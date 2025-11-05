💥 Tech Talks Weekly #81: Podcasts Are Here ‼️
Podcasts are now featured in addition to conference talks. Read on!
Happy Wednesday 👋 and warm welcome to Tech Talks Weekly #81!
First of all…
‼️ I’m testing something new! Tech Talks Weekly now includes Software Engineering podcasts in addition to conference talks. It’s a pilot and whether it’s here to stay depends on your feedback. Read on!
My main goal since the very beginning is to ensure every time TTW readers open a new issue, they can quickly find at least one piece of content they genuinely enjoy and can recommend to others.
With podcasts in place, the amount of great content is doubled. They are perfect for the time when you’re multitasking (sometimes everyone has to!) or just want to listen on the go. They are very often equally valuable as conference talks.
That said, I built a list of over 200 active Software Engineering podcasts based on various public databases and recommendations across HN and Reddit. It captures a broad spectrum of Software Engineering including both mainstream ones like The Change Log, Dev Interrupted, The Pragmatic Engineer, Software Engineering Daily, LeadDev, GOTO, InfoQ as well as more niche ones like defn or Elm Town.
Make sure to share your favorite podcasts in the comment so I could put them on my radar.
Finally, let me know if it’s yay or nay 👇
Now, let’s jump right in!
🏆 Featured talks of the week
Here are our top recommendations this week. Make sure to listen/watch or bookmark!
Podcasts
“Beyond Vibe Coding with Addy Osmani” ⸱ The Pragmatic Engineer ⸱ 29 Oct 2025 ⸱ 01h 08m 26s
tldl: A deep dive into how AI is rewiring developer workflows, the “70% problem” where LLMs struggle with the final 30% of software quality, and practical tactics to use LLMs without losing control.
“Amazon US-EAST-1 Outage in Details” ⸱ The Backend Engineering Show with Hussein Nasser ⸱ 31 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 26s
tldl: A gritty postmortem of the US‑EAST‑1 outage walks through the DNS failure, why Dynamo lost its DNS, and the EC2/NLB cascade. Recommended for those of you who want a good root cause analysis of this incident.
“Gapless sequences in Postgres” ⸱ Postgres FM ⸱ 31 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 39m 49s
tldl: Gapless sequences in Postgres: when you actually need them, why Postgres sequences still leave holes (cache, out-of-order commits, replication). Worth a listen if you care about IDs and correctness.
“Episode 258: 🇳🇴 An Algorithm Taxonomy (Serial, Parallel, Cooperative)” ⸱ ADSP (Algorithms + Data Structures = Programs) ⸱ 31 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 17m 21s
tldl: Learn the difference between serial vs parallel vs cooperative approaches and understand when to pick each. You’ll learn about trade-offs, complexity, and scalability.
“Episode 485: I’m terrible at hiring decisions and my coworker spams us with AI-generated memes” ⸱ Soft Skills Engineering ⸱ 03 Nov 2025 ⸱ 00h 43m 53s
tldl: An honest dive into why hiring keeps blowing up and how to actually spot talent. Worth a listen if you hire or work remotely.
“The Hard Parts Of Engineering Management” ⸱ Ladybug Podcast ⸱ 03 Nov 2025 ⸱ 00h 34m 35s
tldl: Engineering management looks great at first sight but this episode pulls the curtain on the messy reality: staying technical, handling conflicts and stakeholders. A must-listen for EMs and devs.
Conference talks
“Using GenAI on and inside your code, what could possibly go wrong? - Niels Tanis - NDC Copenhagen” ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 30 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 55m 18s
tldw: This must-watch talk digs into studies showing how AI-generated code amplifies vulnerabilities, data/IP/jailbreak risks, and what engineers can do about it.
“Scaling the BBC’s Web Design System at 4.8 Billion Requests” ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 03 Nov 2025 ⸱ 00h 51m 20s
tldw: You’ll learn about different practices like federated contributions, theming tokens for consistency, mandatory ownership. Essential viewing if you build design systems at similar scale.
“Better Code Reviews FTW! - Tess Ferrandez-Norlander - NDC Copenhagen 2025” ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 29 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 48m 58s
tldw: This talk turns code reviews from a dreaded nit-picking contest into a pleasant, practical skill with 10 real-world tips for giving and getting useful feedback.
“Explaining the 5 types of database and how to choose between them — Tibs” ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 03 Nov 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 58s
tldw: A no-nonsense guide to the five database types: relational, columnar, document, key‑value, and graph explaining how each treats data shape and when to pick them, with concrete open‑source examples.
“Keynote: AI is having its moment ... again - Jodie Burchell - NDC Copenhagen 2025” ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 05 Nov 2025 ⸱ 00h 47m 23s
tldw: This keynote steps back from the AI hype to trace three AI “summers,” in the past 70 years to show which technologies actually stuck around, and explain what from today’s frenzy might actually matter.
“Async Python: Concurrency Without the Headaches — Krzysztof Wilczyński, Mateusz Zaremba” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 03 Nov 2025 ⸱ 00h 39m 43s
tldw: This talk breaks down asyncio and patterns like gather, walks through real-world concurrent API and DB examples, and shows Asyncer so you can stop wrestling the event loop and actually ship fast async code.
“It’s All About Time ⏰ - What developers need to know about time — Petter Salminen” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 03 Nov 2025 ⸱ 00h 43m 56s
tldw: Time in software is way messier than you think. This talk is a must-watch practical tour through common misconceptions, serialization, timezones/DST, even relativity, with Python-friendly best practices to stop time-related bugs.
“What Makes Modern C++ Compelling For Programmers? - Gareth Lloyd” ⸱ +700 views ⸱ 04 Nov 2025 ⸱ 00h 19m 09s
tldw: Modern C++ has quietly become expressive, safe, and oddly ergonomic. Watch this talk to see how C++11–C++23 features like constexpr, ranges, chrono, and templates make it a surprisingly compelling tool even if you don’t write C++ every day.
“Navigating complexity in event-driven architectures: A domain-driven approach - David Boyne” ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 30 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 51m 42s
tldw: Event-driven architecture isn’t just producers/consumers. This talk applies Domain-Driven Design to show practical guardrails, governance, and evolutionary patterns to tame complexity and keep teams moving fast.
“How To Not Strangle Your Coworkers: Resolving Conflict with Collaboration - Arthur Doler” ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 30 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 54m 21s
tldw: This talk turns inevitable team arguments into fuel for better software and less drama.
“Lessons Learned Building the Ultimate AI Bug Reporter - Adam Cogan - NDC Copenhagen 2025” ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 30 Oct 2025 ⸱ 01h 00m 47s
tldw: This talk walks through building an AI bug reporter that transcribes, structures, and assigns actionable work items using Whisper, ChatGPT, and Azure, sharing practical lessons and pitfalls from prototype to production.
