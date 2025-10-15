Tech Talks Weekly

Discussion about this post

Daniel Popescu
1d

Didn't expect this take on AI ethics; your point about mitigating systemic bias is really well articullated. It's a critical area for us to address. I've been considering if perhaps a stronger human-in-the-loop validation process could offer more robust solutions than purely data-driven corrections, especially in sensitive deployments.

