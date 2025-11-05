Happy Wednesday 👋 and warm welcome to Tech Talks Weekly #81!

‼️ I’m testing something new! Tech Talks Weekly now includes Software Engineering podcasts in addition to conference talks. It’s a pilot and whether it’s here to stay depends on your feedback. Read on!

My main goal since the very beginning is to ensure every time TTW readers open a new issue, they can quickly find at least one piece of content they genuinely enjoy and can recommend to others.

With podcasts in place, the amount of great content is doubled. They are perfect for the time when you’re multitasking (sometimes everyone has to!) or just want to listen on the go. They are very often equally valuable as conference talks.

That said, I built a list of over 200 active Software Engineering podcasts based on various public databases and recommendations across HN and Reddit. It captures a broad spectrum of Software Engineering including both mainstream ones like The Change Log, Dev Interrupted, The Pragmatic Engineer, Software Engineering Daily, LeadDev, GOTO, InfoQ as well as more niche ones like defn or Elm Town.

🏆 Featured talks of the week

Podcasts

Conference talks

📆 New podcasts

📆 New talks

All Things Open 2025

QCon London 2025

“Scaling the BBC’s Web Design System at 4.8 Billion Requests” ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 03 Nov 2025 ⸱ 00h 51m 20s

EuroPython 2025

JVM Language Summit 2025

“Value Classes Heap Flattening - What to expect from JEP 401 #JVMLS” ⸱ +5k views ⸱ 31 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 25s

PyData Amsterdam 2025

GOTO Copenhagen 2025

React Universe Studio 2025

NDC Copenhagen 2025

CascadiaJS 2025

“GPT in Vanilla JavaScript” ⸱ +700 views ⸱ 29 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 36s

performance.sync() 2025

ElixirConf EU 2025

“Dealing with a Monster Ecto Query Mackenzie Morgan | ElixirConf EU 2025 | ElixirConf EU 2025” ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 04 Nov 2025 ⸱ 00h 18m 51s

DDD Europe 2025

“The C4 model: misconceptions, misuses and mistakes - Simon Brown” ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 03 Nov 2025 ⸱ 00h 51m 14s

Droidcon Italy 2025

“Put some 3D sparkles in your 2D app | Droidcon Italy 2024” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 03 Nov 2025 ⸱ 00h 34m 19s

FOSS United 2025

“SciPy India Community Call #3” ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 01 Nov 2025 ⸱ 02h 10m 42s

Future Frontend 2025

“FF meetup #10 - AI for Software Development” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 04 Nov 2025 ⸱ 01h 39m 34s

LeadDev 2025

“Building persona based agents at MongoDB” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 29 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 40m 48s

CityJS Meetups 2025

Devoxx Belgium 2025

JavaOne 2025

“Integrity by Default” ⸱ +3k views ⸱ 04 Nov 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 33s

C++ on Sea 2025

ACCU 2025

EuroRust 2025

Callstack 2025

Conf42 JS 2025

