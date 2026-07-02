💥 Issue 111: P2P in 2026?, We need to stop calling it “AI", Data Modeling for Document Databases, Web Workers 101, Modern UI Patterns, ..
125 new talks + 53 new podcast episodes
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Happy Thursday 👋 and a warm welcome to Tech Talks Weekly #111!
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🏆 Featured this week
Here are our top recommendations this week. Watch now or bookmark!
1. “We built a P2P app with no servers. 1M users didn’t miss them | David Mark Clements, Tether” from JSNation 2026
Conference ⸱ +16k views ⸱ Jun 28, 2026 ⸱ 00h 24m 46s
tldw: What if your app never needed a server? David Mark Clements, original author of Node Cookbook, shows how his team built a production P2P app from scratch with no cloud, no infrastructure and no vendor lock-in, and how it passed a million users.
2. “KotlinConf’26 Keynote” from KotlinConf 2026
Conference ⸱ +2k views ⸱ Jun 29, 2026 ⸱ 01h 03m 21s
tldw: The KotlinConf 2026 keynote from the JetBrains team opens by celebrating just how far Kotlin now reaches, from paying for coffee to boarding a train to filing your taxes. It presents where the language, its tooling and its ecosystem are heading next: syntax that keeps Kotlin fast to read and review whether a change came from a colleague or an AI agent, first-class support for agentic AI development, and Kotlin running everywhere from data-center backends to the phones.
3. “Platforms: Build Abstractions, not Illusions • Gregor Hohpe • GOTO 2025” from GOTO Copenhagen 2025
Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Jun 29, 2026 ⸱ 00h 46m 09s
tldw: The tech we use today is amazing, yet it can also be complex, so it is natural for teams to build platforms that hide that complexity to improve productivity, avoid mistakes and reduce cognitive load. But hiding ever more complexity does not make a better platform: it can create dangerous illusions. Gregor Hohpe, author of Platform Strategy and The Software Architect Elevator, reflects on two decades of building complex distributed systems and shows where abstractions helped and where illusions led to major problems.
4. “Modern UI Patterns - Una Kravets - CSS Day 2026” from CSS Day 2026
Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Jun 30, 2026 ⸱ 00h 53m 41s
tldw: Modern CSS gives us so many powerful new tools to build robust, dynamic interfaces, and now it is time to put those capabilities into context. When it is easier than ever to build robust web experiences, what exactly should you be building, and how do you tell what makes a good user experience? Una Kravets, who leads the UI and Tooling developer relations team at Google Chrome and co-hosts The CSS Podcast, presents the newest updates in CSS and web UI and offers a UX framework of five principles for framing design decisions through the lens of modern UI patterns.
5. “The Power of quiet engineers • Tomasz Manugiewicz • Devoxx Poland 2024” from Devoxx Poland 2024
Conference ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Jun 29, 2026 ⸱ 00h 49m 52s
tldw: Stephen Hawking used to say that quiet people have the loudest minds. Tomasz Manugiewicz, an Agile coach and university lecturer, agrees and argues that the impact of quiet engineers is immeasurable. Together he reflects on the strategies for making our introversion shine.
6. “Keep the Main Thread Free With Web Workers” from CascadiaJS 2026
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Jun 29, 2026 ⸱ 00h 27m 53s
tldw: When heavy compute runs on the main thread, the UI becomes sluggish. Courtney Yatteau, a developer advocate at Esri, shows how to spot main-thread blocking, then move filtering and aggregation work into Web Workers with a clean message protocol, debouncing, progress updates and cancellation so the UI stays smooth.
7. “Effective Data Modeling for Document Databases // Anna Henningsen” from CityJS London 2026
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Jun 28, 2026 ⸱ 00h 22m 30s
tldw: Starting from the basic concepts of the document model, Anna Henningsen, a longtime Node.js core contributor, walks through best practices for designing data models and schemas for document databases and how to fit them into real-world developer workflows. She then showcases the modern extensions and advanced features MongoDB provides.
Found something useful? Hit the ❤️ or leave a comment. Thank you 🙏
8. “1017, We need to stop calling it “AI”” from Syntax
Podcast ⸱ Jul 1, 2026 ⸱ 00h 56m 44s
tldl: Syntax hosts Scott Tolinski and Wes Bos raid the listener mailbag to settle the pnpm versus npm debate, decode how web standards quietly make their way into your browser and ask the big one: is “AI” actually intelligent or just fancy autocomplete? Along the way they hit Stack Overflow nostalgia, the Shadcn head-scratcher and why big design systems are sleeping on modern HTML.
9. “The AI Productivity Paradox: Why 10X Output Doesn’t Mean 10X Business Outcome” from Tech Lead Journal
Podcast ⸱ Jun 29, 2026 ⸱ 01h 05m 39s
tldl: What if optimizing for AI output is actually slowing your company down? When code becomes nearly free to produce, organizations that still measure productivity by output are solving the wrong problem. In this episode Mik Kersten, creator of the Flow Framework and author of Project to Product and the forthcoming Output to Outcome, explains why the real challenge of the AI era is not generating more code but building organizations that can turn that output into customer and business value. He introduces three models from the book: the outcome loop, the product operating model and the outcome tree and tackles why cutting headcount on AI productivity gains without outcome visibility is a dangerous bet.
📆 New talks
Here’s the complete list of all the talks published since the last issue, grouped by conference, and ordered by number of views for your convenience.
AI Engineer World’s Fair Online Track 2026 (30), AWS Summit Washington DC 2026 (1), AgentConf 2026 (1), All Things Open 2025 (1), Berlin Buzzwords 2026 (1), Blastoff Rails 2026 (11), CSS Day 2026 (2), CascadiaJS 2026 (4), CityJS London 2026 (2), Code BEAM Europe 2025 (2), Devoxx Poland 2024 (3), GOTO Copenhagen 2025 (2), Gleam Talks - Code BEAM Europe 2025 (1), GopherConAU 2024 (1), JCON EUROPE 2026 (4), JNation 2026 (1), JSNation 2026 (2), JavaOne 2026 (1), KotlinConf 2026 (2), NDC AI 2026 (10), QCon London 2026 (1), QCon San Francisco 2025 (1), React Summit 2026 (1), Smashing Meets Sustainability 2026 (4), Spring I/O 2026 (1), StrimziCon 2026 (7), YOW! 2025 (1), ng-conf 2025 (1), performance.now() 2025 (1)
📆 New podcasts
Here’s the complete list of all the podcasts published since the last issue.
📈 Most-watched talks
Find the most watched talks from the past 7d, 30d, 90d, 6m, and 12m.
🗄️ Talks and podcasts by category
This issue’s talks and podcasts, sorted by view count and organized by topic.
AI Engineering
“Building Great Agent Skills: The Missing Manual” from AI Engineer World’s Fair Online Track 2026
Conference ⸱ +25k views ⸱ Jun 29, 2026 ⸱ 00h 20m 43s
“Turn 10,994 Notes Into Memory - Paul Iusztin, Decoding AI & Louis-François Bouchard, Towards AI” from AI Engineer World’s Fair Online Track 2026
Conference ⸱ +11k views ⸱ Jun 26, 2026 ⸱ 00h 39m 32s
“The Future Is Domain-Specific Agents - Justin Schroeder, StandardAgents” from AI Engineer World’s Fair Online Track 2026
Conference ⸱ +7k views ⸱ Jun 29, 2026 ⸱ 00h 30m 38s
→ See more AI Engineering talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
AWS
“Using Spec-Driven Development for Production Workflows - Erik Hanchett, AWS” from AI Engineer World’s Fair Online Track 2026
Conference ⸱ +3k views ⸱ Jun 28, 2026 ⸱ 00h 17m 47s
“AWS Summit Washington DC 2026 - Keynote | Amazon Web Services” from AWS Summit Washington DC 2026
Conference ⸱ +700 views ⸱ Jun 30, 2026 ⸱ 01h 31m 26s
“Transform prior authorization workflows with generative AI on AWS”
Conference ⸱ +300 views ⸱ Jun 25, 2026 ⸱ 00h 30m 32s
Angular
“12. Angular and THREE.js – An Actual Match Made in Heaven | Chau Tran | ng-conf 2025” from ng-conf 2025
Conference ⸱ +300 views ⸱ Jun 30, 2026 ⸱ 00h 20m 10s
BEAM
“Erlang Just Got a New Debugger - Daniel Gorin | Code BEAM Europe 2025” from Code BEAM Europe 2025
Conference ⸱ +500 views ⸱ Jun 25, 2026 ⸱ 00h 39m 38s
“Jumping on the Bandwagon: How I ended up writing Gleam for a living - Isaac Harris-Holt | Code BEAM” from Gleam Talks - Code BEAM Europe 2025
Conference ⸱ +500 views ⸱ Jun 26, 2026 ⸱ 00h 18m 35s
“Why we killed Riak Search, and what we’re doing instead - Nicholas Adams | Code BEAM Europe 2025” from Code BEAM Europe 2025
Conference ⸱ +200 views ⸱ Jun 29, 2026 ⸱ 00h 22m 05s
C++
“Inside C++’s Biggest Challenge | Panel Discussion with Bjarne Stroustrup, Herb Sutter & More”
Conference ⸱ +6k views ⸱ Jun 27, 2026 ⸱ 00h 46m 37s
Data Engineering
“PyData Chicago Meetup: June 18, 2026”
Conference ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Jun 29, 2026 ⸱ 00h 57m 58s
“PyData Madrid June Meet-Up”
Conference ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Jun 29, 2026 ⸱ 01h 12m 05s
“Swapping the Engine Mid-Flight: How We Moved Reddit’s Petabyte Scale Kafka Fleet to ... | S. Kistler” from StrimziCon 2026
Conference ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Jun 26, 2026 ⸱ 00h 27m 21s
→ See more Data Engineering talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Data Science / Machine Learning
“PyData Chicago Meetup: June 18, 2026”
Conference ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Jun 29, 2026 ⸱ 00h 57m 58s
“PyData Madrid June Meet-Up”
Conference ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Jun 29, 2026 ⸱ 01h 12m 05s
Databases
“AI System Design: From Idea to Production - Apoorva Joshi, MongoDB” from AI Engineer World’s Fair Online Track 2026
Conference ⸱ +2k views ⸱ Jun 28, 2026 ⸱ 00h 28m 53s
“Effective Data Modeling for Document Databases // Anna Henningsen” from CityJS London 2026
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Jun 28, 2026 ⸱ 00h 22m 30s
DevOps
“Bypassing the Multimodal Tax: Hybrid RAG, SQL RRF & UI Telemetry - Abed Matini, Ogilvy” from AI Engineer World’s Fair Online Track 2026
Conference ⸱ +500 views ⸱ Jun 28, 2026 ⸱ 00h 45m 48s
Java
“ZGC: A Decade of Redefining Java Performance” from JavaOne 2026
Conference ⸱ +2k views ⸱ Jun 30, 2026 ⸱ 00h 47m 41s
“The Spring AI Ecosystem in 2026: From Foundations to Agents @ Spring I/O 2026” from Spring I/O 2026
Conference ⸱ +700 views ⸱ Jun 29, 2026 ⸱ 00h 43m 39s
“JSpecify: Getting Rid of the Billion-Dollar Mistake in Java for Good This Time | Michael Simons (EN)” from JCON EUROPE 2026
Conference ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Jun 26, 2026 ⸱ 00h 35m 58s
→ See more Java talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Kotlin
“KotlinConf’26 Keynote” from KotlinConf 2026
Conference ⸱ +2k views ⸱ Jun 29, 2026 ⸱ 01h 03m 21s
“Evolving Kotlin Language Defaults | Michail Zarečenskij” from KotlinConf 2026
Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Jun 30, 2026 ⸱ 00h 47m 03s
Kubernetes
“Building Strimzi MCP Server for Kubernetes: Democratizing Platform Exper... | D. Kornel, J. Stejskal” from StrimziCon 2026
Conference ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Jun 26, 2026 ⸱ 00h 32m 54s
“GopherConAU 2024 - Miguel Elias - Kubernetes Operators with Go” from GopherConAU 2024
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Jul 1, 2026 ⸱ 00h 23m 40s
Misc
“We built a P2P app with no servers. 1M users didn’t miss them | David Mark Clements, Tether” from JSNation 2026
Conference ⸱ +16k views ⸱ Jun 28, 2026 ⸱ 00h 24m 46s
“Making Teaching Code Less Academic and More Market-Ready - Peter Ruppel” from AgentConf 2026
Conference ⸱ +2k views ⸱ Jun 26, 2026 ⸱ 00h 32m 23s
“Platforms: Build Abstractions, not Illusions • Gregor Hohpe • GOTO 2025” from GOTO Copenhagen 2025
Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Jun 29, 2026 ⸱ 00h 46m 09s
→ See more Misc talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Mobile
“KotlinConf’26 Keynote” from KotlinConf 2026
Conference ⸱ +2k views ⸱ Jun 29, 2026 ⸱ 01h 03m 21s
“Evolving Kotlin Language Defaults | Michail Zarečenskij” from KotlinConf 2026
Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Jun 30, 2026 ⸱ 00h 47m 03s
React
“I Ship a Production App With No Backend – This Is the Architecture | Mikkel Malmberg, Tether” from React Summit 2026
Conference ⸱ +400 views ⸱ Jun 26, 2026 ⸱ 00h 15m 15s
“AI Helped Me Learn: Vue Through the Lens of a React Developer” from CascadiaJS 2026
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Jun 30, 2026 ⸱ 00h 10m 16s
Ruby / Rails
“Blastoff Rails 2026 - Keynote: Startups on Rails by Irina Nazarova” from Blastoff Rails 2026
Conference ⸱ +300 views ⸱ Jun 25, 2026 ⸱ 00h 45m 49s
“Blastoff Rails 2026 - Keynote: Building Cora Solo by Kieran Klaassen” from Blastoff Rails 2026
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Jun 27, 2026 ⸱ 00h 31m 35s
“Blastoff Rails 2026 - Don’t Read the Code: Trusting AI With Your Rails Codebased by Avi Flombaum” from Blastoff Rails 2026
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Jun 28, 2026 ⸱ 00h 34m 19s
→ See more Ruby / Rails talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
Rust
“Busy Developer’s Guide to Rust • Ted Neward • Devoxx Poland 2024” from Devoxx Poland 2024
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Jul 1, 2026 ⸱ 00h 58m 18s
Security
“HitchHacker’s Guide to Building Secure Agents - Kenneth Yeung & Kasimir Schulz” from NDC AI 2026
Conference ⸱ +600 views ⸱ Jun 26, 2026 ⸱ 00h 51m 48s
“Who Are You? Configuring Kafka Authentication in Strimzi from TLS to Custom Principals | D. Mulder” from StrimziCon 2026
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Jun 26, 2026 ⸱ 00h 30m 27s
Software Architecture
“AI System Design: From Idea to Production - Apoorva Joshi, MongoDB” from AI Engineer World’s Fair Online Track 2026
Conference ⸱ +2k views ⸱ Jun 28, 2026 ⸱ 00h 28m 53s
“I Ship a Production App With No Backend – This Is the Architecture | Mikkel Malmberg, Tether” from React Summit 2026
Conference ⸱ +400 views ⸱ Jun 26, 2026 ⸱ 00h 15m 15s
Vue
“AI Helped Me Learn: Vue Through the Lens of a React Developer” from CascadiaJS 2026
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Jun 30, 2026 ⸱ 00h 10m 16s
Web / Frontend
“Modern UI Patterns - Una Kravets - CSS Day 2026” from CSS Day 2026
Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Jun 30, 2026 ⸱ 00h 53m 41s
“I Ship a Production App With No Backend – This Is the Architecture | Mikkel Malmberg, Tether” from React Summit 2026
Conference ⸱ +400 views ⸱ Jun 26, 2026 ⸱ 00h 15m 15s
“Cranking View Transitions up to 11 - Bramus Van Damme - CSS Day 2026” from CSS Day 2026
Conference ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Jun 30, 2026 ⸱ 00h 54m 47s
→ See more Web / Frontend talks on Tech Talks Weekly Plus
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