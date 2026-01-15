💥 Issue 89
Featuring 11 talks of the week you need to be aware of
🏆 Featured this week
Here are our top recommendations this week. Make sure to watch or listen!
“Vladimír Dušek - Dealing with today’s web scraping challenges in Python (PyData Prague #32)”
Conference ⸱ +600 views ⸱ Jan 08, 2026 ⸱ 00h 25m 47s
tldw: Web scraping keeps getting tougher with IP and geographic blocking, JavaScript rendering, device and browser fingerprinting and CAPTCHAs. This talk shows how Crawlee, an open source Python library from Apify, helps you work around those mechanisms.
“Hacking AI Systems: How to (Still) Trick Artificial Intelligence • Katharine Jarmul • GOTO 2025”
Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Jan 08, 2026 ⸱ 00h 35m 21s
tldw: See how easy it still is to fool modern AI, with attack examples and notebooks to try yourself.
“Rust at Volvo Cars - Julius Gustavsson - NDC TechTown 2025”
Conference ⸱ +4k views ⸱ Jan 13, 2026 ⸱ 00h 53m 04s
tldw: Volvo Cars shipped an ECU fully written in Rust; this talk shows how they did it and why Rust belongs in cars.
“Scaling Micro‑Frontends Without Coupling | AWS Strategies | Luca Mezzalira”
Conference ⸱ +300 views ⸱ Jan 12, 2026 ⸱ 00h 25m 28s
tldw: Scaling micro frontends across hundreds of teams without tight coupling is possible. Tips: favor team independence over shared code, use coarse-grained splitting, build tech-agnostic “shells”, move discovery to the edge with CDN, ...
“Predictable is better than fast | Chris Bigelow | LeadDev New York 2025”
Conference ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Jan 08, 2026 ⸱ 00h 11m 39s
tldw: Choosing predictability over raw speed actually makes teams faster and systems easier to work with. This talk walks through real examples and concrete tactics for building stable workflows, tooling and team practices.
“Leading sustainably when everything is on fire | Denise Yu | LeadDev New York 2025”
Conference ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Jan 09, 2026 ⸱ 00h 27m 19s
tldw: This talk explains how to build and spend organizational capital to keep teams afloat when layoffs and hiring freezes make everything feel chaotic. Watch it if you lead engineers or want practical “real-world” ways to keep your team functioning under pressure.
“Securing your messaging networks: What needs protecting and how? - Rob Parker | MQ Summit 2025”
Conference ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Jan 13, 2026 ⸱ 00h 28m 46s
tldw: This talk shows which parts of your messaging network actually need protecting and gives concrete steps to secure brokers, topics and connections.
“DSPy: The End of Prompt Engineering - Kevin Madura, AlixPartners”
Conference ⸱ +24k views ⸱ Jan 08, 2026 ⸱ 01h 13m 13s
tldw: This talk shows how DSPy replaces fragile prompt engineering with typed Signatures, modular Modules and Optimizers that automatically tune programs for real-world tasks.
“7 Painful and Funny Tech Lead Stories to Improve Productivity • Marek Dominiak • Devoxx Poland 2024”
Conference ⸱ +200 views ⸱ Jan 09, 2026 ⸱ 00h 51m 42s
tldw: Seven funny and painful tech lead stories about seniority, questioning requirements and talking to business.
“Rethinking interviewing in an AI era | Justin Lee | LeadDev Berlin 2025”
Conference ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Jan 13, 2026 ⸱ 00h 25m 59s
tldw: AI is making many classic interview puzzles meaningless so this talk shows how to design human centered interviews that reveal how candidates think through ambiguity, weigh trade offs and communicate decisions. Worth watching if you interview or hire engineers.
“What’s The Framework of the React Future?”
Conference ⸱ +2k views ⸱ Jan 07, 2026 ⸱ 00h 37m 54s
tldw: Framework builders and tool authors argue which React framework patterns will win, compare routing, bundling and server rendering and show what changes for building real apps.
