Happy Wednesday 👋

Warm welcome to Tech Talks Weekly #78! We have some really good talks on the list this week, so get ready!

Oh, and btw. I’ve recently published a list of the most-watched Rust talks of 2025 so far. Make sure to check it out!

Before we start:

👉 ‼️ If you have 30 seconds to spare, please fill out this short form to help me get to know you and send better content every week.

👉 Give Tech Talks Weekly a shoutout (see example) or share it with your friends/coworkers. This greatly helps me continue this mission.

Thank you 🙏

Now, let’s jump right in!

🏆 Featured talks of the week

Here are our top recommendations this week. Make sure to watch or bookmark!

📆 New talks

Here’s the complete list of all the talks published since the last Tech Talks Weekly issue, grouped by conference, and ordered by the number of views for your convenience.

React Conf 2025

See agenda.

“React Conf 2025 Day 1” ⸱ +17k views ⸱ 08 Oct 2025 ⸱ 08h 39m 16s

Voxxed Days Crete 2025

DDD Europe 2025

“Charting the uncharted: Discovering and evolving bounded contexts - Prem Chandrasekaran - DDD Europe” ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 06 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 55m 25s

PyCon DE & PyData 2025

GOTO 2025

CITYJS 2024

“Nemanja Drobnjak - Scaling Heights: Highly scalable architecture with Next.js” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 01 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 00s

LeadDev 2025

“How to understand the value of your code” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 03 Oct 2025 ⸱ 01h 19m 12s

JavaOne 2025

AI Meetup 2025

JVM Language Summit 2025

Spring I/O 2025

“Real-World AI Patterns with Spring AI and Vaadin by Marcus Hellberg / Thomas Vitale @ Spring I/O 25” ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 02 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 20s

Open Source Summit Europe 2025

“Panel Discussion: Open Source as a Path for a Competitive Automotive Industry” ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 01 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 39m 00s

Code BEAM Lite Stockholm 2025

geecon 2024

CascadiaJS 2025

Conf42

InfoQ 2025

DevOpsDays London 2025

KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe 2025

KyvernoCon Virtual 2025

ACCU 2025

Meeting Cpp 2025

C++ on Sea 2025

CppNorth 2025

ElixirConf EU 2025

“Meta Programing in Elixir Dynamic Function Calling with LLMs - Conor Sinclair | ElixirConf EU 2025” ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 07 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 19m 32s

That’s it for today!

‼️ Let me know what you think about this issue

Enjoy the weekend ☀️ and see you next week!