🏆 50 Most Watched Software Engineering Talks Of 2025 (so far)
A complete list of the top 50 most watched talks of 2025 so far ordered by the number of views.
Email clients often truncate content, so be sure to open this issue in your browser by clicking the 💥 title at the top.
Happy Thursday 👋 and welcome to this very special edition of Tech Talks Weekly!
We’re halfway through 2025 (time moves so fast!), so it’s a great time to put together a compilation of the most watched software engineering talks presented in 2025 so far.
And that’s exactly what I did this week!
Below, you’ll find a list of the top 50 most watched talks published between January and June across almost every Software Engineering conference out there.
The list is ordered by the number of views.
With that said, expect your watchlist to grow!
Just before we start:
👉 You can support Tech Talks Weekly by giving it a shoutout on social media (see example) or sharing it with your friends/coworkers as this greatly helps me continue this mission. Thank you 🙏
Tech Talks Weekly is a free weekly e-mail with all the recently published talks across +100 Software Engineering conferences. Join +6,400 of readers who stopped scrolling through messy YT subscriptions and reduced FOMO. Easy to unsubscribe. No spam, ever.
🏆 50 Most Watched Talks Of 2025 (Jan-Jun)
"Building Agents with Model Context Protocol - Full Workshop with Mahesh Murag of Anthropic" (AI Engineer 2025)
+246k views ⸱ 01 Mar 2025 ⸱ 01h 44m 12s
How We Build Effective Agents: Barry Zhang, Anthropic (AI Engineer 2025)
+240k views ⸱ 04 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 15m 09s
"Building and evaluating AI Agents — Sayash Kapoor, AI Snake Oil" (AI Engineer 2025)
+138k views ⸱ 17 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 00s
"The Future of Rust Web Applications - Greg Johnston" (Rust Nation UK 2025)
+68k views ⸱ 26 Feb 2025 ⸱ 01h 00m 18s
"Moving Beyond Containers - Introducing Boxer by Daniel Phillips @Wasm I/O 2025" (Wasm I/O 2025)
+60k views ⸱ 22 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 32m 15s
"You Don’t Know Git - Edward Thomson - NDC London 2025" (NDC London 2025)
+53k views ⸱ 31 Mar 2025 ⸱ 01h 01m 56s
"Keynote: AI without the BS, for humans - Scott Hanselman - NDC London 2025" (NDC London 2025)
+51k views ⸱ 06 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 59m 00s
"The impact of artificial intelligence in 2025 – Panel discussion with Duke, Google, IBM" (All Things Open 2024)
+45k views ⸱ 18 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 57m 13s
"Say Goodbye to Microservices, Say Hello to Self-Contained Systems by Simon Martinelli @ Spring I/O" (Spring I/O 2025)
+42k views ⸱ 30 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 59s
"Microsoft is Getting Rusty: A Review of Successes and Challenges - Mark Russinovich" (Rust Nation UK 2025)
+39k views ⸱ 26 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 34m 41s
"Microservices, Where Did It All Go Wrong - Ian Cooper - NDC London 2025" (NDC London 2025)
+34k views ⸱ 28 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 55m 10s
"Keynote Speaker - Cory Doctorow" (PyCon US 2025)
+27k views ⸱ 22 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 43m 49s
"Spring I/O 2025 Keynote" (Spring I/O 2025)
+23k views ⸱ 25 May 2025 ⸱ 01h 14m 25s
"How to build a cross-platform graphical user interface with Python - Russell Keith-Magee" (PyCon US 2025)
+21k views ⸱ 02 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 23s
"What React Refs Can Do for You" (React Summit US 2024)
+19k views ⸱ 20 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 17m 56s
"Cause of Death: Spring Data JPA by Thorben Janssen @ Spring I/O 2025" (Spring I/O 2025)
+17k views ⸱ 02 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 51m 53s
"KotlinConf'25 - Keynote" (KotlinConf '25)
+15k views ⸱ 23 May 2025 ⸱ 01h 06m 12s
"User API & C++ Implementation of a Multi Producer, Multi Consumer, Lock Free, Atomic Queue - CppCon" (CppCon 2024)
+15k views ⸱ 16 Jan 2025 ⸱ 01h 02m 51s
"Tantacrul – Achieving Excellence in Open Source Software Design #FOSSDesign" (FOSS Backstage Design 2025)
+14k views ⸱ 18 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 34m 46s
"Faster, easier 2D vector rendering - Raph Levien" (RustWeek 2025)
+13k views ⸱ 10 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 35m 49s
"Dockerfiles, Jib ..., what's the best way to run your Java code in Containers? by Matthias Haeussler" (Voxxed Days CERN 2025)
+12k views ⸱ 20 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 48m 59s
"Performance Optimization in Software Development - Being Friendly to Your Hardware - Ignas Bagdonas" (CppCon 2024)
+12k views ⸱ 10 Feb 2025 ⸱ 01h 05m 04s
"Compose Multiplatform for iOS: Ready for Production Use | Sebastian Aigner" (CppCon 2024)
+10k views ⸱ 26 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 23s
"Program Your Own Computer in Python - Glyph" (PyCon US 2025)
+9k views ⸱ 10 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 42m 03s
"Goodbye etcd! Running Kubernetes on Distributed PostgreSQL - Denis Magda, Yugabyte" (KubeCon & CloudNativeCon 2024)
+9k views ⸱ 24 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 36m 35s
"Keynote: Code Generators are Dead. Long Live Code Generators - Chris McCord | ElixirConf EU 2025" (ElixirConf EU 2025)
+8k views ⸱ 22 May 2025 ⸱ 01h 08m 23s
"The Path to Native TypeScript" (Node Congress 2025)
+8k views ⸱ 03 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 01s
"The Future of Write Once, Run Anywhere: From Java to WebAssembly by Patrick Ziegler & Fabio Niephaus" (Wasm I/O 2025)
+8k views ⸱ 22 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 40s
"Rich Errors in Kotlin | Michail Zarečenskij" (KotlinConf '25)
+8k views ⸱ 25 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 35s
"Parallel Programming in Rust: Techniques for Blazing Speed - Evgenii Seliverstov" (Rust Nation UK 2025)
+7k views ⸱ 26 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 59m 03s
"Smarter Operating Systems Will Use Wasm - The Coming OS Revolution by Jonas Kruckenberg @ Wasm I/O" (Wasm I/O 2025)
+7k views ⸱ 28 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 39m 43s
"What we learned about event sourcing and DDD while building a bank - Thomas Bøgh Fangel - DDD Europe" (DDD Europe 2024)
+6k views ⸱ 10 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 59m 45s
"Be more productive with IntelliJ IDEA - Marit van Dijk" (Voxxed Days Zürich 2025)
+6k views ⸱ 31 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 42m 48s
""I use NixOS btw..." Learnings from 2 years daily driving NixOS - Jakob Beckmann" (Voxxed Days Zürich 2025)
+6k views ⸱ 31 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 21m 26s
"Why Your App Needs a Reactive Database" (React Summit US 2024)
+6k views ⸱ 23 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 00s
"Introducing Phoenix Sync - James Arthur | ElixirConf EU 2025" (ElixirConf EU 2025)
+5k views ⸱ 24 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 43s
"The Next Chapter of Dev Productivity: Aligning Experience with Excellence" (Productivity Conf 2025)
+5k views ⸱ 26 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 19m 03s
"Keynote: Don't just talk to AI, do more with AI: how to improve productivity with AI agents" (All Things Open AI 2025)
+4k views ⸱ 25 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 15m 43s
"Here’s What Next-Gen AI Dev Tools Look Like" (Productivity Conf 2025)
+4k views ⸱ 21 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 02s
"Keynote: The Death of the Browser - Rachel-Lee Nabors, AgentQL" (All Things Open AI 2025)
+4k views ⸱ 25 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 14m 34s
"Upskilling your Team in DDD - Craig McCallum - DDD Europe 2025" (DDD Europe 2024)
+4k views ⸱ 10 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 55s
"The Hidden Potential of Python's Dunder Methods | Eti Ijeoma | Conf42 Python 2025" (Conf42 Python 2025)
+3k views ⸱ 06 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 37m 31s
"Rust under the Hood — by Sandeep Ahluwalia — Seattle Rust User Group, January 2025" (Seattle Rust User Group 2025)
+3k views ⸱ 03 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 42m 52s
"Rust Vs C++ Beyond Safety - Joseph Cordell - ACCU Cambridge" (ACCU Cambridge 2025)
+3k views ⸱ 08 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 42m 45s
"Keynote: Designing LLM Native systems - Sean Moriarity | Code BEAM America 2025" (Code BEAM America 2025)
+3k views ⸱ 18 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 41m 43s
"From Rust to C and Back Again — by Jack O'Connor — Seattle Rust User Group, April 2025" (Seattle Rust User Group 2025)
+3k views ⸱ 27 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 48m 38s
"Development and Maintenance of White-Label Android Apps | Dmitrii Nikitin | Conf42 Chaos Engr 2025" (Conf42 Chaos Engr 2025)
+3k views ⸱ 29 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 17m 49s
"Don’t Build a Multi-Tenant App Until You Watch This!" (React Summit 2025)
+3k views ⸱ 24 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 12m 40s
"Node.js will use all the memory available, and that's OK! - Matteo Collina - dotJS 2025" (dotJS 2025)
+2k views ⸱ 09 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 18m 52s
"State of Vite and Vue 2025 by Creator Evan You" (Vue Amsterdam 2025)
+2k views ⸱ 03 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 42m 18s
Thank you and stay tuned for more!