💥 Issue 84
499 talks from 31 conferences and 68 new podcast episodes!
Happy Thursday 👋 and warm welcome to Tech Talks Weekly #84!
This week, we’ve got 499 talks from 31 conferences and 68 new podcast episodes.
Yep, it’s 499. That sounds like a lot!
That’s why make sure to check out both 🏆 Featured this week as well as 📈 The Most Watched This Week to find the ones you don’t want to miss.
Just before we start…
Now, let’s jump right in!
🏆 Featured this week
Here are our top recommendations this week. Make sure to watch or listen!
“What Every Software Architect Should Know About Infra? • Maciej Jedrzejewski • Devoxx Poland 2024”
Conference ⸱ +600 views ⸱ Nov 21, 2025 ⸱ 00h 00m 00s
tldw: If you design systems, watch this talk to see how continuous delivery, cloud vs hybrid vs on-prem, choosing cloud-agnostic or provider lock-in and the CAP theorem affect architecture and scalability.
“Code security for software engineers” from The Pragmatic Engineer
Podcast ⸱ Nov 26, 2025 ⸱ 01h 07m 38s
tldl: Learn who really owns security, how dependency risk, CVEs and software composition analysis matter, and where AI helps or creates new risks.
“Team topologies and the microservice architecture - Chris Richardson - DDD Europe 2025”
Conference ⸱ +400 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 00m 00s
tldw: Learn how to structure teams and services for fast flow. The talk shows which team types you need and how service boundaries should map to team boundaries so you can ship small changes quickly.
“Learn Pandas Fast: 5 Real Data Projects Every Beginner Can Actually Do” from The PyPod Chronicles
Podcast ⸱ Nov 20, 2025 ⸱ 00h 11m 17s
tldl: Learn Pandas fast with five hands-on projects that show how to clean, group, filter and analyze real datasets you can use at work. Clear step by step code makes it worth a watch.
“Building a lightning-fast search engine - Clément Renault | EuroRust 2025”
Conference ⸱ +900 views ⸱ Nov 21, 2025 ⸱ 00h 00m 00s
tldw: An open source search engine built in Rust shows how to get blazing search performance with architecture and techniques for fast indexing and querying.
📈 The Most Watched This Week
See what everyone’s watching this week and don’t miss out! Here are the most-watched talks ranked by views/publishing time.
“The Joy of C++26 Contracts - Myths, Misconceptions & Defensive Programming - Herb Sutter” ⸱ +31k views ⸱ Nov 21, 2025 ⸱ 01h 02m 50s
tldw: C++26 contracts finally give you language-level assertions that work in release builds and this talk explains how to use them safely in production and what’s coming next.
“Why 99% of C++ Microbenchmarks Lie – and How to Write the 1% that Matter! - Kris Jusiak” ⸱ +3k views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 01h 00m 54s
tldw: This talk shows why 99% of C++ microbenchmarks lie and how to write the 1% that actually matter. If you write or benchmark C++ code watch it.
“From Stateless Nightmares to Durable Agents — Samuel Colvin, Pydantic” ⸱ +2k views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 22m 13s
tldw: Stateless AI agents fall apart at scale, losing compute and user trust. This talk shows real code with PydanticAI and Temporal to build durable agents that recover from crashes, resume from checkpoints and give you visibility into long running workflows.
“Symbolic Modeling and Transformation of Java Code #JVMLS” ⸱ +4k views ⸱ Nov 22, 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 25s
tldw: Project Babylon models Java source as Java code models to enable reflection and code transforms inside the JDK, so watch to see what that actually makes possible and where it struggles.
“Z.ai GLM 4.6: What We Learned From 100 Million Open Source Downloads — Yuxuan Zhang, Z.ai” ⸱ +4k views ⸱ Nov 22, 2025 ⸱ 00h 19m 39s
tldw: GLM 4.6’s roadmap explains how an open source model hit 100 million downloads, covering 15 trillion token curation, SLIME agent RL, the switch to single stage RL and multimodal video features, so watch if you build agents or train LLMs.
“Compilers in the Age of LLMs — Yusuf Olokoba, Muna” ⸱ +2k views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 17m 36s
tldw: Turn Python ideas into tiny native binaries that run on cloud, desktop, mobile and web. This talk shows a constrained verifiable compiler pipeline using LLMs to produce self-contained binaries and an OpenAI-style client for running open source AI models locally and in the cloud.
“Building Data Visualisations in Python in Minutes • Kris Jenkins • GOTO 2025” ⸱ +700 views ⸱ Nov 26, 2025 ⸱ 00h 32m 34s
tldw: Live-coding session that shows how to turn backend data into clean interactive visualizations in minutes with Streamlit and pandas, no React required.
📆 New talks
Here’s the complete list of all the talks published since the last Tech Talks Weekly issue, grouped by conference, and ordered by the number of views for your convenience.
EuroRust 2025
“Live recording (Day 1) - Self-Directed Research Podcast | EuroRust 2025” ⸱ +300 views ⸱ Nov 26, 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 29s
Devoxx Belgium 2025
“ONNX Based Generative AI LLMs in Java with Project Babylon” ⸱ +2k views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 01h 00m 45s
NDC Copenhagen 2025
“What we learned rebuilding the largest Nordic electronic retail website in Next.js? - Tomas Jansson” ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Nov 25, 2025 ⸱ 00h 55m 26s
“Beyond the Prompt: Evaluating, Testing, and Securing LLM Applications - Mete Atamel” ⸱ +300 views ⸱ Nov 25, 2025 ⸱ 00h 49m 39s
“Optimize Your Internal OS and Minimize Compatibility Issues at Work - Alice Meredith” ⸱ +300 views ⸱ Nov 25, 2025 ⸱ 00h 58m 14s
GOTO Copenhagen 2025
“Building Data Visualisations in Python in Minutes • Kris Jenkins • GOTO 2025” ⸱ +700 views ⸱ Nov 26, 2025 ⸱ 00h 32m 34s
PyData Berlin 2025
“Narwhals: enabling universal dataframe support” ⸱ +500 views ⸱ Nov 23, 2025 ⸱ 00h 47m 01s
“Docling: Get your documents ready for gen AI” ⸱ +500 views ⸱ Nov 23, 2025 ⸱ 00h 32m 22s
“Scaling Probabilistic Models with Variational Inference” ⸱ +400 views ⸱ Nov 23, 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 19s
“A Beginner’s Guide to State Space Modeling” ⸱ +300 views ⸱ Nov 23, 2025 ⸱ 01h 31m 08s
“Building Reactive Data Apps with Shinylive and WebAssembly” ⸱ +200 views ⸱ Nov 23, 2025 ⸱ 00h 32m 29s
“More than DataFrames: Data Pipelines with the Swiss Army Knife DuckDB” ⸱ +200 views ⸱ Nov 23, 2025 ⸱ 01h 28m 06s
“Exploring Millions of High-dimensional Datapoints in the Browser for Early Drug Discovery” ⸱ +200 views ⸱ Nov 23, 2025 ⸱ 00h 27m 39s
“Spot the difference: 🕵️ using foundation models to monitor for change with satellite imagery 🛰️” ⸱ +200 views ⸱ Nov 23, 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 42s
“Consumer Choice Models with PyMC Marketing” ⸱ +200 views ⸱ Nov 23, 2025 ⸱ 00h 27m 46s
“Lightning Talks” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Nov 23, 2025 ⸱ 00h 39m 04s
“When Postgres is enough: solving document storage, pub/sub and distributed queues without more tools” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Nov 23, 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 26s
“Building an AI Agent for Natural Language to SQL Query Execution on Live Databases” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Nov 23, 2025 ⸱ 01h 22m 06s
“See only what you are allowed to see: Fine-Grained Authorization” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Nov 23, 2025 ⸱ 01h 28m 45s
“Most AI Agents Are Useless. Let’s Fix That” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Nov 23, 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 47s
“Probably Fun: Games to teach Machine Learning” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Nov 23, 2025 ⸱ 01h 18m 16s
“Beyond the Black Box: Interpreting ML models with SHAP” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Nov 23, 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 35s
“Training Specialized Language Models with Less Data: An End-to-End Practical Guide” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Nov 23, 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 04s
“Causal Inference in Network Structures: Lessons learned From Financial Services” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Nov 23, 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 35s
“Kubeflow pipelines meet uv” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Nov 23, 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 08s
“Scraping urban mobility: analysis of Berlin carsharing” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Nov 23, 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 23s
“The Importance and Elegance of Polars Expressions” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Nov 23, 2025 ⸱ 00h 34m 00s
“Bye-Bye Query Spaghetti: Write Queries You’ll Actually Understand Using Pipelined SQL Syntax” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Nov 23, 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 49s
“Automating Content Creation with LLMs: A Journey from Manual to AI-Driven Excellence” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Nov 23, 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 21s
“Navigating healthcare scientific knowledge:building AI agents for accurate biomedical data retrieval” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Nov 23, 2025 ⸱ 00h 32m 03s
“Data science in containers: the good, the bad, and the ugly” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 23, 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 48s
“Scaling Python: An End-to-End ML Pipeline for ISS Anomaly Detection with Kubeflow and MLFlow” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 23, 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 07s
“Building an A/B Testing Framework with NiceGUI” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 23, 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 31s
“Risk Budget Optimization for Causal Mix Models” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 23, 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 46s
“Beyond Linear Funnels: Visualizing Conditional User Journeys with Python” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 23, 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 35s
“Better docs, happier users: What we learned applying Diataxis to HoloViz libraries” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 23, 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 58s
“The EU AI Act: Unveiling Lesser-Known Aspects, Implementation Entities, and Exemptions” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 23, 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 03s
“Deep Dive into the Synthetic Data SDK” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 23, 2025 ⸱ 01h 05m 41s
“From Manual to LLMs: Scaling Product Categorization” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 23, 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 09s
“What’s Really Going On in Your Model? A Python Guide to Explainable AI” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 23, 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 13s
“Forget the Cloud: Building Lean Batch Pipelines from TCP Streams with Python and DuckDB” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 23, 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 52s
“One API to Rule Them All? LiteLLM in Production” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 23, 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 07s
“How We Automate Chaos: Agentic AI and Community Ops at PyCon DE & PyData” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 23, 2025 ⸱ 00h 37m 29s
“Flying Beyond Keywords: Our Aviation Semantic Search Journey” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 23, 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 35s
“Accessible Data Visualizations” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 23, 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 40s
“Democratizing Digital Maps: How Protomaps Changes the Game” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 23, 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 40s
“AI-Ready Data in Action: Powering Smarter Agents” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 23, 2025 ⸱ 01h 29m 02s
“Opening Session” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 23, 2025 ⸱ 00h 15m 51s
KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America 2025
“Confidential Observability on Kubernetes: Protecting Telemetry End-to-End - Jitendra Singh, IBM” ⸱ +200 views ⸱ Nov 25, 2025 ⸱ 00h 11m 13s
“LLMs on Kubernetes: Squeeze 5x GPU Efficiency With Cache, Route, Repea... Yuhan Liu & Suraj Deshmukh” ⸱ +200 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 32m 31s
“Keynote: Predictive Scaling and Capacity Planning With Machine Learni... Artur Souza & Chunpeng Wang” ⸱ +200 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 15m 25s
“TikTok’s IPv6 Journey To Cilium: Pitfalls and Lessons Learned - Giri Kuncoro & Joseph Pallamidessi” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 17s
“GitOps Without Variables - Brian Grant & Alexis Richardson, ConfigHub Inc.” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 42s
“Creating and Maintaining Ephemeral Runtime Environments for 18,000 Deve... Alexandre Astolpho Thomaz” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 33s
“Spark on Kubernetes, a Practical Guide - Damon Cortesi, Airbnb” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 55s
“OTel+K8s= ❤️: An Introduction To OpenTelemetry for Kubernetes... Christos Markou & Jacob Aronoff” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 45s
“Where’s My Pod? End-to-End Tracing for Kubernetes With OpenTelemetry - Artem Tkachuk & JP Phillips” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 45s
“Meta’s Kubernetes-based Portable AI Research Environment - Shaun Hopper, Meta & Navarre Pratt” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 48s
“The Future of Virtualization in Kubernetes: What’s Next for KubeVirt - Vladik Romanovsky, Red Hat” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 13s
“Butterfly Effect: What Kubernetes SIG Security Has in F... I. Coldwater, S. Raghunathan, C. Valencia” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Nov 27, 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 55s
“Backstage Celebrations: Stable Foundations and MCP Innovations - Ben Lambert & Patrik Oldsberg” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 45s
“Evicted! All the Ways Kubernetes Kills Your Pods (and How To Avoid Them) - Ahmet Alp Balkan” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 12s
“GitOps and the Manifest Dilemma: Helm, Kustomize, Crossplane, Kro, and Beyond - Dag Bjerre Andersen” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 56s
“From Monolith To Microservices: A Visual Journey for Beginners - P.H. Oliveira & H. Santana” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 22s
“From Pull To Predict: Accelerating AI Model Deployment on Kubernetes - Lucas Duarte & Tiago Reichert” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 58s
“GAMMA in Action: How Careem Migrated To Istio Without Downtime - Suren Raju & Sergey Marunich” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 13s
“Final Boss Fights - What Zynga Monitors When Game Teams Per... Molly S, Krunal S, Steve P & Justin S” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 06s
“Designing for Observability: From Noise To Insight - Andrea Chomiak, Dash0” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 18m 37s
“Anatomy of a Kubernetes Scheduler: Narrate Workloads Priority in Sequence - Hoon Jo, Megazone” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 23m 52s
“Mission Abort: Intercepting Dangerous Deletes Before Helm Hits Apply - Payal Godhani, Oracle” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 18m 52s
“What’s New With Kubectl and Kustomize... Marly Salazar, Arda Guclu, Maciej Szulik & Eddie Zaneski” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 52s
“Managing Netflix’s Compute Infrastructure With Kubernetes and Dynamic... Charles Zheng & Nick Parker” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 21s
“Adopting a Fleet-first Mindset - Andy Beane, Spotify” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 28s
“Achieving Peak Performance Through Hardware Alignment in DRA - Gaurav Ghildiyal & Byonggon Chun” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 03s
“Managing a Million Infra Resources at Spotify: Designing the Platfo... Oliver Soell & Fredrik Sommar” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 32m 50s
“Maximizing Global Potential: Cost-Op... Wei Jiang, Jingkang Jiang, Michael McCune & Praseeda Sathaye” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 25s
“Making Application Rollouts Observable, Actionable and Boring - Vasudev Bongale, LinkedIn” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 12s
“Talk To Your Dashboards: Using MCP and LLMs To Simplify Observab... Prashant Gupta & Raj Bhensadadia” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 34m 52s
“The Myth of Portability: Why Your Cloud Native App Is Married To Your Provider - Corey Quinn” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 18m 58s
“Using Buildpacks To Boost Developer Productivity - Joe Kutner, Salesforce & Joey Brown, Heroku” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 12s
“AI Models Are Huge, but Your GPUs Aren’t: Mastering Multi-Node Distributed Infe... E. Wong & J. Shan” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 32m 19s
“In-Place Pod Resize in Kubernetes: Dynamic Resource Management Without... Tim Allclair & Mofi Rahman” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 28s
“On the Origin of Platforms: Evolution of a Capital One Enterpris... Bradley Whitfield & Jacob Walden” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 32m 42s
“Help! My LLM Is a Resource Hog: How We Tamed Inference With Kubernetes... Aditya Soni & Hrittik Roy” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 27s
“Container Runtime Customization at Netflix: A Case Study With NRI and OCI Hooks - Erikson Tung” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 10s
“Turbocharging Argo CD: Replacing Redis With Dragonfly for... Soumya Ghosh Dastidar & Justin Marquis” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 27m 30s
“Introducing Helm 4 - Matt Farina & Robert Sirchia, SUSE” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 20s
“1000 Clusters, 1 Brain: Salesforce’s Approach To Self-Healin... Vikram Venkataraman & Srikanth Rajan” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 33m 57s
“Package Management for Your Clust... Jordan Keister, Rashmi Gottipati, Joe Lanford & Attila Mészáros” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 50s
“Taming the Complexity Beast... Moderated by Katie Norton, Alex Zenla, Jason Hall & Jon Ceanfaglione” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 33s
AI Coding Summit 2025
“How to Enable Effective Sub Agents for Coding” ⸱ +200 views ⸱ Nov 21, 2025 ⸱ 00h 15m 37s
“Agentic CI/CD: from Pull Request to Production without the Paper Cuts” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 26, 2025 ⸱ 00h 36m 24s
“Packaging & Deploying AI Tools with Model Context Protocol” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 25, 2025 ⸱ 00h 33m 43s
Cloud Native University NA 2025
“Stitching the CNCF Stack for Platform Engineers - Julia Furst Morgado, Dash0” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 21m 49s
“50 Ways To Build Containers? - Adam Kaplan, Red Hat” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 57s
“Agents in Kubernetes 101: A Crash Course on Cloud Native AI Agents - Nina Polshakova & Nimisha Mehta” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 23m 15s
“Lightning Talk: Understanding Kubernetes in a Visual Way - Aurélie Vache, OVHcloud” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 13m 59s
“Introduction To Cluster API - Jussi Nummelin, Mirantis Inc - USA” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 24s
“Lightning Talk: Building a Career in Tech Your Own Way - Ramiro Berrelleza & Cortney Nickerson” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 12m 07s
“From Squire To Network Knight: Defending the Kubernetes Castle the Cloud Native... Donia Chaiehloudj” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 44s
BackstageCon NA 2025
“Lego Bricks for Developers: Turning Insights Into Golden Paths at Neo4j- Jeremy Adams & Luke Beamish” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Nov 25, 2025 ⸱ 00h 27m 55s
“How Ericsson Scaled Developer Experience With Backstage - Damien O’Toole & Kieran Egan, Ericsson” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 09s
“Supercharging Backstage Scaffolder for Workflows - Jonathan Chan & Francis Hackenberger” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 27m 16s
“Crossing Planes: Backstage + Crossplane for the Ultimate... Scott Rosenberg & Maria Gabriella Brodi” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 19s
“Growing Pains: Taming the Post-Startup Stage With Backstage - Eli Encarnacion & Mike Spiegel, SpotOn” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 23m 56s
“Panel: The Future of DevPortals - Fabrizio S, Gerardo F, Graziano C, Cheryl F & Abhinav D” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 32m 46s
“Driving Adoption by Generating High Value Notifications in Backstage - Avantika Iyer & Andre Wanlin” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 23m 56s
“Cruising the AI Highway: Standardized MCP Deployment and Governance... Rob Heckel & Tyler Rothenberg” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 10s
“Scaling AI Development With Software Templates in Backstage: Challenge... Maysun Faisal & Elson Yuen” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 21m 02s
Kubeflow Summit NA 2025
“Streamlining ML Workflows With the Unified Kubeflow SDK - Anna Kramar & Antonin Stefanutti, Red Hat” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 35m 40s
“Consumer To Contributor: Lessons Learned - Alexander Perlman & Michael Zazula, Capital One” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 40s
“Streamline LLM Fine-tuning on Kubernetes With Kubeflow LLM Trainer - Shao Wang & Andrey Velichkevich” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 16m 23s
“Lightning Talk: Streamlining MLOps Pipeline With Kubeflow on Arm64 Locally - Jeffery Tu” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 15m 07s
“From Edge To Insight: Cybersecurity Intelligence With Kubeflow... Mustafa Dayıoğlu & Zeyno Dodd” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 35s
OpenFeature Summit NA 2025
“Skip the Deployment Queue: Automated Rollouts and Rollbacks Using Ope... Ekansh Gupta & Shivay Lamba” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 23m 35s
“Blueprint for Building Programmable CI Pipelines Using OpenFeature - Gaurav Saxena” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 14m 23s
“Doctor Flag: Into the Kubernetes Featureverse with k0rdent and OpenFeature - Prithvi Raj, Mirantis” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 24s
“Feature Flag-Driven Development… in Reverse - Robert Erez, Octopus Deploy” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 19m 56s
“From “What Broke?” To “What Changed?”: Unlocking Feature Flag Obser... Parth Suthar & Michael Beemer” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 23m 23s
“AI Ships Fast and Breaks Things — Feature Flags Keep It Controlled - Jonathan Norris, DevCycle” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 46s
Observability Day 2025 - NA
“High-Volume Logging Without High Cost: Flight Recorder for OpenTelemetry Logs - Cijo Thomas” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 23m 45s
“From Data Overload To Optimized Insights: Implementing OTel Samp... Joseph Knight & Sateesh Mamidala” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 20s
“There’s a Lot of Bad Telemetry Out There - Dan Gomez Blanco, New Relic & Juraci Paixão Kröhling” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 40s
“Scaling Pain Points in the World of Observability! - Colin Lacy, Cisco & Nancy Chauhan, Agno” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 22m 29s
“Life of a Mobile Span - Hanson Ho, Embrace” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 06s
“Observability Project Updates” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 32m 10s
“Fast and Furious Adoption of OpenTelemetry With the Injector - Antoine Toulme & Jason Plumb” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 42s
“Envoy Filters: Powering Effortless Observability at Scale - Zhewei Hu & Kuo-Chung Hsu” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 07s
“Next Level of Telco Observability for Autonomous Networks Using OpenTelem... Jörg Aelken & Faseela K” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 23s
“How UW Madison Monitors 25+ Clusters With Cilium and Prometheus Agent... Cory Sherman & Ryan Etten” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 05s
“Lightning Talk: Getting OTTL Right: Testing and Debugging OpenTelemetry... Edmo Vamerlatti Costa” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 12m 48s
“Scaling Observability for an Enterprise Internal Developer Portal With OpenTelemetry - Gaurav Saxena” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 23m 17s
“Panel: Surviving and Thriving With OpenTelemetry... Juraci K, Myrle K, Joseph K, Vijay S & Panos T” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 34m 03s
“From Chaos To Clarity: Debugging Microservices With Open Source... Victor Prechtel & Sandeep Kanabar” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 25s
“Abracadabra! OTTL Turns Profiling Into Metrics - Henrik Rexed, Dynatrace” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 03s
“Seeing Isn’t Believing - A Practical Guide To AI Trace Analysis - Austin Parker, honeycomb.io” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 35m 00s
“Do More With AI Enabled Explainers - Your CoPilot To Triage! - Vijay Samuel & Sandeep Raveesh, eBay” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 27m 29s
“Telemetry That Matches Your Model, Verified Live - Liudmila Molkova, Grafana Labs” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 23m 06s
“How To Trust a Liar: Instrumenting AI Execution With OpenTelemetry - Whitney Lee, Datadog” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 47s
“Windows Container Monitoring Demystified: OpenTelemetry in Action - Ritika Gupta & Mansi Kulkarni” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 22m 19s
Platform Engineering Day NA 2025
“From Chaos To Platform: A Journey Full of Unknowns - Alexandre Astolpho Thomaz, Itau Unibanco” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 22s
“Platforming the Platform: Running Our IDP With Our IDP - Andrew Sail & Lauren Roshore, Spotify” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 15m 03s
“Platform Engineering Is the Key Lever for Sustainable Cloud Inf... Ramiro Berrelleza & Nancy Chauhan” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 23m 46s
“Integrating Agentic AI Into Internal Developer Platforms To Minimize Errors... Lin Sun & Sara Qasmi” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 34s
“Let the Platform Build Itself: Using AI To Construct an Internal... Viktor Farcic & Whitney Lee” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 48s
“Building PCI Compliant Kubernetes Platforms - Demystified... Julien Semaan & Tarun Chinmai Sekar” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 31s
“Overcoming Obstacles and Building Self-service Platforms for Applic... Marino Wijay & Vaibhave Patel” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 48s
“Introducing the Platform Maturity Assessment - Chris Plank & Corbin Pacheco” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 27m 07s
“Kubernetes-Powered Platform Engineering: From IaC To API-Driven... Amine Hilaly & Jesse Butler” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 23m 39s
“There Is No Silver Bullet: The Complexities of Building IDPs - Max Espinoza, Viasat, Inc.” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 18s
“Panel: Shaping Platform Engineering’s Future: From Community To Industry Standard Certification” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 33m 16s
“You Keep Using That Word ‘DevEx’ - I Do Not Think It Means What... David Stenglein & Erica Hughberg” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 22m 31s
“OpenTelemetry for Platform Engineers: Paving the Road To Self-Service Observab... Kasper Borg Nissen” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 22s
“Function and Form: The Case for UI/UX Design as a Platform Engineerin... Colin Griffin & Ryan Hallak” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 02s
“From Duct Tape To Declarative: Playtika’s Platform Overhaul at... Scott Rosenberg & Shemer Mashiach” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 51s
“Panel: Composable Platforms in the Real World... Valentina Rodriguez Sosa Colin Lacy & Simon Forster” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 33m 04s
“Mission Platform: PolicyOps Across the Kubernetes Multi-verse - Cortney Nickerson & Prithvi Raj” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 39s
“Escape Plan: How We Survived Without EKS and Learned To Love Air-Gapped - Rotem Refael, ARMO” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 30s
“Lightning Talk: Data Beats Hype: A Real Look at Actual AI Adoption Rates Across the... Laura Tacho” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 11m 05s
“From Siloed To Streamlined: The Entity Platform Story - Banu Muthukumar & Siddharth Shah, LinkedIn” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 12s
“Lightning Talk: Developer Advocate Plays Devil’s Advocate: Platform Engineering Editi... Ram Iyengar” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 11m 38s
Cloud Native & Kubernetes AI Day NA 2025
“On-Call the Easy Way With Agents - Ryan Tay & Kartikeya Pharasi, Intuit” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 07s
“You Got a Match! LLM Prefix Aware Routing With Kubernetes - Ricardo Noriega & Cong Liu” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 22s
“Beyond Chat: Bringing Agents To Kubernetes - Nimisha Mehta, Confluent & Nina Polshakova, Solo.io” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 46s
“Fit-to-Serve: How a New DRA Capability for Dynamic Device... Sunyanan Choochotkaew & Tatsuhiro Chiba” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 23m 46s
“KServe Next: Advancing Generative AI Model Serving - Yuan Tang, Red Hat & Dan Sun, Bloomberg” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 23s
“This Lying Has To Stop: Keeping AI Honest with OpenTelemetry - Whitney Lee, Datadog” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 39s
“LMCache: Lower LLM Performance Costs in the Enterprise - Martin Hickey & Junchen Jiang” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 11s
“Panel: AI Infra Best Practices: Enterprise Do’s and Don’ts - Madhuri Yechuri & Andrew Leung” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 41m 05s
“The Hidden Foundation: How Effective Data Management Determines AI System Success - Keith McClellan” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 51s
“Wasm’t That Easy: Securing MCP With Wasm Sandboxes - Jiaxiao Zhou, Microsoft & Taylor Thomas, Akuity” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 23m 34s
Data on Kubernetes Day NA 2025
“The Cost of Apache Kafka - Jakub Scholz, Red Hat & Rajith Attapattu, Randoli” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 22s
“Why Data Stored in Kubernetes Is at Risk and What You Can... Julia Furst Morgado & Carolina Valencia” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 34s
“Panel: Cracking the Data Locality Puzzle - Alex S, Alon H, Abhishek M, Ekin K& Dan D” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 39m 22s
“Blazing-Fast Container Deployments: Image Caching With Block Storage - Manu Bhadoria & Juana Nakfour” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 23s
“Building a Coud Native Data Pipeline for Your Real-Time ML & AI Apps - Mary Grygleski” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 24s
“YAML Is My DBA Now: Our Postgres Journey From DIY To Autopilot Self-Service - David Pech, Wrike” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 09s
AI Engineer 2025
“AIE CODE Day 2: ft Google Deepmind, Anthropic, Cursor, Netflix, Cline, OpenAI, Meta, and METR” ⸱ +22k views ⸱ Nov 21, 2025 ⸱ 08h 57m 06s
“Z.ai GLM 4.6: What We Learned From 100 Million Open Source Downloads — Yuxuan Zhang, Z.ai” ⸱ +4k views ⸱ Nov 22, 2025 ⸱ 00h 19m 39s
“From Stateless Nightmares to Durable Agents — Samuel Colvin, Pydantic” ⸱ +2k views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 22m 13s
“Compilers in the Age of LLMs — Yusuf Olokoba, Muna” ⸱ +2k views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 17m 36s
“Context Engineering: Connecting the Dots with Graphs — Stephen Chin, Neo4j” ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 50s
“Backlog.md: Terminal Kanban Board for Managing Tasks with AI Agents — Alex Gavrilescu, Funstage” ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 14m 19s
“The Unbearable Lightness of Agent Optimization — Alberto Romero, Jointly” ⸱ +800 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 17m 58s
“The Cure for the Vibe Coding Hangover — Corey J. Gallon, Rexmore” ⸱ +800 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 57m 02s
“Agents are Robots Too: What Self-Driving Taught Me About Building Agents — Jesse Hu, Abundant” ⸱ +600 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 17m 37s
“Vision: Zero Bugs — Johann Schleier-Smith, Temporal” ⸱ +600 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 36m 03s
“What Data from 20m Pull Requests Reveal About AI Transformation — Nick Arcolano, Jellyfish” ⸱ +600 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 17m 57s
“Hacking Subagents Into Codex CLI — Brian John, Betterup” ⸱ +400 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 13m 39s
“Context Platform Engineering to Reduce Token Anxiety — Val Bercovici, WEKA” ⸱ +300 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 23m 52s
“Developing Taste in Coding Agents: Applied Meta Neuro-Symbolic RL — Ahmad Awais, CommandCode” ⸱ +300 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 52s
“Infra that fixes itself, thanks to coding agents — Mahmoud Abdelwahab, Railway” ⸱ +300 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 18m 08s
“AI Copilots for Tech Architecture: The Highest-ROI Use Case You’re Not Building — Boris B., Catio” ⸱ +300 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 27m 29s
Devoxx Poland 2024
“Learn the Old, Learn the New • Ted Neward • Devoxx Poland 2024” ⸱ +300 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 55m 52s
“Bumpy 12 Months Path to Transform Into Product Mindset Team • Jakub Łęgowik • Devoxx Poland 2024” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Nov 26, 2025 ⸱ 00h 38m 49s
PyData Prague 2025
“Jakub Zikl - Right-Sized Scaling: Python APIs at Billions of Requests Without the Complexity” ⸱ +300 views ⸱ Nov 23, 2025 ⸱ 00h 22m 38s
QCon London 2025
“How to Use Apache Spark to Craft a Multi-Year Data Regression Testing and Simulations Framework” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Nov 26, 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 12s
PyData Paris 2025
“Lucas Colley - A Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Array API Standard Ecosystem” ⸱ +200 views ⸱ Nov 21, 2025 ⸱ 00h 27m 48s
“Sylvain Corlay, Yann Lechelle & Alexander CS Hendorf - Open-source Business” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 21, 2025 ⸱ 00h 32m 01s
GeeCon 2024
“GeeCON 2024: Gerrit Grunwald - Trash Talk - Exploring the JVM memory management” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 25, 2025 ⸱ 00h 49m 44s
“GeeCON 2024: Krzysztof Przygudzki - Why not all hexagons have eight sides” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 25, 2025 ⸱ 01h 00m 52s
“GeeCON 2024: Jacek Kunicki - Pain-free Functional Programming with Java 21” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 25, 2025 ⸱ 00h 54m 42s
“GeeCON 2024: Julien Topcu, Josian Chevalier - Mitosis Pattern” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 25, 2025 ⸱ 00h 48m 47s
“GeeCON 2025: Adam Bien - The Best of Java Shorts Show: 100 Snippets in 45 Minutes” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 25, 2025 ⸱ 01h 02m 50s
“GeeCON 2024: Keren Kenzi - Continuous Improvements of The Code Review Process” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 25, 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 48s
code::dive 2025
“Getting started with Trusted Firmware for Embedded Linux | Karol Przybylski | Stage 3” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 25, 2025 ⸱ 00h 40m 01s
“When AI acts like a toddler... but then grows up | Maja Bartosik | Stage 3” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 25, 2025 ⸱ 00h 52m 19s
“Resource Leaks In Python -- Is That Possible? | Bartłomiej Kucharczyk | Stage 3” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 25, 2025 ⸱ 00h 15m 27s
“What C++ Developers Get Totally Wrong About Low-Code | Bartosz Hetmański | Stage 3” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 25, 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 25s
“Safety, Security, and Correctness for C++: A holistic approach | Timur Doumler | Stage 1” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 25, 2025 ⸱ 01h 36m 16s
“What C++ Needs to be Safe | John Lakos | Stage 1” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 25, 2025 ⸱ 01h 27m 23s
“Proving C++ | Gašper Ažman | Stage 1” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 25, 2025 ⸱ 01h 06m 35s
“Heap Snapshot Analysis for C++ | Henning Meyer | Stage 3” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 25, 2025 ⸱ 00h 56m 03s
“Essential Tooling for Safer C++ | Mike Shah | Stage 1” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 25, 2025 ⸱ 01h 03m 54s
“Embedded-Friendly C++: Features That Make a Difference | Andreas Fertig | Stage 2” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 25, 2025 ⸱ 01h 03m 38s
“No-Code, All Action - Building AI Agents at the Speed of Thought | Rafał Lech | Stage 3” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 25, 2025 ⸱ 00h 18m 10s
“What does history teach us about logging contextual information in Python? | Artur Tabaka | Stage 3” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 25, 2025 ⸱ 00h 15m 14s
“Embrace docker compose and stop worrying | Kamil Witecki | Stage 3” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 25, 2025 ⸱ 00h 42m 05s
“46 years of spam: why it still sucks and what to do about it? | Jakub Pietrucha | Stage 2” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 25, 2025 ⸱ 00h 12m 20s
“From Embedded to Empowered: The Rise of Software-Defined Products | Konrad Kolski | Stage 3” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 25, 2025 ⸱ 00h 36m 24s
“Official Opening of code::dive 2025” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 25, 2025 ⸱ 00h 21m 52s
“FreeRTOS – The King of Embedded Operating Systems | Maciej Norberciak | Stage 2” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 25, 2025 ⸱ 00h 48m 32s
“Functional Programming in C++ | Jonathan Muller | Stage 2” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 25, 2025 ⸱ 00h 57m 27s
“Breaking Enigma On a Modern Computer | Mathieu Ropert | Stage 1” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 25, 2025 ⸱ 00h 48m 44s
“Pentesting alone Isn’t Enough! Why Security-by-Design is (...) | Maciej Pokorniecki | Stage 3” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 25, 2025 ⸱ 00h 47m 34s
“Safer APIs in C++: applicative Use over risky Get | Semen Antonov | Stage 2” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 25, 2025 ⸱ 00h 47m 19s
“Once Upon a Thread in the Mutex: Road to synchronized_value and (...) | Bartosz Moczulski | Stage 2” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 25, 2025 ⸱ 01h 02m 24s
“Several easy ways to increase the quality of your code, make them yours | Lieven De Cock | Stage 2” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 25, 2025 ⸱ 01h 18m 13s
“Clean Meta Code | Wojciech Gańcza | Stage 2” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 25, 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 08s
“Contract Assertions Against Security, Functional Safety and Correctness| Andrzej Krzemieński|Stage 1” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 25, 2025 ⸱ 01h 04m 04s
Big Data LDN 2025
“From Dev to MVP in Less Than 30 Days: Real-World Lessons from Databricks Engineers” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 25, 2025 ⸱ 00h 23m 57s
All Things Open 2025
“How Block Operationalized MCP At Scale by Angie Jones” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 23, 2025 ⸱ 00h 22m 18s
“Performance optimizations in React by Shruti Kapoor” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 22, 2025 ⸱ 00h 33m 18s
“How Open Source Is Building The Future Of AI by Alex Williams & Kunal Kushwaha” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 39m 53s
“AI-Powered Gamification For The Web by Courtney Yatteau” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 23, 2025 ⸱ 00h 39m 03s
“AGENTIC GRAPHRAG: AI’s Logical Edge by Stephen Chin” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 20, 2025 ⸱ 00h 36m 58s
“With AIs Wide Open by Chris Heilmann” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 25, 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 00s
“Continuous AI Best Practice by Brian Douglas” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 25, 2025 ⸱ 00h 42m 20s
“From Code to Agency: Open Source And Standards For The Next Generation by Matt White” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 20, 2025 ⸱ 00h 21m 38s
“How 50+ Organizations Built Valkey by Roberto Luna Rojas” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 21, 2025 ⸱ 00h 42m 26s
“AI Observability: From Hype To Impact by Wade Moore” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 21, 2025 ⸱ 00h 18m 05s
“It’s Not Vibe Coding If You Know What You’re Doing by Jeff Blankenburg” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 21, 2025 ⸱ 00h 40m 17s
“AI: Bridge Or Chasm? Closing Or Widening Health Disparities by Dr. Shakira J. Grant MD, MSCR” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 18m 06s
“You Don’t Know JSON: How To Grow From Syntax To Superpowers by Lawrence Lockhart” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 26, 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 38s
“MCP Mashups: How AI Agents Are Reviving The Programmable Web by Angie Jones” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 26, 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 46s
“Plotting A Path to Opening & Controlling The Boundary Between Agents & Real World Systems” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 22, 2025 ⸱ 00h 15m 33s
“Mutually Assured Development - An Exploration Into How Competitors Work Together On A Common Goal...” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 25, 2025 ⸱ 00h 16m 55s
JVM Language Summit 2025
“Symbolic Modeling and Transformation of Java Code #JVMLS” ⸱ +4k views ⸱ Nov 22, 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 25s
Meeting C++ 2025
“Why use coroutines for asynchronous applications - Johan Vanslembrouck - Meeting C++ 2025” ⸱ +400 views ⸱ Nov 21, 2025 ⸱ 01h 05m 13s
“Insights into Entity Component Systems - Helmut Hlavacs & Marlene Kasper - Meeting C++ 2025” ⸱ +300 views ⸱ Nov 23, 2025 ⸱ 00h 49m 15s
“Binary Parsing - C++23 Style! - Hari Prasad Manoharan - Meeting C++ 2025” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Nov 26, 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 27s
ElixirConf EU 2025
“My BEAM History - Björn Gustavsson | ElixirConf EU 2025” ⸱ +200 views ⸱ Nov 25, 2025 ⸱ 00h 37m 14s
ACCU 2025
“Learning To Stop Writing C++ Code (and Why You Won’t Miss It) - Daisy Hollman - ACCU 2025” ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Nov 21, 2025 ⸱ 01h 35m 55s
CppCon 2025
“The Joy of C++26 Contracts - Myths, Misconceptions & Defensive Programming - Herb Sutter” ⸱ +31k views ⸱ Nov 21, 2025 ⸱ 01h 02m 50s
“Why 99% of C++ Microbenchmarks Lie – and How to Write the 1% that Matter! - Kris Jusiak” ⸱ +3k views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 01h 00m 54s
“Unsatisfied with the C++ Standard Library? Join The Beman Project! - River Wu” ⸱ +2k views ⸱ Nov 20, 2025 ⸱ 00h 54m 44s
“The Hidden Power of C++23 std::stacktrace for Faster Debugging & Exception Handling - Erez Strauss” ⸱ +2k views ⸱ Nov 25, 2025 ⸱ 00h 52m 23s
“How To Build Robust C++ Inter-Process Queues - Jody Hagins - CppCon 2025” ⸱ +2k views ⸱ Nov 26, 2025 ⸱ 01h 03m 05s
Code BEAM Europe 2025
“Keynote: Empathy in Engineering – Sundi Myint| Code BEAM Europe 2025” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 26, 2025 ⸱ 00h 34m 19s
📆 New podcasts
Here’s the complete list of all the podcasts published since the last Tech Talks Weekly issue.
“We still need to talk about vibe coding: Reflections on 2025’s word of the year” from ThoughtWorks Technology Podcast ⸱ Nov 27, 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 23s
“More Sustainable Software with Tom Kerkhove” from .NET Rocks! ⸱ Nov 27, 2025 ⸱ 00h 54m 00s
“Chris on AI, autonomous swarming, home automation and Rust!” from Practical AI ⸱ Nov 26, 2025 ⸱ 01h 37m 09s
“The inner workings of Wikipedia (Interview)” from The Changelog ⸱ Nov 26, 2025 ⸱ 01h 48m 57s
“OpenTelemetry for GenAI and the OpenLLMetry project - OpenObservability Talks S6E06” from OpenObservability Talks ⸱ Nov 26, 2025 ⸱ 01h 01m 08s
“Code security for software engineers” from Unknown conference ⸱ Nov 26, 2025 ⸱ 01h 07m 38s
“958: 2025 Holiday Gift Guide” from Syntax - Tasty Web Development Treats ⸱ Nov 26, 2025 ⸱ 01h 05m 29s
“How to Use Apache Spark to Craft a Multi-Year Data Regression Testing and Simulations Framework” from The InfoQ Podcast ⸱ Nov 26, 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 11s
“DOP 326: Stop Reinventing The Wheel - Use Dapr Instead” from DevOps Paradox ⸱ Nov 26, 2025 ⸱ 00h 52m 13s
“Time Series for Physical AI” from The Cloudcast ⸱ Nov 26, 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 17s
“Taking React Native Into VR on Meta Quest React Universe On Air” from React Universe On Air ⸱ Nov 26, 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 36s
“Can AI replace our dependencies?” from Open Source Security Podcast ⸱ Nov 26, 2025 ⸱ —
“SE Radio 696: Flavia Saldanha on Data Engineering for AI” from Software Engineering Radio ⸱ Nov 25, 2025 ⸱ 01h 14m 25s
“Breaking the Architecture Bottleneck • Andrew Harmel-Law & Marit van Dijk” from Unknown conference ⸱ Nov 25, 2025 ⸱ 00h 40m 28s
“Breaking the Architecture Bottleneck • Andrew Harmel-Law & Marit van Dijk” from GOTO ⸱ Nov 25, 2025 ⸱ 00h 40m 26s
“Angular 21, Autofac Meets TS, and Shai Hulud Strikes Again | News | Ep 45” from TypeScript.fm - The Friendly Show for TypeScript Developers ⸱ Nov 25, 2025 ⸱ 00h 27m 50s
“From Kubernetes to AI maximalism | Stacklok’s Craig McLuckie” from Dev Interrupted ⸱ Nov 25, 2025 ⸱ 00h 55m 29s
“Running Doom in TypeScript with Dimitri Mitropoulos” from Software Engineering Daily ⸱ Nov 25, 2025 ⸱ 01h 00m 51s
“Figuring Out Where to Start with Secure Code - ASW #358” from Application Security Weekly ⸱ Nov 25, 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 23s
“Your AI Strategy is Burning Money: Here’s How to Fix It (Ep.295)” from Data Science at Home ⸱ Nov 25, 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 58s
“You’re probably underutilizing your GPUs” from The Stack Overflow Podcast ⸱ Nov 25, 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 14s
“What is a tech bubble anyway? (News)” from The Changelog ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 08m 46s
“CPU and Kernel Page Faults” from The Backend Engineering Show with Hussein Nasser ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 48m 37s
“Building Modern Databases with the FDAP Stack • Andrew Lamb & Olimpiu Pop • GOTO 2025” from Unknown conference ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 40s
“957: CSS: Advanced and Obscure” from Syntax - Tasty Web Development Treats ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 37m 50s
“Episode 488: How do I survive in a culture of optics and jira slacker” from Soft Skills Engineering ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 38s
“#240 - AI as Your Thought Partner: Break Boundaries & Do What You Never Could Before - Greg Shove” from Tech Lead Journal ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 01h 06m 31s
“#747: Unpacking Automated Reasoning: From Mathematical Logic to Practical AI Security” from AWS Podcast ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 38m 02s
“692: Killer Feature of Web Components, Skills > MCP, and Streaming HTML?” from Shop Talk Show ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 57m 05s
“Steve Flanders Reflects on Mastering OpenTelemetry” from Book Overflow ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 56m 07s
“Dan Clarke: Personal Productivity - Episode 377” from Azure DevOps Podcast ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 41m 31s
“#459 Inverted dependency trees” from Python Bytes ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 32m 54s
“490: SwiftUI, SwiftData, Apple Intelligence, All In VS Code??!?!” from Merge Conflict ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 01h 04m 58s
“Context as Code, DevX as Leverage: Accelerating Software with Multi‑Agent Workflows” from AI Engineering Podcast ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 59m 49s
“Blurring Lines: Data, AI, and the New Playbook for Team Velocity” from Data Engineering Podcast ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 01h 00m 57s
“Python Security with Seth Larson” from Open Source Security ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 44s
“Python Security with Seth Larson” from Open Source Security Podcast ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ —
“The New Era of Rails: Markdown, Offline Mode, and Smarter Dev Tools - RUBY 681” from Ruby Rogues ⸱ Nov 23, 2025 ⸱ 00h 35m 08s
“Why Astro Is Winning Developers Over with Sagi Carmel - JSJ 697” from JavaScript Jabber ⸱ Nov 23, 2025 ⸱ 01h 03m 58s
“”I Co-Invented the Transformer. Now I’m Replacing It.” & Continuous Thought Machines - Llion Jones and Luke Darlow [Sakana AI]” from Machine Learning Street Talk (MLST) ⸱ Nov 23, 2025 ⸱ 01h 12m 39s
“#65: How Tech Hiring Really Works Now?” from DevOps Accents ⸱ Nov 23, 2025 ⸱ 00h 35m 37s
“276 - Todd Kaufman, Agent #001 at Test Double” from Code with Jason ⸱ Nov 22, 2025 ⸱ 00h 56m 40s
“5.13 - GenAI for Engineers, What’s Real, What’s Not and What’s Coming” from CodingCat.dev ⸱ Nov 21, 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 09s
“5.12 - OpenAI Apps SDK, using security for AI and MCP servers, and a fun Chatagotchi app!” from CodingCat.dev ⸱ Nov 21, 2025 ⸱ 00h 53m 06s
“5.11 - Firebase Data Connect Deep Dive” from CodingCat.dev ⸱ Nov 21, 2025 ⸱ 00h 48m 35s
“5.10 - How to Secure AI - Identity Access Management for Agents” from CodingCat.dev ⸱ Nov 21, 2025 ⸱ 00h 42m 43s
“NOT a swarm! (Friends)” from The Changelog ⸱ Nov 21, 2025 ⸱ 01h 41m 10s
“What’s new in EXPLAIN” from Postgres FM ⸱ Nov 21, 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 13s
“How to Get People Excited about Functional Programming • Russ Olsen & James Lewis” from Unknown conference ⸱ Nov 21, 2025 ⸱ 00h 38m 40s
“How to Get People Excited about Functional Programming • Russ Olsen & James Lewis” from GOTO ⸱ Nov 21, 2025 ⸱ 00h 38m 38s
“Episode 261: 🇳🇱 C++ Under the Sea 🇳🇱 Bernhard, Koen & C++26 Reflection!” from ADSP (Algorithms + Data Structures = Programs) ⸱ Nov 21, 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 37s
“DORA’s 2025 research on the impact of AI” from Engineering Enablement ⸱ Nov 21, 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 11s
“Rails Business with Brendan Buckingham and Ryan Frisch” from Remote Ruby ⸱ Nov 21, 2025 ⸱ 01h 07m 34s
“Measuring the ai impact on developer experience” from Unknown conference ⸱ Nov 21, 2025 ⸱ 00h 43m 15s
“Are you ready for agentic testing?” from Unknown conference ⸱ Nov 21, 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 47s
“Building a FastAPI Application & Exploring Python Concurrency” from The Real Python Podcast ⸱ Nov 21, 2025 ⸱ 00h 35m 07s
“#198 When NOT to use AI in your hackathon project with MLH winners Cindy Cui and Alison Co” from The freeCodeCamp Podcast ⸱ Nov 21, 2025 ⸱ 01h 03m 35s
“CloudKitchens CTO on Intelligence, Regrets, Steve Jobs and Travis Kalanick Stories” from The Peterman Pod ⸱ Nov 21, 2025 ⸱ 00h 59m 23s
“2.5 Admins 274: Go Go Gadget Windows” from 2.5 Admins ⸱ Nov 20, 2025 ⸱ 00h 27m 15s
“The legendary Sébastien Deleuze on all that’s new and nice in Spring Framework 7” from A Bootiful Podcast ⸱ Nov 20, 2025 ⸱ 01h 01m 33s
“E186: Unlocking Your Unstructured Data with Typedef” from Open Source Startup Podcast ⸱ Nov 20, 2025 ⸱ 00h 42m 05s
“🎂 Angular v21 with Jessica Janiuk: Signal Forms, AI & ARIA” from The Angular Plus Show ⸱ Nov 20, 2025 ⸱ 01h 02m 53s
“C++ is Still Here, Still Powerful with Gabriel Dos Reis” from Hanselminutes ⸱ Nov 20, 2025 ⸱ 00h 35m 50s
“Specs as the new source of truth, synthetic data as the next wave of defensibility, product vision & decision making frameworks w/ Ruslan Belkin #237” from The Engineering Leadership Podcast ⸱ Nov 20, 2025 ⸱ 00h 51m 54s
“Modern X86 Assembly Language Programming • Daniel Kusswurm & Matt Godbolt • GOTO 2025” from Unknown conference ⸱ Nov 20, 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 39s
“Python NLP Libraries for Smarter Text Processing” from DevOps Podcasts ⸱ Nov 20, 2025 ⸱ 00h 03m 40s
Enjoy the weekend ☀️ and see you next week!
499 talks is honestly insane, I usualy have to dig through YT for stuff like this. The PyData Berlin section caght my eye, especially the DuckDB pipeline talk. Been meaning to explore DuckDB more for some ETL work. Do you have any recomendations on where to start with it for someone coming from Pandas?