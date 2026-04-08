Happy Wednesday 👋 and a warm welcome to Tech Talks Weekly #99!

Let’s jump straight into the issue, but before we start, make sure to check out a recent special edition:

🏆 Featured this week

Here are our top recommendations this week. Watch now or bookmark!

🗄️ New talks & podcasts by category

All the items from 📆 New talks and 📆 New podcasts organized by category.

Go to 🗄️ Categories

📆 New talks

Here’s the complete list of all the talks published since the last issue, grouped by conference, and ordered by number of views for your convenience.

Go to 📆 New talks

📆 New podcasts

Here’s the complete list of all the podcasts published since the last issue.

Go to 📆 New podcasts

📈 Most-watched talks

Find the most watched talks from the past 7d, 30d, 90d, 6m, and 12m.

Go to 📈 Most-watched

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Enjoy the weekend ☀️ and see you next week!