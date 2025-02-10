🏆 100 Most Watched Software Engineering Talks Of 2024
A complete list of the top 100 most watched talks of 2024 ordered by the number of views.
Email clients often truncate content, so be sure to open this issue in your browser by clicking the 💥 title at the top.
Happy Monday 👋!
Welcome to this very special edition of Tech Talks Weekly!
Following tradition, I put together a complete list of the top 100 most watched Software Engineering talks presented in 2024 across almost every Software Engineering conference around the world.
Please note that this list contains the most popular talks of the year, so expect your watchlist to grow!
That said, I’m working on another compilation of the top 5 most viewed talks across each conference that I’m tracking. Stay tuned!
Just before we start:
👉 1️⃣ Most TTW readers discover it through word of mouth. You can support my work by telling your friends and coworkers about Tech Talks Weekly. This greatly helps my mission to build a community of people passionate about software engineering who enjoy watching tech talks. Thanks a ton 🙏
👉 2️⃣ To help me improve Tech Talks Weekly, I’d highly appreciate it if you could 📨 fill out a less-than-30s form. This will help me get to know you and prepare better content every week. Thank you in advance 🙏
👉 3️⃣ You can submit you favorite conference(s) using this form and I’ll make sure to include them in the upcoming issues.
Tech Talks Weekly is a free weekly e-mail with all the recently published talks from +100 Software Engineering conferences. Join thousands of readers who stopped scrolling through messy YT subscriptions and reduced FOMO. Easy to unsubscribe. No spam, ever. See a recent issue or get in touch.
🏆 100 Most Watched Talks Of 2024
Without further ado, here’s the list:
The software engineering industry in 2024: what changed, why, and what is next • Gergely Orosz (Craft Conference)
+140k views ⸱ 09 Jul 2024 ⸱ 00h 44m 51s
"Beyond the Hype: A Realistic Look at Large Language Models • Jodie Burchell • GOTO 2024"
+139k views ⸱ 19 Jul 2024 ⸱ 00h 42m 52s
"What Is This OpenTelemetry Thing? • Martin Thwaites • GOTO 2024"
+136k views ⸱ 21 Oct 2024 ⸱ 00h 46m 34s
"DuckDB: Crunching Data Anywhere, From Laptops to Servers • Gabor Szarnyas • GOTO 2024"
+122k views ⸱ 23 Oct 2024 ⸱ 00h 36m 30s
"Understand the Next Phase of Web Development - Steve Sanderson - NDC London 2024"
+114k views ⸱ 23 Apr 2024 ⸱ 00h 57m 49s
"Filesystem in Rust - Kent Overstreet"
+105k views ⸱ 09 Jul 2024 ⸱ 00h 35m 16s
"A Field Guide to Reliability Engineering at Zalando • Heinrich Hartmann • GOTO 2024"
+94k views ⸱ 18 Oct 2024 ⸱ 00h 50m 53s
"Java, How Fast Can You Parse 1 Billion Rows of Weather Data? • Roy van Rijn • GOTO 2024"
+93k views ⸱ 12 Jul 2024 ⸱ 00h 42m 16s
"Inside GPT – Large Language Models Demystified • Alan Smith • GOTO 2024"
+92k views ⸱ 21 Aug 2024 ⸱ 00h 47m 21s
"Serverless Compute at the Heart of Your EDA • Julian Wood • GOTO 2024"
+78k views ⸱ 09 Oct 2024 ⸱ 00h 50m 56s
"What's the Best Big Data Architecture for You? • Christoph Windheuser • GOTO 2024"
+73k views ⸱ 14 Oct 2024 ⸱ 00h 43m 33s
"Complexity is the Gotcha of Event-driven Architecture • David Boyne • GOTO 2024"
+70k views ⸱ 02 Jul 2024 ⸱ 00h 46m 58s
"The Best Programmer I Know • Daniel Terhorst-North • GOTO 2024"
+70k views ⸱ 04 Sep 2024 ⸱ 00h 48m 33s
"How to Make Your Website Not Ugly: Basic UX for Programmers - Hilary Stohs-Krause"
+69k views ⸱ 16 Sep 2024 ⸱ 00h 48m 17s
"Evolving Serverless Architectures • Emily Shea • GOTO 2024"
+63k views ⸱ 28 Oct 2024 ⸱ 00h 29m 57s
"What's new in React 19 | Lydia Hallie"
+58k views ⸱ 25 Jul 2024 ⸱ 00h 20m 04s
"Implementing Domain Driven Design with Spring by Maciej Walkowiak @ Spring I/O 2024"
+57k views ⸱ 19 Jun 2024 ⸱ 00h 50m 18s
"Peering Forward - C++’s Next Decade - Herb Sutter - CppCon 2024"
+50k views ⸱ 08 Nov 2024 ⸱ 01h 36m 30s
"The Aging Programmer - Kate Gregory - NDC TechTown 2024"
+48k views ⸱ 07 Jan 2025 ⸱ 01h 03m 08s
"Data + AI Summit Keynote Day 1 - Ali Ghodsi, Co-founder and CEO of Databricks"
+48k views ⸱ 12 Jun 2024 ⸱ 00h 28m 02s
"Jensen Huang, Founder and CEO of NVIDIA with Ali Ghodsi, Co-founder and CEO of Databricks"
+46k views ⸱ 14 Jun 2024 ⸱ 00h 25m 02s
"Turbocharged: Writing High-Performance C# and .NET Code - Steve Gordon - NDC Oslo 2024"
+45k views ⸱ 25 Jul 2024 ⸱ 01h 03m 04s
"Correcting Common Async/Await Mistakes in .NET 8 - Brandon Minnick - NDC London 2024"
+44k views ⸱ 11 Apr 2024 ⸱ 00h 56m 24s
"Keynote: Linus Torvalds, Creator of Linux & Git, in Conversation with Dirk Hohndel"
+43k views ⸱ 26 Apr 2024 ⸱ 00h 31m 00s
"AI Assistance Beyond Code: What Do We Need to Make it Work? • Birgitta Böckeler • GOTO 2024"
+42k views ⸱ 26 Aug 2024 ⸱ 00h 39m 09s
"TDD & DDD from the Ground Up Live Coding by Chris Simon"
+42k views ⸱ 20 Jun 2024 ⸱ 00h 53m 21s
"Keynote: Linus Torvalds in Conversation with Dirk Hohndel"
+41k views ⸱ 16 Sep 2024 ⸱ 00h 31m 05s
"Performance oriented Spring Data JPA & Hibernate by Maciej Walkowiak"
+40k views ⸱ 13 Mar 2024 ⸱ 00h 43m 44s
"Modern Java in Action • Nicolai Parlog • GOTO 2024"
+39k views ⸱ 26 Jul 2024 ⸱ 00h 51m 43s
"7+ million Postgres tables | Kailash Nadh | IndiaFOSS 2024 | FOSS United"
+39k views ⸱ 03 Dec 2024 ⸱ 00h 20m 34s
"Spring Security Architecture Principles by Daniel Garnier-Moiroux @ Spring I/O 2024"
+38k views ⸱ 04 Jun 2024 ⸱ 00h 48m 25s
"Open Source, Open Mind: The Cost of Free Software - Dylan Beattie - NDC Oslo 2024"
+37k views ⸱ 24 Jul 2024 ⸱ 00h 59m 31s
"The Future of Microprocessors • Sophie Wilson • GOTO 2024"
+37k views ⸱ 22 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 57m 37s
"Bottom-up Architecture: Bridging the Architecture-Code Gap • Oliver Drotbohm • GOTO 2024"
+36k views ⸱ 16 Aug 2024 ⸱ 00h 49m 15s
"Bootiful Spring Boot 3.x by Josh Long @ Spring I/O 2024"
+34k views ⸱ 07 Jun 2024 ⸱ 00h 54m 26s
"Jon Gjengset - Towards Impeccable Rust"
+34k views ⸱ 03 Apr 2024 ⸱ 00h 55m 59s
"Keynote: Gang of None? Design Patterns in Elixir - José Valim | ElixirConf EU 2024"
+34k views ⸱ 14 May 2024 ⸱ 00h 56m 49s
"Prompt Engineering is Dead; Build LLM Applications with DSPy Framework"
+33k views ⸱ 23 Jul 2024 ⸱ 00h 42m 17s
"The existential threat against C++ and where to go from here - Helge Penne - NDC TechTown 2024"
+33k views ⸱ 02 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 36s
"Your website does not need JavaScript - Amy Kapernick - NDC Oslo 2024"
+30k views ⸱ 25 Sep 2024 ⸱ 00h 43m 37s
"Moving IO to the edges of your app: Functional Core, Imperative Shell - Scott Wlaschin"
+30k views ⸱ 12 Apr 2024 ⸱ 01h 00m 35s
"Bootiful Spring Boot 3 x by Josh Long"
+30k views ⸱ 07 Feb 2024 ⸱ 00h 44m 32s
"React for Two Computers | Dan Abramov"
+28k views ⸱ 25 Jul 2024 ⸱ 00h 28m 56s
"Building Software Better: API Lifecycle Management for Developers • Erik Wilde • GOTO 2024"
+27k views ⸱ 12 Aug 2024 ⸱ 00h 48m 46s
"Fei Fei Li, Professor, Stanford University on the History and Future of AI at Data + AI Summit 2024"
+26k views ⸱ 14 Jun 2024 ⸱ 00h 18m 26s
"Building Production RAG Over Complex Documents"
+26k views ⸱ 23 Jul 2024 ⸱ 01h 22m 18s
"Vanilla React | Ryan Florence"
+25k views ⸱ 25 Jul 2024 ⸱ 00h 25m 56s
"Building Container Images the Modern Way - Adrian Mouat, Chainguard"
+25k views ⸱ 23 Mar 2024 ⸱ 00h 33m 26s
"So You Want to Build An Event Driven System? - James Eastham - NDC London 2024"
+24k views ⸱ 09 Apr 2024 ⸱ 00h 52m 23s
"Introduction to Wait-free Algorithms in C++ Programming - Daniel Anderson - CppCon 2024"
+24k views ⸱ 10 Dec 2024 ⸱ 01h 04m 42s
"Lock-free Atomic Shared Pointers Without a Split Reference Count? It Can Be Done! - Daniel Anderson"
+23k views ⸱ 03 Jan 2024 ⸱ 01h 02m 11s
"Technical Neglect - Kevlin Henney - NDC London 2024"
+22k views ⸱ 10 Apr 2024 ⸱ 01h 07m 18s
"Start over-engineering your CSS | Kevin Powell | CSS Day 2024"
+22k views ⸱ 12 Aug 2024 ⸱ 00h 50m 28s
"Kotlin After 2.0 | Talking Kotlin #133"
+22k views ⸱ 29 Aug 2024 ⸱ 01h 06m 31s
"Modularizing the Monolith - Jimmy Bogard - NDC Oslo 2024"
+22k views ⸱ 11 Aug 2024 ⸱ 00h 56m 44s
".NET and Containers - each layer of abstraction indistinguishable from magic - Scott Hanselman"
+21k views ⸱ 21 Jun 2024 ⸱ 01h 01m 29s
"Build faster persistence layers with Spring Data JPA 3 by Thorben Janssen @ Spring I/O 2024"
+21k views ⸱ 06 Jun 2024 ⸱ 00h 49m 50s
"The Philosophy of Architecture - Barry O'Reilly - NDC Oslo 2024"
+21k views ⸱ 21 Jul 2024 ⸱ 00h 43m 54s
"Flutter, Dart, and WASM: Shipping a new model for Web applications by Kevin Moore @ Wasm I/O 2024"
+21k views ⸱ 12 Apr 2024 ⸱ 00h 31m 19s
"Insights on How Team Topologies Drive Organizational Success • Manuel Pais • GOTO 2024"
+21k views ⸱ 13 Nov 2024 ⸱ 00h 44m 02s
"React Router 7 Tutorial (framework mode)"
+20k views ⸱ 12 Dec 2024 ⸱ 00h 35m 30s
"Daniel Thompson-Yvetot - Tauri 2.0 - DevWorld 2024"
+20k views ⸱ 15 May 2024 ⸱ 00h 23m 36s
"How to add genuinely useful AI to your webapp (not just chatbots) - Steve Sanderson"
+20k views ⸱ 30 Jul 2024 ⸱ 00h 58m 37s
"The Ultimate Cloud Platform Team Topology • Ben Ellerby • GOTO 2024"
+20k views ⸱ 09 Sep 2024 ⸱ 00h 14m 53s
"C#’s Functional Journey - Mads Torgersen - NDC Sydney 2024"
+20k views ⸱ 03 Jun 2024 ⸱ 01h 00m 41s
"What's new in .NET 8 & C# 12 - Filip Ekberg - NDC London 2024"
+20k views ⸱ 17 Apr 2024 ⸱ 00h 58m 49s
"Design more decoupled services with one weird trick - Udi Dahan - NDC Oslo 2024"
+20k views ⸱ 12 Aug 2024 ⸱ 00h 58m 25s
"C++ RVO: Return Value Optimization for Performance in Bloomberg C++ Codebases - Michelle Fae D'Souza"
+19k views ⸱ 02 Dec 2024 ⸱ 01h 01m 17s
"Power BI on Databricks Best Practices"
+19k views ⸱ 18 Mar 2024 ⸱ 00h 50m 51s
"Building Green Software Part 5: Green Networking • Anne Currie • GOTO 2024"
+19k views ⸱ 21 Mar 2024 ⸱ 00h 13m 49s
"Know your Java? by Venkat Subramaniam"
+19k views ⸱ 31 Jan 2024 ⸱ 00h 37m 41s
"Data + AI Summit 2024 - Keynote Day 2 - Full"
+19k views ⸱ 14 Jun 2024 ⸱ 02h 15m 38s
"Practical OpenTelemetry in .NET 8 - Martin Thwaites - NDC London 2024"
+19k views ⸱ 07 Apr 2024 ⸱ 01h 00m 41s
"The Best of Java Shorts Show: 100 Snippets in 50 Minutes by Adam Bien"
+19k views ⸱ 11 Oct 2024 ⸱ 00h 51m 05s
"Deferring Data + Streaming in Remix"
+19k views ⸱ 17 Jan 2024 ⸱ 00h 14m 32s
"Migrating from (Spring Data) JPA to Spring Data JDBC by Jens Schauder @ Spring I/O 2024"
+18k views ⸱ 06 Jun 2024 ⸱ 00h 42m 06s
"Keynote: How To Be A Rockstar Developer - Dylan Beattie - CPH DevFest 2024"
+18k views ⸱ 09 Oct 2024 ⸱ 00h 58m 36s
"Design Patterns Revisited in Modern Java by Venkat Subramaniam"
+18k views ⸱ 09 Oct 2024 ⸱ 02h 41m 21s
"You are doing logging in .NET wrong. Let’s fix it. - Nick Chapsas - NDC London 2024"
+18k views ⸱ 04 Apr 2024 ⸱ 00h 54m 21s
"Distributed Scheduling with Spring Boot: the challenges & pitfalls of implementing a background job"
+18k views ⸱ 07 Jun 2024 ⸱ 00h 46m 17s
"Linux Kernel CVEs, What Has Caused So Many to Suddenly Show Up? - Greg Kroah-Hartman"
+18k views ⸱ 17 Sep 2024 ⸱ 00h 39m 30s
"Chris Biscardi - Bevy: A case study in ergonomic Rust"
+18k views ⸱ 11 Apr 2024 ⸱ 00h 54m 25s
"Pushing Java to the Limits: Processing a Billion Rows in under 2 Seconds by ROY VAN RIJN"
+17k views ⸱ 15 May 2024 ⸱ 00h 49m 09s
"Background Services in ASP.NET Core and .NET - Steve Gordon - NDC London 2024"
+17k views ⸱ 05 Apr 2024 ⸱ 00h 59m 30s
"Designing for change with Vertical Slice Architecture - Chris Sainty - NDC London 2024"
+17k views ⸱ 07 May 2024 ⸱ 00h 58m 25s
"Create a RAG based Chatbot with Databricks"
+17k views ⸱ 13 Jun 2024 ⸱ 00h 18m 30s
"Through the Fire and the Flames - Jon Gjengset | EuroRust 2024"
+17k views ⸱ 01 Nov 2024 ⸱ 00h 31m 09s
"Scala-Powered Strategies for Building Fault-Tolerant Systems | Dmitrii Pakhomov | Conf42 SRE 2024"
+16k views ⸱ 09 May 2024 ⸱ 00h 15m 59s
"The Modern Monolith, with Spring Modulith by Cora Iberkleid @ Spring I/O 2024"
+16k views ⸱ 21 Jun 2024 ⸱ 00h 52m 55s
"10 Opinions For Creating More Maintainable .NET Apps - Scott Sauber - NDC Sydney 2024"
+16k views ⸱ 19 May 2024 ⸱ 01h 02m 23s
"Fast and Small C++ - When Efficiency Matters - Andreas Fertig - CppCon 2024"
+16k views ⸱ 17 Dec 2024 ⸱ 01h 02m 38s
"DynamoDB in an EDA World • Alex DeBrie • GOTO 2024"
+16k views ⸱ 07 Nov 2024 ⸱ 00h 36m 51s
"Addy Osmani – The Ai-Assisted Developer Workflow: Build Faster and Smarter Today, JSNation US 2024"
+16k views ⸱ 29 Nov 2024 ⸱ 00h 25m 17s
"Java meets TypeScript: full-stack web app development with Spring Boot and React by Marcus Hellberg"
+16k views ⸱ 25 Jun 2024 ⸱ 00h 49m 25s
"Nicholas Matsakis - Rust 2024 and beyond"
+15k views ⸱ 05 Apr 2024 ⸱ 00h 33m 48s
"Is It Time To Version Observability? (Signs Point To Yes) • Charity Majors • GOTO 2024"
+15k views ⸱ 10 Sep 2024 ⸱ 00h 35m 26s
"And Now You Understand React Server Components | Kent C. Dodds"
+15k views ⸱ 25 Jul 2024 ⸱ 00h 21m 46s
+15k views ⸱ 25 Jul 2024 ⸱ 00h 55m 15s
"How to Lead your Organization's Al-Transformation • Rasmus Lystrøm • GOTO 2024"
+15k views ⸱ 03 Jul 2024 ⸱ 00h 29m 13s
"Back to Basics: Almost Always Vector - Kevin Carpenter - CppCon 2024"
+15k views ⸱ 19 Nov 2024 ⸱ 01h 02m 01s
Thank you and stay tuned for more!
Great list but its missing at least 2 talks from Rails World 2024 :)
One had 123k views and the other one 32k views
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-cEn_83zRFw&list=PLHFP2OPUpCeb182aDN5cKZTuyjn3Tdbqx&index=2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=olxoNDBp6Rg&list=PLHFP2OPUpCeb182aDN5cKZTuyjn3Tdbqx&index=4
Great list! Here's one you might want to add (35k views), a great Keynote by Eric Wastl!! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uZ8DcbhojOw&