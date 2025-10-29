💥 Tech Talks Weekly #80: AI in the Browser?!, Inside Google Engineering Culture, Error Handling @ Netflix, Dealing With Toxic People, 65% Logging $$ Cut, “Can You Be Proud of AI Code?”
🏆 Featured talks of the week
Here are our top recommendations this week. Make sure to watch or bookmark!
“Phil Nash - Use Web APIs to Build Browser AI Apps” ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 23 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 33m 59s
tldw: Browser AI is finally catching up to server-side models. Watch this demo-heavy talk to see how current and upcoming Web APIs let you build offline, privacy-friendly apps like speech-to-speech translation and understand the trade-offs.
“Google’s engineering culture” ⸱ +194k views ⸱ 15 Oct 2025 ⸱ 02h 46m 20s
tldw: A deep dive that peels back Google’s engineering culture: custom stack, monorepo and internal tools, design-docs, on-call and promotion systems. You’ll learn why the place that feels built for engineers is changing, so watch if you’re thinking about applying or just curious how giant-scale engineering actually works.
“How to deal with toxic people — Gina Häußge” ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 20 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 23s
tldw: A long-time project maintainer breaks down common toxic behaviours and shares blunt, practical tactics to handle them and avoid burnout — a must-watch for anyone running or contributing to open-source.
“JavaScript at the speed of Rust // Jim Dummett” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 24 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 26s
tldw: As JS/TS tooling gets rewritten in Rust, this talk shows how Oxc keeps Rust-level speed while letting you customize with JS plugins. A nerdy deep dive into memory layouts, allocators, and GC so you can have your Rusty cake and eat it with a JS fork.
“Java Structured Concurrency in Action” ⸱ +8k views ⸱ 16 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 51m 34s
tldw: A practical, hands-on tour of JDK 25’s structured concurrency API. Learn how how it works, hot ot propagate errors and cancellations, observe thread relationships, so you can start using it in your projects.
“Alex Clemmer - CRDT & Collaborative Editing on the Web” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 28 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 23s
tldw: CRDTs and collaborative editing aren’t the silver bullet. This talk walks through the UX traps, conflict examples, perf hacks, and practical stacks (ProseMirror/React/Durable Objects) so you can actually build local-first synchronization that doesn’t feel broken.
“Craig Dennis - Can I Be Proud of Coding With AI?” ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 17 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 22m 26s
tldw: A candid, funny take on whether you can be proud of AI-assisted work. Packed with personal stories, transparency rules, and practical tips for owning AI-made code.
“The 7 Costliest SaaS Mistakes & The Truths About Multi-Cloud” ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 22 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 51m 39s
tldw: This talk lays out the seven costliest SaaS architecture mistakes and debunks multi‑cloud b******t. A must‑watch for those of you who are building or scaling B2B products and want to stop burning investor cash.
“Effective Error Handling: A Uniform Strategy for Heterogeneous Distributed Systems” ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 27 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 37m 48s
tldw: A backend engineer from Netflix shows how to enforce uniform error handling across heterogeneous distributed systems. Practical library design, trade-offs, and gotchas that are worth listening to.
“Keynote: Machines, Learning, and Machine Learning - Dylan Beattie - NDC Porto 2025” ⸱ +14k views ⸱ 22 Oct 2025 ⸱ 01h 09m 30s
tldw: If you’re fretting what to learn next, this keynote flips the question to “how you learn”: from Copilot and cloud IDEs to microcontrollers, the programs-vs-products mindset, why open source often wins and why you’re still up coding at 3am; definitely worth a watch.
“Keynote: Imagine If We Made It Simple - Gui Ferreira - NDC Porto 2025” ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 23 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 54m 55s
tldw: This keynote lays out a practical framework: focus, subtract, master for building simpler, longer‑lasting software.
“Mentoring Both Ways: Helping Others While Leveling Up Yourself! — Manivannan Selvaraj” ⸱ +5k views ⸱ 20 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 42s
tldw: Mentoring Both Ways shows how teaching others and learning from them crushes imposter syndrome and actually fast-tracks your skills — practical, relatable tips worth watching.
“What’s new in Kotlin 2.2.21 (and 2.2.20!)” ⸱ +11k views ⸱ 23 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 16m 18s
tldw: Dataflow checks, returns in expression bodies, contracts and atomics updates, a new array copy API, …
“Graph DB to LLM: Chat with Structured Data (NO Cypher/SQL)” ⸱ +600 views ⸱ 16 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 20s
tldw: This rapid prototype shows how to hook a local LLM to a Neo4j knowledge graph for offline, hallucination‑free natural‑language querying using graph embeddings and semantic search.
“Sean C Davis - Do You Really Need a Web Framework?” ⸱ +3k views ⸱ 24 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 44s
tldw: This talk builds the same app with and without a framework to expose what frameworks actually buy you. Watch for a practical demo and to see clear trade-offs.
“Kristen Hewell Garrett - Escaping Reactivity Hell & Managing State in React” ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 20 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 23m 23s
tldw: Reactivity hell in React like debug loops, brittle effects, and messy state is dismantled here with Signals/Signalium, async-reactivity patterns, and concrete perf wins, so watch if you’re tired of wrestling state.
“Annie Sexton - The Origin Story of JavaScript” ⸱ +600 views ⸱ 25 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 06s
tldw: JavaScript’s origin story: how a 10‑day hack turned into the backbone of modern web dev and the accidental choices that still shape our tooling. Definitely worth watching!
“From Overwhelmed to Optimized: How We Cut Envoy Logging Costs by 65% While Boosting Throughput 60%” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 24 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 13m 52s
tldw: This talk shows practical filtering, sampling, and selective metrics that cut logging costs 65% and boosted throughput 60%, plus OSS fixes and an Access Logging Service integration you’ll want to steal for your stack.
📆 New talks
Here’s the complete list of all the talks published since the last Tech Talks Weekly issue, grouped by conference, and ordered by the number of views for your convenience.
Devoxx Belgium 2025
“From JDK 21 to JDK 25 - Java Performance Update 2025” ⸱ +11k views ⸱ 18 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 51m 21s
“Structured Concurrency in Action” ⸱ +8k views ⸱ 16 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 51m 34s
“Writing GPU-Ready AI Models in Pure Java with Babylon” ⸱ +6k views ⸱ 25 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 58m 58s
QCon London 2025
“The 7 Costliest SaaS Mistakes & The Truths About Multi-Cloud” ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 22 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 51m 39s
“From Technical Excellence to Leadership: Understanding Yourself First” ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 24 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 46s
“Effective Error Handling: A Uniform Strategy for Heterogeneous Distributed Systems” ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 27 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 37m 48s
“Building Composable Teams: Moving Beyond Rigid Organizational Structures” ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 17 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 16s
“Cloud and DevOps InfoQ Trends Report 2025” ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 22 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 47s
NDC Porto 2025
“Keynote: Machines, Learning, and Machine Learning - Dylan Beattie - NDC Porto 2025” ⸱ +14k views ⸱ 22 Oct 2025 ⸱ 01h 09m 30s
“Keynote: Imagine If We Made It Simple - Gui Ferreira - NDC Porto 2025” ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 23 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 54m 55s
“Keynote: The Power of Play - Rob Conery - NDC Porto 2025” ⸱ +600 views ⸱ 27 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 43m 04s
LeadDev 2025
“The surprising habits of high velocity engineering teams” ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 17 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 04s
“Measuring team performance isn’t getting any easier” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 24 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 47m 56s
“How Collectors learnt to assess AI coding tools” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 15 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 59m 44s
DevSecCon25
“Walking and Talking in the Woods with AI: The Future of Untethered Software Development” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 22 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 32m 14s
“Securing the future of AI” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 22 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 33m 48s
“Navigating new software development paradigms - Fireside Chat” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 22 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 33m 15s
“Agentic Applications Require Agentic Security Solutions” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 22 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 48s
“Red Teaming AI How to Stress Test LLM Integrated Apps Like an Attacker” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 22 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 20s
“MCP Threat Trap Deception Engineering for Zero Trust AI Access” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 22 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 13m 13s
“Containerized AI Security How We Automated Safety at Scale” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 22 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 15m 15s
“AI Agents Are Here Are You Ready” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 22 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 07s
“Secure at Inception : Taming the AI Code Revolution” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 22 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 21m 25s
“Solving Prioritization Whack-a-Mole: Automated Remediation Built on Trust” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 22 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 18m 26s
“How we hacked YC Spring 2025 batch’s AI agents” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 22 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 13s
“Common Pitfalls and How to Avoid Them When Building Production Ready Multi Tenant MCP Servers” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 22 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 23m 03s
“Taming the AI Identity Explosion Securing Agentic AI and Non Human Identities” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 22 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 27s
“Agents and MCP Servers Are the electric sheep safe” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 22 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 21m 48s
“Build Multi User MCP Servers No Headaches Edition with Arcade” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 22 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 21m 39s
“STOIC Security Shielding Your Generative AI App from the Five Deadly Risks” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 22 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 35m 06s
“Beyond Shift Left: Adopting a Frictionless DevSec Experience in the Age of AI” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 22 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 17m 37s
“AppSec Evolution: from Task Management to Strategic Governance & Prevention” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 22 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 55s
EuroPython 2025
“Mentoring Both Ways: Helping Others While Leveling Up Yourself! — Manivannan Selvaraj” ⸱ +5k views ⸱ 20 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 42s
“Uncovering the magic of implementing a new Python syntax feature — Lysandros Nikolaou” ⸱ +700 views ⸱ 20 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 35s
“How to deal with toxic people — Gina Häußge” ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 20 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 23s
“Parallel programming and Cython — David Woods” ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 20 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 40m 57s
“Fearless Automation that Runs Anywhere with Python — Padraic Calpin” ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 20 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 14s
“A new safe external debugger interface for CPython — Pablo Galindo Salgado” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 27 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 37s
“Myths and fairy tales around Python performance — Antonio Cuni” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 20 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 42m 34s
“Democratize serverless web AI apps for Python devs — Yuichiro Tachibana” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 20 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 52s
“Design Pressure: The Invisible Hand That Shapes Your Code — Hynek Schlawack” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 20 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 36s
“Refactoring and Maintaing Software : Building code you won’t hate tomorrow — Bojan Miletic” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 20 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 35s
“Exploring the CPython JIT — Diego Russo” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 20 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 42s
“Continuous Documentation: basics and advanced techniques — Anastasiia Tymoshchuk” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 27 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 45s
“The FastAPI-Postgres stack you’ve been waiting for — Yury Selivanov” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 20 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 32s
“End to End with Testcontainers and Playwright — Vemund Mehl Santi” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 27 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 22s
“A tour of (some) Python JIT compilers — Stepan Sindelar, Michael Šimáček” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 20 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 02s
“Anatomy of a Python OpenTelemetry instrumentation — Riccardo Magliocchetti” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 20 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 20s
“The Evolution of Advanced Python Monitoring — May Walter” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 20 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 44s
“How to use Python on a RPi to develop a custom headless guitar FX box — Matthieu Amiguet” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 27 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 42m 42s
“The Pydantic stack for AI apps — Laura Summers, Victorien Plot” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 20 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 00s
“WASM and Python: The Future of Serverless Computing — Farhaan Bukhsh, Kumar Anirudha” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 20 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 15s
“EuroPython 2025 — Lightning talks ⚡ Wednesday” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 20 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 16s
“Godot & Python: open source in game development — Diego Díaz Morón” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 20 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 27m 16s
“MIDI, those cheesy sounds from the 90s? Wrong! Symbolic music vs Python — Mateusz Modrzejewski” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 27 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 36s
“Type Hints in Real-World Projects: Maintenance & Improvement — Koudai Aono” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 20 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 40s
“Snapshot Testing: A New Era of Reliability — Matthieu Rigal” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 27 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 11s
“In memoriam: Michael Foord (1974-2025)” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 27 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 40s
“Turbocharge your Python test suite today! 🚀 — Konstantinos Papadopoulos” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 27 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 18m 41s
“Choosing Between Free Threading and Async — Samet Yaslan” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 27 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 39s
“How to contribute to Python docs in your own language — Marco Richetta” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 20 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 23m 36s
“Typing at scale: statically type-checking a large codebase — Alan Franzoni” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 20 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 27m 21s
“Inside the Black Box: The Anatomy of Virtual Environments — Daniel Hervás” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 20 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 27m 05s
“Running every street in Paris with Python and PostGIS — Vinayak Mehta” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 27 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 27m 49s
“Is Prompt Engineering Dead? How Auto-Optimization is Changing the Game” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 20 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 16s
“Python, Politics, and Public Health — Gauden Galea” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 27 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 46s
“Good Practices for Testing Web User Interfaces — Jan Jašek, Ashish Gupta” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 27 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 18m 35s
“What Network Analysis tells us about Trades, Hierarchies, and the World? — Kshitijaa Jaglan” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 27 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 27m 29s
“ORMs: A Bridge to Efficient Database Interactions with Python — Velda Kiara” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 20 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 58s
“Automating myself out of an unloved project with Python, n8n and Telegram — Sebastian Witowski” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 27 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 24s
“PyScript as Infrastructure: Running EduBlocks at Scale Without the Cost — Josh Lowe” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 20 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 27s
“Teamwork makes the dream work — Sheena” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 20 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 45s
“Testing the Tests - Assess and Improve Your Python Testing Code — Stefan Bärisch” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 27 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 47s
“Is your programming curriculum inclusive for neurodivergents? — Mykalin Jones” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 20 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 01s
The Pragmatic Engineer Podcast
“Google’s engineering culture” ⸱ +194k views ⸱ 15 Oct 2025 ⸱ 02h 46m 20s
QCon San Francisco 2024
“Kotlin to Rust: The Hard Truths of Rewriting a High-Scale Data Plane” ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 20 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 48m 57s
PyData 2025
“PyData Chicago October 2025 Meetup|Smart Connected Healthy Outcome from Leveraging Assets & Research” ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 20 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 55m 59s
“Wesley Boelrijk - Time Series Decomposition with PyMC | PyData Amsterdam 2025” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 28 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 35m 48s
“Irene Donato & Antonino Ingargiola - Large-Scale Video Intelligence | PyData Amsterdam 2025” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 28 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 35m 28s
“Florenz Hollebrandse - Fast-Track Your AI-ML Model Integration | PyData Amsterdam 2025” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 28 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 34m 21s
“Netesh & Nazlı Alagöz - Causal Inference Framework for incrementality | PyData Amsterdam 2025” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 28 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 32m 46s
“Maarten de Ruiter - GenAI governance in practice | PyData Amsterdam 2025” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 28 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 36m 08s
“Dick Abma & Rik Nuijten - Potato breeding using image analysis | PyData Amsterdam 2025” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 28 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 37m 24s
“Manuel Spierenburg - Should Captain America Still Host Your Data? | PyData Amsterdam 2025” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 28 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 35m 20s
“KEYNOTE: Demetrios Brinkmann-The agentification of software has a UX problem | PyData Amsterdam 2025” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 28 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 49m 51s
“Gerben Dekker - The Gentle Monorepo - Ship Faster and Collaborate Better | PyData Amsterdam 2025” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 29 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 35m 01s
“Konstantinos Tsoumas - Uncertainty Unleashed | PyData Amsterdam 2025” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 28 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 34m 31s
“Sven Arends - Counting Groceries with Computer Vision | PyData Amsterdam 2025” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 28 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 30s
“Danica Fine - Quiet on Set - Building an On-Air Sign with Open Source Tech | PyData Amsterdam 2025” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 29 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 39m 45s
“Sayak Paul & Benjamin Bossan - Designing tests for ML libraries | PyData Amsterdam 2025” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 29 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 49m 33s
“KEYNOTE: Dr. Maria Börner - Ethics is Not a Feature | PyData Amsterdam 2025” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 29 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 40m 30s
“KEYNOTE: Judith Dijk - Image processing, AI, and autonomous systems | PyData Amsterdam 2025” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 29 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 41m 27s
“Niels Neerhoff & Simon Brugman - Data pipeline development with Ordeq | PyData Amsterdam 2025” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 29 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 32s
“Jaap Stefels & Itzel Belderbos - No labels? No problem! | PyData Amsterdam 2025” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 29 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 35m 27s
“Yuliya Sapega & Joanna Pasiarska - Applying Privacy-Enhancing Technologies | PyData Amsterdam 2025” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 29 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 37m 38s
“Denis Gaitan & Agustin Iniguez - Monitoring of model drift in Finance | PyData Amsterdam 2025” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 29 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 35m 29s
“Bauke Brenninkmeijer - Context is King | PyData Amsterdam 2025” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 29 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 48m 42s
DDD Europe 2025
“Modelling Stories of the Beautiful Mess - Xin Yao & John Cutler - DDD Europe 2025” ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 20 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 59m 00s
“AI accelerated legacy modernisation - Fabrice Bernhard - DDD Europe 2025” ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 27 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 43m 25s
KotlinConf 2025
“What’s new in Kotlin 2.2.21 (and 2.2.20!)” ⸱ +11k views ⸱ 23 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 16m 18s
“Discussing Kotlin Coroutines with Marcin Moskała | Talking Kotlin 141” ⸱ +3k views ⸱ 17 Oct 2025 ⸱ 02h 03m 28s
RustConf 2025
“Yuri Astrakhan Interview, Rivian VW Tech; MapLibre Cofounder [Rust Project Content @ RustConf 2025]” ⸱ +800 views ⸱ 24 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 36s
geecon 2024
“GeeCON 2024: Wojtek Ptak, Andrzej Grzesik - Tools for simplified large scale systems” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 27 Oct 2025 ⸱ 01h 01m 31s
“GeeCON 2024: Jamie Coleman - Magic of Automation and Everyday Chores” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 27 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 57s
Tech Lead Conference 2025
“How AI is Reshaping Frontend Development” ⸱ +700 views ⸱ 20 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 37s
“Leadership Insights From Growing 2X in 8 Months” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 25 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 10s
“How AI is Impacting Engineering Leadership” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 23 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 33m 04s
“What Tech Leaders Need to Preserve in the Age of AI?” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 17 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 51s
“What Happens When AI Joins Your Dev Team” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 27 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 52s
GOTO 2025
“Fundamentals of DevOps & Software Delivery • Yevgeniy “Jim” Brikman & Kief Morris • GOTO 2025” ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 23 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 37m 55s
“Building Better Software: Why Workflows Beat Code Every Time • Ben Smith & James Beswick • GOTO 2025” ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 27 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 47s
“Holistic Engineering: Organic Problem Solving • Vanessa Formicola & Andrew Harmel-Law • GOTO 2025” ⸱ +800 views ⸱ 20 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 38m 34s
“Infrastructure as Code • Kief Morris & Abby Bangser” ⸱ +700 views ⸱ 17 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 34m 47s
“Platform Engineering: From Theory to Practice • Liz Fong-Jones & Lesley Cordero” ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 21 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 38m 43s
“Elm & Open Source: What’s Next? • Evan Czaplicki & Kris Jenkins” ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 24 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 55s
“Building Support Structures • Flavia Circiumaru & Hannes Lowette” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 28 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 39m 00s
InfoQ Dev Summit 2025
“Graph DB to LLM: Chat with Structured Data (NO Cypher/SQL)” ⸱ +600 views ⸱ 16 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 20s
“Individual Contributor Influence: How to Drive Business Outcomes as a Principal Engineer” ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 27 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 52m 24s
PapersWeLove 2025
“Michael Vaughn on EXE: Automatically Generating Inputs of Death [PWL NYC]” ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 28 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 57m 25s
ng-conf 2025
“ng-conf 2025 LIVE Angular Team Keynote with Mark Thompson, Alex Rickabaugh, Minko Gechev” ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 17 Oct 2025 ⸱ 01h 10m 19s
The Linux Foundation 2025
“LF Webinar: Streaming Data Design Patterns: Battle-Tested Tips & Tricks for Mission-Critical Systems” ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 22 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 56m 44s
DevOpsDays London 2025
“Ashley Smith - Don’t Go Chasing Waterfall” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 23 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 26s
Droidcon Italy 2025
“Building apps for all: Exploring Jetpack Compose Accessibility support | Droidcon Italy 2024” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 24 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 05s
“All together under my umbrella! Android Native featuring Flutter & KMP | Droidcon Italy 2024” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 22 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 45s
Callstack 2025
“Building Live Activities in Expo on iOS” ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 23 Oct 2025 ⸱ 02h 24m 25s
“React Native Harness Explained, Next.js 16 Beta & Remix v3 Breakthroughs” ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 16 Oct 2025 ⸱ 02h 57m 15s
Wasm I/O 2025
“Wasm Component Composition: A New Era of Language Interoperability @ Wasm I/O 2025” ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 25 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 20s
“An Edge KV store built with Wasm Components by Dan Gohman & Benjamin Young @ Wasm I/O 2025” ⸱ +900 views ⸱ 24 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 22m 27s
“Running WASM in React Native apps by Kræn Hansen & Robert Pasiński @ Wasm I/O 2025” ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 25 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 35s
Meeting Cpp 2025
“Interview with Klaus Iglberger for Meeting C++ 2025” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 18 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 55m 33s
ElixirConf EU 2025
“Do or Die! We bet on Elixir for our Lakehouse Architecture - Herman Langner | ElixirConf EU 2025” ⸱ +600 views ⸱ 28 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 21m 10s
“Growing with Elixir: A Journey Through 8 Years of Adoption - Anderson Konzen | ElixirConf EU 2025” ⸱ +600 views ⸱ 21 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 39m 46s
“Flame on Slurm HPC Cluster - Marc Nickert | ElixirConf EU 2025” ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 24 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 14m 44s
CppNorth 2025
“Alex Dathskovsky - Misusing reinterpret_cast?! You Probably Are :) (Keynote)” ⸱ +900 views ⸱ 15 Oct 2025 ⸱ 01h 08m 47s
GOTO Serverless Bangalore 2025
“Embracing Complexity in Serverless • Sheen Brisals • GOTO 2025” ⸱ +600 views ⸱ 22 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 27m 20s
“Beating the Iron Triangle: Trade-offs, Primitives & No Silver Bullets • Robbie Kohler • GOTO 2025” ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 16 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 21m 04s
Seattle Rust User Group 2025
“Mechanical Sympathy in Rust Performance Optimization — by Brian Pane — Seattle Rust, October 2025” ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 28 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 36m 21s
Code Sync 2025
“Growing New Chemists and Alchemists: Building Elixir Teams - Bruce Tate & Paulo Valim | Code BEAM” ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 22 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 38m 17s
Conf42 KN 2025
“Container-Native ML: Scaling Predictive Customer Segmentation | Ujjwala Modepalli | Conf42 KN 2025” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 16 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 13m 48s
“Scaling Kafka on Kubernetes | Shalini Katyayani Koney | Conf42 KN 2025” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 16 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 12m 57s
“AI in Healthcare: Bias, Privacy, and Trust in Kube-Native Systems | Venus Garg | Conf42 KN 2025” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 16 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 22m 05s
“GenAI in Healthcare Claims: Processing and Detecting Fraud | Amala Umakanth | Conf42 KN 2025” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 16 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 16m 14s
“Securing AI-Driven Finance | Manisha Sengupta | Conf42 KN 2025” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 16 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 11m 52s
JVM Language Summit 2025
“Assembling Project Leyden #JVMLS” ⸱ +3k views ⸱ 21 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 57s
CityJS Meetups - Athens & London - 2025
“JavaScript at the speed of Rust // Jim Dummett” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 24 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 26s
“Reimagining Kafka for Node.js // Paolo Insogna” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 15 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 21s
“Hello JARVIS - Building Voice Interfaces for Your LLMS // Nathaniel Okenwa” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 24 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 33s
“Next-Gen Flame Graphs: Making Node.js Performance Profiling Actually Work // Matteo Collina” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 17 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 38s
“React Athens - Theodore Vorillas - The Phoenix Pattern: Building Self-Healing React Apps” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 23 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 41m 00s
“React Athens - Katerina Skroumpelou - Coding with Agent” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 22 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 33m 30s
“The lost interviews with Dan Starns and AJ” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 15 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 38s
“Your AI Application Needs Evals: Evaluation-driven development in the era of prompts // Uras Mutlu” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 21 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 21m 37s
CITYJS CONFERENCE 2025
“Craig Spence - Into The Unknown” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 22 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 38s
CascadiaJS 2025
“Sean C Davis - Do You Really Need a Web Framework?” ⸱ +3k views ⸱ 24 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 44s
“Kristen Hewell Garrett - Escaping Reactivity Hell & Managing State in React” ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 20 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 23m 23s
“Annie Sexton - The Origin Story of JavaScript” ⸱ +600 views ⸱ 25 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 06s
“Rachel Lee Nabors - Death of the Browser” ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 22 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 41m 58s
“Phil Nash - Use Web APIs to Build Browser AI Apps” ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 23 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 33m 59s
“Kenny Daniel - Pushing the Limits of Big Data in the Browser” ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 27 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 23m 32s
“Craig Dennis - Can I Be Proud of Coding With AI?” ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 17 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 22m 26s
“Alex Clemmer - CRDT & Collaborative Editing on the Web” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 28 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 23s
“Gant Laborde - AI on Mobile with OnDevice Vector Features” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 21 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 05s
C++ on Sea 2025
“Faster, Safer, Better Ranges - Tristan Brindle - C++ on Sea 2025” ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 19 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 59m 29s
“Rust Traits In C++ - Eduardo Madrid - C++ on Sea 2025” ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 26 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 57m 52s
“Will Your C++ Program Still Be Correct Next Year? - Björn Fahller - C++ on Sea 2025” ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 21 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 55m 32s
“Understanding Large and Unfamiliar Codebases - Mike Shah & Chris Croft-White - C++ on Sea 2025” ⸱ +800 views ⸱ 23 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 58m 13s
“std::generator in C++23: When to use, and how to improve it - Johannes Kalmbach - C++ on Sea 2025” ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 28 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 57m 27s
“Telling Your Technical Story - Sherry Sontag - C++ on Sea 2025” ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 16 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 27s
ACCU 2025
“Dangerous Optimizations in C and C++ Programming Languages - Robert C. Seacord - ACCU 2025” ⸱ +12k views ⸱ 19 Oct 2025 ⸱ 01h 30m 04s
“Dynamic Memory Allocation Challenges in C++ Safety Critical Systems - Xavier Bonaventura - ACCU 2025” ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 15 Oct 2025 ⸱ 01h 11m 25s
“Move Slow and Break Things - Upgrading to C++26 - Alisdair Meredith - ACCU 2025” ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 24 Oct 2025 ⸱ 01h 25m 08s
“Guide to the C# Programming Language - Puzzling C# - Steve Love - ACCU 2025” ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 17 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 01s
“Duck-Tape Chronicles - Rust C++ Interop - Victor Ciura - ACCU 2025” ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 26 Oct 2025 ⸱ 01h 11m 20s
“Stars Aligned and Software Development Adrift - Why Can We Predict Planets but Not Deadlines? - ACCU” ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 22 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 39m 49s
“Can Creative Hobbies & Projects Boost Your Soft Skills As A Developer? - Amy Jo Turner” ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 21 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 16m 27s
“How Do You Tame the Async BEAST with Kotlin and JavaScript? - Sam Cooper” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 28 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 21m 11s
Rocky Mountain Ruby 2025
“Rocky Mountain Ruby 2025 - We Who Remember Magic by Brandon Weaver” ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 22 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 36m 58s
“Rocky Mountain Ruby 2025 - Slicing and Dicing Through Complexity with Hanami by Sean Collins” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 25 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 39m 10s
“Rocky Mountain Ruby 2025 - Ruby on Rails is a Game Engine by Jonathan Woodard” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 23 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 35m 06s
“Rocky Mountain Ruby 2025 - Lessons from 5 years of UI architecture at GitHub by Joel Hawksley” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 23 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 11s
“Rocky Mountain Ruby 2025 - Lightning talks” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 27 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 43m 30s
“Rocky Mountain Ruby 2025 - Sidekiq at Gusto: The Parts Where People’s Jaw Drops by Phillip Campbell” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 23 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 35m 04s
“Rocky Mountain Ruby 2025 - Learning How to Learn: A Framework for Lifelong Rubyists by Jeff Cohen” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 25 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 31s
“Rocky Mountain Ruby 2025 - Thoughtful AI for the Rubyist by Christine Seeman” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 26 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 00s
“Rocky Mountain Ruby 2025 - Learning Empathy From Pokémon Blue by Tess Griffin” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 22 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 23s
“Rocky Mountain Ruby 2025 - Operating Rails: what about after you deploy? by André Arko” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 27 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 52s
“Rocky Mountain Ruby 2025 - Upgrading Rails: The Non-Technical Parts by Max VelDink” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 26 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 27m 47s
“Rocky Mountain Ruby 2025 - Reading Rails: A Visual Walkthrough of the... by Ratnadeep Deshmane” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 24 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 39s
“Rocky Mountain Ruby 2025 - Learning to Code Without a Map: Mentorship and Entry... byErin Pintozzi” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 26 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 32s
“Rocky Mountain Ruby 2025 - Who Wants to be a Ruby Engineer? with Drew Bragg” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 27 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 51m 54s
“Rocky Mountain Ruby 2025 The Mutation Game: Cracking the Enigma of Mutation Testing by Tyler Lemburg” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 24 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 41s
“Rocky Mountain Ruby 2025 Opening Remarks with Spike and Bekki” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 22 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 12m 32s
“Rocky Mountain Ruby 2025 - We Were Voyagers. We Can Voyage Again! by Scott Werner” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 24 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 19m 53s
BVI 2025
“Blind & Visually Impaired Initiative (BVI) Meeting - 2025-10-21” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 23 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 48s
EnvoyCon 2025
“Dynamic Modules: A New Era of High-Performance Envoy Extensions” ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 24 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 13m 04s
“Evolve, Adapt, and Adopt: Envoy in the AI Era” ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 24 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 36m 42s
“Enabling Multi-Cluster Load Balancing with Gateway API and Envoy Gateway” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 24 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 14m 03s
“Taming AI Sprawl: Your First Look at the Envoy AI Gateway” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 24 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 14m 40s
“From Overwhelmed to Optimized: How We Cut Envoy Logging Costs by 65% While Boosting Throughput 60%” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 24 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 13m 52s
“Envoy’s Roadmap” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 24 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 17m 29s
“One Size Doesn’t Fit All: Adding Org-Specific Gateway API Extensions with Envoy Gateway” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 24 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 35s
“Fail Open, Fail Fast: Improving Envoy Resilience in Latency-Critical Systems” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 24 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 15m 26s
“From Custom to Community: Embracing Envoy for Service Mesh Proxies at ING” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 24 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 27m 42s
KubeVirt Summit 2025
“Leveling Up Kubevirt-Manager: New Features, Better UX, and Real-World Usability - Marcelo Parisi” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 24 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 15m 10s
“Decentralized Live Migration Overview - Alexander Wels” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 24 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 18m 40s
“Got Hyper-V? Let’s Move it to KubeVirt - Sylvain Chen & Rares Donca” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 24 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 18m 55s
“From VMs to GitOps: Managing KubeVirt Workloads Declaratively with ArgoCD - Neel Shah” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 24 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 15m 34s
“Crossing the border - VM goes on a BGP adventure - Or Mergi” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 24 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 18m 37s
“From Agent-Based to Agentless... Ganesh Chandrasekaran, Muhammad Saheer Cheruvath, Kuruva Maddileti” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 24 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 19m 38s
“Faster Backups, Less Storage: Unlocking Incremental Backups in KubeVirt - Shelly Kagan” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 24 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 27s
“Taming the VM Sprawl: KCP Meets KubeVirt - Sören Henning” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 24 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 21m 43s
“Multi-Arch VM deployment options with KubeVirt + CDI - C. A. Fillekes & Thomas-David Griedel” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 24 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 07s
“Introduction of CCA on Arm - Howard Zhang” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 24 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 19m 19s
