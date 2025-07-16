Happy Wednesday ☀️
🏆 Featured talks of the week
Here are our top recommendations this week.
"Data: The Land DevOps Forgot • Michael Nygard • GOTO 2024" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 11 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 33m 27s
tldw: In this talk, Michael Nygard explores how traditional DevOps practices left data management in the lurch. He explains the challenges faced by Nubank, where massive analytics are still operating in an outdated way. The talk introduces the concept of a data mesh. You'll learn how to transition to data mesh, its benefits, and potential pitfalls.
"Functional Programming in 40 Minutes • Russ Olsen • GOTO 2024" ⸱ +3k views ⸱ 09 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 40s
tldw: This is a beginner-friendly talk to the core concepts of FP: immutable data structures and pure functions. The speaker also discusses how languages like Clojure implement these principles, making functional programming not just an academic concept but a practical tool for developers.
"React Compiler Internals" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 14 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 21m 08s
tldw: Introduced in 2024, React Compiler automatically optimizes React code to improve performance by memorizing components, sparing developers from manual work like adding
useMemohooks. The speaker explains how the compiler transforms code into an optimized form, covering processes like Abstract Syntax Tree (AST) transformation and effect analysis. You’ll learn about performance benefits and challenges, all while avoiding the dreaded task of writing complex code.
"Mastering Resilient Java API Design: From Principles to Practice | Steve Poole (EN)" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 13 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 28s
tldw: You'll learn how to avoid common pitfalls in API evolution and how semantic versioning alone may not prevent breaking changes. The talk also introduces modern Java capabilities like sealed classes which help in creating resilient and robus APIs.
"A (deep) dive into (shallow) immutability: Valhalla and beyond | Marat Akhin" ⸱ +3k views ⸱ 14 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 38m 06s
tldw: The speaker delves into current features related to immutability, what's missing, and the possibilities with Project Valhalla. You'll learn about new immutable value classes, how they are checked by the compiler, and the ergonomic ways to update immutable data through copy semantics.
📆 New talks
Here’s the complete list of all the talks published in the past last seven days, grouped by conference, and ordered by the number of views for your convenience.
AI Engineer 2025
"The New Code — Sean Grove, OpenAI" ⸱ +306k views ⸱ 11 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 21m 36s
"2025 in LLMs so far, illustrated by Pelicans on Bicycles — Simon Willison" ⸱ +37k views ⸱ 09 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 18m 30s
"Thinking Deeper in Gemini — Jack Rae, Google DeepMind" ⸱ +19k views ⸱ 10 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 18m 13s
"A year of Gemini progress + what comes next — Logan Kilpatrick, Google DeepMind" ⸱ +10k views ⸱ 10 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 11m 58s
"Survive the AI Knife Fight: Building Products That Win — Brian Balfour, Reforge" ⸱ +6k views ⸱ 14 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 14m 10s
"How LLMs work for Web Devs: GPT in 600 lines of Vanilla JS - Ishan Anand" ⸱ +5k views ⸱ 13 Jul 2025 ⸱ 01h 41m 34s
"[Workshop] AI Pipelines and Agents in Pure TypeScript with Mastra.ai — Nick Nisi, Zack Proser" ⸱ +4k views ⸱ 12 Jul 2025 ⸱ 01h 51m 14s
"Prompt Engineering and AI Red Teaming — Sander Schulhoff, HackAPrompt/LearnPrompting" ⸱ +4k views ⸱ 14 Jul 2025 ⸱ 02h 01m 05s
"AI Engineering with the Google Gemini 2.5 Model Family - Philipp Schmid, Google DeepMind" ⸱ +3k views ⸱ 11 Jul 2025 ⸱ 01h 44m 51s
"Production software keeps breaking and it will only get worse — Anish Agarwal, Traversal.ai" ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 10 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 18m 13s
"Small AI Teams with Huge Impact — Vikas Paruchuri, Datalab" ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 15 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 17m 36s
"Bolt.new: How we scaled $0-20m ARR in 60 days, with 15 people — Eric Simons, Bolt" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 15 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 17m 33s
"Using OSS models to build AI apps with millions of users — Hassan El Mghari" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 15 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 18m 47s
"Building a 10 person unicorn - Max Brodeur-Urbas, Gumloop" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 15 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 12m 03s
"Rethinking Team Building: how a 30-person Startup serves 50 Million Users — Grant Lee, Gamma" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 15 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 18m 06s
GOTO 2024
"Functional Programming in 40 Minutes • Russ Olsen • GOTO 2024" ⸱ +3k views ⸱ 09 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 40s
"Data: The Land DevOps Forgot • Michael Nygard • GOTO 2024" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 11 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 33m 27s
KotlinConf 2025
"Next level Kotlin support in Spring Boot 4 | Sébastien Deleuze" ⸱ +5k views ⸱ 11 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 39m 42s
"Kotlin and Compose Multiplatform Patterns for iOS Interop | John O'Reilly" ⸱ +4k views ⸱ 09 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 37m 06s
"Model Context Protocol in Kotlin | Alexander Sysoev" ⸱ +4k views ⸱ 10 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 16m 23s
"A (deep) dive into (shallow) immutability: Valhalla and beyond | Marat Akhin" ⸱ +3k views ⸱ 14 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 38m 06s
"Kotlin 2.2 Livestream With the Language Evolution Team" ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 10 Jul 2025 ⸱ 01h 22m 39s
"Deploying Kotlin Multiplatform at Google Workspace | Jason Parachoniak and Johan Bay" ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 12 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 47s
"Making native SDKs Multiplatform at RevenueCat | Joop Korteweg" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 13 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 40m 01s
"From 0 to h-AI-ro: high-speed track to AI for Kotlin developers | Urs Peter" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 15 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 47m 40s
JCON EUROPE 2025
"Develop Domain-Driven based Backends with EclipseStore | Miroslav Grgić (EN)" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 09 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 49m 07s
"Mastering Resilient Java API Design: From Principles to Practice | Steve Poole (EN)" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 13 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 28s
"Modernising J-Unit with Test Data Generators | Parichay Banerjee (EN)" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 15 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 23m 52s
"Spoiled For Choice: Limit Your Options | Merlin Bögershausen (EN)" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 10 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 18m 34s
"JDK LTS Release Use Cases: When is a Java migration advisable? | Wolfgang Weigend (EN)" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 11 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 49m 25s
"A Guide to the Shell Galaxy | Sandra Parsick (EN)" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 14 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 47m 21s
"Collaboration Quantified: Lessons from Open Source Developer Networks | Dmitry Yanter (EN)" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 12 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 47m 33s
Android Makers by droidcon 2025
"Compose Hot Reload 🔥 is here, stop relaunching your app!" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 10 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 18s
"Using the Android Context and Manifest to unveil the Android System Mechanics" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 12 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 39m 26s
"Navigating the Roadblocks to EAA Compliance" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 15 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 48m 11s
"The State of Voice Interactions on Android" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 09 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 43m 00s
"Create engaging apps for Wear OS" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 15 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 43m 49s
"Google Maps Reimagined: Crafting Interactive, Animated Experiences" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 16 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 34m 18s
React Universe Meetup 2025
"Elevate React Native Observability With OpenTelemetry by David Rifkin | React Universe Meetup" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 11 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 15m 39s
"Brownfield Incremental React Native Adoption x RNEF by Michał Pierzchała | React Universe Meetup" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 11 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 50s
"Observability for Application Deployments by Pepijn Sanders | React Universe Meetup, July 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 11 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 45s
"Build High-Performance Modules in React Native with Node-API" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 15 Jul 2025 ⸱ 02h 43m 21s
"Live Dev Session: Week 28 React & React Native Rundown" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 10 Jul 2025 ⸱ 03h 10m 23s
React Summit 2025
"React Compiler Internals" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 14 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 21m 08s
JSNation 2025
"Build Motion Control Interfaces with Multimodal LLMs" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 14 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 57s
NDC Oslo 2025
"Why Lead Yourself? - Marianne Wahlstrøm - NDC Oslo 2025" ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 14 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 13m 06s
LDX3 London 2025 by LeadDev
"Debugging the most critical relationship in your work life | Lena Reinhard | LDX3 London 2025" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 14 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 58s
CITYJS CONFERENCE 2024
"Tapas Adhikary - Scaling Your Front-End in a Realistic Way!" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 15 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 59s
"Abhinav Dhiman - Free - Build a YouTube clone in 30 Minutes with ImageKit.io's Video API" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 12 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 52s
"Benjamin Aronov - Comprehensive Fraud Protection with Vonage API Suite & Amazon" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 14 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 14m 53s
QCon San Francisco 2024
"GenAI Product Dev: What Google's PMs Know (You Don't!)" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 14 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 36m 39s
Code BEAM America 2025
"Open Riak how we gained from leaning on the BEAM -Martin Sumner | Code BEAM America 2025" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 09 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 40m 01s
"How Elixir Powers the BBC From PoC to Production at Scale - Ettore Berardi | ElixirConf EU 2025" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 14 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 40m 38s
"Engineering json - Achieving Top Performance on the BEAM - Michał Muskala | Code BEAM Europe 2024" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 16 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 41m 39s
