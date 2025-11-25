🏆 +100 Most-Watched Talks in Java, Rust, Go, JS, Python, Kotlin & C++ of 2025 (so far)
Tech Talks Weekly Extra #11
Happy Tuesday 👋 and welcome another special edition of Tech Talks Weekly!
This edition includes the top 15 most-watched talks this year so far grouped by programming language.
These come with short summaries, so you can quickly decide whether a talk is worth watching. I put them together with a little help from AI. Hope you like them!
Get ready for a bit of scrolling, but it’s worth it.
I promise.
With that said, expect your watchlist to grow!
Table of contents
Navigate to a section using the links below:
Java
Java is having a big year with JDK 25 release. These talks cover Java 21–25 features, future plans (Project Amber & Valhalla), GC performance improvements, database and JSON support along with the latest best practices for building and debugging production systems. You’ll also learn how Netlix is using Java.
“How Netflix Uses Java - 2025 Edition”
Conference ⸱ +266k views ⸱ Apr 26, 2025 ⸱ 00h 47m 43s
tldw: In this talk, you’ll learn how Netflix runs 3,000+ services with Spring Boot, DGS/GraphQL, gRPC, new garbage collectors and virtual threads, plus real-world lessons on dependency management and native images. Worth watching if you run Java at scale.
“Java Performance Update”
Conference ⸱ +71k views ⸱ Jan 25, 2025 ⸱ 00h 52m 56s
tldw: This talk presents five recent JDK performance improvements, from the MergeStore JIT array merge to GC and library tweaks, showing how unchanged Java can get faster.
“Where is the Java language going?”
Conference ⸱ +64k views ⸱ Apr 20, 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 31s
tldw: Explore the latest updates and future plans for Java, including exciting features from Project Amber and Project Valhalla that are shaping the language’s futuer.
“Java 24 Launch - Live from JavaOne 2025”
Conference ⸱ +62k views ⸱ Mar 19, 2025 ⸱ 02h 46m 48s
tldw: Java 24 launches live at JavaOne with opening keynote demos, GC performance insights, AOT caching, and stream gatherers.
“Know Your Java?”
Conference ⸱ +55k views ⸱ May 11, 2025 ⸱ 00h 40m 30s
tldw: A deep, interactive demo of strange Java behaviors that still trip up experienced devs with hands-on code examples.
“Modern Java Deep Dive”
Conference ⸱ +39k views ⸱ Feb 08, 2025 ⸱ 02h 30m 46s
tldw: Java 22 and 23 cram in a bunch of tiny but important changes, from unnamed and primitive patterns and the foreign-function and memory API to module imports, stream gatherers, Markdown in JavaDoc, and improved GC, and this deep dive teases out what’s final, what’s preview, and why it actually matters for real projects.
“Java for AI”
Conference ⸱ +38k views ⸱ May 03, 2025 ⸱ 00h 43m 48s
tldw: Watch this talk to see how Java’s existing and upcoming features like the Foreign Function and Memory API, the Vector API, Project Valhalla and Project Babylon could let Java compete in AI and get concrete ideas for libraries and apps.
“Real World Lean Java Practices, Patterns, Hacks, and Workarounds”
Conference ⸱ +34k views ⸱ May 05, 2025 ⸱ 00h 51m 10s
tldw: Practical Java 21+ practices to remove bloat, structure monoliths and microservices, improve testing, use data oriented and decoupling patterns, automate with pure Java, and rethink design for LLM assistants.
“A Java Developer’s Guide to Navigating the Frontend Landscape”
Conference ⸱ +33k views ⸱ May 01, 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 54s
tldw: Hands-on, beginner-friendly guide for Java developers that compares Java UI frameworks to React/Angular/Vue, lays out modern frontend techniques and tradeoffs.
“The New Java Best Practices by Stephen Colebourne”
Conference ⸱ +31k views ⸱ Oct 09, 2025 ⸱ 00h 47m 36s
tldw: Java’s best practices have moved on since 8; this talk tears into records versus beans, pattern matching, Optional versus null, and data oriented programming with sharp, opinionated guidance worth watching.
“AI/ML Introduction for Java Developers”
Conference ⸱ +28k views ⸱ Jun 02, 2025 ⸱ 00h 51m 31s
tldw: A practical intro for Java devs to ML and GenAI vs PredAI, prompt strategies, LLM APIs like Langchain4J, vector databases and RAG with code demos that show where GenAI helps and where to avoid it.
“Growing the Java Language #JVMLS”
Conference ⸱ +27k views ⸱ Aug 21, 2025 ⸱ 01h 20m 21s
tldw: This talk covers how Java can grow without breaking compatibility, digging into design trade-offs, JVM constraints, and the practical paths to ship language features, and it’s worth watching if you care about where mainstream languages go next.
“Java 24 - Better Language, Better APIs, Better Runtime”
Conference ⸱ +26k views ⸱ Mar 01, 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 33s
tldw: Java 24 quietly stacks useful language, API, and runtime improvements, from AOT class loading and stream gatherers to the class-file API and generational ZGC, so watch this talk to see which changes actually matter in real apps.
“SQL, JSON, and Java”
Conference ⸱ +24k views ⸱ Apr 14, 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 16s
tldw: Modern multi model databases are starting to outpace MongoDB by marrying SQL and JSON, and this JavaOne talk walks through JSON versus relational trade offs, ISO SQL for JSON, binary JSON for low latency JDBC storage, Jackson and Jakarta integrations, and how Java 21 record patterns make schema-less JSON storage practical.
“Garbage Collection in Java - The progress since JDK 8”
Conference ⸱ +24k views ⸱ Feb 15, 2025 ⸱ 00h 49m 32s
tldw: Java’s garbage collection has come a long way since JDK 8; this talk walks through the different collectors, practical tradeoffs, and why upgrading your JDK can actually speed your apps. Worth wathcing.
Any suggestions? Leave a comment.
Rust
Rust is moving from niche systems tool to a full-stack and company-wide language. These talks cover Rust web stacks, OS and desktop projects, AI-assisted Rust coding, C and C++ interop, language theory work like MiniRust and how teams keep large Rust codebases clean.
“The Future of Rust Web Applications - Greg Johnston”
Conference ⸱ +84k views ⸱ Feb 26, 2025 ⸱ 01h 00m 18s
tldw: Rust web frameworks are finally close to JS parity and often better on server performance. This talk walks through Leptos, Dioxus, SSR, bundle splitting, and lazy loading to make the case for end to end Rust web apps.
“Microsoft is Getting Rusty: A Review of Successes and Challenges - Mark Russinovich”
Conference ⸱ +43k views ⸱ Feb 26, 2025 ⸱ 00h 34m 41s
tldw: Microsoft is sharing its journey of adopting Rust, highlighting both the successes and challenges faced along the way.
“Jeremy Soller: “10 Years of Redox OS and Rust” | RustConf 2025”
Conference ⸱ +35k views ⸱ Oct 03, 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 15s
tldw: Ten years of Redox OS and Rust unpack how you actually build a real OS in Rust, with stories about tradeoffs, tooling, and where systems programming goes next, definitely worth the watch.
“Jonathan Kelley: “High-Level Rust and the Future of Application Development” | RustConf 2025”
Conference ⸱ +16k views ⸱ Oct 03, 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 49s
tldw: Johan argues Rust can be a truly high-level app platform and shows how Dioxus tackles ergonomics with linker-based asset bundling, cross-platform deployment, and sub-second hot reload, so go watch it.
“Faster, easier 2D vector rendering - Raph Levien”
Conference ⸱ +14k views ⸱ Jun 10, 2025 ⸱ 00h 35m 49s
tldw: New work on high-performance 2D vector path and text rendering introduces sparse strips plus CPU, GPU and hybrid modes to make rendering much faster and far easier to integrate, definitely worth watching if you build graphics or UI engines.
“Rust is the language of the AGI - Michael Yuan”
Conference ⸱ +13k views ⸱ Jun 03, 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 14s
tldw: This talk demos an open-source Rust Coder that gets LLMs to generate, compile, run, and iterate full Cargo projects with real compiler and test feedback, showing how to make AI actually produce reliable Rust code.
“C++/Rust Interop: A Practical Guide to Bridging the Gap Between C++ and Rust - Tyler Weaver - CppCon”
Conference ⸱ +9k views ⸱ Feb 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 53m 04s
tldw: C++ and Rust interop is messy but solvable, and this talk walks through manual versus CXX generated bindings, wiring CMake to Cargo, and handling transitive C++ deps with Conan so you can actually ship hybrid code.
“Rust Vs C++ Beyond Safety - Joseph Cordell - ACCU Cambridge”
Conference ⸱ +5k views ⸱ May 08, 2025 ⸱ 00h 42m 45s
tldw: A hands-on comparison of modern C++ features and their Rust counterparts, with code examples that expose practical trade-offs and show where Rust actually changes how you design systems, definitely worth a watch.
“MiniRust: A core language for specifying Rust - Ralf Jung”
Conference ⸱ +4k views ⸱ Jun 10, 2025 ⸱ 00h 34m 16s
tldw: This talk presents MiniRust, a precise, executable core language that pins down Rust’s undefined behavior with a Rust-to-MiniRust lowering and a reference interpreter you can test against, watch it if you care about making your unsafe code less mysterious.
“From Rust to C and Back Again — by Jack O’Connor — Seattle Rust User Group, April 2025”
Conference ⸱ +4k views ⸱ Apr 27, 2025 ⸱ 00h 48m 38s
tldw: A no nonsense hands on tour of calling C from Rust using the cc crate and bindgen, with build and link demos, common gotchas, and linked code.
“Rust under the Hood — by Sandeep Ahluwalia — Seattle Rust User Group, January 2025”
Conference ⸱ +4k views ⸱ Mar 03, 2025 ⸱ 00h 42m 52s
tldw: This talk dives into ownership, the borrow checker, lifetimes and performance tradeoffs to give a practical, no-fluff look at what actually makes Rust safe and fast.
“Rust for Web Apps? What Amazon’s Carl Lerche Knows”
Conference ⸱ +3k views ⸱ Jul 21, 2025 ⸱ 00h 43m 25s
tldw: Check out this talk from an Amazon Tokio core maintainer arguing Rust can be a killer choice for web apps, sharing some good tips on async, tooling, ergonomics, and deployment tradeoffs.
“Are We Desktop Yet? - Victoria Brekenfeld | EuroRust 2025”
Conference ⸱ +2k views ⸱ Nov 04, 2025 ⸱ 00h 36m 16s
tldw: Building a whole Linux desktop in Rust sounds crazy, and this talk follows System76’s COSMIC journey, covering ecosystem gaps, a bespoke Rust GUI toolkit and compositor, plus hard-won engineering lessons worth watching.
“Building and Maintaining Rust at Scale - Jacob Pratt | EuroRust 2025”
Conference ⸱ +2k views ⸱ Nov 05, 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 56s
tldw: Discover how to make your Rust code exemplary and maintainable at scale with insights on design patterns, idioms, and practical tips for structuring large codebases.
“Rust Traits In C++ - Eduardo Madrid - C++ on Sea 2025”
Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Oct 26, 2025 ⸱ 00h 57m 52s
tldw: This talk shows how Rust-style traits can be reproduced in C++ with type erasure to give non-intrusive, often faster runtime polymorphism, and it’s worth watching if you hack on C++ and care about clean, fast abstractions.
Go
Go this year is about runtime and tooling improvements while staying very production focused. These talks cover Go 1.25 features, coding agents, the build toolchain, observability, security, testing, performance work and what it takes to run high-availability systems in Go.
“What’s coming in Go 1.25 - Daniel Marti”
Conference ⸱ +8k views ⸱ Sep 17, 2025 ⸱ 00h 51m 25s
tldw: Go 1.25 packs a bunch of language, toolchain, and stdlib changes like iterators, PGO, and FIPS; this talk gives a technical tour of what’s been released in early August and why it matters for Go users.
“Building a coding agent from scratch - Bill Kennedy”
Conference ⸱ +3k views ⸱ Sep 18, 2025 ⸱ 00h 49m 24s
tldw: A live-coding introduction to building a practical coding agent with Ollama and gpt-oss that shows how to list, read, and edit files while explaining tool-calling and reasoning, so you can steal the patterns and actually build one yourself.
“The Things I Find Myself Repeating About Go - Dave Cheney | GopherCon EU 2025”
Conference ⸱ +2k views ⸱ Sep 09, 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 18s
tldw: A long-time Go developer distills the idioms, naming and package patterns they keep repeating, including main.run and guard clause style, organizing files and packages, using helpers and generic algos instead of duplicated logic, and argues the Sapir-Whorf hypothesis actually shapes Go code, worth watching.
“Unleashing the Go Toolchain - Kemal Akkoyun”
Conference ⸱ +2k views ⸱ Sep 18, 2025 ⸱ 00h 59m 03s
tldw: The toolexec flag in Go lets you turn every build into a programmable pipeline, and this talk shows how to inject custom analysis, codegen, and observability hooks at compile time with real projects, trade offs, and practical tips to keep builds fast so you can start experimenting right away.
“Observability made painless: Go, Otel & LGTM stack - Haseeb Majid”
Conference ⸱ +2k views ⸱ Sep 18, 2025 ⸱ 01h 00m 12s
tldw: Watch this practical walkthrough of instrumenting Go services with OpenTelemetry and the LGTM stack, showing when to use traces, metrics, or logs, why context.Context matters, and pragmatic best practices for scalable telemetry, no PhD required.
“The Right Kind of Abstraction - John Cinnamond”
Conference ⸱ +2k views ⸱ Sep 17, 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 22s
tldw: Go programmers tend to distrust abstractions, and this talk presents a practical framework for deciding which ones earn their place while unpacking trade-offs and real-world angles you can actually use.
“Go Security – Past, Present, and Future - Roland Shoemaker”
Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Sep 17, 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 22s
tldw: Go’s security history is oddly quiet for a 15-year-old language, and this talk is a must-watch deep dive into past mistakes, present fixes, and what’s coming to make Go safer.
“Swiss Maps in Go - Bryan Boreham”
Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Sep 18, 2025 ⸱ 00h 49m 29s
tldw: Swiss Maps in Go shows how Go 1.24’s reworked map uses clever bit twiddling and new SIMD compiler tricks to squeeze real-world performance out of your CPU while spelling out the gotchas you actually need to know.
“How Just Eat uses tooling to deploy Go micro-services in minutes - Ainsley Clark”
Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Sep 18, 2025 ⸱ 00h 42m 14s
tldw: This talk shows how Just Eat’s microservice toolkit bootstraps Go services, wires event-driven workflows, and auto-generates infra-as-code and CI/CD so you can realistically deploy complex systems in minutes.
“Climbing the Testing Pyramid: From Real Service to Interface Mocks in Go - Naveen Ramanathan”
Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Sep 17, 2025 ⸱ 00h 48m 12s
tldw: Testing Go services that hit S3, this talk walks through practical strategies from testing against real S3 and Toxiproxy-driven network chaos to LocalStack, httptest/httpmock and interface-based mock generation so you can actually test failure modes.
“When Failure Is Not an Option: Surviving Cloud Outages in Go - Kevin Holditch”
Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Sep 18, 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 54s
tldw: This talk shows how a real-time payments team moved from single-cloud Java to a cloud-agnostic active/active/active Go platform on Kubernetes, CockroachDB and NATS to meet bank level SLAs and run 24 hour provider kill tests in production, so watch if you want to see multi-cloud actually work.
“Hello, MCP World! - Daniela Petruzalek”
Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Sep 17, 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 18s
tldw: Model Context Protocol aims to standardize how apps talk to LLMs, and this talk breaks down the client/server building blocks, transports, tools, prompts and resources while showing practical Go examples that make AI-assisted coding and writing actually usable and worth watching.
“Deep dive into a go binary - Jesús Espino”
Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Sep 18, 2025 ⸱ 00h 49m 33s
tldw: A deep dive into Go binaries unpacks ELF sections, runtime metadata, and the linking tricks hidden inside your executable, perfect for devs who love poking under the hood.
“The Quest for Speed: Journey to 50% Better P99 Times with Go - David Vella”
Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Sep 17, 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 43s
tldw: A gritty engineering postmortem on halving P99 in Go that walks through profiling, real monitoring, and the common Go anti patterns that were killing latency, and is packed with practical fixes.
“A Gopher’s Guide to Vibe Coding - Daniela Petruzalek”
Conference ⸱ +900 views ⸱ Sep 18, 2025 ⸱ 01h 01m 20s
tldw: Vibe coding is the new buzz in Go and this talk walks through building testquery to evaluate whether vibe coding holds up for production across speed, quality, idiomatic code, maintainability and testability, offering pragmatic lessons not hype.
Javascript
JavaScript land is still wild but the patterns are getting clearer. These talks cover modern React patterns, TanStack, Node and TypeScript, performance tricks from game engines, and serious Angular and Vue updates.
“Modern React Patterns: Concurrent Rendering, Actions & What’s Next | Aurora Scharff at RUC 2025”
Conference ⸱ +66k views ⸱ Sep 10, 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 32s
tldw: Learn how to tackle messy async operations in React with modern patterns that keep your UI smooth and reliable, from concurrent rendering to optimized state management.
“Composition Is All You Need | Fernando Rojo at React Universe Conf 2025”
Conference ⸱ +52k views ⸱ Sep 08, 2025 ⸱ 00h 22m 17s
tldw: Composition is the secret sauce for scaling React codebases, as it helps avoid the chaos of conditional props and makes your components cleaner and easier to work with, both for humans and AI.
“React Query Exposed by Its Maintainer”
Conference ⸱ +38k views ⸱ Mar 03, 2025 ⸱ 00h 19m 57s
tldw: This talk uncovers the dark side of React Query, showing its drawbacks and the scenarios where it might not work for you, giving you a clearer view of its place in your toolkit.
“TanStack is Your New Favorite Framework”
Conference ⸱ +26k views ⸱ Oct 04, 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 50s
tldw: TanStack is way more than React Query and this talk walks through TanStack Start, the router, forms, real time DBs, and a demo that shows how it actually competes with Next.js so give it a watch.
“What React Refs Can Do for You”
Conference ⸱ +22k views ⸱ Jan 20, 2025 ⸱ 00h 17m 56s
tldw: Refs are more than an escape hatch; this talk uses real examples to show how they can clean up code, cut renders and stop UI flicker while explaining safe usage and what’s changing in React 19.
“The Path to Native TypeScript”
Conference ⸱ +8k views ⸱ Jun 03, 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 01s
tldw: Running TypeScript files directly in Node.js is finally within reach; watch this talk for a pragmatic, code-first tour of type stripping, syntax detection, and the migration tradeoffs that actually matter.
“The State of Node.js 2025 Explained by Its TSC Member”
Conference ⸱ +8k views ⸱ Oct 14, 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 28s
tldw: Node.js isn’t dead; this talk debunks the doom narratives, shows recent performance wins, modern JS features, npm and governance tradeoffs, and makes a practical case for using it in server side and cloud native apps. Worth watching if you ship backend code.
“Effective React: Lessons from 10 Years - Cory House - NDC Copenhagen 2025”
Conference ⸱ +8k views ⸱ Nov 03, 2025 ⸱ 00h 59m 45s
tldw: Ten years of React lessons in rapid-fire: eight state strategies, common problems, performance tricks, TypeScript tips, reusable patterns, devtools, file structures, and workflows you can copy; worth watching if you ship React apps.
“Node.js will use all the memory available, and that’s OK! - Matteo Collina - dotJS 2025”
Conference ⸱ +3k views ⸱ Apr 09, 2025 ⸱ 00h 18m 52s
tldw: Node will use all available memory and that’s OK, this talk explains why V8 and the GC behave that way, what it means for production workloads, and useful tuning tips, so watch it if you run Node at scale.
“State of Vite and Vue 2025 by Creator Evan You”
Conference ⸱ +3k views ⸱ Jun 03, 2025 ⸱ 00h 42m 18s
tldw: The creator of Vite and Vue presents the State of Vue and Vite in 2025, covering Alien Signals, Devtools v7, Vapor Mode, Rolldown Vite, Vue Plus and why the massive usage numbers actually matter. This is a must watch for everyone!
“ng-conf 2025 LIVE Angular Team Keynote with Mark Thompson, Alex Rickabaugh, Minko Gechev”
Conference ⸱ +3k views ⸱ Oct 17, 2025 ⸱ 01h 10m 19s
tldw: The Angular team’s ng-conf 2025 keynote presents the roadmap, new features, and practical migration tips, less marketing and more real-world lessons, worth watching if you build or maintain Angular apps.
“Unlocking Observability with React & Node.js | Mohit Menghnani | Conf42 SRE 2025”
Conference ⸱ +3k views ⸱ Jul 04, 2025 ⸱ 00h 17m 07s
tldw: Learn how to tie React frontends to Node.js backends for unified observability, with practical tracing, KPI correlation, tooling, and real-world scenarios.
“JavaScript Blazingly FAST! Lessons from a Game Engine - Erik Onarheim - NDC Oslo 2025”
Conference ⸱ +2k views ⸱ Aug 06, 2025 ⸱ 00h 55m 28s
tldw: Watch this talk to get a game engine veteran’s decade of JavaScript performance tricks turned into a punchy guide on browser profiling, stopping memory leaks, caching hot paths, and when to reach for WebWorkers, WASM, WebGPU or TypedArrays so your web apps run blazingly fast.
“Using AI with JavaScript: good idea? - Wes Bos - dotJS 2025”
Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Apr 09, 2025 ⸱ 00h 19m 45s
tldw: Practical, skeptical take on using AI with JavaScript that cuts through the hype, shows where it helps and where it breaks, and offers concrete patterns worth stealing.
“Angular Unit Tests Distilled | Rainer Hahnekamp”
Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Apr 29, 2025 ⸱ 01h 02m 22s
tldw: If you write Angular tests, watch this compact 45 minute workshop that distills unit testing into practical techniques for taming async code and mocking dependencies, covering both zone based and zone less approaches in Jasmine and Jest and when tests actually belong so you walk away with concrete ways to make your tests stable and far less brittle.
Python
This year, Python community is doubling down on community building and mentoring, virtual env tooling, AST-powered libraries, large data handling, new chips and RAG patterns and modern data workflows across Polars, DuckDB and friends. Also, check out Python: The Documentary, if you missed it!
“”Escape from Tutorial Hell” - Sarah Reichelt (PyCon AU 2025)”
Conference ⸱ +55k views ⸱ Sep 21, 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 55s
tldw: This talk shows how to break free from the cycle of endless tutorials and actually start developing your own projects, with helpful tips on design, structure, and using AI tools, applicable to any programming language.
“Keynote Speaker - Cory Doctorow”
Conference ⸱ +33k views ⸱ May 22, 2025 ⸱ 00h 43m 49s
tldw: How Big Tech rigs the internet and what developers can actually do to take back control.
“How to build a cross-platform graphical user interface with Python - Russell Keith-Magee”
Conference ⸱ +23k views ⸱ Jun 02, 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 23s
tldw: Learn how to create a cross-platform GUI for your Python projects, and discover how to deploy your app seamlessly across desktops and mobile devices without changing any code.
“Mentoring Both Ways: Helping Others While Leveling Up Yourself! — Manivannan Selvaraj”
Conference ⸱ +9k views ⸱ Oct 20, 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 42s
tldw: See how how helping others teaches you as much as being mentored, with simple, practical habits to beat impostor syndrome and actually get better as a developer.
“Structured RAG is better than RAG! — Guido van Rossum (PyBay 2025)”
Conference ⸱ +8k views ⸱ Nov 08, 2025 ⸱ 00h 37m 24s
tldw: Discover how Structured RAG outperforms traditional RAG in answering complex queries over vast datasets and get a sneak peek at a new Python library designed to enhance long-term AI memory.
“The past, present, and future of virtual environments - Zanie Blue”
Conference ⸱ +7k views ⸱ Jun 02, 2025 ⸱ 00h 32m 30s
tldw: Virtual environments are moving from something you manually manage to something that happens for you. This talk looks at their history, the shift from imperative to declarative management, and practical UX with tools like uv while flagging current limitations.
“Design Pressure: The Invisible Hand That Shapes Your Code - Hynek Schlawack”
Conference ⸱ +7k views ⸱ May 22, 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 43s
tldw: Your tools and processes quietly push your code into shapes you didn’t intend, so watch this talk to see what “design pressure” looks like and learn how to spot and steer it.
“Supercharge your Python library using AST parsing - Adam Glustein”
Conference ⸱ +4k views ⸱ Jun 10, 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 08s
tldw: AST parsing can supercharge Python libraries by rewriting code before it reaches C extensions. This talk shows practical AST transforms from an open-source computation graph library and assumes familiarity with the ast module and the Python C API.
“Processing large JSON files without running out of memory - Itamar Turner-Trauring”
Conference ⸱ +4k views ⸱ Jun 02, 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 15s
tldw: Large JSON files in Python can quietly eat all your memory and either slow things to a crawl or crash your jobs. This talk shows how to measure memory, why JSON is so wasteful, and practical fixes like lean in-memory formats, loading only what you need, streaming parsers, and using JSON Lines.
“Marco Gorelli - How Narwhals brings Polars, DuckDB, PyArrow, & pandas together | PyData London 25”
Conference ⸱ +4k views ⸱ Jul 03, 2025 ⸱ 00h 36m 02s
tldw: Narwhals shows how to make Polars, DuckDB, PyArrow, pandas, and cuDF work together so your feature engineering tool can accept any dataframe backend.
“Taming file zoos: Data science with DuckDB database files - Alex Monahan”
Conference ⸱ +3k views ⸱ Jun 02, 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 32s
tldw: DuckDB makes taming messy file zoos in Python actually straightforward, letting you query CSVs, Parquet, Excel and Google Sheets, persist many tables in one fast ACID columnar file, and run analyses larger than memory. Watch the talk for hands on demos in notebooks and scripts.
“The Hidden Potential of Python’s Dunder Methods | Eti Ijeoma | Conf42 Python 2025”
Conference ⸱ +3k views ⸱ Feb 06, 2025 ⸱ 00h 37m 31s
tldw: Watch this talk to learn how Python’s dunder methods really work with practical and advanced examples plus clear best practices for writing cleaner, more powerful classes.
“PyXL: A Chip That Runs Python at Turbo Speeds - Ron Livne”
Conference ⸱ +3k views ⸱ Jun 10, 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 45s
tldw: A custom processor runs Python in hardware and outperforms high-end CPUs like the M1 Pro on per-cycle efficiency. Watch to see how your existing Python code could get dramatic speedups with no code changes.
“Keynote: “Python: the Documentary” Q&A — Paul Everitt, Armin Ronacher, Brett Cannon”
Conference ⸱ +3k views ⸱ Aug 28, 2025 ⸱ 00h 55m 27s
tldw: Veteran Python contributors trace how the language went from an Amsterdam side project to powering AI at the biggest companies. Less marketing, more real stories; watch the screening and Q&A.
“Joris Bekkers - Cutting Edge Football Analytics in Python | PyData London 25”
Conference ⸱ +3k views ⸱ Jun 28, 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 34s
tldw: Polars, Keras, and Spektral get used to turn millions of player coordinates into pro level football metrics and real time prediction models. Watch to see practical code and GNN methods applied to public tracking data.
Kotlin
Kotlin community this year is pushing hard on multiplatform, AI and better ergonomics on top of the JVM. These talks cover Java-to-Kotlin migrations, Compose on mobile and web, Kotlin WASM, Spring Boot 4 support, AI agents, better error handling and running full-stack apps with just Kotlin.
“Large Scale Changes with AI – Migrating millions of lines of Java to Kotlin at Uber | Ty Smith”
Conference ⸱ +6k views ⸱ Aug 25, 2025 ⸱ 00h 43m 45s
tldw: See how Uber migrated millions of lines of Java to Kotlin while building tooling and AI powered pipelines to generate migration datasets, manage risk and handle thousands of PRs.
“Model Context Protocol in Kotlin | Alexander Sysoev”
Conference ⸱ +5k views ⸱ Jul 10, 2025 ⸱ 00h 16m 23s
tldw: This talk explains what is MCP, how apps provide context to LLMs and shows a Kotlin library that connects models to tooling like IDEs. Worth watching if you build AI tooling or want a practical demo of it in action.
“Swift concurrency for curious Kotliners | Nikita Bobko”
Conference ⸱ +4k views ⸱ Aug 31, 2025 ⸱ 00h 12m 44s
tldw: Swift 6’s strict concurrency and actors explained for Kotlin developers, showing how they prevent data races and what Kotlin might borrow. Worth watching if you use Kotlin coroutines.
“Creative UIs with Compose | Chris Horner”
Conference ⸱ +87k views ⸱ Jul 04, 2025 ⸱ 00h 40m 39s
tldw: This talk shows how to break free from the usual mobile UI design by using Compose to create visually stunning interfaces inspired by video games like Persona 5.
“Compose Multiplatform for iOS: Ready for Production Use | Sebastian Aigner”
Conference ⸱ +23k views ⸱ Jun 26, 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 23s
tldw: Compose Multiplatform is stable on iOS now, so you can build shared UIs for iOS and Android. Watch this talk to see the API changes and new tooling for IntelliJ IDEA and Android Studio so you can ship production apps.
“KotlinConf’25 - Keynote”
Conference ⸱ +21k views ⸱ May 23, 2025 ⸱ 01h 06m 12s
tldw: KotlinConf’25 Keynote covers the language roadmap, multiplatform progress, server-side work and how Kotlin is being used with AI. Less hype, more concrete takeaways, worth watching if you build backend, mobile or cross-platform apps.
“Rich Errors in Kotlin | Michail Zarečenskij”
Conference ⸱ +15k views ⸱ Jun 25, 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 35s
tldw: Kotlin’s nullability model gets extended into restricted union types to model errors more explicitly. Watch to see how nullable types, exceptions, sealed classes and Result-like classes compare and what a richer error model looks like in practice.
“Kotlin and Spring: The modern server side stack | Rod Johnson”
Conference ⸱ +15k views ⸱ Jul 19, 2025 ⸱ 00h 39m 35s
tldw: Kotlin and Spring show how a modern language on a mature ecosystem can make server side development feel cleaner and faster, with real app code and a candid account of moving from Java and using structured RAG.
“That’s Unpossible – A full stack side project webapp (including a high-fidelity UI!) all in Kotlin”
Conference ⸱ +14k views ⸱ Jul 25, 2025 ⸱ 00h 36m 19s
tldw: See how to get a full stack side project running entirely in Kotlin, from Postgres CRUD and coroutines to a high-fidelity Vaadin UI without writing any HTML CSS or JavaScript.
“State of Kotlin Wasm and Compose Multiplatform for Web on Modern Browsers | Pamela Hill”
Conference ⸱ +12k views ⸱ Jul 18, 2025 ⸱ 00h 13m 45s
tldw: Kotlin Wasm and Compose Multiplatform show how Kotlin multiplatform runs in modern browsers and what to expect from the upcoming Beta, worth a watch if you build web or Kotlin apps.
“Building AI Agents in Kotlin with Koog | Vadim Briliantov”
Conference ⸱ +11k views ⸱ Jul 05, 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 28s
tldw: Koog brings AI agents to Kotlin and shows how LLMs can take charge of dynamic workflows. Less theory, more concrete building blocks and basic workflows you can use in real Kotlin projects.
“Next level Kotlin support in Spring Boot 4 | Sébastien Deleuze”
Conference ⸱ +9k views ⸱ Jul 11, 2025 ⸱ 00h 39m 42s
tldw: Spring Boot 4 finally brings a Kotlin 2 baseline, JSpecify null-safety, GraalVM native image support and new DSLs so watch this talk if you build Kotlin on Spring and want faster runtimes and nicer APIs.
“Kotlin and Compose Multiplatform Patterns for iOS Interop | John O’Reilly”
Conference ⸱ +9k views ⸱ Jul 09, 2025 ⸱ 00h 37m 06s
tldw: Kotlin Multiplatform and Compose Multiplatform show how to handle iOS interop with real world UI and non-UI patterns from five years of experience. Worth watching if you’re sharing UI between Android and iOS.
“Compose Prototyping in Kotlin Notebooks | Christian Melchior”
Conference ⸱ +9k views ⸱ Jul 30, 2025 ⸱ 00h 15m 23s
tldw: Kotlin Notebooks mix markdown and REPL style code and now support Compose and Swing for live UI prototyping. This lightning talk shows how to hook up existing UI code or build new views, run them inside the notebook and publish the results as docs on GitHub or Gists.
“Build Websites in Kotlin & Compose HTML with Kobweb | David Herman”
Conference ⸱ +7k views ⸱ Aug 21, 2025 ⸱ 00h 41m 16s
tldw: Kobweb turns Kotlin and Compose HTML into a real web stack you can actually use, with live coding that builds and exports a full site so you can see how Kotlin handles HTML CSS and the DOM.
C++
There’s plenty of talks this year about upgrading legacy C++ projects. This year, the most-watched C++ talks cover migration to C++20, new C++26 features, memory safety efforts like Fil-C, lock-free queues, contracts, better polymorphism, graphics work with SDL3 and practical Rust and JavaScript interop.
“Challenges and Benefits of Upgrading Sea of Thieves From C++14 to C++20 - Keith Stockdale ACCU 2025”
Conference ⸱ +152k views ⸱ Aug 22, 2025 ⸱ 01h 04m 40s
tldw: See the real costs and wins of upgrading Sea of Thieves from C++14 to C++20, definitely worth watching if you work on big C++ codebases.
“Three Cool Things in C++26: Safety, Reflection & std::execution - Herb Sutter - C++ on Sea 2025”
Conference ⸱ +32k views ⸱ Aug 14, 2025 ⸱ 01h 11m 10s
tldw: C++26 brings safety features, reflection and std::execution that actually change how you write performance critical code. This talk shows what they mean for real projects and how to use them with examples.
“Keynote: Teaching an Old Dog New Tricks - Matt Godbolt - ACCU 2025”
Conference ⸱ +22k views ⸱ Aug 29, 2025 ⸱ 01h 20m 45s
tldw: An old-school C++ dev implements the same ZX Spectrum emulator twice to compare classic C++11 patterns with modern features like constexpr, coroutines and modules. It’s a hands on, often funny tour that shows where new C++ truly helps and where it’s mostly flashy, worth watching if you write systems code or still prefer for loops to std::ranges.
“User API & C++ Implementation of a Multi Producer, Multi Consumer, Lock Free, Atomic Queue - CppCon”
Conference ⸱ +21k views ⸱ Jan 16, 2025 ⸱ 01h 02m 51s
tldw: A C++17 walkthrough of a lock-free multi-producer multi-consumer atomic queue covering design, std::atomic tricks, portability and benchmarks. Watch it if you build low-latency concurrent systems and want real code and numbers.
“Concept-based Generic Programming - Bjarne Stroustrup - CppCon 2025”
Conference ⸱ +15k views ⸱ Nov 14, 2025 ⸱ 01h 23m 29s
tldw: The designer of C++ presents concept-based generic programming with practical examples, including a tiny type system that prevents narrowing and enforces range checks, and walks through design rationale, relations to OOP, and C++26 static reflection, worth watching if you write generic C++.
“Rethink Polymorphism in C++ - Nicolai Josuttis - C++ on Sea 2025”
Conference ⸱ +10k views ⸱ Oct 02, 2025 ⸱ 01h 22m 31s
tldw: Traditional C++ polymorphism with inheritance and virtual functions often forces you into pointers, heap allocations and tricky lifetimes. Watch this talk to see safer, faster alternatives using variadic templates, move semantics and std::variant instead of pointers or shared_ptr.
“Tyler Mandry & Taylor Cramer: “Fine-Grained C++ Interop” | RustConf 2025”
Conference ⸱ +2k views ⸱ Oct 03, 2025 ⸱ 00h 39m 38s
tldw: Big C++ codebase? This talk shows how high-fidelity Rust/C++ interop lets you add Rust step by step instead of doing a costly full rewrite. It explains the language and compiler extensions that make that path practical.
“C++ Memory Management - an Interview with Patrice Roy”
Conference ⸱ +2k views ⸱ Mar 28, 2025 ⸱ 01h 01m 35s
tldw: An interview with the author of a #1 C++ book about memory management, covering ownership, lifetime and performance tradeoffs.
“C++ in Embedded Systems - Interview with Author Amar Mahmutbegović”
Conference ⸱ +2k views ⸱ Jul 19, 2025 ⸱ 00h 54m 22s
tldw: An interview about using modern C++ in embedded systems shows how zero cost abstractions, compile time checks and RAII let you move from C to safer faster firmware without losing performance.
“C++ Memory Management • Patrice Roy & Kevin Carpenter • GOTO 2025”
Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Sep 11, 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 44s
tldw: A practical interview on modern C++ memory management that covers smart pointers custom allocators template techniques and common traps, with concrete examples to help you write safer faster code.
“Mike Shah - Graphics Programming with SDL 3”
Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Oct 10, 2025 ⸱ 01h 05m 25s
tldw: SDL3 is the natural go to for cross platform games and multimedia, and this talk walks through getting started, web builds and the new 3D GPU features, worth watching if you ship C++ graphics.
“Tony Van Eerd - Should I Check for Null Here?”
Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Sep 29, 2025 ⸱ 01h 00m 35s
tldw: A junior dev’s “should I check for null here” question turns into a practical tour of Contracts in C++26 that shows how to catch the bugs you didn’t expect, so watch it if you write C++.
“Introducing cpp.js.org: Revolutionizing C++ and JavaScript Bridging | Dr. Kubilay Küçük at RUC 2025”
Conference ⸱ +600 views ⸱ Sep 09, 2025 ⸱ 00h 21m 03s
tldw: cpp.js.org makes bringing modern C++ into React Native and the web far less painful. Worth watching if you want an automated way to compile and bridge C++ into JS, import libraries with a single header and port code with external deps, with GDAL demos and benchmarks that hit native-level speed across React Native, WebAssembly, Node.js and cloud.
“Duck-Tape Chronicles: Rust/C++ Interop - Victor Ciura”
Conference ⸱ +600 views ⸱ Jun 10, 2025 ⸱ 00h 36m 34s
tldw: Hands-on guide to making Rust and C++ play nice without losing performance, packed with usable techniques worth watching if you touch FFI or legacy C++.
“[REBASE24] Fil-C: memory safety with fanatical C/C++ compatibility”
Conference ⸱ +400 views ⸱ Mar 26, 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 08s
tldw: Fil-C is a garbage collected capability based variant of C and C++ that aims to provide complete memory safety with zero unsafe escape hatches while letting lots of existing programs compile and run unchanged. Less hype, more actual results: see it run CPython and OpenSSH and check the early performance numbers.
Enjoy ☀️ and see you again on Thursday!
