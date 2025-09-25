Happy Thursday 👋

Warm welcome to Tech Talks Weekly #76! We have lots of new really good talks on the list, so get ready!

I’ve just posted a compilation of the most-watched Kubernetes talks of 2025 (so far). Check it out!

Similarly, earlier this month, I’ve created a similar compilation for Java talks which you can access here.

Before we start:

👉 ‼️ If you have 30 seconds to spare, please fill out this short form to help me get to know you and send better content every week.

👉 Give Tech Talks Weekly a shoutout (see example) or share it with your friends/coworkers. This greatly helps me continue this mission.

Thank you 🙏

Now, let’s jump right in!

🏆 Featured talks of the week

Here are our top recommendations this week. Make sure to watch or bookmark!

📆 New talks

Here’s the complete list of all the talks published since the last Tech Talks Weekly issue, grouped by conference, and ordered by the number of views for your convenience.

GopherCon UK 2025

Spring I/O 2025

EuroPython 2025

JNation 2025

“Frontend Tooling of the Past, Today and Tomorrow by Mikhail Korolev - JNation 2025” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 22 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 22m 44s

PyCon Australia 2025

CITYJS LONDON 2025

geecon 2024

AI Engineer Paris 2025

“Opening Keynotes - AIE Paris 2025 (Day 1)” ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 24 Sep 2025 ⸱ 01h 25m 26s

DDD Europe 2025

“Improving feature flag implementation to achieve flow - Dorra Bartaguiz - DDD Europe 2025” ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 22 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 41m 26s

CppNorth 2025

ACCU 2025

Conf42 MLOps 2025

PyData Chicago 2025

“PyData Chicago September 2025 Meetup | repeatable repeats with rpeat: DevOps for Science” ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 19 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 56s

PyData Prague 2025

“Katharine Jarmul - Anonymization: Why is it so hard? (PyData Prague #27)” ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 18 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 42m 09s

C++ on Sea 2025

InfoQ Dev Summit 2025

“Java Devs: Stop Using Python for AI! (a Spring AI Solution)” ⸱ +800 views ⸱ 18 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 46s

QCon San Francisco 2024

ElixirConf EU 2025

Linux Security Summit Europe 2025

That’s it for today!

‼️ Let me know what you think about this issue

Enjoy the weekend ☀️ and see you next week!