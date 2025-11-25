Happy Tuesday 👋 and welcome another special edition of Tech Talks Weekly!

Java

Java is having a big year with JDK 25 release. These talks cover Java 21–25 features, future plans (Project Amber & Valhalla), GC performance improvements, database and JSON support along with the latest best practices for building and debugging production systems. You’ll also learn how Netlix is using Java.

Rust

Rust is moving from niche systems tool to a full-stack and company-wide language. These talks cover Rust web stacks, OS and desktop projects, AI-assisted Rust coding, C and C++ interop, language theory work like MiniRust and how teams keep large Rust codebases clean.

Go

Go this year is about runtime and tooling improvements while staying very production focused. These talks cover Go 1.25 features, coding agents, the build toolchain, observability, security, testing, performance work and what it takes to run high-availability systems in Go.

Javascript

JavaScript land is still wild but the patterns are getting clearer. These talks cover modern React patterns, TanStack, Node and TypeScript, performance tricks from game engines, and serious Angular and Vue updates.

Python

This year, Python community is doubling down on community building and mentoring, virtual env tooling, AST-powered libraries, large data handling, new chips and RAG patterns and modern data workflows across Polars, DuckDB and friends. Also, check out Python: The Documentary, if you missed it!

Kotlin

Kotlin community this year is pushing hard on multiplatform, AI and better ergonomics on top of the JVM. These talks cover Java-to-Kotlin migrations, Compose on mobile and web, Kotlin WASM, Spring Boot 4 support, AI agents, better error handling and running full-stack apps with just Kotlin.

C++

There’s plenty of talks this year about upgrading legacy C++ projects. This year, the most-watched C++ talks cover migration to C++20, new C++26 features, memory safety efforts like Fil-C, lock-free queues, contracts, better polymorphism, graphics work with SDL3 and practical Rust and JavaScript interop.

Enjoy ☀️ and see you again on Thursday!