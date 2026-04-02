Happy Thursday 👋 and a warm welcome to Tech Talks Weekly #98!

I’m kicking off this issue with a very exiciting update:

Tech Talks Weekly has just exceeded 9,000 subscribers 🎉 🎉

This is an incredible number and when I started Tech Talks Weekly, I’d never think it’d grow this much! Especially since I’ve spent $0 on marketing and have never actively promoted this project. Every single one of you has come here organically, mostly from word of mouth.

I’m incredibly grateful you are here and wanted to thank you for your continuous support 🙏 Your support, whether it’s just opening an email, clicking, liking, or sharing it with a friend means a lot and motivates me to keep going.

I also really appreciate that in a world where “AI is everything” and where we’re constantly bombarded with low-quality, short-form content, there is still a sizeable audience who genuinely values long-form high-quality content like conference talks.

Let’s keep it up and thank you!

Now let’s jump right into the issue, but before we start, make sure to check out a recent special edition:

🏆 Featured this week

Here are our top recommendations this week. Watch now or bookmark!

🗄️ New talks & podcasts by category

All the items from 📆 New talks and 📆 New podcasts organized by category.

Go to 🗄️ Categories

📆 New talks

Here’s the complete list of all the talks published since the last issue, grouped by conference, and ordered by number of views for your convenience.

Go to 📆 New talks

📆 New podcasts

Here’s the complete list of all the podcasts published since the last issue.

Go to 📆 New podcasts

📈 Most-watched talks

Find the most watched talks from the past 7d, 30d, 90d, 6m, and 12m.

Go to 📈 Most-watched

This issue is free for everyone, so feel free to share or forward it! Share

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Enjoy the weekend ☀️ and see you next week!