scott Radcliffe" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 08 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 21m 07s
"AI-Driven Precision Manufacturing - Balaji Chandrasekaran" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 08 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 14m 16s
"Gen AI For Retail Data Management - Jan Luke Moyou" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 08 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 16m 20s
React Universe Conf 2025
"Building Scalable Applications | Christoph Nakazawa at React Universe Conf 2025" ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 08 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 13s
"Composition Is All You Need | Fernando Rojo at React Universe Conf 2025" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 08 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 22m 17s
"React Native Releases in 2025: Towards a Stable Future | Jorge Cohen at React Universe Conf 2025" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 08 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 17m 36s
"React for Two Threads | Xuan Huang, Ziqi Zhen & Haoyang Wang at React Universe Conf 2025" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 08 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 38m 20s
"Legend List: Optimizing for Mobile & Web | Jay Meistrich at React Universe Conf 2025" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 08 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 17m 18s
"Mission Unistyles: The Hunt for Zero-Cost Runtime Styling | Jacek Pudysz at RUC 2025" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 08 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 23m 55s
"AI SDK v5: A Crash Course | Matt Pocock at React Universe Conf 2025" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 09 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 22m 32s
"Is Your App Guesswork? A/B Testing the Truth in React Native | Violina Popova at RUC 2025" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 09 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 21m 39s
"Actually Distributed Mobile Development at Scale | Zackary Chapple at React Universe Conf 2025" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 09 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 19m 50s
"Hermes + Node API: A Match Made in Heaven | Khalef Hosany & Vladimir Morozov at RUC 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 08 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 09s
"Bridging the Platform UI Gap with GenAI | Ohans Emmanuel at React Universe Conf 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 08 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 19m 36s
"Introducing cpp.js.org: Revolutionizing C++ and JavaScript Bridging | Dr. Kubilay Küçük at RUC 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 09 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 21m 03s
"Ottrelite: Tracing Framework for React Native | Artur Morys-Magiera & Dominik Dolny at RUC 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 09 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 05s
"Rozenite: The Missing Part of React Native DevTools | Szymon Chmal at React Universe Conf 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 09 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 23m 27s
"Bringing Node-API to React Native | Kræn Hansen at React Universe Conf 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 09 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 26s
"Structured Query Language: The Other AI | D. Richard Hipp at React Universe Conf 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 09 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 19m 02s
Open Source Summit Europe 2025 - Amsterdam
"Keynote: Giants, Standing on the Shoulders Of - Daniel Stenberg, Founder of the Curl Project" ⸱ +600 views ⸱ 05 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 13m 20s
"SEPIA - Validate your SBOM and More - Nikola Babadzhanov & Rakesh Prabhakaran" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 06 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 37m 57s
"Keynote: State of the Union - Jim Zemlin, Executive Dir., The Linux Foundation with Special Guests" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 05 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 51m 43s
"BoF: Defining Criticality - Which Open Source Projects Truly Matter? - Jonathan Reimer & Sam Boysel" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 05 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 42m 29s
"Zephyr RTOS: Under 1KB of RAM - Parthiban N & Karthikeyan Krishnasamy, Linumiz" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 05 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 41m 12s
"32-bit Linux Support Now and in the Future - Arnd Bergmann, Linaro" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 05 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 37m 07s
"Three Decades in Kernelland - Jonathan Corbet, LWN.net" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 05 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 41m 21s
"Lightning Talk: How Zephyr Shaped My Journey as a Trainee in Embedded Software Develop... Verena Abt" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 08 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 11m 27s
"Upstream Kernel Hardening: Progress on Enabling -Wflex-array-member-not-at-end - Gustavo A. R. Silva" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 05 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 40m 27s
"Modernizing Resource Management in Embedded Systems Using eBPF - Michał Wilczyński" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 05 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 14s
"Demystifying the Embedded Linux Graphics Stack: An Easy Introduction for Beginners - Parthiban N" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 05 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 39m 35s
"Status of Embedded Linux - Tim Bird, Sony Electronics & Marta Rybczynska, Ygreky" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 05 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 56s
"CANnectivity: Zephyr-based USB To CAN Adapter Firmware - Henrik Brix Andersen" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 05 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 51m 55s
"CoffeeCaller – a Fully Open Source Product Development Example - Andreas Kurz & Stefan Kraus" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 05 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 42m 06s
"Your Containers Aren’t Alone: Demystifying Container Isolation - Marina Moore, Edera" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 08 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 14m 25s
"Keynote: Open Matters - Dirk Hohndel, Head of the Open Source Program Office, Verizon" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 05 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 15m 06s
"Demo / Show & Tell" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 08 Sep 2025 ⸱ 01h 05m 13s
"Identifying Safety Weaknesses and Fault Propagation in the Linux Kernel - Igor Stoppa, NVIDIA" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 05 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 41m 47s
"Monitoring filesystems with fanotify inside containers - Amir Goldstein, CTERA Networks" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 08 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 12m 54s
"Between Building and Testing Your Linux Driver - Krzysztof Kozlowski, Linaro" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 05 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 33m 39s
"Easily Generating Debian-Based Embedded Systems - Clara Kowalsky & Felix Mößbauer, Siemens AG" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 05 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 41m 02s
"rpdfs: Designing a High Performance File System - Ric Wheeler, Versity Software" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 05 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 27m 18s
"Remote Core Power Management in AMP Systems - Akashdeep Kaur, Texas Instruments" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 05 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 33m 18s
"Space Grade Linux: Building a Safer, Open Source Future for Space Systems - Ramon Roche" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 05 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 36m 16s
"Securing a Yocto Built System - Michael Opdenacker, Root Commit" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 05 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 43m 38s
"Why Won't My CPU Sleep? Debugging CPUIdle Mysteries on ARM SoCs - Dhruva Gole & Kevin Hilman" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 05 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 43s
"Streamlining Open-Source License Compliance With the Continuou... Amrit Kumar Verma & Aditya Narayan" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 05 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 36m 58s
"Yocto or Debian for Your Embedded System? Yes. - Alan Martinovic, Northern.tech" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 05 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 41m 22s
"When Your Budget Laptop Needs a Custom Kernel: A Linux Troubleshooting Adventure - Andrei Pokhilko" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 05 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 37m 22s
"Producing a Complete Linux System With a Single Command (and Configuration File... Alexander Kanavin" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 05 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 42m 34s
"The Impact of Copyleft on the EU CRA - Jimmy Ahlberg, Ericsson" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 05 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 42m 17s
"The Perfect Storm, What NIS2 and CRA Mean for Your IT Security Strategy - Emiel Brok, SUSE" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 05 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 41s
