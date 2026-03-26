Happy Thursday 👋 and a warm welcome to Tech Talks Weekly #97!

Tech Talks Weekly is back after a short break. There is a lot new exciting updates coming up soon, so stay tuned!

This issue includes everything that was published over the last 3 weeks. That means: 371 new conference talks and 60 new podcasts.

Before we start, make sure to check out:

Now, let’s jump right in!

🏆 Featured this week

Here are our top recommendations this week. Watch now or bookmark!

🗄️ New talks & podcasts by category

All the items from 📆 New talks and 📆 New podcasts organized by category.

Go to 🗄️ Categories

📆 New talks

Here’s the complete list of all the talks published since the last issue, grouped by conference, and ordered by number of views for your convenience.

Go to 📆 New talks

📆 New podcasts

Here’s the complete list of all the podcasts published since the last issue.

Go to 📆 New podcasts

📈 Most-watched talks

Find the most watched talks from the past 7d, 30d, 90d, 6m, and 12m.

Go to 📈 Most-watched

This issue is free for everyone, so feel free to share or forward it! Share

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Enjoy the weekend ☀️ and see you next week!