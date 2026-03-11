🏆 100 Most Watched Software Engineering Talks Of 2025
A complete list of the top 100 most watched conference talks of 2025.
Happy Wednesday 👋 and welcome to this very special edition of Tech Talks Weekly!
Following tradition, I’ve put together a complete list of the top 100 most watched Software Engineering talks presented in 2025 across almost every Software Engineering conference around the world.
It’s probably no surprise that most of the talks are about AI. Exactly one year ago, in March 2025, we heard AI will write 100% of the code by the end of the year. I think this prediction was remarkably accurate and it’s is clearly reflected in this year’s talks.
The most-watched talk this year is AWS re:Invent 2025 keynote by Werner Vogels. I’ve always been a big fan of Werner’s keynotes. Sadly, this year marked his final re:Invent keynote and his message was simple yet profound: the future belongs to developers who are capable of taking full ownership, thinking in systems, staying extremely curious, and use AI with intention. He called it the “Renaissance developer”. You’ll find the link below.
That said, there is a pattern you’ll observe among the rest: instead of asking whether AI will change software engineering, most speakers are now focused on how to work effectively with it. At the same time, many talks also cover the core challenges that come with this transition: reliability (yes, some teams now have 2x more incidents), security (well… is there any, really?), and the fact that having strong engineering skills are still essential (because now tech debt can be generated 10x faster!).
🏆 100 Most Watched Talks Of 2025
“AWS re:Invent 2025 - Keynote with Dr. Werner Vogels”
Werner Vogels • AWS re:Invent 2025
+13m views ⸱ Dec 05, 2025 ⸱ 01h 16m 18s
“Software engineering with LLMs in 2025: reality check (at LDX3 by LeadDev)”
Gergely Orosz • LDX3 2025
+1m views ⸱ Jul 01, 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 18s
“The New Code — Sean Grove, OpenAI”
Sean Grove • AI Engineer 2025
+1m views ⸱ Jul 11, 2025 ⸱ 00h 21m 36s
“Don’t Build Agents, Build Skills Instead – Barry Zhang & Mahesh Murag, Anthropic”
Barry Zhang, Mahesh Murag • AI Engineer 2025
+857k views ⸱ Dec 08, 2025 ⸱ 00h 16m 22s
“How We Build Effective Agents: Barry Zhang, Anthropic”
Barry Zhang • AI Engineer 2025
+409k views ⸱ Apr 04, 2025 ⸱ 00h 15m 09s
“No Vibes Allowed: Solving Hard Problems in Complex Codebases – Dex Horthy, HumanLayer”
Dex Horthy • AI Engineer 2025
+377k views ⸱ Dec 02, 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 31s
“Building Agents with Model Context Protocol - Full Workshop with Mahesh Murag of Anthropic”
Mahesh Murag • AI Engineer 2025
+325k views ⸱ Mar 01, 2025 ⸱ 01h 44m 12s
“”I shipped code I don’t understand and I bet you have too” – Jake Nations, Netflix”
Jake Nations • AI Engineer 2025
+319k views ⸱ Dec 20, 2025 ⸱ 00h 18m 57s
“Does AI Actually Boost Developer Productivity? (100k Devs Study) - Yegor Denisov-Blanch, Stanford”
Yegor Denisov-Blanch • AI Engineer 2025
+293k views ⸱ Jul 23, 2025 ⸱ 00h 18m 12s
“How Netflix Uses Java - 2025 Edition”
Paul Bakker • JavaOne 2025
+286k views ⸱ Apr 26, 2025 ⸱ 00h 47m 43s
“12-Factor Agents: Patterns of reliable LLM applications — Dex Horthy, HumanLayer”
Dex Horthy • AI Engineer 2025
+262k views ⸱ Jul 03, 2025 ⸱ 00h 17m 06s
“Building and evaluating AI Agents — Sayash Kapoor, AI Snake Oil”
Sayash Kapoor • AI Engineer 2025
+220k views ⸱ Apr 17, 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 00s
“Challenges and Benefits of Upgrading Sea of Thieves From C++14 to C++20 - Keith Stockdale ACCU 2025”
Keith Stockdale • ACCU 2025
+207k views ⸱ Aug 22, 2025 ⸱ 01h 04m 40s
“RAG Agents in Prod: 10 Lessons We Learned — Douwe Kiela, creator of RAG”
Douwe Kiela • AI Engineer 2025
+174k views ⸱ Apr 10, 2025 ⸱ 00h 16m 56s
“2025 in LLMs so far, illustrated by Pelicans on Bicycles — Simon Willison”
Simon Willison • AI Engineer 2025
+157k views ⸱ Jul 09, 2025 ⸱ 00h 18m 30s
“Rails World 2025 Opening Keynote - David Heinemeier Hansson”
David Heinemeier Hansson (@dhh) • Railsworld 2025
+143k views ⸱ Sep 04, 2025 ⸱ 01h 03m 55s
“Claude Code & the evolution of agentic coding — Boris Cherny, Anthropic”
Boris Cherny • AI Engineer 2025
+131k views ⸱ Jul 04, 2025 ⸱ 00h 18m 12s
“Modern Architecture 101 for New Engineers & Forgetful Experts - Jerry Nixon - NDC Copenhagen 2025”
Jerry Nixon • NDC Copenhagen 2025
+125k views ⸱ Nov 19, 2025 ⸱ 01h 03m 07s
“Building AI Agents that actually automate Knowledge Work - Jerry Liu, LlamaIndex”
Jerry Liu • AI Engineer 2025
+121k views ⸱ Jun 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 17m 57s
“Building Multimodal AI Agents From Scratch — Apoorva Joshi, MongoDB”
Apoorva Joshi • AI Engineer 2025
+113k views ⸱ Jun 27, 2025 ⸱ 00h 36m 58s
“Architecting Agent Memory: Principles, Patterns, and Best Practices — Richmond Alake, MongoDB”
Richmond Alake • AI Engineer 2025
+113k views ⸱ Jun 27, 2025 ⸱ 00h 17m 37s
“Reinforcement Learning for Agents - Will Brown, ML Researcher at Morgan Stanley”
Will Brown • AI Engineer 2025
+109k views ⸱ Mar 07, 2025 ⸱ 00h 18m 17s
“[Full Workshop] Reinforcement Learning, Kernels, Reasoning, Quantization & Agents — Daniel Han”
Daniel Han • AI Engineer 2025
+106k views ⸱ Jul 19, 2025 ⸱ 02h 42m 28s
“Defying Gravity - Kevin Hou, Google DeepMind”
Kevin Hou • AI Engineer 2025
+102k views ⸱ Dec 02, 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 10s
“Creative UIs with Compose | Chris Horner”
Chris Horner • KotlinConf 2025
+94k views ⸱ Jul 04, 2025 ⸱ 00h 40m 39s
“The Future of Rust Web Applications - Greg Johnston”
Greg Johnston • Rust Nation UK 2025
+93k views ⸱ Feb 26, 2025 ⸱ 01h 00m 18s
“Minimax M2: Building the #1 Open Model – Olive Song, MiniMax”
Olive Song • AI Engineer 2025
+90k views ⸱ Dec 13, 2025 ⸱ 00h 13m 41s
“Vibes won’t cut it — Chris Kelly, Augment Code”
Chris Kelly • AI Engineer 2025
+86k views ⸱ Aug 03, 2025 ⸱ 00h 15m 34s
“From Vibe Coding To Vibe Engineering – Kitze, Sizzy”
Kitze • AI Engineer 2025
+86k views ⸱ Dec 14, 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 28s
“Composition Is All You Need | Fernando Rojo at React Universe Conf 2025”
Fernando Rojo • React Universe Conf 2025
+85k views ⸱ Sep 08, 2025 ⸱ 00h 22m 17s
“Make your LLM app a Domain Expert: How to Build an Expert System — Christopher Lovejoy, Anterior”
Christopher Lovejoy • AI Engineer 2025
+83k views ⸱ Jul 28, 2025 ⸱ 00h 19m 18s
“How Windsurf writes 90% of your code with an Agentic IDE - Kevin Hou, Windsurf”
Kevin Hou • AI Engineer 2025
+81k views ⸱ Mar 11, 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 50s
“Modern React Patterns: Concurrent Rendering, Actions & What’s Next | Aurora Scharff at RUC 2025”
Aurora Scharff • React Universe Conf 2025
+78k views ⸱ Sep 10, 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 32s
“How Claude Code Works - Jared Zoneraich, PromptLayer”
Jared Zoneraich • AI Engineer 2025
+78k views ⸱ Dec 26, 2025 ⸱ 01h 05m 43s
“Where is the Java language going?”
Brian Goetz • JavaOne 2025
+68k views ⸱ Apr 20, 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 31s
“MCP is all you need — Samuel Colvin, Pydantic”
Samuel Colvin • AI Engineer 2025
+63k views ⸱ Jul 18, 2025 ⸱ 00h 15m 24s
“Moving Beyond Containers - Introducing Boxer by Daniel Phillips @Wasm I/O 2025”
Daniel Phillips • Wasm I/O 2025
+63k views ⸱ Apr 22, 2025 ⸱ 00h 32m 15s
“tldraw.computer - Steve Ruiz, tldraw”
Steve Ruiz • AI Engineer 2025
+62k views ⸱ Jul 21, 2025 ⸱ 00h 18m 45s
“Know Your Java?”
Venkat Subramaniam • JavaOne 2025
+60k views ⸱ May 11, 2025 ⸱ 00h 40m 30s
“#define AI Engineer - Greg Brockman, OpenAI (ft. Jensen Huang)”
Greg Brockman • AI Engineer 2025
+60k views ⸱ Aug 10, 2025 ⸱ 00h 41m 05s
“AI Engineering at Jane Street - John Crepezzi”
John Crepezzi • AI Engineer 2025
+58k views ⸱ Mar 28, 2025 ⸱ 00h 16m 57s
“How to Train Your Agent: Building Reliable Agents with RL — Kyle Corbitt, OpenPipe”
Kyle Corbitt • AI Engineer 2025
+58k views ⸱ Jul 19, 2025 ⸱ 00h 19m 48s
“You Don’t Know Git - Edward Thomson - NDC London 2025”
Edward Thomson • NDC London 2025
+58k views ⸱ Mar 31, 2025 ⸱ 01h 01m 56s
“Keynote: AI without the BS, for humans - Scott Hanselman - NDC London 2025”
Scott Hanselman • NDC London 2025
+57k views ⸱ Mar 06, 2025 ⸱ 00h 59m 00s
“The Joy of C++26 Contracts - Myths, Misconceptions & Defensive Programming - Herb Sutter”
Herb Sutter • CppCon 2025
+54k views ⸱ Nov 21, 2025 ⸱ 01h 02m 50s
“3 ingredients for building reliable enterprise agents - Harrison Chase, LangChain/LangGraph”
Harrison Chase • AI Engineer 2025
+52k views ⸱ Jul 23, 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 55s
“Thinking Like an Architect - Gregor Hohpe - NDC London 2025”
Gregor Hohpe • NDC London 2025
+52k views ⸱ Mar 04, 2025 ⸱ 01h 02m 15s
“Say Goodbye to Microservices, Say Hello to Self-Contained Systems by Simon Martinelli @ Spring I/O”
Simon Martinelli • Spring I/O 2025
+50k views ⸱ May 30, 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 59s
“2026: The Year The IDE Died — Steve Yegge & Gene Kim, Authors, Vibe Coding”
Steve Yegge, Gene Kim • AI Engineer 2025
+50k views ⸱ Dec 06, 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 59s
“The New Java Best Practices by Stephen Colebourne”
Stephen Colebourne • Devoxx Belgium 2025
+47k views ⸱ Oct 09, 2025 ⸱ 00h 47m 36s
“10 Things I Do On Every .NET App - Scott Sauber - NDC Oslo 2025”
Scott Sauber • NDC Oslo 2025
+45k views ⸱ Sep 02, 2025 ⸱ 00h 59m 17s
“Microsoft is Getting Rusty: A Review of Successes and Challenges - Mark Russinovich”
Mark Russinovich • Rust Nation UK 2025
+45k views ⸱ Feb 26, 2025 ⸱ 00h 34m 41s
“AI Engineers: The Next Generation — Stefania Druga, Google Gemini”
Stefania Druga • AI Engineer 2025
+43k views ⸱ Apr 13, 2025 ⸱ 00h 21m 47s
“Jeremy Soller: “10 Years of Redox OS and Rust” | RustConf 2025”
Jeremy Soller • RustConf 2025
+42k views ⸱ Oct 03, 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 15s
“Java for AI”
Paul Sandoz • JavaOne 2025
+40k views ⸱ May 03, 2025 ⸱ 00h 43m 48s
“Creating Agents that Co-Create — Karina Nguyen, OpenAI”
Karina Nguyen • AI Engineer 2025
+40k views ⸱ Apr 30, 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 22s
“The Agent Development Life Cycle — Zack Reneau-Wedeen, Sierra”
Zack Reneau-Wedeen • AI Engineer 2025
+39k views ⸱ Apr 11, 2025 ⸱ 00h 18m 40s
“Structuring a modern AI team — Denys Linkov, Wisedocs”
Denys Linkov • AI Engineer 2025
+39k views ⸱ Jul 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 17m 40s
“POC to PROD: Hard Lessons from 200+ Enterprise GenAI Deployments - Randall Hunt, Caylent”
Randall Hunt • AI Engineer 2025
+39k views ⸱ Jul 23, 2025 ⸱ 00h 19m 16s
“Scaling Agents for Gen AI Products - Anju Kambadur, Bloomberg Head of AI Engineering”
Anju Kambadur • AI Engineer 2025
+39k views ⸱ Apr 01, 2025 ⸱ 00h 19m 38s
“Microservices, Where Did It All Go Wrong - Ian Cooper - NDC London 2025”
Ian Cooper • NDC London 2025
+38k views ⸱ Feb 28, 2025 ⸱ 00h 55m 10s
“Real World Lean Java Practices, Patterns, Hacks, and Workarounds”
Adam Bien • JavaOne 2025
+37k views ⸱ May 05, 2025 ⸱ 00h 51m 10s
“Three Cool Things in C++26: Safety, Reflection & std::execution - Herb Sutter - C++ on Sea 2025”
Herb Sutter • C++ on Sea 2025
+37k views ⸱ Aug 14, 2025 ⸱ 01h 11m 10s
“Practical GraphRAG: Making LLMs smarter with Knowledge Graphs — Michael, Jesus, and Stephen, Neo4j”
Michael Hunger, Jesús Barrasa, Stephen Chin • AI Engineer 2025
+36k views ⸱ Jul 22, 2025 ⸱ 00h 19m 46s
“Rethinking how we Scaffold AI Agents - Rahul Sengottuvelu, Ramp”
Rahul Sengottuvelu • AI Engineer 2025
+36k views ⸱ Mar 19, 2025 ⸱ 00h 16m 32s
“The AI-Native Software Engineer | Addy Osmani”
Addy Osmani • JSNation US 2025
+35k views ⸱ Dec 05, 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 42s
“A Java Developer’s Guide to Navigating the Frontend Landscape”
Dan Vega • JavaOne 2025
+35k views ⸱ May 01, 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 54s
“Mastering LLM Inference Optimization From Theory to Cost Effective Deployment: Mark Moyou”
Mark Moyou • AI Engineer 2025
+35k views ⸱ Jan 01, 2025 ⸱ 00h 33m 39s
“Keynote: Linus Torvalds, Creator of Linux & Git, in Conversation with Dirk Hohndel”
Linus Torvalds, Dirk Hohndel • Open Source Summit Korea 2025
+35k views ⸱ Nov 12, 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 57s
“Keynote Speaker - Cory Doctorow”
Cory Doctorow • PyCon US 2025
+35k views ⸱ May 22, 2025 ⸱ 00h 43m 49s
“Proactive Agents – Kath Korevec, Google Labs”
Kath Korevec • AI Engineer 2025
+34k views ⸱ Dec 13, 2025 ⸱ 00h 16m 51s
“Personal, Local, Private AI Agents: Soumith Chintala”
Soumith Chintala • AI Engineer 2025
+34k views ⸱ Apr 06, 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 32s
“When Vectors Break Down: Graph-Based RAG for Dense Enterprise Knowledge - Sam Julien, Writer”
Sam Julien • AI Engineer 2025
+34k views ⸱ Jul 22, 2025 ⸱ 00h 15m 47s
“Katelyn Lesse – Evolving Claude APIs for Agents, Anthropic”
Katelyn Lesse • AI Engineer 2025
+32k views ⸱ Dec 04, 2025 ⸱ 00h 13m 25s
“Agentic GraphRAG: AI’s Logical Edge — Stephen Chin, Neo4j”
Stephen Chin • AI Engineer 2025
+32k views ⸱ Jul 21, 2025 ⸱ 00h 15m 27s
“TanStack is Your New Favorite Framework”
Jack Herrington • CascadiaJS 2025
+32k views ⸱ Oct 04, 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 50s
“Can you prove AI ROI in Software Eng? (Stanford 120k Devs Study) – Yegor Denisov-Blanch, Stanford”
Yegor Denisov-Blanch • AI Engineer 2025
+31k views ⸱ Dec 11, 2025 ⸱ 00h 16m 40s
“Ensure AI Agents Work: Evaluation Frameworks for Scaling Success — Aparna Dhinkaran, CEO Arize”
Aparna Dhinakaran • AI Engineer 2025
+31k views ⸱ Apr 23, 2025 ⸱ 00h 15m 28s
“Function Calling is All You Need — Full Workshop, with Ilan Bigio of OpenAI”
Ilan Bigio • AI Engineer 2025
+31k views ⸱ Apr 23, 2025 ⸱ 01h 42m 54s
“Growing the Java Language #JVMLS”
Brian Goetz • JVMLS 2025
+31k views ⸱ Aug 21, 2025 ⸱ 01h 20m 21s
“Concept-based Generic Programming - Bjarne Stroustrup - CppCon 2025”
Bjarne Stroustrup • CppCon 2025
+31k views ⸱ Nov 14, 2025 ⸱ 01h 23m 29s
“AI/ML Introduction for Java Developers”
Frank Greco • JavaOne 2025
+30k views ⸱ Jun 02, 2025 ⸱ 00h 51m 31s
“Trust, but Verify: Knowledge Agents for Finance Workflows - Mike Conover”
Mike Conover • AI Engineer 2025
+30k views ⸱ Apr 09, 2025 ⸱ 00h 21m 10s
“You’re Doing Exceptions Wrong - Matt Burke - NDC London 2025”
Matt Burke • NDC London 2025
+30k views ⸱ Mar 03, 2025 ⸱ 00h 57m 00s
“Thinking Deeper in Gemini — Jack Rae, Google DeepMind”
Jack Rae • AI Engineer 2025
+30k views ⸱ Jul 10, 2025 ⸱ 00h 18m 13s
“Evan You | Vite Beyond a Build Tool | ViteConf 2025”
Evan You • ViteConf 2025
+28k views ⸱ Oct 13, 2025 ⸱ 00h 36m 54s
“Building Data Visualisations in Python in Minutes • Kris Jenkins • GOTO 2025”
Kris Jenkins • GOTO 2025
+28k views ⸱ Nov 26, 2025 ⸱ 00h 32m 34s
“Keynote: Machines, Learning, and Machine Learning - Dylan Beattie - NDC Porto 2025”
Dylan Beattie • NDC Porto 2025
+28k views ⸱ Oct 22, 2025 ⸱ 01h 09m 30s
“Cause of Death: Spring Data JPA by Thorben Janssen @ Spring I/O 2025”
Thorben Janssen • Spring I/O 2025
+28k views ⸱ Jun 02, 2025 ⸱ 00h 51m 53s
“Intro to GraphRAG — Zach Blumenfeld”
Zach Blumenfeld • AI Engineer 2025
+27k views ⸱ Jun 30, 2025 ⸱ 01h 18m 35s
“The Past, Present and Future of Programming Languages - Kevlin Henney - NDC TechTown 2025”
Kevlin Henney • NDC TechTown 2025
+27k views ⸱ Dec 31, 2025 ⸱ 01h 09m 52s
“The Worst Programming Language Ever - Rendle”
Rendle • KanDDDinsky 2025
+27k views ⸱ Apr 04, 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 17s
“Spring I/O 2025 Keynote”
Juergen Hoeller, Rossen Stoyanchev, Ana Maria Mihalceanu, Moritz Halbritter, Mark Paluch, Josh Long, Mark Pollack • Spring I/O 2025
+27k views ⸱ May 25, 2025 ⸱ 01h 14m 25s
“Compose Multiplatform for iOS: Ready for Production Use | Sebastian Aigner”
Sebastian Aigner • KotlinConf 2025
+26k views ⸱ Jun 26, 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 23s
“AWS re:Invent 2025 - The future of Kubernetes on AWS (CNS205)”
Amazon EKS team • AWS re:Invent 2025
+26k views ⸱ Dec 04, 2025 ⸱ 01h 00m 33s
“Building voice agents with OpenAI — Dominik Kundel, OpenAI”
Dominik Kundel • AI Engineer 2025
+26k views ⸱ Jun 29, 2025 ⸱ 01h 25m 35s
“Java 24 - Better Language, Better APIs, Better Runtime”
Nicolai Parlog • Jfokus 2025
+26k views ⸱ Mar 01, 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 33s
“Building an Agentic Platform — Ben Kus, CTO Box”
Ben Kus • AI Engineer 2025
+25k views ⸱ Aug 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 19m 06s
“Keynote: Teaching an Old Dog New Tricks - Matt Godbolt - ACCU 2025”
Matt Godbolt • ACCU 2025
+25k views ⸱ Aug 29, 2025 ⸱ 01h 20m 45s
“SQL, JSON, and Java”
Josh Spiegel • JavaOne 2025
+25k views ⸱ Apr 14, 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 16s
