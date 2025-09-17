Tech Talks Weekly Sponsorship
Tech Talks Weekly is a weekly newsletter for Software Engineers and those working in related areas including ~5-8% in executive roles. Our mission is to help them get better at their craft.
Get your ad in front of +15,700 readers:
Email: +7,100 with a 30%-35% open rate
Substack: +6,600 followers
Social (Bluesky + Mastodon + X + LinkedIn): +2,000 followers
Our subscribers are loyal, highly engaged, and interested in becoming better at what they do. Every issue contains quality, hand-curated material and commentary.
Sponsorship is available for companies looking to reach the Tech Talks Weekly audience.
Booking and availability
Reserve your space in the sponsorship calendar by reaching out to techtalksweekly1@gmail.com
Slots available for Q4 2025.
Pricing
One sponsor per issue: £500
Accepted payment methods: direct bank transfer, PayPal, card, Apple Pay.
Advertisement format
The format of the newsletter is text only. Text works best and generates the highest engagement. Your advertisement will be included as:
A highlighted section at the top of the issue: sent as email, and lives online forever on the website.
A shoutout post on social media thanking the sponsor, including your link.