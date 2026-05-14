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Happy Thursday 👋 and a warm welcome to Tech Talks Weekly #104!

It's been a big week for the Java folks: Devoxx UK 2026 and Voxxed Days Bucharest 2026 have published their talks. Even if Java isn't your day-to-day, Scott Gerring's "10 Things Rust Could Learn from Java" is really good watch (you'll find the link below). Besides Java, there's tons of really great talks and podcasts this week. In fact, "AI Engineering" category includes over 100 talks, which was not unexpected. Also, Bjarne Stroustrup did a 2.5h session at the Italian C++ Meetup this week which is something don't see every week.

On another note, on Tuesday, I published a compilation of the best (imo) distributed systems talks of all time. Have a look if you missed it!

As always, if you found something useful, hit the ❤️ or leave a comment. Thank you 🙏 and now let’s jump right in!

🏆 Featured this week

Here are our top recommendations this week. Watch now or bookmark!

1. “[VDBUH2026] Julien Topçu - Hexagonal Architecture in Practice” from Voxxed Days Bucharest 2026

Conference ⸱ +200 views ⸱ May 13, 2026 ⸱ 00h 46m 05s

tldw: There always comes a point when software becomes so complex and old that it feels unmaintainable: new features take forever and the technical debt makes refactoring feel impossible. What if all of this is more of a practice problem than a software aging problem? Julien Topçu, technical coach at SHODO and an OWASP member with 15 years experience with Domain-Driven Design, tackles software complexity through introducing Hexagonal Architecture in this really nice ~45min live coding session. Watch to see how ports and adapters make your codebase adaptable, sustainable and far easier to manage as it grows.

2. “[VDBUH2026] Loïc Magnette - Finding the Spark: A Career Reset Button” from Voxxed Days Bucharest 2026

Conference ⸱ +100 views ⸱ May 13, 2026 ⸱ 00h 46m 12s

tldw: A few years ago, Loïc Magnette hit a strange point in his career: on paper everything looked fine but the excitement he used to feel when writing code was gone. In this talk, Loïc, senior developer at Oniryx and co-organizer of the Belgian Java User Group shares how joining the wider Java community helped him rediscover the spark behind every line of code. Watch to find out what inspires and motivates us to do our work, how community can change the way we grow as developers and why giving back often returns more than you expect.

Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ May 13, 2026 ⸱ 00h 49m 35s

tldw: Rust may be the new systems darling, but Java solved many of its hardest problems decades ago. In this lighthearted yet practical talk, Scott Gerring, Senior Technical Advocate at Datadog, explores the top things Rust could learn from Java’s maturity: predictable tooling, stable ecosystems, battle-tested observability and a developer experience that does not demand decoding obscure compiler riddles. Along the way he looks at a few places where Java could borrow ideas back from Rust’s approach to safety and modern design. Whether you are a lifelong Java developer or simply Rust-curious, you will leave with a deeper appreciation for both languages and a clearer sense of how their philosophies shape the systems we build today.

Found something useful? Hit the ❤️ or leave a comment. Thank you 🙏

4. “SE Radio 720: Martin Dilger on Understanding Eventsourcing” from Software Engineering Radio

Podcast ⸱ May 13, 2026 ⸱ 00h 55m 36s

tldl: Martin Dilger, CEO of Nebulit GmbH and author of the book Understanding Eventsourcing, joins host Giovanni Asproni to unpack the architecture pattern in which you store every event that has ever happened in the system instead of only the current state of your data. The episode begins with the vocabulary around event sourcing and its relationship with event modeling, event streaming and event storming. Martin walks through the pros and cons of the approach, which systems it is most suitable for and where it can get you into trouble. The conversation ends with practical guidance on how to get started with event sourcing in both greenfield and legacy systems.

https://se-radio.net/2026/05/se-radio-720-martin-dilger-on-understanding-eventsourcing/

📆 New talks

Here’s the complete list of all the talks published since the last issue, grouped by conference, and ordered by number of views for your convenience.

AI Engineer Europe 2026 (21), API Conference London 2026 (1), ATO extra’s: Linux, Kubernetes, Vibe coding, and more - All Things Open 2026 (1), AWS Financial Services Symposium 2026 (8), All Things Open 2026 (1), Android Makers 2026 (15), Conference Talks 2026 (3), Devnexus 2026 (3), Devoxx Poland 2024 (3), Devoxx UK 2026 (49), FOSS Backstage 2026 (1), GOTO 2026 (1), GOTO Copenhagen 2025 (1), GOTO Serverless Bangalore 2025 (2), GeeCON 2025 (2), Hannover Messe 2026 (45), Italian C++ Meetup 2026 (1), JDD 2025 (3), JavaOne 2026 (3), KotlinConf 2025 (1), NDC Security 2026 (18), Node Congress 2026 (1), Papers We Love Tokyo 2026 (1), PyData Santander 2026 (1), QCon London 2026 (1), QCon San Francisco 2025 (2), Smashing Meets Style Sheets 2026 (3), Swift Craft 2025 (1), Voxxed Days Bucharest 2026 (14), YOW! 2025 (1), performance.now() 2025 (1)

📆 New podcasts

Here’s the complete list of all the podcasts published since the last issue.

Go to 📆 New podcasts

📈 Most-watched talks

Find the most watched talks from the past 7d, 30d, 90d, 6m, and 12m.

Go to 📈 Most-watched

🗄️ Talks and podcasts by category

This issue’s talks, sorted by view count and organized by topic.

AI Engineering

→ See more AI Engineering talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus

AWS

→ See more AWS talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus

C++

“Italian C++ Meetup with Bjarne Stroustrup” from Italian C++ Meetup 2026

Conference ⸱ +700 views ⸱ May 9, 2026 ⸱ 02h 53m 03s

Data Engineering

Data Science / Machine Learning

“First PyData in Santander - Antonio Pérez Velasco (@Predictia)” from PyData Santander 2026

Conference ⸱ +100 views ⸱ May 7, 2026 ⸱ 01h 21m 39s

Databases

DevOps

→ See more DevOps talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus

Java

→ See more Java talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus

Kotlin

Leadership

Misc

→ See more Misc talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus

Mobile

→ See more Mobile talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus

Python

→ See more Python talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus

React

Ruby / Rails

“Building Safer AI: Implementing Guardrails for LLM Applications by Roberto Carratala” from Devoxx UK 2026

Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ May 13, 2026 ⸱ 00h 19m 15s

Rust

“10 Things Rust Could Learn from Java (and 5 Things Java Should Probably Steal Back) by Scott Gerring” from Devoxx UK 2026

Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ May 13, 2026 ⸱ 00h 49m 35s

Security

→ See more Security talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus

Software Architecture

Swift

Web / Frontend

→ See more Web / Frontend talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus

This issue is free for everyone, so feel free to share or forward it!

Enjoy the weekend ☀️ and see you next week!