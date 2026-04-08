💥 Issue 99: The Aging Programmer, Post-Quantum Cryptography, AWS Lambda Performance Tuning, Lock-Free Programming in Java, What’s Missing in Postgres, ...
The Aging Programmer, Post-Quantum Cryptography, AWS Lambda Performance Tuning, Lock-Free Programming in Java, What’s Missing in Postgres, ...
Happy Wednesday 👋 and a warm welcome to Tech Talks Weekly #99!
Let’s jump straight into the issue, but before we start, make sure to check out a recent special edition:
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🏆 Featured this week
Here are our top recommendations this week. Watch now or bookmark!
“Martin Fowler & Kent Beck: Frameworks for reinventing software, again and again” from The Pragmatic Summit 2026
Conference ⸱ +7k views ⸱ Apr 07, 2026 ⸱ 00h 32m 33s
tldw: Martin Fowler and Kent Beck sit down at The Pragmatic Summit to discuss how the biggest disruptions in software have played out and what makes the AI shift different.
“AWS Lambda Performance Tuning | Serverless Office Hours” from AWS Events
Podcast ⸱ Apr 08, 2026 ⸱ 0 days 01:00:04
tldl: This is a nice walk through of configuration and code-level improvements that directly impact your Lambda function’s speed and efficiency. You’ll learn how to optimize memory settings for the right balance between cost and performance.
“GeeCON 2025: Andrzej Grzesik, Jarosław Pałka - Gentle Introduction to Lock-Free Programming in Java” from GeeCON 2025
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Apr 06, 2026 ⸱ 00h 51m 35s
tldw: Java Champion Andrzej Grzesik and Jarosław Pałka introduce us to lock-free programming techniques in Java, from progress guarantees and Compare-And-Swap to the infamous ABA problem. They implement three lock-free data structures: a stack, a queue and a linked list, showing when lock-free methods improve scalability and when sticking with locks is more appropriate.
“Devnexus 2026 - Hands on Embabel - Rod Johnson” from Devnexus 2026
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Apr 07, 2026 ⸱ 00h 59m 05s
tldw: Rod Johnson, creator of the Spring Framework, gives a practical introduction to Embabel which is his new Kotlin-based agent framework for the JVM.
“Story: The Aging Programmer” from CoRecursive
Podcast ⸱ Apr 02, 2026 ⸱ 00h 41m 52s
tldl: Kate Gregory has been writing C++ for over forty years. She surveyed hundreds of software engineers about getting older and found that the things people feared most, like memory, stamina and keeping up, weren’t the real threats. The single factor that predicted whether you’d age well or badly had nothing to do with your body at all: the opponent isn’t aging, it’s the story about aging.
“What’s Missing in Postgres?” from Postgres FM
Podcast ⸱ Apr 03, 2026 ⸱ 00h 43m 58s
tldl: Bruce Momjian, PostgreSQL core team member since 1996 and VP at EDB, joins Nik and Michael to discuss what’s still missing in Postgres. After nearly 30 years of working on the project, Bruce explores the features and capabilities PostgreSQL still needs to tackle next.
“Learning API Styles • Lukasz Dynowski & Sam Newman • GOTO 2026” from GOTO Podcast
Podcast ⸱ Apr 02, 2026 ⸱ 0 days 00:31:26
tldl: Sam Newman, author of Building Microservices, sits down with Lukasz Dynowski, co-author of the new O’Reilly book Learning API Styles, for a deep dive into a subject most developers think they already understand. They explore the trade-offs of REST, GraphQL, gRPC, WebSocket and other common API styles from both a network and architecture perspective.
“Java and Post-Quantum Cryptography” from JavaOne 2026
Conference ⸱ +300 views ⸱ Apr 08, 2026 ⸱ 00h 51m 07s
tldw: The security of the world’s digital infrastructure relies on algorithms like RSA and Diffie-Hellman, but quantum computing threatens to break them. Sean Mullan, Technical Lead of the Java Security Libraries Team at Oracle, shows how the Java Platform is preparing by adding support for Post-Quantum Cryptography. Learn about the PQC features already delivered and what’s coming in JDK 27 and beyond.
🗄️ New talks & podcasts by category
All the items from 📆 New talks and 📆 New podcasts organized by category.
📆 New talks
Here’s the complete list of all the talks published since the last issue, grouped by conference, and ordered by number of views for your convenience.
📆 New podcasts
Here’s the complete list of all the podcasts published since the last issue.
📈 Most-watched talks
Find the most watched talks from the past 7d, 30d, 90d, 6m, and 12m.
Found something useful? Hit the ❤️ or leave a comment. Thank you 🙏
Enjoy the weekend ☀️ and see you next week!