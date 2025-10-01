Happy Wednesday 👋
🏆 Featured talks of the week
Here are our top recommendations this week. Make sure to watch or bookmark!
“Revolut’s DevOps Platform Secrets: Scaling to 12,000 Engineers” ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 25 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 51m 55s
tldw: The speaker discusses how Revolut scaled its DevOps platform to support over 12,000 engineers with a team of just 15. You’ll learn about their automation strategies, processes, and developer-centric platform. The talk covers various approaches to increase dev velocity and manage 1,200 microservices.
“Rust - Cargo Cult? - Victor Ciura - ACCU 2025” ⸱ +700 views ⸱ 28 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 46s
tldw: The speaker shares experiences from transitioning projects from C++ and C# to Rust, focusing on safety, interoperability, tooling, and the strengths and weaknesses of Rust’s ecosystem. This talk provides valuable lessons for those considering or already migrating into Rust.
“Testcontainers, WireMock, Awaitility: The Hard Truths of Microservices Testing” ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 29 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 49m 58s
tldw: The speaker discusses tackling three major hurdles in microservices testing: managing multiple databases, handling flaky mock dependencies, and testing asynchronous events.
“GeeCON 2025: Oleksandr Ivanov - From candidate to architect mindset - how to pass sys des. interview” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 25 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 48m 01s
tldw: You’ll see how a software engineer transitions from candidate to architectural thinker for System Design interviews. This talk provides practical advice and empirical knowledge to help navigate these interviews, focusing on strategic problem-solving, technical discussions, and relevant examples from real-world interviews. Equipped with plenty of actionable tips.
“Marta Vasconcelos - What I Wish I Had known about frontend user tracking” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 25 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 21m 08s
tldw: The speaker covers essential aspects of frontend user tracking, covering tools like Segment and Mixpanel, tracking user actions, code structure for analytics, debugging, and privacy considerations. We’ll learn how to integrate tracking into your app without constant refactoring.
📆 New talks
Here’s the complete list of all the talks published since the last Tech Talks Weekly issue, grouped by conference, and ordered by the number of views for your convenience.
QCon 2024
InfoQ Dev Summit 2024
“How Blameless Culture Transforms Engineering Teams” ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 26 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 31s
“The Hidden Vulnerability of The Open Source Software Supply Chain: The Underlying Infrastructure” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 29 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 41m 49s
LeadDev 2025
“Move faster without losing control” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 26 Sep 2025 ⸱ 01h 18m 28s
“How teams test at AI powered velocity” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 26 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 47m 33s
JVM Language Summit 2025
“Evolving Clojure with Virtual Threads #JVMLS” ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 30 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 40m 25s
“What’s New in JDK 25? Full Release Notes Breakdown - Inside Java Newscast #98” ⸱ +8k views ⸱ 25 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 47s
“Amber & Valhalla - Incremental Design and Feature Arcs - Inside Java Podcast 40” ⸱ +5k views ⸱ 28 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 21m 08s
geecon conference 2025
GOTO Conferences 2025
“Early Days of Agile Development & Is Design Dead? • Martin Fowler & James Lewis” ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 26 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 08s
“Why SW Architecture is Mostly Communication • David Whitney, Ian Cooper & Hannes Lowette • GOTO 2025” ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 29 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 55m 30s
“The Blind Spots of Platform Engineering • Matt McLarty & Erik Wilde” ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 30 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 38m 23s
DDD Europe 2025
“A Defence of Technical Excellence - Chris Simon - DDD Europe 2025” ⸱ +600 views ⸱ 29 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 41m 28s
EuroPython 2025
“Keynote: The Boom of Generative AI: realities, promises and awkward situations — Nerea Luis” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 29 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 12s
Seattle Rust User Group 2025
“How to Optimize Rust for Slowness — by Carl Kadie — Seattle Rust User Group, September 2025” ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 28 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 24s
Spring I/O 2025
“Code Once, Use Everywhere: Building Shared Libraries for Multiple Projects @ Spring I/O 2025” ⸱ +3k views ⸱ 29 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 39s
“Survival guide to continuously align and upgrade your Spring dependencies @ Spring I/O 2025” ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 29 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 56m 46s
CITYJS CONFERENCE 2025
“Katerina Skroumpelou - Elevating Your Monorepo: The Nx Transformation” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 29 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 08s
“Ramona Schwering -You shall not pass!? A short story of customizable login experiences” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 27 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 16m 08s
ACCU 2025
“Race Conditions - Practical Tools & Techniques for Testing, Preventing, and Debugging C++/C Code” ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 26 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 18s
C++ on Sea 2025
“The Power and Pain of Hidden Symbols in C++ Programming - Jason Turner - C++ on Sea 2025” ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 28 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 59m 32s
“Contracts in C++26 - An Insider’s Overview - Andrei Zissu - C++ on Sea 2025” ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 30 Sep 2025 ⸱ 01h 02m 10s
“C++ Variadic Templates and Parameter Packs - Vladimir Vishnevskii - C++ on Sea 2025” ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 25 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 53m 26s
Meeting Cpp 2025
“Interview with Alex Dathskovsky - Unlocking the Value of C++20 Features - Meeting C++ 2025” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 28 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 42m 29s
CppNorth 2025
“Tony Van Eerd - Should I Check for Null Here?” ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 29 Sep 2025 ⸱ 01h 00m 35s
“Sarthak Sehgal - Unveiling Type Erasure in C++: From std::function to std::any” ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 28 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 58m 27s
“Andrei Zissu - C++ Contracts: a Meaningfully Viable Product” ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 25 Sep 2025 ⸱ 01h 09m 59s
“Sherry Sontag - Telling Your Technical Story” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 27 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 57m 15s
“Sohaila Ali - Stepping Into Tech: A Career Kickstart for Youth” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 26 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 21m 22s
“Sheena Yap Chan - Building Confidence to Foster Inclusive & Collaborative Tech Communities (Keynote)” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 30 Sep 2025 ⸱ 01h 18m 32s
Droidcon Italy 2024
“Exploring Android Accessibility Malware | Droidcon Italy 2024” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 29 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 19m 01s
