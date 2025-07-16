Happy Wednesday ☀️

Warm welcome to Tech Talks Weekly #67! This issue features all the Software Engineering talk recordings published since the last one on July 9th. There’s tons of fantastic content to watch, so I highly recommend opening it in a browser by clicking the 💥 post title at the top.

I’ve posted this issue across different platforms would love your support there:

Before we start:

👉 Check out a recent compilation of the 🏆 50 Most Watched Software Engineering Talks Of 2025 (so far) in case you missed it!

👉 You can support Tech Talks Weekly by giving it a shoutout on social media (see example) or sharing it with your friends/coworkers as this greatly helps me continue this mission.

👉 Like and/or restack this post to help me get better visibility here in Substack.



Thank you 🙏

Now, let’s jump right in!

🏆 Featured talks of the week

Here are our top recommendations this week.

"Data: The Land DevOps Forgot • Michael Nygard • GOTO 2024" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 11 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 33m 27s tldw: In this talk, Michael Nygard explores how traditional DevOps practices left data management in the lurch. He explains the challenges faced by Nubank, where massive analytics are still operating in an outdated way. The talk introduces the concept of a data mesh. You'll learn how to transition to data mesh, its benefits, and potential pitfalls. "Functional Programming in 40 Minutes • Russ Olsen • GOTO 2024" ⸱ +3k views ⸱ 09 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 40s tldw: This is a beginner-friendly talk to the core concepts of FP: immutable data structures and pure functions. The speaker also discusses how languages like Clojure implement these principles, making functional programming not just an academic concept but a practical tool for developers. "React Compiler Internals" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 14 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 21m 08s tldw: Introduced in 2024, React Compiler automatically optimizes React code to improve performance by memorizing components, sparing developers from manual work like adding useMemo hooks. The speaker explains how the compiler transforms code into an optimized form, covering processes like Abstract Syntax Tree (AST) transformation and effect analysis. You’ll learn about performance benefits and challenges, all while avoiding the dreaded task of writing complex code. "Mastering Resilient Java API Design: From Principles to Practice | Steve Poole (EN)" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 13 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 28s tldw: You'll learn how to avoid common pitfalls in API evolution and how semantic versioning alone may not prevent breaking changes. The talk also introduces modern Java capabilities like sealed classes which help in creating resilient and robus APIs. "A (deep) dive into (shallow) immutability: Valhalla and beyond | Marat Akhin" ⸱ +3k views ⸱ 14 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 38m 06s tldw: The speaker delves into current features related to immutability, what's missing, and the possibilities with Project Valhalla. You'll learn about new immutable value classes, how they are checked by the compiler, and the ergonomic ways to update immutable data through copy semantics.

📆 New talks

Here’s the complete list of all the talks published in the past last seven days, grouped by conference, and ordered by the number of views for your convenience.

AI Engineer 2025

GOTO 2024

KotlinConf 2025

JCON EUROPE 2025

Android Makers by droidcon 2025

React Universe Meetup 2025

React Summit 2025

"React Compiler Internals" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 14 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 21m 08s

JSNation 2025

"Build Motion Control Interfaces with Multimodal LLMs" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 14 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 57s

NDC Oslo 2025

"Why Lead Yourself? - Marianne Wahlstrøm - NDC Oslo 2025" ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 14 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 13m 06s

LDX3 London 2025 by LeadDev

"Debugging the most critical relationship in your work life | Lena Reinhard | LDX3 London 2025" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 14 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 58s

CITYJS CONFERENCE 2024

QCon San Francisco 2024

"GenAI Product Dev: What Google's PMs Know (You Don't!)" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 14 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 36m 39s

Code BEAM America 2025

Enjoy the weekend ☀️ and see you next week!