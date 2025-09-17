Happy Wednesday 👋
🏆 Featured talks of the week
Here are our top recommendations this week. Make sure to watch or bookmark!
"The 3 Golden Rules of Distributed Systems" ⸱ +800 views ⸱ 15 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 50s
tldw: Sam Newman explores the essential principles of distributed systems, focusing on the critical concepts of timeouts, retries, and idempotency. You'll learn how proper timeouts prevent resource saturation, retries handle transient failures, and idempotency ensures safe repeated operations.
"The Boeing 737 MAX: When Humans and Technology Don't Mix - Kyle Kotowick - DDD Europe 2025" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 15 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 51m 25s
"Jack Sharkey - The $1B Rails Startup: Scaling from 0 to Unicorn in Four Years" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 15 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 27s
tldw: In this talk, the speaker shares the journey of scaling their startup using Ruby on Rails to a unicorn. He emphasizes Rails' competitive edge by discussing its role in handling $1B+ transactions and 150k RPM with a small team of engineers. He shows how a strong framework can help in rapid development and encourages entrepreneurs to start using Rails.
"Better Assertions with AssertJ by Tim te Beek @ Spring I/O 2025" ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 12 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 47m 31s
tldw: You'll see how AssertJ provides a more fluent API, improving the clarity and effectiveness of test failures. The speaker also shares practical ways to migrate existing tests to AssertJ.
"Secure Java Applications against Quantum Threats by Ana Maria Mihalceanu @ Spring I/O 2025" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 12 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 47m 40s
tldw: The speaker emphasizes the urgency of adopting Hybrid Public Key Encryption (HPKE). She explains how Java applications can resist both classic and quantum attacks by integrating HPKE, using asymmetric KEM, key derivation functions (KDF), and authenticated encryption. If this sounds magical enough, go ahead and watch this talk!
"Modern React Patterns: Concurrent Rendering, Actions & What’s Next | Aurora Scharff at RUC 2025" ⸱ +24k views ⸱ 10 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 32s
tldw: You’ll learn about advanced React patterns in React 19 that tackle challenges like UI flicker and state management. You’ll learn about hooks like
useTransition,
useDeferredValue, and
useOptimisticalong with practical examples.
"Worklets Everywhere: Multithreading in React Native | Tomasz Żelawski at React Universe Conf 2025" ⸱ +600 views ⸱ 10 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 21m 27s
tldw: You'll learn how React Native is advancing beyond single-threaded JavaScript with "react-native-worklets", a library that enables concurrent execution across multiple threads. The speaker explains how worklets enhance performance by moving tasks like animations and gestures off the main JS thread to use multiple CPU cores.
"Kate Marshalkina - At the top of the pyramid: Playwright testing at scale" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 13 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 17m 51s
tldw: The speaker walks us through the challenges of scaling Playwright tests from 0 to 20,000 lines. She outlines how her team overcame hurdles like test dependencies and slow execution times by employing strategies like the "testing mushroom" model, which prioritizes isolated tests.
"Rahul Nanwani - High-quality, performant images & videos on your React website (and some AI magic!)" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 13 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 14m 25s
tldw: The speaker delves into optimizing media for faster loading while maintaining quality in React applications. You'll discover techniques like using next-gen formats, lazy loading, resizing images, and replacing GIFs with videos.
📆 New talks
Here’s the complete list of all the talks published since the last Tech Talks Weekly issue, grouped by conference, and ordered by the number of views for your convenience.
CITYJS LONDON 2025
"Kate Marshalkina - At the top of the pyramid: Playwright testing at scale" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 13 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 17m 51s
"Rahul Nanwani - High-quality, performant images & videos on your React website (and some AI magic!)" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 13 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 14m 25s
"Perttu Lähteenlahti - 3D graphics in React & React Native using React-three-fiber" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 16 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 27m 11s
React Universe Conf 2025
"Modern React Patterns: Concurrent Rendering, Actions & What’s Next | Aurora Scharff at RUC 2025" ⸱ +24k views ⸱ 10 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 32s
"Worklets Everywhere: Multithreading in React Native | Tomasz Żelawski at React Universe Conf 2025" ⸱ +600 views ⸱ 10 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 21m 27s
"Discussion Panel: 10 Years of React Native and Beyond | React Universe Conf 2025" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 10 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 52m 22s
"React Universe Conf 2025 Keynote with Mike Grabowski, Riccardo Cipolleschi & Michał Pierzchała" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 10 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 49s
"The Past, Present & Future of Nitro | Marc Rousavy at React Universe Conf 2025" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 16 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 23m 00s
"The OTA Illusion: What No One Tells You About Instant Updates At Scale | Adam Mruk at RUC 2025" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 16 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 24s
"Closing Panel: Deploy Anywhere? Building Across Devices with React | React Universe Conf 2025" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 10 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 32s
"Adopting Cross-Platform React Native at Scale: Zalando’s Learnings | Rene Eichhorn at RUC 2025" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 16 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 11s
"Live Dev Session: Week 37 React & React Native Rundown" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 11 Sep 2025 ⸱ 02h 12m 11s
InfoQ Dev Summit 2024
"Why 99% of AI Products Fail: A CTO's Hard-Won Lessons" ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 11 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 49m 10s
"The 3 Golden Rules of Distributed Systems" ⸱ +800 views ⸱ 15 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 50s
"Why Software Development Sucks And 7 Mental Models To Help Fix It" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 12 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 21s
"Scaling Systems, Companies, and Careers with Suhail Patel" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 15 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 28s
PyCon Australia 2025
""The Long Hello World" - Noah Kantrowitz (Pycon AU 2025)" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 15 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 21s
"High altitude balloon imagery decoding in the browser with C, JS, and Python" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 15 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 24s
""Escape the Python - Ten years of Australia's best Escape Rooms" - Dr Tom (Pycon AU 2025)" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 15 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 12s
""Tips and tricks: data science prototype into production" - Ruth Luscombe (PyCon AU 2025)" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 16 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 59s
""An EV trip planner for Australia" - David Colls (Pycon AU 2025)" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 15 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 43s
"Object-Oriented Oncology: Making Sense of Complex Patient Journeys" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 15 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 10s
"From Matlab to Lambda: Transforming Structural Engineering Research Tools" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 15 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 29s
"Time Series Analysis in Python: Easy Tools for Scientific Insight" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 15 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 39s
""Args: Amazing or Approaching?" - Evan Kohilas (PyCon AU 2025)" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 16 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 00s
""PyEarthTools: Machine learning for Earth system science" - Tennessee Leeuwenburg (Pycon AU 2025)" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 15 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 57s
"Your datasets, under your control: Introducing the Mozilla Data Collective" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 16 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 46s
"AI for Good: Using Responsible AI to Drive Social Impact and Inclusion" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 16 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 32m 36s
""Beyond the Hype: Using AI Coding Agents Today" - Michael Gribben (PyCon AU 2025)" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 16 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 42s
"Taking Back the Streets: NaviLens and the Fight for Open Navigation" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 15 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 17m 08s
"A Chronicle of Digital Transformation : From Kitchen Chaos to Kubernetes" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 16 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 43s
"Needle in the Haystack: Applied ML for Inspections of Power Infrastructure" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 16 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 21m 09s
""My AI is slow. Make it faster!" - Anthony Shaw (PyCon AU 2025)" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 16 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 20s
""Big Brains, Small Targets: Whole-Brain Image Analysis with Python" - Ishrat Zaman (PyCon AU 2025)" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 16 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 48s
""The Lab - Lessons from an Autism-Inclusive Learning Space" - Maddie Mackey (PyCon AU 2025)" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 16 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 27s
""Who_Dunnit.xlsx – Teaching Python through Data Investigation" - Renee Noble (PyCon AU 2025)" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 16 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 00s
"Reinforcement Learning with Quantum Algorithms: Simulating Nematode Behaviour" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 16 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 29s
"A case study on building our first LLM feature – how to balance speed + quality" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 16 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 20s
""Beyond Vibes: Building Evals for Generative AI" - Dilpreet Singh (PyCon AU 2025)" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 16 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 06s
""Takeaways from teaching Python in college" - Vladimir Roudakov (PyCon AU 2025)" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 16 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 35s
"Code Without Barriers: Inclusive Python Development with AI" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 17 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 34s
""Self-healing system for UI tests using ML" - Andressa de Mello Cabistani (PyCon AU 2025)" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 16 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 37s
"On the Fly and On the Flight: Scientific Data Analysis Beyond the Beamline" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 17 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 15s
Rails World 2025
"Aaron Patterson - Rails World 2025 Closing Keynote" ⸱ +11k views ⸱ 13 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 56m 02s
"Chris Oliver - Beyond the Basics: Advanced Rails Techniques" ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 15 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 55s
"Mike Dalessio - Multi-Tenant Rails: Everybody Gets a Database!" ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 15 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 29s
"Hartley McGuire - Active Record 8: Resilient by Default" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 15 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 23m 50s
"Joe Masilotti - Hotwire Native - A Rails Dev’s Secret Tool for Building Mobile Apps" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 15 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 52s
"Jack Sharkey - The $1B Rails Startup: Scaling from 0 to Unicorn in Four Years" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 15 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 27s
"Marco Roth - Introducing ReActionView: An ActionView-Compatible ERB Engine" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 15 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 42s
"Radan Skoric - Lessons from Migrating a Legacy Frontend to Hotwire" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 15 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 22m 58s
"Rosa Gutiérrez - Offline Mode to Hotwire with Service Workers" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 15 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 35s
"Snehal Ahire - Rails Under a Microscope: Diagnosing Slowness at the Byte Level" ⸱ +800 views ⸱ 15 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 53s
"Paweł Strzałkowski - Make Rails AI-Ready by Design with the Model Context Protocol" ⸱ +700 views ⸱ 15 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 27m 47s
"Kevin McConnell - SQLite Replication with Beamer" ⸱ +600 views ⸱ 15 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 43s
"Jason Meller - Passkeys Have Problems, but So Will You If You Ignore Them" ⸱ +600 views ⸱ 15 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 34m 00s
"Masafumi Okura - Reading Rails 1.0 Source Code" ⸱ +600 views ⸱ 15 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 57s
"Austin Story - Startup Speed, Enterprise Scale: Rails Powers 3k Events/Sec Throughput" ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 15 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 32m 50s
"Ruby & Rails - A Chat with Maintainers at Rails World 2025" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 15 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 56m 57s
"Donal McBreen - Resumable Jobs with Active Job Continuations" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 15 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 02s
"Katarina Rossi - Teaching Rails with the Real Thing: Onboarding Engineers into a (Massive) Monolith" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 15 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 54s
"Kinsey Durham Grace - Beyond the Prompt: Building Real-World LLM Features in Rails" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 15 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 21m 53s
"Adrianna Chang - From Chaos to Clarity: Structured Event Reporting in Rails" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 15 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 32s
"Andrew McNamara & Charlie Lee - LLM Evals & Reinforcement Learning for Shopify Sidekick on Rails" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 15 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 58s
"Miles McGuire - Taming the Beast: Safely Managing Database Operations in Rails in a Team of 100s" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 15 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 35s
"Peter Zhu - Ruby Stability at Scale" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 15 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 27m 51s
DDD Europe 2025
"The Boeing 737 MAX: When Humans and Technology Don't Mix - Kyle Kotowick - DDD Europe 2025" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 15 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 51m 25s
Code BEAM Lite Stockholm 2025
"Scaling Edge AI with Elixir and Nerves - Vittoria Bitton & Paulo Valente | Code BEAM Lite STO 2025" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 11 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 19m 52s
ElixirConf EU 2025
"Wasmex: Run WebAssembly Programs in Elixir - Philipp Tessenow | ElixirConf EU 2025" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 16 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 18m 33s
JCON EUROPE 2025
"Escape from Legacy Hell: A Java App Cloud Transformation | Lucas Stramandinoli & Tino Reichardt (EN)" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 11 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 30s
"public static void main 🎶 | Marit van Dijk & Hanno Embregts (EN)" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 10 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 19m 07s
Spring I/O 2025
"Better Assertions with AssertJ by Tim te Beek @ Spring I/O 2025" ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 12 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 47m 31s
"Secure Java Applications against Quantum Threats by Ana Maria Mihalceanu @ Spring I/O 2025" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 12 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 47m 40s
C++ on Sea 2025
"Mind the Gap (Between Your Code and Your Toolchain) - Yannic Staudt - C++ on Sea 2025" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 14 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 15m 35s
"Re-Release: Missing (and future?) C++ Range Concepts - Jonathan Müller - C++ on Sea 2025" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 16 Sep 2025 ⸱ 01h 09m 23s
ACCU 2025
"C++ Error Handling Omitted - Roger Orr - ACCU 2025" ⸱ +700 views ⸱ 12 Sep 2025 ⸱ 01h 29m 23s
"How to Think Like a Programmer - Connor Brook - ACCU 2025" ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 10 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 15m 41s
"Building a Career Off-Road - Sherry Sontag, CB Bailey, Callum Piper, Cal Pratt & Daniel Kiss - ACCU" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 14 Sep 2025 ⸱ 01h 29m 05s
KotlinConf'25
"Building a macOS Screen Saver with Kotlin | Márton Braun" ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 12 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 16m 27s
"Dependencies and Kotlin Native | Tadeas Kriz" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 10 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 41m 07s
"Charts, Code, and Sails: Winning a Regatta with Kotlin Notebook | Roman Belov" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 13 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 22m 25s
AI_dev Europe 2025
"Vector Search Made Simple: Getting Started With OpenSearch for AI Applications - Dotan Horovits" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 14 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 21m 48s
"Sponsored Session: Beyond Code Completion: The Shift of AI Programming from Pair to Peer- Nicky Pike" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 14 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 27s
"Sponsored Session: Frontier AI Models: A Review of Past Nine Months - Ozgun Erdogan, Ubicloud" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 14 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 27s
GOTO 2025
"AI Assistance for Software Teams: The State of Play • Birgitta Böckeler • GOTO 2024" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 10 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 06s
Optimized AI 2025
"Dell Pro Max and NVIDIA: Unleashing the Future of AI Development - Logan Lawyer" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 14 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 15m 51s
"Conversational Search with LLMs - Andrei Lopatenko" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 14 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 24s
"DIY PyTorch - How to Learn Deeply - Soumitra Pandit" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 14 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 18m 58s
"From Words to Data: Using LLMs to Turn Questions into SQL - Manohar Sai Jasti" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 14 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 14m 55s
"Commitment to Excellence: The Intersection of AI Business Innovation and Athletic Discipline" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 14 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 12m 04s
"Beat GPT 4 and Build the Best AI For You: Mobilizing First-Party Data with Fine-Tuning" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 14 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 51s
"Launching AI Pilots: Insights for Startups and Enterprise - Jason Quinley" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 14 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 15m 42s
