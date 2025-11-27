Happy Thursday 👋 and warm welcome to Tech Talks Weekly #84!

EuroRust 2025

Devoxx Belgium 2025

“ONNX Based Generative AI LLMs in Java with Project Babylon” ⸱ +2k views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 01h 00m 45s

NDC Copenhagen 2025

GOTO Copenhagen 2025

“Building Data Visualisations in Python in Minutes • Kris Jenkins • GOTO 2025” ⸱ +700 views ⸱ Nov 26, 2025 ⸱ 00h 32m 34s

PyData Berlin 2025

KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America 2025

AI Coding Summit 2025

Cloud Native University NA 2025

BackstageCon NA 2025

Kubeflow Summit NA 2025

OpenFeature Summit NA 2025

Observability Day 2025 - NA

Platform Engineering Day NA 2025

Cloud Native & Kubernetes AI Day NA 2025

Data on Kubernetes Day NA 2025

AI Engineer 2025

Devoxx Poland 2024

PyData Prague 2025

“Jakub Zikl - Right-Sized Scaling: Python APIs at Billions of Requests Without the Complexity” ⸱ +300 views ⸱ Nov 23, 2025 ⸱ 00h 22m 38s

QCon London 2025

“How to Use Apache Spark to Craft a Multi-Year Data Regression Testing and Simulations Framework” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Nov 26, 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 12s

PyData Paris 2025

GeeCon 2024

code::dive 2025

Big Data LDN 2025

“From Dev to MVP in Less Than 30 Days: Real-World Lessons from Databricks Engineers” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 25, 2025 ⸱ 00h 23m 57s

All Things Open 2025

JVM Language Summit 2025

“Symbolic Modeling and Transformation of Java Code #JVMLS” ⸱ +4k views ⸱ Nov 22, 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 25s

Meeting C++ 2025

ElixirConf EU 2025

“My BEAM History - Björn Gustavsson | ElixirConf EU 2025” ⸱ +200 views ⸱ Nov 25, 2025 ⸱ 00h 37m 14s

ACCU 2025

CppCon 2025

Code BEAM Europe 2025

“Keynote: Empathy in Engineering – Sundi Myint| Code BEAM Europe 2025” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 26, 2025 ⸱ 00h 34m 19s

