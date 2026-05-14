💥 Issue 104: Career Reset Button, 10 Things Rust Could Learn from Java, Hexagonal Architecture Livecoding, Understanding Eventsourcing, Devoxx UK 2026, ...
Career Reset Button, 10 Things Rust Could Learn from Java, Hexagonal Architecture Livecoding, Understanding Eventsourcing, Devoxx UK 2026, ...
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Happy Thursday 👋 and a warm welcome to Tech Talks Weekly #104!
It's been a big week for the Java folks: Devoxx UK 2026 and Voxxed Days Bucharest 2026 have published their talks. Even if Java isn't your day-to-day, Scott Gerring's "10 Things Rust Could Learn from Java" is really good watch (you'll find the link below). Besides Java, there's tons of really great talks and podcasts this week. In fact, "AI Engineering" category includes over 100 talks, which was not unexpected. Also, Bjarne Stroustrup did a 2.5h session at the Italian C++ Meetup this week which is something don't see every week.
On another note, on Tuesday, I published a compilation of the best (imo) distributed systems talks of all time. Have a look if you missed it!
As always, if you found something useful, hit the ❤️ or leave a comment. Thank you 🙏 and now let’s jump right in!
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🏆 Featured this week
Here are our top recommendations this week. Watch now or bookmark!
1. “[VDBUH2026] Julien Topçu - Hexagonal Architecture in Practice” from Voxxed Days Bucharest 2026
Conference ⸱ +200 views ⸱ May 13, 2026 ⸱ 00h 46m 05s
tldw: There always comes a point when software becomes so complex and old that it feels unmaintainable: new features take forever and the technical debt makes refactoring feel impossible. What if all of this is more of a practice problem than a software aging problem? Julien Topçu, technical coach at SHODO and an OWASP member with 15 years experience with Domain-Driven Design, tackles software complexity through introducing Hexagonal Architecture in this really nice ~45min live coding session. Watch to see how ports and adapters make your codebase adaptable, sustainable and far easier to manage as it grows.
2. “[VDBUH2026] Loïc Magnette - Finding the Spark: A Career Reset Button” from Voxxed Days Bucharest 2026
Conference ⸱ +100 views ⸱ May 13, 2026 ⸱ 00h 46m 12s
tldw: A few years ago, Loïc Magnette hit a strange point in his career: on paper everything looked fine but the excitement he used to feel when writing code was gone. In this talk, Loïc, senior developer at Oniryx and co-organizer of the Belgian Java User Group shares how joining the wider Java community helped him rediscover the spark behind every line of code. Watch to find out what inspires and motivates us to do our work, how community can change the way we grow as developers and why giving back often returns more than you expect.
3. “10 Things Rust Could Learn from Java (and 5 Things Java Should Probably Steal Back) by Scott Gerring” from Devoxx UK 2026
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ May 13, 2026 ⸱ 00h 49m 35s
tldw: Rust may be the new systems darling, but Java solved many of its hardest problems decades ago. In this lighthearted yet practical talk, Scott Gerring, Senior Technical Advocate at Datadog, explores the top things Rust could learn from Java’s maturity: predictable tooling, stable ecosystems, battle-tested observability and a developer experience that does not demand decoding obscure compiler riddles. Along the way he looks at a few places where Java could borrow ideas back from Rust’s approach to safety and modern design. Whether you are a lifelong Java developer or simply Rust-curious, you will leave with a deeper appreciation for both languages and a clearer sense of how their philosophies shape the systems we build today.
Found something useful? Hit the ❤️ or leave a comment. Thank you 🙏
4. “SE Radio 720: Martin Dilger on Understanding Eventsourcing” from Software Engineering Radio
Podcast ⸱ May 13, 2026 ⸱ 00h 55m 36s
tldl: Martin Dilger, CEO of Nebulit GmbH and author of the book Understanding Eventsourcing, joins host Giovanni Asproni to unpack the architecture pattern in which you store every event that has ever happened in the system instead of only the current state of your data. The episode begins with the vocabulary around event sourcing and its relationship with event modeling, event streaming and event storming. Martin walks through the pros and cons of the approach, which systems it is most suitable for and where it can get you into trouble. The conversation ends with practical guidance on how to get started with event sourcing in both greenfield and legacy systems.
https://se-radio.net/2026/05/se-radio-720-martin-dilger-on-understanding-eventsourcing/
📆 New talks
Here’s the complete list of all the talks published since the last issue, grouped by conference, and ordered by number of views for your convenience.
AI Engineer Europe 2026 (21), API Conference London 2026 (1), ATO extra’s: Linux, Kubernetes, Vibe coding, and more - All Things Open 2026 (1), AWS Financial Services Symposium 2026 (8), All Things Open 2026 (1), Android Makers 2026 (15), Conference Talks 2026 (3), Devnexus 2026 (3), Devoxx Poland 2024 (3), Devoxx UK 2026 (49), FOSS Backstage 2026 (1), GOTO 2026 (1), GOTO Copenhagen 2025 (1), GOTO Serverless Bangalore 2025 (2), GeeCON 2025 (2), Hannover Messe 2026 (45), Italian C++ Meetup 2026 (1), JDD 2025 (3), JavaOne 2026 (3), KotlinConf 2025 (1), NDC Security 2026 (18), Node Congress 2026 (1), Papers We Love Tokyo 2026 (1), PyData Santander 2026 (1), QCon London 2026 (1), QCon San Francisco 2025 (2), Smashing Meets Style Sheets 2026 (3), Swift Craft 2025 (1), Voxxed Days Bucharest 2026 (14), YOW! 2025 (1), performance.now() 2025 (1)
📆 New podcasts
Here’s the complete list of all the podcasts published since the last issue.
📈 Most-watched talks
Find the most watched talks from the past 7d, 30d, 90d, 6m, and 12m.
🗄️ Talks and podcasts by category
This issue’s talks, sorted by view count and organized by topic.
AI Engineering
“How we solved Context Management in Agents — Sally-Ann Delucia” from AI Engineer Europe 2026
Conference ⸱ +22k views ⸱ May 10, 2026 ⸱ 00h 16m 17s
“The Engineering of AI Agents: Context, Harnessing, and Autonomy” from QCon London 2026
Conference ⸱ +20k views ⸱ May 7, 2026 ⸱ 00h 42m 02s
“Agentic Search for Context Engineering — Leonie Monigatti, Elastic” from AI Engineer Europe 2026
Conference ⸱ +15k views ⸱ May 8, 2026 ⸱ 01h 03m 13s
→ See more AI Engineering talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
AWS
“Rethink Everything: AWS Financial Services 2026 New York City Symposium Keynote” from AWS Financial Services Symposium 2026
Conference ⸱ +600 views ⸱ May 12, 2026 ⸱ 01h 12m 26s
“TCS: Moving Intelligent Agents from POC to Production at Scale” from AWS Financial Services Symposium 2026
Conference ⸱ +300 views ⸱ May 12, 2026 ⸱ 00h 30m 41s
“Ramp - Running at Scale on Amazon ECS-Lessons from an ECS-First Architecture | AWS Events” from AWS Financial Services Symposium 2026
Conference ⸱ +300 views ⸱ May 7, 2026 ⸱ 00h 24m 10s
→ See more AWS talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
C++
“Italian C++ Meetup with Bjarne Stroustrup” from Italian C++ Meetup 2026
Conference ⸱ +700 views ⸱ May 9, 2026 ⸱ 02h 53m 03s
Data Engineering
“First PyData in Santander - Antonio Pérez Velasco (@Predictia)” from PyData Santander 2026
Conference ⸱ +100 views ⸱ May 7, 2026 ⸱ 01h 21m 39s
“[VDBUH2026] Loïc Magnette - Finding the Spark: A Career Reset Button” from Voxxed Days Bucharest 2026
Conference ⸱ +100 views ⸱ May 13, 2026 ⸱ 00h 46m 12s
“Spark Declarative Pipelines in Action: Live Avionics Streaming from 40,000 Aircraft Overhead” from Devoxx UK 2026
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ May 13, 2026 ⸱ 00h 52m 46s
Data Science / Machine Learning
“First PyData in Santander - Antonio Pérez Velasco (@Predictia)” from PyData Santander 2026
Conference ⸱ +100 views ⸱ May 7, 2026 ⸱ 01h 21m 39s
Databases
“Corrina Sivak on Dynamo: Amazon’s Highly Available Key-Value Store [PWL Tokyo]” from Papers We Love Tokyo 2026
Conference ⸱ +200 views ⸱ May 7, 2026 ⸱ 00h 42m 59s
“Complete, Correct, and Confidential: the inherently unhackable database by Jules May” from Devoxx UK 2026
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ May 13, 2026 ⸱ 00h 49m 07s
“Less framework, more web: Rediscovering the Power Of Native JavaScript by Ananya Kittane Yogananda” from Devoxx UK 2026
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ May 13, 2026 ⸱ 00h 15m 51s
DevOps
“CI/CD Is Dead, Agents Need Continuous Compute and Computers — Hugo Santos and Madison Faulkner” from AI Engineer Europe 2026
Conference ⸱ +10k views ⸱ May 13, 2026 ⸱ 00h 18m 37s
“Everything You Need To Know About Agent Observability — Danny Gollapalli & Zubin Koticha, Raindrop” from AI Engineer Europe 2026
Conference ⸱ +4k views ⸱ May 7, 2026 ⸱ 00h 50m 25s
“State of Serverless DevEx & Observability • Jones Zachariah Noel N • GOTO 2025” from GOTO Serverless Bangalore 2025
Conference ⸱ +300 views ⸱ May 12, 2026 ⸱ 00h 14m 21s
→ See more DevOps talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Java
“Native Interoperability with JDK 25 and the FFM API” from JavaOne 2026
Conference ⸱ +2k views ⸱ May 10, 2026 ⸱ 00h 50m 50s
“Post-Mortem JVM Crash Analysis with jcmd” from JavaOne 2026
Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ May 7, 2026 ⸱ 00h 44m 24s
“Caching for Agentic Java Systems: Internal, Distributed, and Semantic” from JavaOne 2026
Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ May 12, 2026 ⸱ 00h 48m 30s
→ See more Java talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Kotlin
“Beyond LLMs: Kotlin Game AI” from KotlinConf 2025
Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ May 12, 2026 ⸱ 00h 12m 16s
“Building AI Agents in Kotlin • Anton Arhipov • YOW! 2025” from YOW! 2025
Conference ⸱ +200 views ⸱ May 13, 2026 ⸱ 00h 45m 26s
“KotlinCraft Building Resilient, Testable, and Scalable Applications in the Modern Era” from Android Makers 2026
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ May 13, 2026 ⸱ 00h 36m 14s
Leadership
“Engineering Leadership in Turbulent Times • Sarah Wells, Pat Kua & Daniel Terhorst-North • GOTO 2025” from GOTO Copenhagen 2025
Conference ⸱ +500 views ⸱ May 8, 2026 ⸱ 00h 49m 29s
“[VDBUH2026] Magda Miu & Alin Miu - Engineering Leadership in the Age of AI” from Voxxed Days Bucharest 2026
Conference ⸱ +100 views ⸱ May 13, 2026 ⸱ 00h 47m 16s
Misc
“Roc & Zig: A Compiler Rewrite Story • Anjana Vakil & Richard Feldman • GOTO 2026” from GOTO 2026
Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ May 11, 2026 ⸱ 00h 32m 30s
“Beyond the Hype: 28x Your Engineering Velocity with AI” from QCon San Francisco 2025
Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ May 11, 2026 ⸱ 00h 40m 56s
“Beyond the Basics: Production Serverless Patterns for Extreme Scale • Janak Agarwal • GOTO 2025” from GOTO Serverless Bangalore 2025
Conference ⸱ +500 views ⸱ May 7, 2026 ⸱ 00h 20m 50s
→ See more Misc talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Mobile
“Beyond LLMs: Kotlin Game AI” from KotlinConf 2025
Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ May 12, 2026 ⸱ 00h 12m 16s
“Beyond the Smartphone: Android’s Identity Crisis in 2026 - Android Makers by droidCon 2026” from Android Makers 2026
Conference ⸱ +200 views ⸱ May 9, 2026 ⸱ 00h 22m 43s
“Building AI Agents in Kotlin • Anton Arhipov • YOW! 2025” from YOW! 2025
Conference ⸱ +200 views ⸱ May 13, 2026 ⸱ 00h 45m 26s
→ See more Mobile talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Python
“How Transformers Finally Ate Vision – Isaac Robinson, Roboflow” from AI Engineer Europe 2026
Conference ⸱ +4k views ⸱ May 8, 2026 ⸱ 00h 17m 05s
“FLUX, Open Research, and the Future of Visual AI — Stephen Batifol, Black Forest Labs” from AI Engineer Europe 2026
Conference ⸱ +3k views ⸱ May 8, 2026 ⸱ 00h 22m 32s
“Playground in Prod: Optimising Agents in Production Environments — Samuel Colvin, Pydantic” from AI Engineer Europe 2026
Conference ⸱ +3k views ⸱ May 7, 2026 ⸱ 01h 20m 40s
→ See more Python talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
React
“Proactive or Reactive Security? How to shift away from Incident-Driven Design by Barbara Teruggi” from Devoxx UK 2026
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ May 13, 2026 ⸱ 00h 45m 11s
“A Guide to React Compiler Rendering by Mark Erikson” from Devoxx UK 2026
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ May 13, 2026 ⸱ 00h 50m 57s
Ruby / Rails
“Building Safer AI: Implementing Guardrails for LLM Applications by Roberto Carratala” from Devoxx UK 2026
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ May 13, 2026 ⸱ 00h 19m 15s
Rust
“10 Things Rust Could Learn from Java (and 5 Things Java Should Probably Steal Back) by Scott Gerring” from Devoxx UK 2026
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ May 13, 2026 ⸱ 00h 49m 35s
Security
“Trusting AI with Code: How Secure is AI-written code? - Mackenzie Jackson - NDC Security 2026” from NDC Security 2026
Conference ⸱ +500 views ⸱ May 11, 2026 ⸱ 00h 11m 46s
“Securing Code in the Age of AI - Simona Toader - NDC Security 2026” from NDC Security 2026
Conference ⸱ +500 views ⸱ May 8, 2026 ⸱ 00h 58m 01s
“Automated Security Testing with OWASP Nettacker - Sam Stepanyan - NDC Security 2026” from NDC Security 2026
Conference ⸱ +500 views ⸱ May 7, 2026 ⸱ 00h 53m 31s
→ See more Security talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Software Architecture
“Ramp - Running at Scale on Amazon ECS-Lessons from an ECS-First Architecture | AWS Events” from AWS Financial Services Symposium 2026
Conference ⸱ +300 views ⸱ May 7, 2026 ⸱ 00h 24m 10s
“[VDBUH2026] Julien Topçu - Hexagonal Architecture in Practice” from Voxxed Days Bucharest 2026
Conference ⸱ +200 views ⸱ May 13, 2026 ⸱ 00h 46m 05s
“[VDBUH2026] Victor Botan - Scaling the Future: Lakehouse Architecture and OpenSource Collaboration” from Voxxed Days Bucharest 2026
Conference ⸱ +100 views ⸱ May 13, 2026 ⸱ 00h 28m 08s
Swift
“Comment nos devs iOS ont adopté KMP ? - Android Makers by droidCon 2026” from Android Makers 2026
Conference ⸱ +100 views ⸱ May 7, 2026 ⸱ 00h 43m 59s
“A Practical Guide to Swift Concurrency - Muralidharan Kathiresan - Swift Craft 2025” from Swift Craft 2025
Conference ⸱ +100 views ⸱ May 11, 2026 ⸱ 00h 30m 09s
“Curiosity by Design: What Does a Zoo Have to Do with AI? by Madhura Chaganty” from Devoxx UK 2026
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ May 13, 2026 ⸱ 00h 25m 14s
Web / Frontend
“Devtools, AI, Insights - Vinicius Dallacqua - performance.now() 2025” from performance.now() 2025
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ May 13, 2026 ⸱ 00h 51m 48s
“Less framework, more web: Rediscovering the Power Of Native JavaScript by Ananya Kittane Yogananda” from Devoxx UK 2026
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ May 13, 2026 ⸱ 00h 15m 51s
“Proactive or Reactive Security? How to shift away from Incident-Driven Design by Barbara Teruggi” from Devoxx UK 2026
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ May 13, 2026 ⸱ 00h 45m 11s
→ See more Web / Frontend talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
This issue is free for everyone, so feel free to share or forward it!
Enjoy the weekend ☀️ and see you next week!