Happy Monday everyone 👋

I’ve been quietly building a bunch of upgrades to make Tech Talks Weekly even more useful, easier to follow, and packed with more high-quality content than ever. Today I’m excited to share what’s coming!

Let’s jump right in!

1. Podcasts Are Now Included!

You’ve probably already noticed in issue #81: podcasts are now part of Tech Talks Weekly in addition to conference talks.

That means from now on you’ll find:

a. All newly published software engineering podcast episodes in the “📆 New podcasts” section

b. Featured episodes in the “🏆 Featured This Week” section with summaries

This has been one of the most requested additions. And it’s here to stay.

2. A New “📈 The Most-Watched This Week” Section

Every week there’s a TON of content. In numbers, it’s usually 150-200 new conference talks and 50-100 podcast episodes.

To help you deal with analysis paralysis of what to watch, I’m introducing a new recurring section with the most-watched talks each week.

This way, you’ll instantly know what the community is or will soon be talking about.

… also, tldw will be part of it!

speaking of which…

3. tldw (Too Long; Didn’t Watch) Summaries

I’ve started adding tldw summaries for talks that you might already be familiar with. In one or two sentences, I aim to explain why you should pick this talk or podcast.

Even if you don’t watch the talk, you’ll still walk away smarter (well, hopefully 🤞!).

4. Tech Talks Weekly now has an RSS feed

You can now add Tech Talks Weekly to your RSS reader in addition to email!

You can find it here.

Fun fact: Tech Talks Weekly has always had an RSS feed automatically provided by Substack, but many readers didn’t realize this. If RSS is how you prefer to follow content, you can absolutely use it!

5. Sponsorships Are Opening Up

Tech Talks Weekly grew from a simple list of new talks into a comprehensive source of great Software Engineering content.

To keep TTW sustainable and keep improving it, I’ll soon be opening up a small number of sponsorship slots.

The goals:

Promote genuinely useful, developer-focused tools, events or learning resources

Keep the newsletter free for everyone

If you’re building something for engineers and want to reach 7,000+ highly engaged developers and engineering leaders, keep an eye out.

Find more details here.

6. And… More to Come

This is only the beginning. My backlog is full of ideas and something great is cooking right now. I’ll keep you posted.

But for now, I’d like to ask you for one thing

which is…

feedback!

If you have ideas, wishes, or complaints fill in the form. I read everything almost every day.

Hit the ❤️ if you like the updates as it helps more readers discover Tech Talks Weekly. Thank you! 🙏

Finally, thank you for being part of Tech Talks Weekly 🙏 … and see you tomorrow!