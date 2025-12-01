Happy Monday 👋 and welcome to another special edition of Tech Talks Weekly!

This edition includes the most-watched talks in the React and Vue ecosystem in 2025 so far. If you’re interested in how this list was built, head over the last section.

Get ready for a bit of scrolling, but it’s worth it!

With that said, expect your watchlist to grow!

React & Next.js

Vue, Nuxt & Vite

Behind the scenes

You might wondering how this list was built.

To ensure correctness, I have not used AI, but instead, using a set of Python scripts, I scanned the following conferences (Dec 1st):

JSWORLD Conference

JSNation

VueConf

ViteConf

Next.js Conf

CascadiaJS

React Day Berlin

React Summit

React Universe Conf

as well as over 100 more conferences to ensure complete coverage.

As you can see, these include both frontend/full stack ones as well as those that are not related but included relevant talks.

Voilà!

Please let me know what you think.

Leave a comment

This issue is free for everyone, so feel free to share it or forward it: Share

Enjoy ☀️ and see you again on Thursday!