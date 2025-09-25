💥 Tech Talks Weekly #76: weekly edition + bonus: 🔥 11 most watched Kubernetes talks of 2025 (so far)
Happy Thursday 👋
Warm welcome to Tech Talks Weekly #76! We have lots of new really good talks on the list, so get ready!
I’ve just posted a compilation of the most-watched Kubernetes talks of 2025 (so far). Check it out!
Similarly, earlier this month, I’ve created a similar compilation for Java talks which you can access here.
Before we start:
👉 ‼️ If you have 30 seconds to spare, please fill out this short form to help me get to know you and send better content every week.
👉 Give Tech Talks Weekly a shoutout (see example) or share it with your friends/coworkers. This greatly helps me continue this mission.
Thank you 🙏
Now, let’s jump right in!
Join 7,200+ readers who receive a free weekly email with all the recently uploaded talks from +100 software engineering conferences. Stop scrolling through messy YT subscriptions. Stop FOMO. Easy to unsubscribe. No spam, ever.
🏆 Featured talks of the week
Here are our top recommendations this week. Make sure to watch or bookmark!
“K8s CPU Limits Deconstructed - Bill Kennedy” ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 18 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 55m 16s
tldw: You’ll learn about how the Go scheduler works and the effect of CPU and I/O-bound workloads. By experimenting with Kubernetes and Go configurations, the speaker demonstrates that the default Go runtime setting can lead to inefficient use of CPU resources. You’ll see that adjusting Go’s concurrency settings, based on workload characteristics, can significantly improve your app performance.
“What’s coming in Go 1.25 - Daniel Marti” ⸱ +5k views ⸱ 17 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 51m 25s
tldw: Improved test performance, a local documentation server with go docs/http, and streamlined default Go binaries to reduce release archive sizes. Go version-m now supports JSON output, and significant performance improvements come from features like the green tea garbage collector. Several updates enhance JSON usage and introduce safer file operations. This was just the tip of the iceberg, so I recommend watching the talk.
“How Just Eat uses tooling to deploy Go micro-services in minutes - Ainsley Clark” ⸱ +600 views ⸱ 18 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 42m 14s
tldw: At Just Eat, they’re deploying Go microservices very fast using a toolkit called GoKit. You’ll learn how this tool streamlines the creation and management of services across a massive scale. The talk covers the move from PHP to Go, highlighting numerous benefits.
“The Quest for Speed: Journey to 50% Better P99 Times with Go - David Vella” ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 17 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 43s
tldw: Addressing performance bottlenecks identified through profiling, implementing Zstd compression for data, and optimizing Go’s CPU and memory allocations. The speaker also mentioned the benefits of migrating to ARM processors for better efficiency.
“”MCP for dummies: Feed more context to LLM” - Tarun Jain (PyCon AU 2025)” ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 21 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 51s
tldw: You’ll learn how MCP acts as a universal adapter by simplifying connections to varied tools like databases or even Google Calendar. The speaker covers building MCP Agents and servers and addresses MCP’s security challenges.
“GeeCON 2024: Alina Yurenko - Going AOT: Everything you need to know about GraalVM for Java” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 18 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 49m 50s
tldw: You’ll learn about the adoption of GraalVM in the Java ecosystem and its advantages, such as converting Java applications to native executables for better startup times and reduced mem usage. The session addresses the processes involved in building, deploying, and optimizing these applications for performance and latency while ensuring compatibility with frameworks and libraries.
“The Truth About Observability Metrics: Why Yours Are Lying To You” ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 22 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 48m 34s
tldw: You’ll learn how common metrics like health, utilization, and performance can often be misleading. With examples from the speaker’s career, he emphasizes that precision is hugely important in metrics sampling intervals and proper hardware instrumentation.
📆 New talks
Here’s the complete list of all the talks published since the last Tech Talks Weekly issue, grouped by conference, and ordered by the number of views for your convenience.
GopherCon UK 2025
“What’s coming in Go 1.25 - Daniel Marti” ⸱ +5k views ⸱ 17 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 51m 25s
“Unleashing the Go Toolchain - Kemal Akkoyun” ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 18 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 59m 03s
“The Right Kind of Abstraction - John Cinnamond” ⸱ +900 views ⸱ 17 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 22s
“Observability made painless: Go, Otel & LGTM stack - Haseeb Majid” ⸱ +700 views ⸱ 18 Sep 2025 ⸱ 01h 00m 12s
“Building a coding agent from scratch - Bill Kennedy” ⸱ +700 views ⸱ 18 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 49m 24s
“How Just Eat uses tooling to deploy Go micro-services in minutes - Ainsley Clark” ⸱ +600 views ⸱ 18 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 42m 14s
“Climbing the Testing Pyramid: From Real Service to Interface Mocks in Go - Naveen Ramanathan” ⸱ +600 views ⸱ 17 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 48m 12s
“Go Security – Past, Present, and Future - Roland Shoemaker” ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 17 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 22s
“Swiss Maps in Go - Bryan Boreham” ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 18 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 49m 29s
“The Quest for Speed: Journey to 50% Better P99 Times with Go - David Vella” ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 17 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 43s
“A Gopher’s Guide to Vibe Coding - Daniela Petruzalek” ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 18 Sep 2025 ⸱ 01h 01m 20s
“When Failure Is Not an Option: Surviving Cloud Outages in Go - Kevin Holditch” ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 18 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 54s
“Hello, MCP World! - Daniela Petruzalek” ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 17 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 18s
“Go Module Hygiene: Keeping go.sum and go.mod in check - Emily Achieng” ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 18 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 42m 29s
“A Gopher’s Guide to *NIX Plumbing - Eleanor McHugh” ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 17 Sep 2025 ⸱ 01h 03m 02s
“Deep dive into a go binary - Jesús Espino” ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 18 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 49m 33s
“The Strengths of the
weakPackage: Weak Pointers Arrive in Go - Sam Burns” ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 17 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 53m 09s
“K8s CPU Limits Deconstructed - Bill Kennedy” ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 18 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 55m 16s
“Deep dive into the sync package - Jesús Espino” ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 17 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 42m 59s
“Opening high traffic access points using Go - George Kampanos” ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 17 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 04s
Spring I/O 2025
“What’s (new) with Spring Boot and Containers? by Matthias Haeussler / Eva Panadero @ Spring I/O 2025” ⸱ +4k views ⸱ 17 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 52m 27s
“Modern Authentication Demystified: A Deep Dive into Spring Security’s Latest Innovations @ Spring IO” ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 19 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 48m 20s
“Panta rhei: runtime configuration updates with Spring Boot by Joris Kuipers @ Spring I/O 2025” ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 22 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 48m 57s
“A cloud cost saving journey: Strategies to balance CPU for containerized JAVA workloads in K8s” ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 18 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 52m 40s
“Taming Testing of AI apps by Alex Soto @ Spring I/O 2025” ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 18 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 40m 58s
EuroPython 2025
“Keynote: Building a large SaaS AI product with Python: The tale of three ecosystems — Petr Baudis” ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 22 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 40s
“EuroPython 2025 — AI Discussion Panel” ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 18 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 57m 30s
JNation 2025
“Frontend Tooling of the Past, Today and Tomorrow by Mikhail Korolev - JNation 2025” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 22 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 22m 44s
PyCon Australia 2025
“”Escape from Tutorial Hell” - Sarah Reichelt (PyCon AU 2025)” ⸱ +3k views ⸱ 21 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 55s
“”Pipe-ifying Python: The how and why of interpreter hacking” - Alex Mirrlees-Black (PyCon AU 2025)” ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 21 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 07s
“”The Death of Consequences” - Christopher Neugebauer (PyCon AU 2025)” ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 20 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 32m 36s
“”Falsehoods Programmers Believe About Reality” - Lilly Ryan (PyCon AU 2025)” ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 21 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 39s
“”The Duck and the DataFrame: A Data Engineer’s Journey with DuckDB” - Ankur Jain (PyCon AU 2025)” ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 17 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 27m 05s
“”The Birdwatcher’s Guide to Optimised Tabular Data Pipelines” - Jenya Bogacheva (PyCon AU 2025)” ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 22 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 05s
“”Data Structures: A learning journey” - Izy Hogan (PyCon AU 2025)” ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 23 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 31s
“”MCP for dummies: Feed more context to LLM” - Tarun Jain (PyCon AU 2025)” ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 21 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 51s
“Life Beyond Pandas: Workflows with DuckDB, Daft, Polars, and Datafusion” ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 19 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 50s
“”Building with Multiple Languages: A Python-First Approach” - Ramon Perez (PyCon AU 2025)” ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 23 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 33m 06s
“”Taking wheels mobile” - Russell Keith-Magee (PyCon AU 2025)” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 19 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 45s
“”Skill Issue” - Benno Rice (PyCon AU 2025)” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 23 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 33m 08s
“”Myths developers believe about open source security” - Nicky Ringland, Tim Zhang (PyCon AU 2025)” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 21 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 57s
“”Keeping Creativity the Focus in Visual Effects and Animation” - Caitlin Wright (PyCon AU 2025)” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 19 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 39s
“Reducing the “Oops Factor”: Pipelines for a Secure Python Development Lifecycle” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 20 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 17s
“”Lightning Talks (Sunday)” - (PyCon AU 2025)” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 19 Sep 2025 ⸱ 01h 04m 31s
“”What’s in a Name? – Fuzzy Matching Techniques for Proper Nouns” - Renee Noble (PyCon AU 2025)” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 17 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 44s
“Keynote: Ethics in AI: Building Fair and Just Intelligence Systems” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 21 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 35m 32s
“”The Continued Developer Evolution” - Derek Bingham (PyCon AU 2025)” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 22 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 54s
“Developer-friendly jobs across time zones when “out of hours” no longer exists” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 19 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 04s
“”Pinchy the bestest boi” - Hailey Bartlett (PyCon AU 2025)” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 23 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 27m 18s
“”Found Font Family” - Zain Afzal (PyCon AU 2025)” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 23 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 36s
“”Student Showcase” - Amanda J Hogan, Nicky Ringland, Alison Wong (PyCon AU 2025)” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 22 Sep 2025 ⸱ 01h 41m 20s
“”Building an electricity market model from scratch” - Dr Jack Simpson (PyCon AU 2025)” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 23 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 39s
“”The Streamlit Experiment: building web dashboards with Yr 10-12” - Geoff Matheson (PyCon AU 2025)” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 19 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 23m 26s
“Guardrails: An Alternative View of Safely Working in Python” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 19 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 44s
“”Lightning Talks (Saturday)” - (PyCon AU 2025)” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 24 Sep 2025 ⸱ 01h 03m 29s
“Going with the flow? Apache Airflow for operational-quality scientific workflows” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 22 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 17m 02s
“”Unarchiving vulnerabilities and avoiding tar-pits” - Caleb Brown (PyCon AU 2025)” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 32s
“”Hierarchical Clustering: Finding the awkward reunions” - Neha (PyCon AU 2025)” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 20 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 21m 29s
“”Building Production-Ready MCP Servers: From Protocol to Patterns” - Nitish (PyCon AU 2025)” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 23 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 25s
“Modernizing Legacy: Wrapping a 25+ Year Computational Fluid Dynamics Codebase” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 19 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 23s
“”Capturing Flags with Microbits” - Edwin Griffin (PyCon AU 2025)” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 19 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 18s
“”Sustaining Open Source Software: Tools for Change” - Justin Warren (PyCon AU 2025)” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 19 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 26s
“”Catching them all: teaching fundamental OOP concepts with Pokemon” - Sujatha (PyCon AU 2025)” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 19 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 33s
“”Why Teach the “Why”?” - Jack Reichelt (PyCon AU 2025)” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 19 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 23m 44s
“”Scaling Python-Powered Machine Learning With Snowflake” - Sheena Nasim (PyCon AU 2025)” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 23 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 53s
“”Conference Closing (Sunday)” - Peter Hall (PyCon AU 2025)” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 22 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 23m 07s
“”The Primordial Code” - Nick Moore (PyCon AU 2025)” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 23 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 33m 27s
“Scaling Security Anomaly Detection in Enterprise Knowledge Base with Dask” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 19 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 06s
“What emergency service volunteering has taught me about incident management” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 32m 25s
“”Keynote: You are welcome in this world” - Larene Le Gassick (PyCon AU 2025)” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 23 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 41m 27s
CITYJS LONDON 2025
“Vladimir de Turckheim - The news of the death of JavaScript has been greatly exaggerated” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 18m 57s
“Matheus Albuquerque - Speed at Scale: Optimizing The Largest CX Platform Out There” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 19 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 17m 00s
“Sylwia Vargas - Improving app performance by using background jobs” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 23 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 12m 00s
geecon 2024
“GeeCON 2024: Alina Yurenko - Going AOT: Everything you need to know about GraalVM for Java” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 18 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 49m 50s
“GeeCON 2024: Rustam Mehmandarov - Escaping Developer Nightmares” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 18 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 52m 29s
AI Engineer Paris 2025
“Opening Keynotes - AIE Paris 2025 (Day 1)” ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 24 Sep 2025 ⸱ 01h 25m 26s
DDD Europe 2025
“Improving feature flag implementation to achieve flow - Dorra Bartaguiz - DDD Europe 2025” ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 22 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 41m 26s
CppNorth 2025
“Kate Gregory - How to Change the World (Keynote)” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 22 Sep 2025 ⸱ 01h 25m 15s
“Shailvi Wakhu - Speak Up, Stand Out: Communicating Confidently in the Workplace” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 23 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 47m 01s
ACCU 2025
“Alex Stepanov, Generic Programming in Cpp, and the STL - Jon Kalb - ACCU 2025” ⸱ +600 views ⸱ 19 Sep 2025 ⸱ 01h 23m 03s
“An Introduction to Reinforcement Learning - Snake Your Way Out of a Paper Bag - Frances Buontempo” ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 21 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 56m 25s
“Where Does AI Fit on the Spectrum of Accessibility and Difficulty Aides? - Sam Drage - ACCU 2025” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 17 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 16m 35s
Conf42 MLOps 2025
“Harnessing Cascading Timeouts for System Resilience | Madhavi Bhairavabhatla | Conf42 MLOps 2025” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 18 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 14m 21s
“Designing Governed AI Pipelines for Healthcare Impact | Nikitha Edulakanti | Conf42 MLOps 2025” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 18 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 11m 17s
“Transform Residential Communities Through AI | Sheela Kakanur Shivayogi | Conf42 MLOps 2025” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 18 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 13m 13s
PyData Chicago 2025
“PyData Chicago September 2025 Meetup | repeatable repeats with rpeat: DevOps for Science” ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 19 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 56s
PyData Prague 2025
“Katharine Jarmul - Anonymization: Why is it so hard? (PyData Prague #27)” ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 18 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 42m 09s
C++ on Sea 2025
“What Can C++ Learn About Thread Safety From Other Languages? - David Rowland - C++ on Sea 2025” ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 18 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 55m 02s
“Contracts, Safety, and the Art of Cat Herding - Timur Doumler - C++ on Sea 2025” ⸱ +900 views ⸱ 21 Sep 2025 ⸱ 01h 29m 47s
“Cost of Abstractions in Embedded Systems - Marcell Juhasz - C++ on Sea 2025” ⸱ +600 views ⸱ 23 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 54m 04s
InfoQ Dev Summit 2025
“Java Devs: Stop Using Python for AI! (a Spring AI Solution)” ⸱ +800 views ⸱ 18 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 46s
QCon San Francisco 2024
“The Truth About Observability Metrics: Why Yours Are Lying To You” ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 22 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 48m 34s
“The Myth of 100% Utilization: The Neuroscience of Productive Teams” ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 19 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 17s
“AI, ML, and Data Engineering InfoQ Trends Report 2025” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 24 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 53m 03s
ElixirConf EU 2025
“Unveiling the Magic of Erlang:OTP Behaviours - A Deep Dive In The Codebase Robert Virding” ⸱ +800 views ⸱ 23 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 41s
“Hologram Building Rich UIs with Elixir Running in the Browser - Bart Blast | ElixirConf EU 2025” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 24 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 19m 33s
“30 Years On and In the BEAM: A Technical Deep Dive - Erik Stenman | Code BEAM Europe 2024” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 24 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 37m 45s
“Agent-Based Modeling with Nx - Paweł Długosz | Code BEAM Europe 2024” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 24 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 15m 15s
Linux Security Summit Europe 2025
“SELinux Update - Paul Moore, Microsoft” ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 17 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 19m 21s
“Hardening the Barebox Bootloader - Ahmad Fatoum, Pengutronix” ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 17 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 38m 24s
“Prioritizing the Linux OS Hardening and CVE Mitigation - Baoli Zhang, Intel” ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 17 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 19m 42s
“Script Integrity - Mickaël Salaün, Microsoft” ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 17 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 22m 34s
“AppArmor Update - John Johansen, Canonical” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 17 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 39m 19s
“Linux and CHERI: Back to the Future - Carl Shaw, Codasip” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 17 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 53m 03s
“Recoverable, Tamper-resistant Full-disk Encryption at the Distributed Edge - Kobus van Schoor” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 17 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 33m 50s
“Securing CI/CD Runners Through eBPF - Mert Coskuner, Yahoo & Cenk Kalpakoglu, Kondukto” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 17 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 19m 57s
“Opportunities and Challenges on Merging HW Security Features into Linux Mainline Kernel - Panel” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 17 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 42m 23s
“FineIBT Enhanced: Hardening Linux’s Microarchitectural Security on X86 - S. Constable & S. Österlund” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 17 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 58m 01s
“Kernel Hardening With Protection Keys - Kevin Brodsky, Arm” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 17 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 17s
“IMA Update: Lessons Learned from Re-implementing IMA-measurement in User Space - Roberto Sassu” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 17 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 27m 42s
“Landlock Config - Mickaël Salaün, Microsoft” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 17 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 39m 45s
That’s it for today!
‼️ Let me know what you think about this issue
Enjoy the weekend ☀️ and see you next week!