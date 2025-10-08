Happy Wednesday 👋
Warm welcome to Tech Talks Weekly #78! We have some really good talks on the list this week, so get ready!
Oh, and btw. I’ve recently published a list of the most-watched Rust talks of 2025 so far. Make sure to check it out!
Before we start:
Now, let’s jump right in!
🏆 Featured talks of the week
Here are our top recommendations this week. Make sure to watch or bookmark!
“Artificial, yes; Intelligent, no. - Keynote by Ted Neward” ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 02 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 52m 07s
tldw: This talk is about the hype vs reality of AI, focusing on ChatGPT’s capabilities and limitations. The speaker argues that AI’s potential is often overstated, leading to misunderstandings and AI psychosis. Through historical context and industry cycles, you’ll learn why AI isn’t an existential threat.
“The Hacker’s Guide to Kubernetes by Patrycja Wegrzynowicz” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 02 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 59s
tldw: You’ll see live demos of hacking Kubernetes, focusing on the OWASP Kubernetes Top 10 security risks. You’ll learn to exploit vulnerabilities in clusters, compromise user accounts, and prevent common mistakes. This talk offers practical insight into securing Kubernetes systems, showing how misconfigurations can lead to complete clusters being compromised.
“GeeCON 2024: Bartosz Wieczorek - Atomics Habits in cost optimizations in the cloud” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 01 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 19m 33s
tldw: You’ll learn how small, incremental changes can lead to significant cloud cost savings, framed through the “Atomic Habits” approach. The speaker shares 7 best practices from a large-scale Saber project that cut cloud costs by 45%, saving about $900,000 yearly. Technical tips include resource monitoring, machine selection, challenging defaults, and re-architecting.
“Introduction to ADRs by Vladas Diržys” ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 02 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 42m 29s
tldw: The speaker explains how to document significant decisions, which helps teams maintain context as projects evolve.
“Nemanja Drobnjak - Scaling Heights: Highly scalable architecture with Next.js” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 01 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 00s
tldw: In this talk, you’ll learn how to build scalable web applications with Next.js by leveraging features like server-side rendering and modular architecture. The speaker shares insights on component reusability, data fetching strategies, and state management. They also discuss real-world examples, focusing on middleware use and API routes.
“Level Up Your Java Streams with Gatherers by Hinse ter Schuur” ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 02 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 39m 10s
tldw: You’ll learn how Java 24’s Stream Gatherers add custom intermediate operations to streams, moving beyond standard functions like map and filter. You’ll learn about window functions and scan operations, enabling powerful new transformation possibilities.
“Charting the uncharted: Discovering and evolving bounded contexts - Prem Chandrasekaran - DDD Europe” ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 06 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 55m 25s
tldw: You’ll learn how to identify and evolve bounded contexts in Domain-Driven Design.
“Lessons learned in bringing a RAG chatbot with access to 50k+ diverse documents to production” ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 05 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 20s
tldw: The talk covers three elements: the data ingestion pipeline, chatbot workflow, and evaluation framework. You’ll learn about the challenges and solutions in scaling such a system.
“The Future of Serverless • Nick Coult • GOTO 2025” ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 01 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 08s
📆 New talks
Here’s the complete list of all the talks published since the last Tech Talks Weekly issue, grouped by conference, and ordered by the number of views for your convenience.
React Conf 2025
“React Conf 2025 Day 1” ⸱ +17k views ⸱ 08 Oct 2025 ⸱ 08h 39m 16s
Voxxed Days Crete 2025
“Building a personal CLI by Daniel Roe” ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 02 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 40m 13s
“Unlocking Java’s Code Maze by Mihaela Gheorghe-Roman” ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 02 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 34s
“Automating Cloud Security Compliance: From Patching to Machine Image Building and Auto Scheduling” ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 02 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 11m 05s
“Let’s use IntelliJ as a game engine, just because we can by Alexandros Chatzizacharias” ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 02 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 42m 26s
“Beyond the Prompt: Evaluating, Testing, and Securing LLM Applications by Mete Atamel” ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 02 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 38m 48s
“Why Vite ♥ JavaScript Monorepos by Ema Zyka” ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 02 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 18m 25s
“StructuredTaskScope And ScopedValue - Get The Most Out of Virtual Threads by Christian Woerz” ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 02 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 38m 05s
“Don’t be an Idiot - Keynote by Asim Hussain” ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 02 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 12s
“Front end development in 2040 by Fotis Adamakis” ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 02 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 39m 59s
“Java Agent vs. eBPF: A Deep Dive into OpenTelemetry Instrumentation Technologies - Fabian Stäber” ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 02 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 38m 30s
“How to survive as a developer in the exponential age of AI - Keynote by Sander Hoogendoorn” ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 02 Oct 2025 ⸱ 01h 00m 28s
“Hello (Virtual) World by Keren Kenzi” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 02 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 41m 04s
“Modernizing the Legacy by Aggelos Bellos” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 02 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 40m 22s
“Solving Real-World Data Fetching Challenges with Next.js and TanStack Query: A Pragmatic Case Study” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 02 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 32s
“Investing for geeks v1.1.0 by Foivos Zakkak” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 02 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 15m 35s
“From Space to Code: Using NASA’s Open Data APIs with Kepler by Ko Turk” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 02 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 35m 27s
“Prometheus Puzzlers: Traps, Pitfalls, and Corner Cases by Patrycja Wegrzynowicz” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 02 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 43m 18s
“Component wrappers and other patterns for making your tests bulletproof by Łukasz Nowak” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 02 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 38m 17s
“Are your tests good enough? - by Michalis Zampetakis” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 02 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 36m 52s
“What is multimodal RAG, and can we build a village with it? - Alexander Chatzizacharias” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 02 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 42m 38s
“Beyond the Framework: Building for the Next Decade of the Web - Keynote by Daniel Roe” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 02 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 48s
“It Works on My Machine: Why Engineers Are Misunderstood (and What They Can Do About It)” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 02 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 14m 43s
DDD Europe 2025
PyCon DE & PyData 2025
“Building a HybridRAG Document Question-Answering System” ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 05 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 18s
“Pipeline-level differentiable programming for the real world” ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 05 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 19s
“Conformal Prediction: uncertainty quantification to humanise models” ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 05 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 08s
“Taking Control of LLM Outputs: An Introductory Journey into Logits” ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 05 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 34s
“Composable AI: Building Next-Gen AI Agents with MCP” ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 05 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 54s
“High-performance dataframe-agnostic GLMs with glum” ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 05 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 56s
“Lessons learned in bringing a RAG chatbot with access to 50k+ diverse documents to production” ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 05 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 20s
“Dataframely — A declarative, 🐻❄️-native data frame validation library” ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 05 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 28s
“Benchmarking Time Series Foundation Models with sktime” ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 05 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 34s
“Cache me if you can: Boosted application performance with Redis and client-side caching” ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 05 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 32m 10s
“Reinforcement Learning for Finance” ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 05 Oct 2025 ⸱ 01h 30m 32s
“Conquering PDFs: document understanding beyond plain text” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 05 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 31s
“Analyze data easily with duckdb - and the implications on data architectures” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 05 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 24s
“Machine Learning Models in a Dynamic Environment” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 05 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 40m 37s
“Beyond FOMO — Keeping Up-to-Date in AI” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 05 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 26s
“Mastering Demand Forecasting: Lessons from Europe’s Largest Retailer” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 05 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 12s
“The Foundation Model Revolution for Tabular Data” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 05 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 21s
“Reinforcement Learning Without a PhD: A Python Developer’s Journey” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 05 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 31s
“Build a personalized Commute agent in Python with Hopsworks, LangGraph and LLM Function Calling” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 05 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 37s
“How Narwhals is silently bringing pandas, Polars, DuckDB, PyArrow, and more together” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 05 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 56s
“Power up your Polars code with Polars extention” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 05 Oct 2025 ⸱ 01h 15m 58s
“Chasing the Dark Universe with Euclid and Python: Unveiling the Secrets of the Cosmos” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 05 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 07s
“Getting Started with Bayes in Engineering: Implementing Kalman Filters with RxInfer.jl” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 05 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 38s
“Scalable Python and SQL Data Engineering without Migraines” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 05 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 32m 03s
“Is Prompt Engineering Dead? How Auto-Optimization is Changing the Game” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 05 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 54s
“Accuracy Is Not Enough: Building Trustworthy AI with Conformal Prediction” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 05 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 24s
“Extending Python with Rust, Mojo, Cuda and C and building packages” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 05 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 09s
“Secure “Human in the Loop” Interactions for AI Agents” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 05 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 27m 06s
“Autonomous Browsing using Large Action Models” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 05 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 08s
“Intuitive A/B Test Evaluations for Coders” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 05 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 23s
“Using Python to enter the world of Microcontrollers” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 05 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 34m 21s
“The future of AI training is federated” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 05 Oct 2025 ⸱ 01h 21m 53s
“Beyond Basic Prompting: Supercharging Open Source LLMs with LMQL’s Structured Generation” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 05 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 37s
“BayBE: A Bayesian Back End for Experimental Planning in the Low-To-No-Data Regime” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 05 Oct 2025 ⸱ 01h 29m 30s
“Machine Reasoning and System 2 Thinking” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 05 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 12s
“Offline Disaster Relief Coordination with OpenStreetMap and FastAPI” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 05 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 36s
“Open Table Formats in the Wild: From Parquet to Delta Lake and Back” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 05 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 43s
“LLM Inference Arithmetics: the Theory behind Model Serving” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 05 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 41s
“Transformers for Game Log Data” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 05 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 20s
“Topological data analysis: How to quantify “holes” in your data and why?” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 05 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 43m 18s
“From Idea to Integration: An Intro to the Model Context Protocol (MCP)” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 05 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 10s
“Beyond DALL-E: Advanced Image Generation Workflows with ComfyUI” ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 05 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 27m 44s
GOTO 2025
“The Future of Serverless • Nick Coult • GOTO 2025” ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 01 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 08s
“State of the Art of AI Tools in Micro-Frontend Architectures • Luca Mezzalira • GOTO 2025” ⸱ +900 views ⸱ 06 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 07s
“Incremental Design, DevOps, Microservices & CICD • Michael Nygard & Dave Farley” ⸱ +800 views ⸱ 03 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 32m 10s
“Learning Python Programming • Fabrizio Romano & Naomi Ceder • GOTO 2025” ⸱ +800 views ⸱ 02 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 42s
“Writing for Developers • Piotr Sarna & Glauber Costa” ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 07 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 48m 44s
CITYJS 2024
“Nemanja Drobnjak - Scaling Heights: Highly scalable architecture with Next.js” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 01 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 00s
LeadDev 2025
“How to understand the value of your code” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 03 Oct 2025 ⸱ 01h 19m 12s
JavaOne 2025
“Cloud Native JVMs, parts I and II: Fleet Profiling and Optimization” ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 01 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 40s
“”Just Make All Exceptions Unchecked” with Stuart Marks - Live Q&A from Devoxx BE” ⸱ +3k views ⸱ 07 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 35m 06s
AI Meetup 2025
“React Native AI: Bringing On-Device LLMs With AI SDK by Szymon Rybczak | AI Meetup Wrocław, 2025” ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 03 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 18m 57s
“AI SDK 5: What’s New and What’s Next by Lars Grammel | AI Meetup in Wrocław, September 2025” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 07 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 14m 29s
“AI for the Other Parts of Your Technical Job by Rafael Mendiola | AI Meetup, Wrocław, September 2025” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 03 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 52s
“Building React Native App for Vega OS” ⸱ +600 views ⸱ 02 Oct 2025 ⸱ 02h 19m 18s
JVM Language Summit 2025
“Better immutability in Kotlin with Valhalla #JVMLS” ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 02 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 47m 22s
“Evolving ZGC’s Pointer Color Palette #JVMLS” ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 05 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 47m 20s
Spring I/O 2025
“Real-World AI Patterns with Spring AI and Vaadin by Marcus Hellberg / Thomas Vitale @ Spring I/O 25” ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 02 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 20s
Open Source Summit Europe 2025
“Panel Discussion: Open Source as a Path for a Competitive Automotive Industry” ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 01 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 39m 00s
Code BEAM Lite Stockholm 2025
“Self Hosted Elixir: A Pi is all you need! - Sola-Aremu ‘Pelumi’ | Code BEAM Lite STO 2025” ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 02 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 18m 00s
geecon 2024
“GeeCON 2024: Álvaro Sánchez - Unleash the power of your applications with Micronaut and GraalVM” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 01 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 55m 05s
“GeeCON 2024: Bartosz Wieczorek - Atomics Habits in cost optimizations in the cloud” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 01 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 19m 33s
CascadiaJS 2025
“Jack Herrington - TanStack is Your New Favorite Framework” ⸱ +7k views ⸱ 04 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 50s
“Kent C Dodds - MCP is the New User Interaction Model” ⸱ +800 views ⸱ 06 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 58s
“Ioana Chiorean - Web Monetization API & the Future of Payments on the Web” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 07 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 19m 44s
Conf42
“AI Rate Limiting for Cost-Efficient Cloud API Protection | Rehana Sultana Khan | Conf42 IM 2025” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 02 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 21m 41s
“Reimagining Incident Response with AI-Powered Visual Interfaces | Priyanshi Deshwal | Conf42 IM 2025” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 02 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 14m 32s
“Cross-Cloud Analytics Pipelines with Azure Databricks | Sruthi Erra Hareram | Conf42 IM 2025” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 02 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 12m 28s
InfoQ 2025
“Platform Engineering Mistakes: The CTO & Architect’s Truths on Adoption” ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 02 Oct 2025 ⸱ 01h 01m 58s
“Building Engineering Culture Through Autonomy and Ownership” ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 03 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 28s
“Elena Samuylova on Large Language Model (LLM) Based Application Evaluation and LLM as a Judge” ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 06 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 35m 45s
DevOpsDays London 2025
“Justin Cormack - A decade of containers” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 06 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 34s
“Alex Shershebnev - Supercharging DevOps with MCP (Without Opening a Security Hole)” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 05 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 31s
“Agata Skorupka - Postmortems Without Blame: Running Real, Transformative Incident Reviews” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 05 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 33m 09s
“Gielen Rojas-López - Old Tracks, New Rides & the Platform Ops Theme Park” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 07 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 00s
“Kestral Gaian - Code is Never Neutral: Why All Software is Political” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 08 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 33m 13s
KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe 2025
“BoF | Fueling Cloud Native: The Data We Have, the Data We Need - Hilary Carter, SVP Research” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 07 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 06s
KyvernoCon Virtual 2025
“Scaling Developer Self-Service: Kyverno Policies for Inclusive Platform Engineering- Divya Chaudhary” ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 02 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 19m 45s
“Green Platform Engineering: Sustainable Kubernetes with Kyverno Policies -- Rajeev Samuel Devadas” ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 02 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 16m 47s
“I Broke My Cluster with Kyverno (So You Don’t Have To) -- Vinod Kumar, Arcesium India” ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 02 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 11m 26s
“Kyverno Gets Smarter: Writing Dynamic Policies with CEL -- Koray Oksay” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 02 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 33m 37s
“How Kyverno has Changed Platform Engineering Security -- Pedro Ignacio, Itaú Unibanco” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 02 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 33m 49s
“Orchestrating Policy-Driven Tests with Kyverno, Argo Events, and Testkube -- Sonali Srivastava” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 02 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 54s
“CNL: Calico v3.30 - Securing Cloud Native Apps with Kubernetes Gateway API” ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 08 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 54m 00s
ACCU 2025
“Getting Started with Senders and Receivers in C++ Programming - James Pascoe - ACCU 2025” ⸱ +900 views ⸱ 01 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 16m 58s
“Using Reflection to Generate C++ Python Bindings - Callum Piper - ACCU 2025” ⸱ +600 views ⸱ 05 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 14m 55s
“Awesome API Design - Anders Sundman - ACCU 2025” ⸱ +600 views ⸱ 03 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 21m 40s
Meeting Cpp 2025
“Interview Marcell Juhasz - Hacking and securing C++ - Meeting C++ 2025” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 01 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 33m 02s
“Interview with James McNellis for Meeting C++ 2025” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 03 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 51m 06s
C++ on Sea 2025
“Rethink Polymorphism in C++ - Nicolai Josuttis - C++ on Sea 2025” ⸱ +6k views ⸱ 02 Oct 2025 ⸱ 01h 22m 31s
“Smart Pointers in C++ - Khushboo Verma - C++ on Sea 2025” ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 05 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 53m 02s
“Beyond Sequential Consistency - Leveraging Atomics for Fun & Profit - Christopher Fretz - C++ on Sea” ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 07 Oct 2025 ⸱ 01h 21m 35s
CppNorth 2025
“Mathieu Ropert - Heaps Don’t Lie: Guidelines for Memory Allocation in C++” ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 05 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 54m 03s
“Michelle D’Souza - Gotta Cache ‘Em All: Optimize Your C++ Code By Utilizing Your Cache!” ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 01 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 55m 00s
“Tom Sellek - The 10x Team” ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 04 Oct 2025 ⸱ 01h 12m 45s
“Olivia Wasalski - On coding guidelines, class invariants, and special member functions” ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 02 Oct 2025 ⸱ 01h 03m 44s
“Boguslaw Cyganek - Serial and parallel pipelines in modern C++” ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 03 Oct 2025 ⸱ 01h 03m 01s
“Amir Kirsh - C++ Pitfalls and Sharp Edges to Avoid” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 07 Oct 2025 ⸱ 01h 25m 47s
“Oleksandr Kunichik - Bridging C++ and Java with Qt JNI” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 06 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 56m 59s
ElixirConf EU 2025
“Meta Programing in Elixir Dynamic Function Calling with LLMs - Conor Sinclair | ElixirConf EU 2025” ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 07 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 19m 32s
That’s it for today!
‼️ Let me know what you think about this issue
Enjoy the weekend ☀️ and see you next week!