🏆 Featured talks of the week

Here are our top recommendations this week. Make sure to watch or bookmark!

📆 New talks

Here’s the complete list of all the talks published since the last Tech Talks Weekly issue, grouped by conference, and ordered by the number of views for your convenience.

CITYJS LONDON 2025

React Universe Conf 2025

InfoQ Dev Summit 2024

PyCon Australia 2025

Rails World 2025

DDD Europe 2025

"The Boeing 737 MAX: When Humans and Technology Don't Mix - Kyle Kotowick - DDD Europe 2025" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 15 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 51m 25s

Code BEAM Lite Stockholm 2025

"Scaling Edge AI with Elixir and Nerves - Vittoria Bitton & Paulo Valente | Code BEAM Lite STO 2025" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 11 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 19m 52s

ElixirConf EU 2025

"Wasmex: Run WebAssembly Programs in Elixir - Philipp Tessenow | ElixirConf EU 2025" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 16 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 18m 33s

JCON EUROPE 2025

Spring I/O 2025

C++ on Sea 2025

ACCU 2025

KotlinConf'25

AI_dev Europe 2025

GOTO 2025

"AI Assistance for Software Teams: The State of Play • Birgitta Böckeler • GOTO 2024" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 10 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 06s

Optimized AI 2025

