Tech Talks Weekly

Tech Talks Weekly

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gautier's avatar
Gautier
1d

Thank you so much ! Content curation has been a pain for me for a few years now; it is very hard to get out of the daily noise. TTW helps a lot with that so thank you !

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Tech Talks Weekly
Ricardo Solon's avatar
Ricardo Solon
2d

Amazing updates! Thank you for curating the content even more ❤️❤️❤️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Tech Talks Weekly
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Tech Talks Weekly
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture