This time, we have lots of really great talks published since the last issue of TTW across the following conferences:
➡️ DDD Europe 2024
➡️ JSNation 2024
➡️ QCon London 2024
➡️ PapersWeLove NYC
➡️ performance.now() 2024
➡️ Lambda Days 2024 & Code BEAM 2024
➡️ GOTO 2024
➡️ CppCon 2024
➡️ 🆕 Conf42 Python 2025 & Conf42 DevSecOps 2024 (there’s plenty of good content in this one, so it’s worth scrolling to the bottom!)
"What we learned about event sourcing and DDD while building a bank - Thomas Bøgh Fangel - DDD Europe" ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 10 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 59m 45s
"Sidecar-Less or Sidecars for Your Applications in Istio Service Mesh?" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 03 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 49m 51s
"Apache Kafka Meets Apache Iceberg: Real-Time Data Streaming • Kasun Indrasiri • GOTO 2024" ⸱ +900 views ⸱ 12 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 35m 57s
"The One Billion Row Challenge in Elixir: From 12 Minutes to 25 Seconds - Raj Rajhans | Code BEAM" ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 13 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 37m 07s
"C++ 20 Innovations: High-Performance Cross-Platform Architecture in C++ - Noah Stein - CppCon 2024" ⸱ +4k views ⸱ 04 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 54m 32s
"The Hidden Potential of Python's Dunder Methods | Eti Ijeoma | Conf42 Python 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 06 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 37m 31s
DDD Europe 2024
"What we learned about event sourcing and DDD while building a bank - Thomas Bøgh Fangel - DDD Europe" ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 10 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 59m 45s
"Effective Test Automation for Developers - Aki Salmi - DDD Europe 2024" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 03 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 49m 03s
JSNation 2024
"The Easiest Way to Add Animations to Your Website" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 04 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 52s
"20 Years of Web Testing: From Selenium's Dawn to Vitest's Promise" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 11 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 22m 25s
QCon London 2024
"Curating a Developer Experience - a Hands-On Guide for Platform Engineers" ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 30 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 51s
"Sidecar-Less or Sidecars for Your Applications in Istio Service Mesh?" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 03 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 49m 51s
"Unleashing the Kernel with eBPF" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 11 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 10s
"Dissecting the Intelligence of AI with Avraham Poupko" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 10 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 34m 17s
"The Human Factor in UX and Data-Driven Decisions" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 31 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 23m 43s
PapersWeLove NYC
"Alex Kesling on Apache Arrow DataFusion [PWL NYC]" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 12 Feb 2025 ⸱ 01h 00m 21s
performance.now() 2024
"Aiming for the Stars | Annie Sullivan | performance.now() 2024" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 30 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 43m 55s
Lambda Days 2024 & Code BEAM 2024
"Lessons learnt from writing 10k LOC in Elm - Sophie Collard | Lambda Days 2024" ⸱ +900 views ⸱ 04 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 32m 24s
"The One Billion Row Challenge in Elixir: From 12 Minutes to 25 Seconds - Raj Rajhans | Code BEAM" ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 13 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 37m 07s
"The Nerves Community Fleet - Lars Wikman | Code BEAM Europe 2024" ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 31 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 43m 10s
"An Effect-ful functional framework for TypeScript - Alberto Schiabel | Lambda Days 2024" ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 31 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 43m 25s
"Native AMQP 1.0 - David Ansari | RabbitMQ Summit 2024" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 30 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 21s
"Far more than you've ever wanted to know about ADTs - Nicolas Rinaudo | Lambda Days 2024" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 12 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 42s
GOTO 2024
"Monitoring as Code: E2E Testing in Production with Playwright • Tim Nolet • GOTO 2024" ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 31 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 39m 58s
"3 Ways You’re Screwing up Platform Engineering – And How to Fix It • Steve Smith • GOTO 2024" ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 04 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 42m 52s
"Apache Kafka Meets Apache Iceberg: Real-Time Data Streaming • Kasun Indrasiri • GOTO 2024" ⸱ +900 views ⸱ 12 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 35m 57s
""Looks Good to Me" Constructive Code Reviews • Adrienne Braganza Tacke & Paul Slaughter" ⸱ +900 views ⸱ 31 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 52m 55s
"Living on the Edge • Erica Pisani • GOTO 2024" ⸱ +800 views ⸱ 05 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 39m 54s
CppCon 2024
"Blazing Trails: Building the World's Fastest GameBoy Emulator in Modern C++ - Tom Tesch CppCon 2024" ⸱ +6k views ⸱ 05 Feb 2025 ⸱ 01h 02m 04s
"Performance Optimization in Software Development - Being Friendly to Your Hardware - Ignas Bagdonas" ⸱ +4k views ⸱ 10 Feb 2025 ⸱ 01h 05m 04s
"ISO C++ Standards Committee Panel Discussion 2024 - Hosted by Herb Sutter - CppCon 2024" ⸱ +4k views ⸱ 31 Jan 2025 ⸱ 01h 34m 30s
"C++ 20 Innovations: High-Performance Cross-Platform Architecture in C++ - Noah Stein - CppCon 2024" ⸱ +4k views ⸱ 04 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 54m 32s
"Boost Your Intra-Process Communication Programs With C++20 & Contract-Concept-Implementation Pattern" ⸱ +4k views ⸱ 03 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 23s
"Implementing Particle Filters with C++ Ranges - Nahuel Espinosa - CppCon 2024" ⸱ +3k views ⸱ 06 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 23s
"Build Safer Modern C++ Application: Mix Assertion, Logging, Unit Testing and Fuzzing with ZeroErr" ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 30 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 54m 09s
"Making Hard C++ Tests Easy: A Case Study From the Motion Planning Domain - Chip Hogg - CppCon 2024" ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 07 Feb 2025 ⸱ 01h 03m 12s
"Bridging the Gap: Writing Portable C++ Programs for CPU and GPU - Thomas Mejstrik - CppCon 2024" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 12 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 47m 42s
"Beyond Compilation Databases to Support C++ Modules: Build Databases - Ben Boeckel - CppCon 2024" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 11 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 49m 28s
"Rollback System in C++ for Online Multiplayer Games - Elias Farhan - CppCon 2024" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 13 Feb 2025 ⸱ 01h 02m 57s
Conf42 Python 2025 & Conf42 DevSecOps 2024
"Building GraphQL Microservices Using FastAPI | Aby M Joseph & Jayalekshmi K S | Conf42 Python 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 06 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 47s
"Green Code: Transforming DevOps for a Sustainable Future | Clifton Reddy | Conf42 DevSecOps 2024" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 07 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 16m 19s
"API Security in DevSecOps: Built-In, Not Bolted On | Anirudha Karandikar | Conf42 DevSecOps 2024" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 07 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 14s
"Securing the Kubernetes Ecosystem | Thiyagarajan Aramudhan | Conf42 DevSecOps 2024" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 07 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 11m 25s
"The Hidden Potential of Python's Dunder Methods | Eti Ijeoma | Conf42 Python 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 06 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 37m 31s
"AI Agents: Customizing AI to Your Needs | Anna Gutowska | Conf42 Python 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 06 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 24s
"Cloud Architecture and API Integration in Modern Enterprises | Himaja Sabbineni | Conf42 Python 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 06 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 13m 05s
"Improving DevOps workflows with GenAI | Julio Arruda | Conf42 DevSecOps 2024" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 07 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 41m 04s
"A Primer on Software Bill of Materials for DevSecOps | Safeer C M | Conf42 DevSecOps 2024" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 07 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 26s
"GitOps Dynamics: Navigating the new era of DevOps | Megha Kadur | Conf42 DevSecOps 2024" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 07 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 21m 21s
"Breaking Down Silos | Joshua Arvin Lat & Raphael Joseph Rosario | Conf42 DevSecOps 2024" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 07 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 13m 02s
"Kubernetes Networking 101 | Abdul Karim Memon | Conf42 DevSecOps 2024" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 07 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 26s
"Vulnerability Management that developers won't hate | Anthony Laiuppa | Conf42 DevSecOps 2024" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 07 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 17s
"Enhancing Embedded Device Security | Mounika Ponugoti | Conf42 Python 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 06 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 11m 05s
"Building and deploying secure apps by “shifting left” | Peter De Tender | Conf42 DevSecOps 2024" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 07 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 42m 34s
"Modern Web APIs for Secure UI/UX Enhancements | Karthik Vallamsetla | Conf42 DevSecOps 2024" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 07 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 11m 35s
"Designing for Failure: Build Resilient Services | Abhishek Vajarekar | Conf42 DevSecOps 2024" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 07 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 55s
"Careers in Educational AI and Digitalization | SantoshKumar Pulijala | Conf42 DevSecOps 2024" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 07 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 18m 11s
"Internal Developer Platform and Kusion | Hoang Dinh Nguyen | Conf42 DevSecOps 2024" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 07 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 23m 05s
"Adaptive, AI-Driven Security Assessments | Vijay Kumar Valaboju | Conf42 DevSecOps 2024" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 07 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 14m 44s
"The Power of SecretOps: Automating Secrets Workflows | Nic Manoogian | Conf42 DevSecOps 2024" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 07 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 16m 15s
"Leveraging AI for Resilient Supply Chains | Madhusudan S Vadigicherla | Conf42 DevSecOps 2024" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 07 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 58s
"Navigating Security in the Subscription Economy | Kiran Nagubandi | Conf42 DevSecOps 2024" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 07 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 16m 30s
"The CISO is Dead, Now What ? | Ilan Finkelstein & Pieter VanIpere | Conf42 DevSecOps 2024" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 07 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 27m 44s
"The Hidden Danger in Financial Transactions | Paul Edward | Conf42 DevSecOps 2024" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 07 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 16m 54s
"Secure SRE Practices: An Expertise-Driven Approach | Nagarjuna Malladi | Conf42 DevSecOps 2024" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 07 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 11m 36s
"How AIOps Drives Operational Resilience on AWS | Indika Wimalasuriya | Conf42 DevSecOps 2024" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 07 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 39s
"A Policy-as-Code Approach to RBAC Authorization | Graziano Casto | Conf42 DevSecOps 2024" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 07 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 13m 42s
"Revolutionize SAP Prod Planning with Hyperautomation | Karthiksai Chenna | Conf42 DevSecOps 2024" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 07 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 11m 45s
"Introducing the power of Rating in Cybersecurity | Ramon Izaguirre Bilbao | Conf42 DevSecOps 2024" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 07 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 22m 18s
"Monolith to Microservices: A Guide to Seamless Transitions | Daniil Koshelev | Conf42 DevSecOps 2024" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 07 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 47s
"Pushing the boundaries of security with Azure Arc | Carlos Solís Salazar | Conf42 DevSecOps 2024" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 07 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 32m 30s
"Mastering K8s Security | Deepu K Sasidharan | Conf42 DevSecOps 2024" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 07 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 30s
"Data Analytics for Security in Pharmaceutical Launches | Harpreet Singh | Conf42 DevSecOps 2024" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 07 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 12m 32s
