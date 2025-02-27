Email clients often truncate content, so I always recommend opening this issue in a browser by clicking the 💥 post title at the top.

Happy Thursday!

Welcome to the 48th issue of Tech Talks Weekly! This time, we have lots of fantastic talks published since the last issue of TTW across the following conferences:

🆕 Rust Nation UK 2025 🆕 NDC Security 2025 🆕 NDC London 2025 🆕 Conf42 Chaos Engineering 2025 DDD Europe 2024 Lambda Days 2024 DSC Europe 2024 FOSS 2024 Meeting C++ 2024 CppCon 2024 GOTO Conferences 2024 YOW! 2024 🆕 AI Engineer Summit Online 2025

Just before we start:

👉 I’ve recently published a list of the 100 most-watched talks of 2024. Make sure to check it out if you haven’t seen it yet!

👉 Most TTW readers discover it through word of mouth. You can support my work by telling your friends and coworkers about Tech Talks Weekly. This greatly helps my mission to build a community of people passionate about software engineering who enjoy watching tech talks. Thanks a ton 🙏

👉 To help me improve Tech Talks Weekly, I’d highly appreciate it if you could 📨 fill out a less-than-30s form. This will help me get to know you and prepare better content every week.

Let’s jump right in!

🏆 Featured talks of the week

Here are the must-watch talks uploaded since the last TTW issue.

📆 New talks

Here’s the complete list of all the talks uploaded since the last Tech Talks Weekly issue, grouped by conference, and ordered by the number of views for your convenience.

Rust Nation UK 2025 (19th & 20th Feb)

NDC Security 2025

NDC London 2025

Conf42 Chaos Engineering 2025

DDD Europe 2024

"Modelling up! - Alberto Brandolini - DDD Europe 2024" ⸱ +900 views ⸱ 24 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 59m 25s

Lambda Days 2024

DSC Europe 2024

FOSS 2024

Meeting C++ 2024

CppCon 2024

GOTO Conferences 2024

YOW! 2024

AI Engineer Summit Online 2025

Enjoy the weekend ☀️ and see you next week!