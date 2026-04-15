Tech Talks Weekly Plus gives you access to a searchable database of over 50,000 Software Engineering conference talks and podcasts published since 2020 across over 100 conferences. Search, filter, sort, group.

All in one place. No, you can’t do this on YouTube.

Get started

Happy Wednesday 👋 and a warm welcome to Tech Talks Weekly #100!

It’s pretty incredible we’re hitting the 100th issue this week!

When I started Tech Talks Weekly two years ago, this was just an experiment. My intention was to simply share great talks I’d watch myself with a small audience of passionate folks. Nothing changed besides that this audience is now pretty huge. Tech Talks Weekly is likely to exceed 10,000 readers in a month or two, which is absolutely amazing.

Thank you for being part of this journey 🙏

Let’s now jump straight into the talks!

Here are our top recommendations this week. Watch now or bookmark!

“Addy Osmani on Why 2026 Seniors are just highly-paid Code Editors” from GitNation Podcast

Podcast ⸱ Apr 10, 2026 ⸱ 0 days 00:36:31 tldl: What happens when AI starts touching four times more files than it needs? Why are 2026 seniors spending 66% of their time fixing almost-right AI code? Addy Osmani, Head of Chrome Developer Experience at Google, unpacks the 4x PR Bloat Crisis, vibe coding vs engineering rigor, why prompt engineering is dead and how context engineering keeps agents productive. You’ll also get a first look at Chrome DevTools MCP and runtime-aware agents.

“How Netflix Uses Java - 2026 Edition” from JavaOne 2026

Conference ⸱ +36k views ⸱ Apr 12, 2026 ⸱ 00h 52m 39s tldw: The 2026 update on how Netflix uses Java to power your favorite shows. You’ll see how they build services with Spring Boot, DGS/GraphQL or gRPC and how they keep more than 3,000 Java services consistently updated across frameworks, libraries and JDK versions. They also share practical lessons you can apply in your own organization.

Would you like to promote your product, event, book, or a course to +9,200 engaged Software Engineers and Engineering Leaders? Book a slot.

“Stop Using JSON Web Tokens (JWTs) for Authorization! by Sohan Maheshwar” from Voxxed Days Amsterdam 2026

Conference ⸱ +5k views ⸱ Apr 09, 2026 ⸱ 00h 16m 24s tldw: JWTs are everywhere and for good reason: they’re easy to pass around, self-contained and standardized. In this lightning talk, Sohan Maheshwar explores why using them for authorization comes with serious pitfalls, especially in distributed systems. You’ll learn the technical and security limitations of JWT-based authorization and why it’s fundamentally incompatible with modern applications citing the infamous New Enemy Problem described in Google’s Zanzibar paper.

“An Immersive and Visual Journey Into Kubernetes Networking - Benoit Entzmann, Feesh” from KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe 2026

Conference ⸱ +200 views ⸱ Apr 09, 2026 ⸱ 00h 29m 51s tldw: Kubernetes networking is still intimidating for many, but what if you could see it to actually understand it? Benoit Entzmann from Feesh takes you on an immersive visual journey, following packets through imagined realms and transitioning from the familiar land of traditional networking. Have you ever been inside a cluster and experienced routing like a roller-coaster?

“Gearing up to Java 25: Key Language Features by Venkat Subramaniam” from Voxxed Days Amsterdam 2026

Conference ⸱ +3k views ⸱ Apr 09, 2026 ⸱ 00h 45m 14s tldw: Venkat Subramaniam, Java Champion and author of several Pragmatic Programmers titles, takes a quick look at the current state of Java, dives into the most recent features landing in version 25 and discusses what’s ahead.

“Tracing Java Performance Bottlenecks by Victor Rentea” from Voxxed Days Amsterdam 2026

Conference ⸱ +900 views ⸱ Apr 09, 2026 ⸱ 00h 47m 16s tldw: Victor Rentea, Java Champion and independent trainer, explains how to efficiently zoom in on a bottleneck using OpenTelemetry distributed tracing, metrics and execution profiling. After learning to read a flame graph, you’ll trace typical backend bottlenecks like resource starvation, time-consuming interceptors and the unexpected causes you can rarely guess right.

“Stream tricks that you don’t wanna miss ! by Aicha Laafia” from Voxxed Days Amsterdam 2026

Conference ⸱ +600 views ⸱ Apr 08, 2026 ⸱ 00h 16m 23s tldw: JDK 25 makes streams a lot more fun with Stream Gatherers for batching, sliding, and grouping without weird collector code. It also shows off String Templates so SQL, JSON, and logs stay clean and safer from injection. Expect live coding, a bunch of small tricks you can steal, and some memes. If you write Java and still think streams are boring, this is worth a watch.

“Are We Still Doing OOP? 🤔 Let’s Tackle Anemic Domain Models Together by Michael Koers” from Voxxed Days Amsterdam 2026

Conference ⸱ +500 views ⸱ Apr 08, 2026 ⸱ 00h 12m 31s tldw: Java is an object-oriented language, but are we actually writing object-oriented code? Michael Koers, a software consultant, walks through a repeating anti-pattern: splitting data from logic. You’ll learn why Anemic Domain Models clash with OOP and how to tackle them to write more structurally sound and maintainable code, especially alongside design methodologies like Domain-Driven Design.

“try! Swift Tokyo 2026: Swift Outside Apple” from try! Swift Tokyo 2026

Conference ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Apr 15, 2026 ⸱ 00h 15m 26s tldw: Swift has quietly escaped the Apple ecosystem, and Joannis Orlandos takes you on a tour of what that actually looks like in practice. You’ll see the same code running on Server, Embedded Linux, Android, WebAssembly or iOS, with a clear picture of what works today and where the rough edges still remain. Whether you author libraries or are just curious about Swift beyond Xcode, you’ll leave knowing what’s possible and what’s coming next.

“GeeCON 2025: Baruch Sadogursky - Coding Fast and Slow: Applying Kahneman’s Insights to Improve Dev.” from GeeCON 2025

Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Apr 13, 2026 ⸱ 00h 55m 07s tldw: What does behavioral psychology have to do with coding? Baruch Sadogursky, a seasoned developer advocate and long-time JFrog contributor, draws on Daniel Kahneman’s work on fast and slow thinking to show how mental energy shapes your decisions and productivity. You’ll walk away with practical techniques for reducing context switching, protecting focus and saving the clarity you need for critical work at the end of a long day.

“DHH’s new way of writing code” from The Pragmatic Engineer

Podcast ⸱ Apr 08, 2026 ⸱ 0 days 01:47:21 tldl: David Heinemeier Hansson, creator of Ruby on Rails and CTO of 37signals, recently told Lex Fridman he types out all his code himself. Six months later things look very different. In this episode DHH shares his new agent-first approach to building software, how he barely writes code by hand anymore and how AI agents are reshaping the way he explores ideas without lowering his standards for quality.

“Evan You - State of Vue 2026” from Vuejs Amsterdam 2026

Conference ⸱ +5k views ⸱ Apr 13, 2026 ⸱ 00h 37m 26s tldw: The most anticipated annual update from Evan You, the creator of Vue. Expect roadmap highlights, a look back at the last decade, major version retrospectives, deep dives into internal features and performance improvements, ecosystem growth and his future vision for the framework.