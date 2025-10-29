Happy Wednesday 👋

Warm welcome to Tech Talks Weekly #80! After a short break, we have some really great talks on the list that have accumulated over the past two weeks. Get ready!

Before we start:

👉 ‼️ If you have 30 seconds to spare, please fill out this short form to help me get to know you and send better content every week.

👉 Give Tech Talks Weekly a shoutout (see example) or share it with your friends/colleagues. This greatly helps me continue this mission.

Thank you 🙏

Now, let’s jump right in!

🏆 Featured talks of the week

Here are our top recommendations this week. Make sure to watch or bookmark!

📆 New talks

Here’s the complete list of all the talks published since the last Tech Talks Weekly issue, grouped by conference, and ordered by the number of views for your convenience.

Devoxx Belgium 2025

QCon London 2025

NDC Porto 2025

LeadDev 2025

DevSecCon25

EuroPython 2025

The Pragmatic Engineer Podcast

“Google’s engineering culture” ⸱ +194k views ⸱ 15 Oct 2025 ⸱ 02h 46m 20s

QCon San Francisco 2024

“Kotlin to Rust: The Hard Truths of Rewriting a High-Scale Data Plane” ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 20 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 48m 57s

PyData 2025

DDD Europe 2025

KotlinConf 2025

RustConf 2025

“Yuri Astrakhan Interview, Rivian VW Tech; MapLibre Cofounder [Rust Project Content @ RustConf 2025]” ⸱ +800 views ⸱ 24 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 36s

geecon 2024

Tech Lead Conference 2025

GOTO 2025

InfoQ Dev Summit 2025

PapersWeLove 2025

“Michael Vaughn on EXE: Automatically Generating Inputs of Death [PWL NYC]” ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 28 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 57m 25s

ng-conf 2025

“ng-conf 2025 LIVE Angular Team Keynote with Mark Thompson, Alex Rickabaugh, Minko Gechev” ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 17 Oct 2025 ⸱ 01h 10m 19s

The Linux Foundation 2025

DevOpsDays London 2025

“Ashley Smith - Don’t Go Chasing Waterfall” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 23 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 26s

Droidcon Italy 2025

Callstack 2025

Wasm I/O 2025

Meeting Cpp 2025

“Interview with Klaus Iglberger for Meeting C++ 2025” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 18 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 55m 33s

ElixirConf EU 2025

CppNorth 2025

“Alex Dathskovsky - Misusing reinterpret_cast?! You Probably Are :) (Keynote)” ⸱ +900 views ⸱ 15 Oct 2025 ⸱ 01h 08m 47s

GOTO Serverless Bangalore 2025

Seattle Rust User Group 2025

“Mechanical Sympathy in Rust Performance Optimization — by Brian Pane — Seattle Rust, October 2025” ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 28 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 36m 21s

Code Sync 2025

“Growing New Chemists and Alchemists: Building Elixir Teams - Bruce Tate & Paulo Valim | Code BEAM” ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 22 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 38m 17s

Conf42 KN 2025

JVM Language Summit 2025

“Assembling Project Leyden #JVMLS” ⸱ +3k views ⸱ 21 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 57s

CityJS Meetups - Athens & London - 2025

CITYJS CONFERENCE 2025

“Craig Spence - Into The Unknown” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 22 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 38s

CascadiaJS 2025

C++ on Sea 2025

ACCU 2025

Rocky Mountain Ruby 2025

BVI 2025

“Blind & Visually Impaired Initiative (BVI) Meeting - 2025-10-21” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 23 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 48s

EnvoyCon 2025

KubeVirt Summit 2025

That’s it for today!

‼️ Let me know what you think about this issue

Enjoy the weekend ☀️ and see you next week!