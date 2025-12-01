🏆 The Most-Watched React, Next.js, Vue, Nuxt & Vite Talks of 2025 (so far)
React & Next.js
“Modern React Patterns: Concurrent Rendering, Actions & What’s Next | Aurora Scharff at RUC 2025” ⸱ +67k views ⸱ 10 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 32s
“Composition Is All You Need | Fernando Rojo at React Universe Conf 2025” ⸱ +57k views ⸱ 08 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 22m 17s
“React Query Exposed by Its Maintainer” ⸱ +38k views ⸱ 03 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 19m 57s
“TanStack is Your New Favorite Framework” ⸱ +27k views ⸱ 04 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 50s
“What React Refs Can Do for You” ⸱ +22k views ⸱ 20 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 17m 56s
“Building Web Applications with Signals at Grammarly” ⸱ +15k views ⸱ 28 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 54s
“Next.js Conf 25: Opening Keynote” ⸱ +10k views ⸱ 24 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 32s
“Effective React: Lessons from 10 Years - Cory House - NDC Copenhagen 2025” ⸱ +8k views ⸱ 03 Nov 2025 ⸱ 00h 59m 45s
“React Compiler Internals” ⸱ +8k views ⸱ 14 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 21m 08s
“Building Scalable Applications | Christoph Nakazawa at React Universe Conf 2025” ⸱ +7k views ⸱ 08 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 13s
“SPA to SSR and Everything in Between” ⸱ +6k views ⸱ 18 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 21m 24s
“Why Your App Needs a Reactive Database” ⸱ +6k views ⸱ 23 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 00s
“Marco Roth - Introducing ReActionView: An ActionView-Compatible ERB Engine” ⸱ +5k views ⸱ 15 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 42s
“Hands On: How To Migrate To Next.js 16 and “Use Cache”” ⸱ +5k views ⸱ 04 Nov 2025 ⸱ 00h 37m 00s
“Type-safe URL state in Next.js with nuqs” ⸱ +4k views ⸱ 13 Nov 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 09s
“Don’t Build a Multi-Tenant App Until You Watch This!” ⸱ +4k views ⸱ 24 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 12m 40s
“React Devs, Here’s Why You Should Give AI Another Chance” ⸱ +3k views ⸱ 28 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 09s
“Next.js for AI Agents” ⸱ +3k views ⸱ 17 Nov 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 43s
“Unlocking Observability with React & Node.js | Mohit Menghnani | Conf42 SRE 2025” ⸱ +3k views ⸱ 04 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 17m 07s
“Beyond REST: Using Full-Stack Signals for Real-Time Reactive UIs by Leif Åstrand @ Spring I/O 2025” ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 27 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 09s
Vue, Nuxt & Vite
“Evan You | Vite Beyond a Build Tool | ViteConf 2025” ⸱ +26k views ⸱ 13 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 36m 54s
“Jim Dummett | JavaScript at the speed of Rust: Oxc | ViteConf 2025” ⸱ +13k views ⸱ 14 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 16s
“What’s New in Vite Explained by Its Creator” ⸱ +12k views ⸱ 22 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 23m 00s
“Anthony Fu | Vite Devtools | ViteConf 2025” ⸱ +9k views ⸱ 15 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 22s
“Rich Harris | Remote Control | ViteConf 2025” ⸱ +8k views ⸱ 11 Nov 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 40s
“Vite 6 Explained by Its Maintainer” ⸱ +3k views ⸱ 21 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 15s
“State of Vite and Vue 2025 by Creator Evan You” ⸱ +3k views ⸱ 03 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 42m 18s
“Matt Kane | The Future of Astro | ViteConf 2025” ⸱ +3k views ⸱ 28 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 23s
“Jessica Sachs | Vitest Browser Mode | ViteConf 2025” ⸱ +3k views ⸱ 24 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 27m 23s
“Alexander Lichter | Rolldown: How Vite bundles at the speed of Rust | ViteConf 2025” ⸱ +3k views ⸱ 16 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 00s
“Pooya Parsa | Vite + Nitro: The Full Stack Era | ViteConf 2025” ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 21 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 03s
“Kevin Deng | tsdown: One tool to bundle them all | ViteConf 2025” ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 17 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 21m 39s
“Vue.js Nation 2025: Michael Thiessen - How to write better composables” ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 06 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 27m 01s
“Vue.js Nation 2025: Eduardo San Martin Morote - Clean Async State Management” ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 07 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 49m 38s
“Daniel Roe | Future of Nuxt and Vite | ViteConf 2025” ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 31 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 23m 15s
“Yann Braga | Storybook Vitest | ViteConf 2025” ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 29 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 23m 52s
“Vladimir Sheremet | The State of Vitest | ViteConf 2025” ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 20 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 22m 52s
“Nuxt 4.0 Is Here! What’s that mean for you?” ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 23 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 12m 43s
“Vue.js Nation 2025: Rizumu Ayaka - Join Us Building Vue’s High-Performance Future: Vapor Mode” ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 07 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 19m 10s
“Panel | Future of the Web | ViteConf 2025” ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 05 Nov 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 04s
Behind the scenes
You might wondering how this list was built.
To ensure correctness, I have not used AI, but instead, using a set of Python scripts, I scanned the following conferences (Dec 1st):
JSWORLD Conference
JSNation
VueConf
ViteConf
Next.js Conf
CascadiaJS
React Day Berlin
React Summit
React Universe Conf
as well as over 100 more conferences to ensure complete coverage.
As you can see, these include both frontend/full stack ones as well as those that are not related but included relevant talks.
Voilà!
Please let me know what you think.
