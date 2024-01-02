🗣️ Tech Conferences
Here’s the list of the conferences I’m following to build the newsletter. If you see your favorite conference is missing, add it here!
Devoxx (all locations)
NDC (all locations)
GOTO (all locations)
CNCF conferences (KubeCon, CloudNativeCon, GitOpsCon, KDC, EnvoyCon, ...)
Confreaks (RubyConf, RailsConf, DevOpsDays, Chain React, EmberConf, ...)
JavaScript Conferences by GitNation (JSNation, Node Congress, TS Congress, DevOps.js, TestJS, ...)
J on the beach (JOTB)
PyCon (all locations)
EuroPython
LeadDev (all locations)
PyData
code::dive
SFPython
DevOpsCon
DevOpsDays London
GeeCON
Spring I/O
PapersWeLove
ReactiveSummit
ScalaDays (all locations)
StrangeLoop (Sadly, it’s been discontinued in 2023. I’ll be missing that one!)
React Conf
Droidcon Italy
dotconferences (dotJS, dotCSS, dotGo, dotScale, dotSecurity, dotAI, dotSwift, ...)
React Native EU
CppCon
Clojure/conj
EuroClojure
JSWORLD conferences
JSConf
Code Sync conferences (Erlang Factory, Code BEAM, Lambda Days, RabbitMQ Summit, ...)
DDD East Midlands
Domain-Driven Design Europe
JSHeroes
Erlang Solutions conferences (ElixirConf, Code Mesh, ...)
Conf42 conferences (Conf42 DevOps, Conf42 DevSecOps, Conf42 Cloud Native, Conf42 SRE, ...)
Rust conferences (RustConf, EuroRust, RustFest, ...)
The Linux Foundation (Cassandra Summit, OSS Summit, LinuxCon ...)
PlainSchwarz conferences (Berlin Buzzwords, Haystack Europe, ...)
nullcon
WASM I/O
USENIX conferences (USENIX Security, PEPR, NSDI, OSDI, ATC, ...)
try! Swift
API Conference
SmashingConf
JAXLondonCon
Bigdataldn
netways (stackconf, OSDC, OSMC, ...)
Data Science Conference (DSC)
Southern Data Science Conference (SDSC)
MLOps conferences
Beam Summit
Flink Forward
Databricks conferences
All Things Open
GopherCon (all locations)
EuroRust
RemixConf
React Conferences by GitNation
Jakarta EE Conferences
JCON
DevBcn: The Barcelona Developers Conference
devnexus
JChampions Conference
JNation
Confer Conference
Shift Conference
wrocloverb
Unison Language
media.ccc.de
FOSS United
InfoQ (QCon)
Last update: 2025-01-22