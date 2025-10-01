Happy Wednesday 👋

🏆 Featured talks of the week

Here are our top recommendations this week. Make sure to watch or bookmark!

“Revolut’s DevOps Platform Secrets: Scaling to 12,000 Engineers” ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 25 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 51m 55s tldw: The speaker discusses how Revolut scaled its DevOps platform to support over 12,000 engineers with a team of just 15. You’ll learn about their automation strategies, processes, and developer-centric platform. The talk covers various approaches to increase dev velocity and manage 1,200 microservices.

“Rust - Cargo Cult? - Victor Ciura - ACCU 2025” ⸱ +700 views ⸱ 28 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 46s tldw: The speaker shares experiences from transitioning projects from C++ and C# to Rust, focusing on safety, interoperability, tooling, and the strengths and weaknesses of Rust’s ecosystem. This talk provides valuable lessons for those considering or already migrating into Rust.

“Testcontainers, WireMock, Awaitility: The Hard Truths of Microservices Testing” ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 29 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 49m 58s tldw: The speaker discusses tackling three major hurdles in microservices testing: managing multiple databases, handling flaky mock dependencies, and testing asynchronous events.

“GeeCON 2025: Oleksandr Ivanov - From candidate to architect mindset - how to pass sys des. interview” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 25 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 48m 01s tldw: You’ll see how a software engineer transitions from candidate to architectural thinker for System Design interviews. This talk provides practical advice and empirical knowledge to help navigate these interviews, focusing on strategic problem-solving, technical discussions, and relevant examples from real-world interviews. Equipped with plenty of actionable tips.

“Marta Vasconcelos - What I Wish I Had known about frontend user tracking” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 25 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 21m 08s tldw: The speaker covers essential aspects of frontend user tracking, covering tools like Segment and Mixpanel, tracking user actions, code structure for analytics, debugging, and privacy considerations. We’ll learn how to integrate tracking into your app without constant refactoring.

📆 New talks

Here’s the complete list of all the talks published since the last Tech Talks Weekly issue, grouped by conference, and ordered by the number of views for your convenience.

QCon 2024

“Revolut’s DevOps Platform Secrets: Scaling to 12,000 Engineers” ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 25 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 51m 55s

InfoQ Dev Summit 2024

LeadDev 2025

JVM Language Summit 2025

geecon conference 2025

“GeeCON 2025: Oleksandr Ivanov - From candidate to architect mindset - how to pass sys des. interview” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 25 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 48m 01s

GOTO Conferences 2025

DDD Europe 2025

“A Defence of Technical Excellence - Chris Simon - DDD Europe 2025” ⸱ +600 views ⸱ 29 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 41m 28s

EuroPython 2025

“Keynote: The Boom of Generative AI: realities, promises and awkward situations — Nerea Luis” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 29 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 12s

Seattle Rust User Group 2025

“How to Optimize Rust for Slowness — by Carl Kadie — Seattle Rust User Group, September 2025” ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 28 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 24s

Spring I/O 2025

CITYJS CONFERENCE 2025

ACCU 2025

C++ on Sea 2025

Meeting Cpp 2025

“Interview with Alex Dathskovsky - Unlocking the Value of C++20 Features - Meeting C++ 2025” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 28 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 42m 29s

CppNorth 2025

Droidcon Italy 2024

“Exploring Android Accessibility Malware | Droidcon Italy 2024” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 29 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 19m 01s

