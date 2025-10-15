Happy Wednesday 👋

InfoQ Dev Summit 2025

Devoxx Belgium 2025

DDD Europe 2025

“Model Tension Heuristics - Julien Topçu & Josian Chevalier - DDD Europe 2025” ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 13 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 27s

DevOpsDays London 2025

JSNation 2025

React Summit 2025

“Deploy Everywhere with Expo Router” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 08 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 28s “Maximize Your Productivity with AI Agents” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 14 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 18s

The Pragmatic Engineer

“Python, Go, Rust, TypeScript and AI with Armin Ronacher” ⸱ +186k views ⸱ 08 Oct 2025 ⸱ 01h 14m 12s

LeadDev 2025

PyData Yerevan 2025

geecon 2024

Infobip Shift Zadar 2025

“The Secret To Why Technical Founders Struggle with Sales” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 09 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 16m 20s

CITYJS 2025

“Fotis Adamakis - A Front-End Architecture that Makes Sense” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 11 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 13m 45s

React Conf 2025

“React Conf 2025 Day 2” ⸱ +16k views ⸱ 09 Oct 2025 ⸱ 08h 39m 11s

Rust Global: London 2025

“Serverless Rust: Your Low-Risk Entry Point to Rust in Production | Rust Global: London 2025” ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 09 Oct 2025 ⸱ 01h 02m 26s

Code BEAM Lite Stockholm 2025

C++ on Sea 2025

ACCU 2025

GOTO Serverless Bangalore 2025

CascadiaJS 2025

CppNorth 2025

