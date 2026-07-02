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Happy Thursday 👋 and a warm welcome to Tech Talks Weekly #111!

Last week, Tech Talks Weekly passed 10,000 readers are more exciting updates coming up, so stay tuned!

Before we start: if you’re an avid RSS user, like me, you can now add Tech Talks Weekly to your feed 👉 techtalksweekly.io/feed

As always, if you found something useful, hit the ❤️ or leave a comment. Let’s get started!

🏆 Featured this week

Here are our top recommendations this week. Watch now or bookmark!

Conference ⸱ +16k views ⸱ Jun 28, 2026 ⸱ 00h 24m 46s

tldw: What if your app never needed a server? David Mark Clements, original author of Node Cookbook, shows how his team built a production P2P app from scratch with no cloud, no infrastructure and no vendor lock-in, and how it passed a million users.

2. “KotlinConf’26 Keynote” from KotlinConf 2026

Conference ⸱ +2k views ⸱ Jun 29, 2026 ⸱ 01h 03m 21s

tldw: The KotlinConf 2026 keynote from the JetBrains team opens by celebrating just how far Kotlin now reaches, from paying for coffee to boarding a train to filing your taxes. It presents where the language, its tooling and its ecosystem are heading next: syntax that keeps Kotlin fast to read and review whether a change came from a colleague or an AI agent, first-class support for agentic AI development, and Kotlin running everywhere from data-center backends to the phones.

Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Jun 29, 2026 ⸱ 00h 46m 09s

tldw: The tech we use today is amazing, yet it can also be complex, so it is natural for teams to build platforms that hide that complexity to improve productivity, avoid mistakes and reduce cognitive load. But hiding ever more complexity does not make a better platform: it can create dangerous illusions. Gregor Hohpe, author of Platform Strategy and The Software Architect Elevator, reflects on two decades of building complex distributed systems and shows where abstractions helped and where illusions led to major problems.

Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Jun 30, 2026 ⸱ 00h 53m 41s

tldw: Modern CSS gives us so many powerful new tools to build robust, dynamic interfaces, and now it is time to put those capabilities into context. When it is easier than ever to build robust web experiences, what exactly should you be building, and how do you tell what makes a good user experience? Una Kravets, who leads the UI and Tooling developer relations team at Google Chrome and co-hosts The CSS Podcast, presents the newest updates in CSS and web UI and offers a UX framework of five principles for framing design decisions through the lens of modern UI patterns.

Conference ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Jun 29, 2026 ⸱ 00h 49m 52s

tldw: Stephen Hawking used to say that quiet people have the loudest minds. Tomasz Manugiewicz, an Agile coach and university lecturer, agrees and argues that the impact of quiet engineers is immeasurable. Together he reflects on the strategies for making our introversion shine.

6. “Keep the Main Thread Free With Web Workers” from CascadiaJS 2026

Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Jun 29, 2026 ⸱ 00h 27m 53s

tldw: When heavy compute runs on the main thread, the UI becomes sluggish. Courtney Yatteau, a developer advocate at Esri, shows how to spot main-thread blocking, then move filtering and aggregation work into Web Workers with a clean message protocol, debouncing, progress updates and cancellation so the UI stays smooth.

7. “Effective Data Modeling for Document Databases // Anna Henningsen” from CityJS London 2026

Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Jun 28, 2026 ⸱ 00h 22m 30s

tldw: Starting from the basic concepts of the document model, Anna Henningsen, a longtime Node.js core contributor, walks through best practices for designing data models and schemas for document databases and how to fit them into real-world developer workflows. She then showcases the modern extensions and advanced features MongoDB provides.

Found something useful? Hit the ❤️ or leave a comment. Thank you 🙏

Podcast ⸱ Jul 1, 2026 ⸱ 00h 56m 44s

tldl: Syntax hosts Scott Tolinski and Wes Bos raid the listener mailbag to settle the pnpm versus npm debate, decode how web standards quietly make their way into your browser and ask the big one: is “AI” actually intelligent or just fancy autocomplete? Along the way they hit Stack Overflow nostalgia, the Shadcn head-scratcher and why big design systems are sleeping on modern HTML.

https://syntax.fm/1017

Podcast ⸱ Jun 29, 2026 ⸱ 01h 05m 39s

tldl: What if optimizing for AI output is actually slowing your company down? When code becomes nearly free to produce, organizations that still measure productivity by output are solving the wrong problem. In this episode Mik Kersten, creator of the Flow Framework and author of Project to Product and the forthcoming Output to Outcome, explains why the real challenge of the AI era is not generating more code but building organizations that can turn that output into customer and business value. He introduces three models from the book: the outcome loop, the product operating model and the outcome tree and tackles why cutting headcount on AI productivity gains without outcome visibility is a dangerous bet.

📆 New talks

Here’s the complete list of all the talks published since the last issue, grouped by conference, and ordered by number of views for your convenience.

AI Engineer World’s Fair Online Track 2026 (30), AWS Summit Washington DC 2026 (1), AgentConf 2026 (1), All Things Open 2025 (1), Berlin Buzzwords 2026 (1), Blastoff Rails 2026 (11), CSS Day 2026 (2), CascadiaJS 2026 (4), CityJS London 2026 (2), Code BEAM Europe 2025 (2), Devoxx Poland 2024 (3), GOTO Copenhagen 2025 (2), Gleam Talks - Code BEAM Europe 2025 (1), GopherConAU 2024 (1), JCON EUROPE 2026 (4), JNation 2026 (1), JSNation 2026 (2), JavaOne 2026 (1), KotlinConf 2026 (2), NDC AI 2026 (10), QCon London 2026 (1), QCon San Francisco 2025 (1), React Summit 2026 (1), Smashing Meets Sustainability 2026 (4), Spring I/O 2026 (1), StrimziCon 2026 (7), YOW! 2025 (1), ng-conf 2025 (1), performance.now() 2025 (1)

📆 New podcasts

Here’s the complete list of all the podcasts published since the last issue.

Go to 📆 New podcasts

📈 Most-watched talks

Find the most watched talks from the past 7d, 30d, 90d, 6m, and 12m.

Go to 📈 Most-watched

🗄️ Talks and podcasts by category

This issue’s talks and podcasts, sorted by view count and organized by topic.

AI Engineering

→ See more AI Engineering talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus

AWS

Angular

“12. Angular and THREE.js – An Actual Match Made in Heaven | Chau Tran | ng-conf 2025” from ng-conf 2025

Conference ⸱ +300 views ⸱ Jun 30, 2026 ⸱ 00h 20m 10s

BEAM

C++

“Inside C++’s Biggest Challenge | Panel Discussion with Bjarne Stroustrup, Herb Sutter & More”

Conference ⸱ +6k views ⸱ Jun 27, 2026 ⸱ 00h 46m 37s

Data Engineering

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Data Science / Machine Learning

Databases

DevOps

“Bypassing the Multimodal Tax: Hybrid RAG, SQL RRF & UI Telemetry - Abed Matini, Ogilvy” from AI Engineer World’s Fair Online Track 2026

Conference ⸱ +500 views ⸱ Jun 28, 2026 ⸱ 00h 45m 48s

Java

→ See more Java talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus

Kotlin

“KotlinConf’26 Keynote” from KotlinConf 2026

Conference ⸱ +2k views ⸱ Jun 29, 2026 ⸱ 01h 03m 21s “Evolving Kotlin Language Defaults | Michail Zarečenskij” from KotlinConf 2026

Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Jun 30, 2026 ⸱ 00h 47m 03s

Kubernetes

Misc

→ See more Misc talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus

Mobile

“KotlinConf’26 Keynote” from KotlinConf 2026

Conference ⸱ +2k views ⸱ Jun 29, 2026 ⸱ 01h 03m 21s “Evolving Kotlin Language Defaults | Michail Zarečenskij” from KotlinConf 2026

Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Jun 30, 2026 ⸱ 00h 47m 03s

React

Ruby / Rails

→ See more Ruby / Rails talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus

Rust

“Busy Developer’s Guide to Rust • Ted Neward • Devoxx Poland 2024” from Devoxx Poland 2024

Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Jul 1, 2026 ⸱ 00h 58m 18s

Security

Software Architecture

Vue

“AI Helped Me Learn: Vue Through the Lens of a React Developer” from CascadiaJS 2026

Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Jun 30, 2026 ⸱ 00h 10m 16s

Web / Frontend

→ See more Web / Frontend talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus

🔓 See everything in Tech Talks Weekly Plus

Never miss great conference talks and podcasts again for $7 $5/month.

📁 Search, filter, sort the full archive of talks & podcasts since 2020.

🗄️ Complete category view of new talks & podcasts.

📈 Most-watched talks from the past 7d, 30d, 90d, 6m, and 12m.

Subscribe to Tech Talks Weekly Plus →

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Enjoy the weekend ☀️ and see you next week!