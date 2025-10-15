💥 Tech Talks Weekly #79: “Rust isn’t startup-friendly”, $1M→$500 GenAI savings, Infra cost reduction with Claude, Burnout in tech, ...
+ 11 more featured talks of the week!
🏆 Featured talks of the week
Here are our top recommendations this week. Make sure to watch or bookmark!
“Python, Go, Rust, TypeScript and AI with Armin Ronacher” ⸱ +186k views ⸱ 08 Oct 2025 ⸱ 01h 14m 12s ⸱ Programming languages
tldw: Flask’s creator compares Python, Go, Rust and TypeScript, argues why Rust’s rough edges make it a poor fit for early startups, and shows how AI agents are changing engineering: this conversation is packed with practical takes on language choice, error handling, and the real costs of agentic tooling.
“Top 10 Event Driven Architecture Pitfalls by Victor Rentea” ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 09 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 54s ⸱ Software architecture
tldw: Duplicate deliveries, out-of-order messages, race conditions, dual-write nightmares, and privacy surprises. This talk is packed with war stories from 150 companies and practical fixes for anyone building or running messaging systems.
“GenAI at Scale: Red Hat CTO’s $1M to $500/Mo Cost Secret” ⸱ +600 views ⸱ 13 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 59s ⸱ AI
tldw: The title is self-explanatory. Essential watch for those of you trying to get GenAI into production…
“Code, burnout and depression: an engineering perspective of mental health in IT by Manuel Bernhardt” ⸱ +800 views ⸱ 09 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 55m 10s ⸱ Mental health
tldw: A candid, research-backed account of burnout and major depression in software engineering: practical lessons and pointers you’ll actually want to see if you’ve got a nagging feeling you’re headed that way.
“How browsers REALLY load Web pages by Robin Marx” ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 10 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 47m 35s ⸱ Web development
tldw: How browsers REALLY load Web pages pulls back the curtain on the weird, rule-filled world of resource loading: render-blocking, preload scanners, hints, async/defer/modules, fetchpriority and responsive images and gives practical, non‑naive ways to make sure your Hero actually loads first (don’t just set fetchpriority=high on everything, you monster!).
“Domain centric? Why Hexagonal, Onion and Clean architecture are answers to the wrong question by Oli” ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 10 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 48m 03s ⸱ Software architecture
tldw: Watch if you’re tired of overengineered layering!
“Not just code Abusing Claude Code to do just about anything but coding By Barry van Someren” ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 10 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 37s ⸱ AI
tldw: Watch Claude Code handle the ops side of DevOps, compliance, auditing, and writing boring scripts. This talk shares practical prompts with some real wins (including a 15% power-bill cut).
“So You Think You Can Lead a Software Team? - Paul Grenyer - ACCU 2025” ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 10 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 17m 13s ⸱ Engineering leadership
tldw: “Join me for some of the highs and lows of team leading and an insight into some of the things I learnt to help me be a better team lead. I can’t promise a panacea as I still have much to learn, but I hope to help you avoid some of the mistakes I made.”
“The Secret To Why Technical Founders Struggle with Sales” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 09 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 16m 20s ⸱ Startups
tldw: “First-time founders focus on product, second-time founders focus on sales and marketing”.
“Fotis Adamakis - A Front-End Architecture that Makes Sense” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 11 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 13m 45s ⸱ Web development
tldw: A sane front-end architecture starts with a reasonable project structure and clear module boundaries. This talk shows practical patterns to make big codebases understandable, cut coupling, and actually scale, so it’s worth watching.
“JavaScript is Faster than Rust? - Chris Heathwood” ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 14 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 19m 38s ⸱ Javascript ⸱ Rust
tldw: This talk digs into Advent of Code puzzles, bit-twiddling, and V8’s TurboFan/Maglev to show how JS can outpace Rust in practical cases. Definitely watch if you want useful tricks to squeeze performance from JavaScript.
“Adam Argyle - 25 new & rad feature of CSS” ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 12 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 04s ⸱ CSS
tldw: A walkthrough of 25 modern CSS features from container queries and cascade layers to scroll-driven animations and color-mix that’ll actually make building modern UIs easier. RAD!
“Using Brain Science to Communicate and Lead Technical Teams Effectively” ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 10 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 18s ⸱ Engineering leadership
tldw: In this talk, you’ll learn practical ways for engineers and tech leads to communicate better, manage conflict, and build stronger teams.
“The New Java Best Practices by Stephen Colebourne” ⸱ +11k views ⸱ 09 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 47m 36s ⸱ Java
tldw: Java’s newer features mean we need new idioms. This opinionated talk shows best practices for records vs beans, pattern matching, Optional vs null, and data-oriented programming.
“Virtual Threads, Structured Concurrency and Scoped Values: Putting it all together by Balkrishna R” ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 10 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 54s ⸱ Java
tldw: Loom’s virtual threads, structured concurrency, and scoped values get stitched together in a Spring Boot demo that shows how to write simpler, higher-throughput concurrent Java.
📆 New talks
Here’s the complete list of all the talks published since the last Tech Talks Weekly issue, grouped by conference, and ordered by the number of views for your convenience.
InfoQ Dev Summit 2025
“GenAI at Scale: Red Hat CTO’s $1M to $500/Mo Cost Secret” ⸱ +600 views ⸱ 13 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 59s
“Using Brain Science to Communicate and Lead Technical Teams Effectively” ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 10 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 18s
“Mental Models in Architecture & Societal Views of Technology: A Conversation with Nimisha Asthagiri” ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 13 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 51m 52s
Devoxx Belgium 2025
“The New Java Best Practices by Stephen Colebourne” ⸱ +11k views ⸱ 09 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 47m 36s
“Spring Boot: Chapter 4 by Brian Clozel, Stephane Nicoll” ⸱ +5k views ⸱ 10 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 48m 51s
“Accelerating Maven Builds: From Snail’s Pace 🐌 to Rocket Speed 🚀 by Maarten Mulders” ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 10 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 49m 15s
“Top 10 Event Driven Architecture Pitfalls by Victor Rentea” ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 09 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 54s
“Virtual Threads, Structured Concurrency and Scoped Values: Putting it all together by Balkrishna R” ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 10 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 54s
“Weather the Storm: How Value Classes Will Enhance Java Performance by Remi Forax, Clément de Tast” ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 09 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 51m 12s
“Domain centric? Why Hexagonal, Onion and Clean architecture are answers to the wrong question by Oli” ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 10 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 48m 03s
“Not just code Abusing Claude Code to do just about anything but coding By Barry van Someren” ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 10 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 37s
“Architecture as Code: Quantifying Architectural Trade offs by Neal Ford” ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 10 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 42s
“Supercharge your JVM performance with Project Leyden and Spring Boot by Moritz Halbritter, Ana Maria” ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 10 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 48m 20s
“How browsers REALLY load Web pages by Robin Marx” ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 10 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 47m 35s
“Quarkus Unleashed by Roberto Cortez” ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 10 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 40s
“Why You Should Build Agents on the JVM by Rod Johnson” ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 09 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 21m 38s
“The Psychology of Code by Victor Rentea” ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 09 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 52m 55s
“Bootiful Spring Boot by Josh Long” ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 09 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 21s
“Backlog.md : Reaching 95% Task success rate with AI Agents by Alex Gavrilescu” ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 10 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 47m 30s
“Opening Keynote: Vibe Coding by Stephan Janssen” ⸱ +900 views ⸱ 09 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 16m 54s
“Finally, final means final A deep dive into field immutability in Java by Per Minborg” ⸱ +900 views ⸱ 10 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 48s
“Gen AI Grows Up: Enterprise JVM Agents With Embabel by Rod Johnson” ⸱ +800 views ⸱ 10 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 51s
“The Future of Refactoring: Test Driven Navigation By Alex Bunardzic” ⸱ +800 views ⸱ 10 Oct 2025 ⸱ 01h 07m 08s
“Serialization 2.0: A Marshalling Update! by Viktor Klang” ⸱ +800 views ⸱ 10 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 52m 05s
“Code, burnout and depression: an engineering perspective of mental health in IT by Manuel Bernhardt” ⸱ +800 views ⸱ 09 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 55m 10s
“Vaadin: Modern Web UIs in Pure Java—A Live Coding Tour by Sebastian Kuehnau” ⸱ +800 views ⸱ 09 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 38m 11s
“The Best of Java Shorts Show: 100 Snippets in 50 Minutes by Adam Bien” ⸱ +800 views ⸱ 10 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 58m 26s
“Bootiful GraalVM by Thomas Wuerthinger, Josh Long” ⸱ +700 views ⸱ 10 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 52m 30s
“Live Coding The Hive: building a microservices ready modular monolith by Thomas PIERRAIN, Julien To” ⸱ +600 views ⸱ 10 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 49s
“Understanding Prompt Injection Techniques, Challenges, and Advanced Escalation by Brian Vermeer” ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 10 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 53m 51s
“Java for AI by Paul Sandoz” ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 10 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 52m 03s
“Beyond local tools: Deep dive into MCP by James Ward, Maximilian Schellhorn” ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 10 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 51m 19s
DDD Europe 2025
“Model Tension Heuristics - Julien Topçu & Josian Chevalier - DDD Europe 2025” ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 13 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 27s
DevOpsDays London 2025
“Torsten Hopf - How to ruin your Cloud Journey - A personal experience” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 08 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 32m 01s
“Mandi Walls - Tackling Alert Fatigue with SLOs, Automation, and Machine Learning” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 09 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 32m 57s
JSNation 2025
“The State of the Web” ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 08 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 32m 37s
“The State of Node.js 2025 Explained by Its TSC Member” ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 14 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 28s
React Summit 2025
“Deploy Everywhere with Expo Router” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 08 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 28s
“Maximize Your Productivity with AI Agents” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 14 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 18s
The Pragmatic Engineer
“Python, Go, Rust, TypeScript and AI with Armin Ronacher” ⸱ +186k views ⸱ 08 Oct 2025 ⸱ 01h 14m 12s
LeadDev 2025
“How Tilt’s review bot transformed its code reviews, with Augment Code” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 08 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 59m 23s
“Take the fear out of vibe coding” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 09 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 46s
“How Collectors learnt to assess AI coding tools” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 15 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 59m 44s
PyData Yerevan 2025
“Adam Bittlingmayer - Accelerating Human-Quality Translation in the Real World” ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 13 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 51m 41s
“Emma Saroyan - Build Your Own AI Agent (Boston Oct 2025)” ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 15 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 40m 48s
“Sebastian Wallkötter - What Happens Inside an MCP Server? (Boston Oct ‘25)” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 15 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 25s
geecon 2024
“GeeCON 2024: Viktor Gamov - How do you query a stream?” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 08 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 53m 40s
“GeeCON 2024: S. Kurnevich, S. Ilie - mayAI? Exploring Graphical Tools for Model Visualization & Enh.” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 08 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 18m 38s
Infobip Shift Zadar 2025
“The Secret To Why Technical Founders Struggle with Sales” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 09 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 16m 20s
CITYJS 2025
“Fotis Adamakis - A Front-End Architecture that Makes Sense” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 11 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 13m 45s
React Conf 2025
“React Conf 2025 Day 2” ⸱ +16k views ⸱ 09 Oct 2025 ⸱ 08h 39m 11s
Rust Global: London 2025
“Serverless Rust: Your Low-Risk Entry Point to Rust in Production | Rust Global: London 2025” ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 09 Oct 2025 ⸱ 01h 02m 26s
Code BEAM Lite Stockholm 2025
“Squeezing the BEAM into 16MB - Peer Stritzinger| Code BEAM Lite STO 2025” ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 09 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 50s
“10 Ways to Stop an Erlang VM - Brujo Benavides | Code BEAM Europe 2024” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 15 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 35m 00s
C++ on Sea 2025
“C++ Performance Tips - Cutting Down on Unnecessary Objects - Prithvi Okade & Kathleen Baker” ⸱ +800 views ⸱ 14 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 51m 47s
“Don’t Get Overloaded by C++ Overload Sets - Roth Michaels - C++ on Sea 2025” ⸱ +800 views ⸱ 09 Oct 2025 ⸱ 01h 05m 03s
“Extending std::execution Further - Higher-Order Senders and the Shape of Asynchronous Programs” ⸱ +700 views ⸱ 12 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 22s
ACCU 2025
“Mistakes With Data Made During Game Development - Dominik Grabiec - ACCU 2025” ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 08 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 16m 42s
“So You Think You Can Lead a Software Team? - Paul Grenyer - ACCU 2025” ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 10 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 17m 13s
“Shifting Left, Shifting Right - Patrick Martin - ACCU 2025” ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 12 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 21m 34s
“JavaScript is Faster than Rust? - Chris Heathwood” ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 14 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 19m 38s
GOTO Serverless Bangalore 2025
“Serverless: Fast to Market, Faster to the Future • Srushith Repakula • GOTO 2025” ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 08 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 13m 00s
“Simplicity • Pragmatic Dave Thomas & Sarah Taraporewalla” ⸱ +600 views ⸱ 10 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 38m 45s
“ASP.NET Core 9 Essentials • Albert Tanure & Rafael Herik de Carvalho • GOTO 2025” ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 09 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 39m 54s
“Tech Leadership Challenges: Communication & AI at Financial Times • Alice Bartlett & Charles Humble” ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 14 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 04s
CascadiaJS 2025
“Adam Argyle - 25 new & rad feature of CSS” ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 12 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 04s
“Jason Mayes - Client-side Agents with WebAI” ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 10 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 23s
“Shruti Kapoor - What’s New in React and Next.js” ⸱ +800 views ⸱ 08 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 21m 33s
“Kevin Whinnery - GPT-5 for Developers” ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 09 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 07s
“Charlie Gerard - Multi-Modal AI on the Web” ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 13 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 43s
“Bree Hall - Frontend Tools & Turning Websites into Full-Sensory Experiences” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 15 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 44s
CppNorth 2025
“Tom Tesch - Building the World’s Fastest GameBoy Emulator in Modern C++” ⸱ +600 views ⸱ 13 Oct 2025 ⸱ 01h 04m 53s
“Mike Shah - Graphics Programming with SDL 3” ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 10 Oct 2025 ⸱ 01h 05m 25s
“Daniel Nikpayuk - A universal data structure for compile time use” ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 12 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 48m 31s
“Steve Sorkin - Advanced Ranges: Writing Modular, Clean, and Efficient Code with Custom Views” ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 09 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 54m 27s
“John Pavan, Heather Crawford - Why are software engineers so hard to replace?” ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 11 Oct 2025 ⸱ 01h 00m 54s
“Braden Ganetsky - Debugger Visualizers to Make Your Code Accessible” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 14 Oct 2025 ⸱ 01h 05m 17s
“Building a career off-road” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 08 Oct 2025 ⸱ 01h 27m 59s
