Happy Wednesday 👋

Warm welcome to Tech Talks Weekly #74! We have lots of new really good talks on the list, so get ready!

Before we start:

👉 ‼️ If you have 30 seconds to spare, please fill out this short form to help me get to know you and send better content every week.

👉 Give Tech Talks Weekly a shoutout (see example) or share it with your friends/coworkers. This greatly helps me continue this mission.

👉 Tech Talks Weekly is different platforms and I’d highly appreciate your support there:

Thank you 🙏

Now, let’s jump right in!

🏆 Featured talks of the week

Here are our top recommendations this week. Make sure to watch or bookmark!

"Unit Test Your Java Architecture With ArchUnit | Roland Weisleder (EN)" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 06 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 39s tldw: You'll learn how ArchUnit checks for architectural consistency, preventing issues like circular dependencies and spaghetti code. The speaker shows how to create rules that enforce it as unit tests. The talk also covers using Jmolecules for modeling architectural concepts directly in code, alongside ArchUnit to automate architectural compliance checks. "Matteo Collina - Do not thrash the Node.js Event Loop" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 06 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 17m 38s tldw: You’ll see how improper event loop handling can lead to denial of service. We'll see how using tools like "Under Pressure" can help monitor and control event loop utilization, preventing server overloads. You'll also explore techniques like using worker threads and de-duplication caches to efficiently manage high loads and reduce CPU waste. "Rust + Serverless: The High-Performance Myth EXPOSED" ⸱ +600 views ⸱ 04 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 51m 08s tldw: You’ll learn why pairing Rust with AWS Lambda challenges the myths of cold starts and high costs. The speaker covers practical steps to use Rust with AWS, including creating multi-Lambda projects and using AWS Lambda's runtime and SDK. "Branching in a Monorepo - Mark Juggurnauth-Thomas, Meta" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 05 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 19s tldw: Since a monorepo lets you work on a single main branch, it poses challenges when teams need multiple branches. To solve this, Meta introduced directory branching, allowing operations like cherry-pick and merge on individual directories. This helps maintain code history, supports vendoring, and integrates with existing tooling like CI/CDs. "The Things I Find Myself Repeating About Go - Dave Cheney | GopherCon EU 2025" ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 09 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 18s tldw: The list includes: good naming, proper initialization, and using helper functions, structuring code with constants, types, and functions, minimizing file and package clutter, early returns and guard clauses to simplify logic, and providing better testability by isolating conditions in helper functions. Watch this talk for some good examples. "Developer Productivity Engineering at CERN | Cristian Schuszter (EN)" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 04 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 49s tldw: CERN has ~80+ devs working on a massive long-lived app, so consistency is important. They lean hard on templates, docs, and streamlined project setup to minimize yak-shaving during onboarding. They heavily rely on Gradle: build caches, custom repos, and some custom extensions that provide solutions to the “usual pain points” everyone hits. The talk goes into how this reduces cognitive overload while still keeping velocity on a codebase that’s meant to live for decades.

📆 New talks

Here’s the complete list of all the talks published since the last Tech Talks Weekly issue, grouped by conference, and ordered by the number of views for your convenience.

Git Mini Summit 2025

GopherCon Europe: Berlin 2025

Seattle Rust User Group 2025

"(Kernel) Task Switching in Rust — by Jayden Qi — Seattle Rust User Group, August 2025" ⸱ +700 views ⸱ 09 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 30s

CITYJS 2025

"Matteo Collina - Do not thrash the Node.js Event Loop" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 06 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 17m 38s

DDD Europe 2025

"Design Patterns for Software Diagramming - Jacqui Read - DDD Europe 2025" ⸱ +700 views ⸱ 08 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 13s

EuroPython 2025

"Keynote: Why it took 4 years to get a lock files specification — Brett Cannon" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 08 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 47m 36s

Rails World 2025

"Rails World 2025 Opening Keynote - David Heinemeier Hansson" ⸱ +67k views ⸱ 04 Sep 2025 ⸱ 01h 03m 55s

ACCU 2025

"The 10 Essential Features for the Future of C++ Libraries - Mateusz Pusz - ACCU 2025" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 05 Sep 2025 ⸱ 01h 13m 17s

ElixirConf EU 2025

C++ on Sea 2025

QCon San Francisco 2024

Conf42 Platform Engineering 2025

JCON EUROPE 2025

KotlinConf 2025

Optimized AI 2025

React Universe Conf 2025

Open Source Summit Europe 2025 - Amsterdam

That’s it for today!

‼️ Let me know what you think about this issue

Enjoy the weekend ☀️ and see you next week!