Welcome to the 48th issue of Tech Talks Weekly! This time, we have lots of fantastic talks published since the last issue of TTW across the following conferences:
🆕 Rust Nation UK 2025
🆕 NDC Security 2025
🆕 NDC London 2025
🆕 Conf42 Chaos Engineering 2025
DDD Europe 2024
Lambda Days 2024
DSC Europe 2024
FOSS 2024
Meeting C++ 2024
CppCon 2024
GOTO Conferences 2024
YOW! 2024
🆕 AI Engineer Summit Online 2025
🏆 Featured talks of the week
Here are the must-watch talks uploaded since the last TTW issue.
"Microsoft is Getting RUSTy: A Review of Successes and Challenges - Mark Russinovich" ⸱ +8k views ⸱ 26 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 34m 41s
"Modelling up! - Alberto Brandolini - DDD Europe 2024" ⸱ +900 views ⸱ 24 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 59m 25s
"Back to Basics: Object-Oriented Programming in C++ - Andreas Fertig - CppCon 2024" ⸱ +5k views ⸱ 21 Feb 2025 ⸱ 01h 04m 11s
"How to become a go-to person - Hila Fox - NDC London 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 27 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 51m 38s
"SEVEN things about API security - Philippe De Ryck - NDC Security 2025" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 21 Feb 2025 ⸱ 01h 00m 16s
"Chrome Browser Exploitation: from zero to heap sandbox escape - Matteo Malvica - NDC Security 2025" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 20 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 48m 51s
"The Efficiency Paradox: How to Save Yourself & the World • Holly Cummins • GOTO 2024" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 21 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 14s
"Exposing the not-so-secret practices of the cult of DDD - Chris Klug - NDC London 2025" ⸱ +900 views ⸱ 26 Feb 2025 ⸱ 01h 02m 48s
📆 New talks
Here’s the complete list of all the talks uploaded since the last Tech Talks Weekly issue, grouped by conference, and ordered by the number of views for your convenience.
Rust Nation UK 2025 (19th & 20th Feb)
"Microsoft is Getting Rusty: A Review of Successes and Challenges - Mark Russinovich" ⸱ +8k views ⸱ 26 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 34m 41s
"The Future of Rust Web Applications - Greg Johnston" ⸱ +4k views ⸱ 26 Feb 2025 ⸱ 01h 00m 18s
"Rust project goals 2024: Stabilizing Rust in the Linux Kernel - Alice Ryhl" ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 26 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 45s
"Rust in Space! How Rust is Powering Next-Generation Space Mission Simulators - Angus Morrison" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 26 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 52m 57s
"Parallel Programming in Rust: Techniques for Blazing Speed - Evgenii Seliverstov" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 26 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 59m 03s
"Building Software Extensions in Rust using WebAssembly Components - Alexandru Radovici" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 26 Feb 2025 ⸱ 01h 01m 00s
"Techniques learned from five years finding the way for Rust in Python - David Hewitt" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 26 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 56m 57s
"ABI Resilience - Victor Ciura" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 26 Feb 2025 ⸱ 01h 00m 03s
"Ensuring Rust Safety: Strategies for Managing Unsafe Rust - Celina Val" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 26 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 10s
"How Rust helped us building and deploying Moshi, a state-of-the-art speech model - Laurent Mazare" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 26 Feb 2025 ⸱ 01h 00m 53s
"Graviola: fast, high-assurance cryptography for Rust - Joseph Birr-Pixton" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 26 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 39m 48s
"Rust At The Edge - Kailan Blanks" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 26 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 47m 29s
"Digital Decluttering - Lisa Crossman" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 26 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 51s
"Crate security in 2025 - Adam Harvey" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 26 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 06s
NDC Security 2025
"SEVEN things about API security - Philippe De Ryck - NDC Security 2025" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 21 Feb 2025 ⸱ 01h 00m 16s
"Chrome Browser Exploitation: from zero to heap sandbox escape - Matteo Malvica - NDC Security 2025" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 20 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 48m 51s
"LIVE DEMO: Supply Chain Attacks in the Terraform Registry - Kyle Kotowick - NDC Security 2025" ⸱ +600 views ⸱ 22 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 47m 01s
"Navigating the Security and Privacy Landscape of Modern AI - Vera Rimmer - NDC Security 2025" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 20 Feb 2025 ⸱ 01h 05m 02s
"Privilege Escalation in Microsoft Azure - Christian August Holm Hansen - NDC Security 2025" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 21 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 58m 16s
"Homoglyph-Based Attacks: Circumventing LLM Detectors - Aldan Creo -NDC Security 2025" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 20 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 55m 35s
NDC London 2025
"Exposing the not-so-secret practices of the cult of DDD - Chris Klug - NDC London 2025" ⸱ +900 views ⸱ 26 Feb 2025 ⸱ 01h 02m 48s
"Prove going for a walk makes you more productive by measuring CO2 with an IoT device. - Jim Bennett" ⸱ +600 views ⸱ 24 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 55m 48s
"Design for Developers - Lex Lofthouse - NDC London 2025" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 25 Feb 2025 ⸱ 01h 02m 06s
"AI vs Humans: Rewriting the Rules of Success - Michelle Frost - NDC London 2025" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 26 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 54m 17s
"Inside Google's Discovery and Remediation of a Critical CPU Vulnerability - Yousif Hussin" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 24 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 02s
"The future of UI is "open" - Brecht De Ruyte - NDC London 2025" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 26 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 47m 24s
"Build Trust with Your Users Through UX - Tetiana Gulei - NDC London 2025" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 26 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 54s
".NET Aspire and AWS: a match made in heaven - David Pallmann - NDC London 2025" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 26 Feb 2025 ⸱ 01h 00m 46s
"Reading Code - Marit van Dijk - NDC London 2025" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 27 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 56m 59s
"If .NET brewed beer… - Shaun Lawrence - NDC London 2025" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 26 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 55m 30s
"(Guitar) strings attached: from UTF-8 to EADGBE - Hannes Lowette - NDC London 2025" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 26 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 59m 10s
"Can Gen AI make the world Disability inclusive? - Dennie Declercq - NDC London 2025" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 25 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 56m 52s
"Speak your users’ language: what to look out for when going global - Robin Martijn - NDC London 2025" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 25 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 57m 09s
"The Unsung Hero of Modern Software: Asynchronous Messaging - Irina Dominte - NDC London 2025" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 27 Feb 2025 ⸱ 01h 01m 07s
"Building a Robot Arm with .NET 8, Raspberry Pi, Blazor and SignalR - Peter Gallagher" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 27 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 47m 17s
"Coder, Coach, Catalyst - using questions to make people grow - Martin Mazur - NDC London 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 27 Feb 2025 ⸱ 01h 09m 31s
"Digital Spit-Fire Interface Rage: How to Calm the Savage User - Dean Schuster - NDC London 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 27 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 57m 23s
"How to become a go-to person - Hila Fox - NDC London 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 27 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 51m 38s
"Blazor-testing from A to Z - Egil Hansen - NDC London 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 27 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 58m 34s
"Building the NDC London Mobile App Live! with .NET MAUI - Gerald Versluis - NDC London 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 27 Feb 2025 ⸱ 01h 04m 05s
Conf42 Chaos Engineering 2025
"Mastering Seamless Single Sign-On | Rinku Mohan | Conf42 Chaos Engineering 2025" ⸱ +600 views ⸱ 20 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 11m 43s
"Mindset by Design: Transforming How You Build | Mihaela-Roxana Ghidersa | Conf42 Chaos Engr 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 20 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 56s
"Build a Reliable System Under Unpredictable Conditions | Benjamin Wilms | Conf42 Chaos Engr 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 20 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 37s
"Pandemic Response with Event-Driven Healthcare Systems | Mahitha Adapa | Conf42 Chaos Engr 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 20 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 15m 57s
"Fostering Chaos First Mindset in Platform Engineering | Sayan Mondal | Conf42 Chaos Engineering 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 20 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 19m 41s
"Why People, Not Another Tool, Hold Key to Success | Pierluigi Meloni | Conf42 Chaos Engineering 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 20 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 41m 50s
DDD Europe 2024
"Modelling up! - Alberto Brandolini - DDD Europe 2024" ⸱ +900 views ⸱ 24 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 59m 25s
Lambda Days 2024
"David Turner Memorial Session - J. Hughes, S. Thompson, L. Augustsson, J. Gibbons | Lambda Days 2024" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 21 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 49m 02s
"The Functional Edge: Robotic Testing with Bowler Studio and Clojure - Thomas Gebert | Lambda Days 24" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 24 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 42m 32s
DSC Europe 2024
"The tech giants in AI - who is going to win the battle? | Ido Engel | DSC EUROPE 24" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 24 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 28s
"Navigating the AI Project Lifecycle | Luka Anicin | DSC EUROPE 24" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 26 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 27m 07s
FOSS 2024
"From Flipkart to the Community: Open-Sourcing Varadhi's Managed Restbus | Gaurav Ashok" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 20 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 22m 08s
"Panel Discussion Day 2 AUdi 1 1 final" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 20 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 52s
Meeting C++ 2024
"How to debug Linux multi threaded code - Greg Law - Meeting C++ 2024" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 22 Feb 2025 ⸱ 01h 05m 47s
"Introduction to Sender/Receiver framework - Goran Aranđelović - Meeting C++ 2024" ⸱ +600 views ⸱ 24 Feb 2025 ⸱ 01h 04m 13s
"The Many Variants of std::variant - Nevin Liber - Meeting C++ 2024" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 26 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 59m 22s
CppCon 2024
"Back to Basics: Object-Oriented Programming in C++ - Andreas Fertig - CppCon 2024" ⸱ +5k views ⸱ 21 Feb 2025 ⸱ 01h 04m 11s
"C++/Rust Interop: A Practical Guide to Bridging the Gap Between C++ and Rust - Tyler Weaver - CppCon" ⸱ +4k views ⸱ 24 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 53m 04s
"C++ Data Structures That Make Video Games Go Round - Al-Afiq Yeong - CppCon 2024" ⸱ +4k views ⸱ 26 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 48m 04s
"Ranges++: Are Output Range Adaptors the Next Iteration of C++ Ranges? - Daisy Hollman - CppCon 2024" ⸱ +3k views ⸱ 20 Feb 2025 ⸱ 01h 10m 39s
"Cross-Platform Floating-Point Determinism Out of the Box - Sherry Ignatchenko - CppCon 2024" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 25 Feb 2025 ⸱ 01h 03m 41s
GOTO Conferences 2024
"The Efficiency Paradox: How to Save Yourself & the World • Holly Cummins • GOTO 2024" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 21 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 14s
"Hedy: Creating a Programming Language for Everyone • Felienne Hermans • GOTO 2024" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 26 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 48s
"Optimizing a Prompt for Production • Mike Taylor • GOTO 2024" ⸱ +700 views ⸱ 25 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 38m 46s
"Cloud Native Application Protection Platforms (CNAPPs) • Russ Miles & James Lewis • GOTO 2025" ⸱ +600 views ⸱ 20 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 01s
"Kafka Connect: Build & Run Data Pipelines • Kate Stanley, Mickael Maison & Danica Fine" ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 21 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 49m 59s
YOW! 2024
"GitHub Copilot - How It Works, How We Got Here, Where It's Going • Damian Brady • YOW! 2024" ⸱ +3k views ⸱ 22 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 28s
"How Autonomy Saved One of Spotify’s Most Loved Features • Joakim Sunden • YOW! 2024" ⸱ +900 views ⸱ 23 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 38m 32s
AI Engineer Summit Online 2025
"Patrick Dougherty: How to Build AI Agents that Actually Work" ⸱ +7k views ⸱ 22 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 17m 44s
"AI Agents, Meet Test Driven Development" ⸱ +5k views ⸱ 22 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 10s
"Tool Calling Is Not Just Plumbing for AI Agents — Roy Derks" ⸱ +3k views ⸱ 22 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 18s
"Keynote: Why people think "agent" is a buzzword but it isn't" ⸱ +3k views ⸱ 22 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 07s
"Lets Build An Agent from Scratch" ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 22 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 19m 29s
"The Price of Intelligence - AI Agent Pricing in 2025" ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 22 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 38s
"How to Improve Your Agents: Academic Lit Review" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 22 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 39m 02s
"Voice Agents: the good, the bad, and the ugly" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 22 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 18m 48s
"Shaan Desai: Building enterprise LLM agents that work" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 22 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 18m 29s
"Your Evals Are Meaningless (And Here’s How to Fix Them)" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 22 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 18m 50s
"WTF do people use Open Models for??" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 22 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 01s
"Mission-Critical Evals at Scale (Learnings from 100k medical decisions)" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 22 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 12m 15s
"Agent Evals: Finally, With The Map" ⸱ +800 views ⸱ 22 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 13m 31s
"Keynote: The AI developer experience doesn't have to suck – why and how we built Modal" ⸱ +600 views ⸱ 22 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 21m 38s
"Reverse Conway's law and GenAI: How agents will take over the organisation - Patrick Debois" ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 22 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 12s
"The LLM Triangle: Engineering Principles for Robust AI Applications - Almog Baku:" ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 22 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 19s
"Building Multi agent Systems with Finite State Machines" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 22 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 17m 11s
"Beyond APIs: How AI Web Agents Are Automating the "Long Tail" of Knowledge Work" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 22 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 17m 44s
"The Hidden Costs of Building Your Own RAG Stack — Ofer Vectara" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 22 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 15m 14s
"Your AI Agent Isn't an Engineer: The Art of Thoughtful Anthropomorphism" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 22 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 20s
"Lessons from building GenAI based applications — Juan Peredo" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 22 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 33m 13s
"Where AI is superhuman: The right jobs to automate with LLMs" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 22 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 11m 53s
"Your LLM Ran Out of Knowledge — Now What?" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 22 Feb 2025 ⸱ 00h 12m 51s
Enjoy the weekend ☀️ and see you next week!