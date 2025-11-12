💥 Tech Talks Weekly #82
🏆 Featured This Week
Here are our top recommendations this week.
“Uber Distinguished Eng On Unfair Promos, Influence, Engineering Regrets (Career Story)” from The Peterman Pod
Podcast ⸱ Nov 11, 2025 ⸱ 01h 26m 52s
tldl: An ex-Uber Distinguished Engineer pulls apart unfair promos, how to grow influence, delegation, and the engineering mistakes that haunt careers. Listen for practical war stories on getting promoted and surviving politics.
“Why Technical Engineering Interviews Are Broken and How to Actually Make Them Better - C++ on Sea”
Conference ⸱ +700 views ⸱ Nov 06, 2025 ⸱ 00h 00m 00s
tldw: This talk dives into the flaws of technical engineering interviews, revealing how they’re failing candidates and companies alike, and offers practical strategies to design better assessments that truly reflect job performance.
“AI, IP, and Your Code What Developers Need to Know — Alla Barbalat (PyBay 2025)”
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 08, 2025 ⸱ 00h 00m 00s
tldw: Dive into the murky waters of AI and intellectual property as this talk unpacks who really owns AI-generated code and the legal dilemmas developers face with open-source data.
“This new AI role is exploding (News)” from The Changelog
Podcast ⸱ Nov 10, 2025 ⸱ 00h 08m 43s
tldl: A new AI-led tech role has emerged with a massive increase of job postings (800%) over the last 9 months. This episode also covers why younger devs won’t tolerate pain in AWS, makes the case for writing agents, serves up a dead‑framework theory, and tells you to stop “vibe coding” your unit tests.
“Episode 486: No one on my team talks and skip level meetings” from Soft Skills Engineering
Podcast ⸱ Nov 10, 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 19s
tldl: A silent remote team and awkward skip‑level meetings get practical, low-friction tactics to spark real conversations and make promotion check-ins not weird.
“How spec-driven development is changing the rules | AWS’ Amit Patel” from Dev Interrupted
Podcast ⸱ Nov 11, 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 30s
tldl: Spec-driven development turns requirements into a persistent spec that acts as an agent’s long-term memory. Listen to this podcast to understand why this structured approach beats “vibe coding” for keeping multi-day AI projects from falling apart.
“From Tokens to Vectors: The Efficiency Hack That Could Save AI (Ep. 294)” from Data Science at Home
Podcast ⸱ Nov 11, 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 54s
tldl: Listen in on how packing four tokens into smart vectors can shave ~44% off LLM costs. The episode walks through CALM with code and proofs and makes the case for open science over product PR.
“Building and Maintaining Rust at Scale - Jacob Pratt | EuroRust 2025”
Conference ⸱ +2k views ⸱ Nov 05, 2025 ⸱ 00h 00m 00s
tldw: Discover how to make your Rust code exemplary and maintainable at scale with design patterns, idioms, and practical tips for structuring large codebases.
“Guest Host: Kelsey Hightower - Beyond Pipelines: Infrastructure As Data” from Platform Engineering Podcast
Podcast ⸱ Nov 05, 2025 ⸱ 00h 48m 51s
tldl: This episode demolishes the myth that Git/pipelines are the single source of truth for infra and makes a pragmatic case for treating infrastructure as data: typed contracts, shared artifacts, and embedded policy that cut developer cognitive load and give ops real day‑2 levers, so listen if you’re tired of drift and glue‑script chaos.
“Just because AI can write your tests - should it? — Pamela Fox (PyBay 2025)”
Conference ⸱ +200 views ⸱ Nov 08, 2025 ⸱ 00h 00m 00s
tldw: Explore the balance between AI-generated tests and human expertise in this talk that uncovers the pitfalls of relying too heavily on LLMs while emphasizing the importance of leveraging Python’s testing tools for better coverage.
“Events are the Wrong Abstraction — Mason Egger (PyBay 2025)”
Conference ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Nov 08, 2025 ⸱ 00h 00m 00s
tldw: Discover why traditional Event-Driven Architecture may be hindering your distributed systems and explore simpler alternatives that maintain this connectivity without the usual complexities.
📆 New Podcasts
Here's the complete list of all the podcasts published since the last Tech Talks Weekly issue.
“2025 State of APIs” from The Cloudcast ⸱ Nov 12, 2025 ⸱ 00h 35m 56s
“Nuxt Image Loves TypeScript, Node 24 Goes LTS, and a Satisfying Use of satisfies | News | Ep 43” from TypeScript.fm - The Friendly Show for TypeScript Developers ⸱ Nov 12, 2025 ⸱ 00h 49m 13s
“Real-World Java • Victor Grazi, Jeanne Boyarsky & Barry Burd” from GOTO ⸱ Nov 11, 2025 ⸱ 00h 38m 03s
“Building an Open-Source Laptop with Byran Huang” from Software Engineering Daily ⸱ Nov 11, 2025 ⸱ 00h 53m 56s
“Ransomware, Defaults, and Proactive Defenses - Rob Allen - ASW #356” from Application Security Weekly ⸱ Nov 11, 2025 ⸱ 01h 11m 26s
“AI code means more critical thinking, not less” from The Stack Overflow Podcast ⸱ Nov 11, 2025 ⸱ 00h 32m 38s
“Are we in an AI bubble?” from Practical AI ⸱ Nov 10, 2025 ⸱ 00h 49m 41s
“953: Why v0 creator left Vercel to fix GitHub (GOAT Jared Palmer)” from Syntax - Tasty Web Development Treats ⸱ Nov 10, 2025 ⸱ 00h 16m 50s
“Episode 181 - The new SSMS is still blue” from SQL Server Radio ⸱ Nov 10, 2025 ⸱ 00h 33m 23s
“#238 - AI is Smart Until It’s Dumb: Why LLM Will Fail When You Least Expect It - Emmanuel Maggiori” from Tech Lead Journal ⸱ Nov 10, 2025 ⸱ 01h 16m 25s
“#745: Accelerating Cloud Migration: How Occidental Petroleum Transformed with Terraform and AFT” from AWS Podcast ⸱ Nov 10, 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 19s
“Embracing AI as a senior engineer - Beyond Vibe Coding by Addy Osmani” from Book Overflow ⸱ Nov 10, 2025 ⸱ 01h 03m 42s
“Ben Day: SlideSpeaker.AI - Episode 375” from Azure DevOps Podcast ⸱ Nov 10, 2025 ⸱ 00h 36m 11s
“690: Steve Ruiz and tldraw” from Shop Talk Show ⸱ Nov 10, 2025 ⸱ 01h 12m 58s
“488: Breaking Down the 2025 Octoverse Report” from Merge Conflict ⸱ Nov 10, 2025 ⸱ 00h 54m 41s
“#527: MCP Servers for Python Devs” from Talk Python To Me ⸱ Nov 10, 2025 ⸱ 01h 06m 25s
“Building the Internet of Agents: Identity, Observability, and Open Protocols” from AI Engineering Podcast ⸱ Nov 10, 2025 ⸱ 01h 07m 14s
“The AI Data Paradox: High Trust in Models, Low Trust in Data” from Data Engineering Podcast ⸱ Nov 09, 2025 ⸱ 00h 51m 35s
“NPM supply chain attacks with Charlie Eriksen” from Open Source Security ⸱ Nov 09, 2025 ⸱ 00h 34m 31s
“274 - Matthew Ford, CEO/CTO at Bit Zesty” from Code with Jason ⸱ Nov 09, 2025 ⸱ 00h 55m 48s
“Ch-ch-changes” from Array Cast ⸱ Nov 08, 2025 ⸱ 01h 31m 57s
“#define: sheer resistance (Friends)” from The Changelog ⸱ Nov 07, 2025 ⸱ 01h 42m 41s
“The Debugging Book • Andreas Zeller & Clare Sudbery” from GOTO ⸱ Nov 07, 2025 ⸱ 00h 51m 35s
“Episode 259: 🇳🇴 NDC TechTown 🇳🇴 Vittorio Romeo & JF Bastien” from ADSP (Algorithms + Data Structures = Programs) ⸱ Nov 07, 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 59s
“Advice for Writing Maintainable Python Code” from The Real Python Podcast ⸱ Nov 07, 2025 ⸱ 00h 54m 53s
“#196 Applying into the void with recruiter admin Abbey Perini” from The freeCodeCamp Podcast ⸱ Nov 07, 2025 ⸱ 01h 08m 55s
“Coffee, cookies, and platforms: How to make developers love your platform” from DevOps Sauna from Eficode ⸱ Nov 07, 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 31s
“S10 E10 | Boom, Boom, Boom, Badoom: We Got that Supabase with Katerina Skroumpelou” from The Angular Plus Show ⸱ Nov 06, 2025 ⸱ 00h 51m 00s
“The Architecture of the Internet with Erik Seidel” from Software Engineering Daily ⸱ Nov 06, 2025 ⸱ 00h 51m 20s
“Cake.SDK with Mattias Karlsson” from .NET Rocks! ⸱ Nov 06, 2025 ⸱ 00h 49m 00s
“SE Radio 693: Mark Williamson on AI-Assisted Debugging” from Software Engineering Radio ⸱ Nov 06, 2025 ⸱ 00h 54m 12s
“D2DO286: Scaling Kubernetes Across Clouds – Identity, DNS, and Security” from Day Two DevOps ⸱ Nov 05, 2025 ⸱ 00h 40m 39s
“The world of open source metadata (Interview)” from The Changelog ⸱ Nov 05, 2025 ⸱ 01h 43m 59s
“From Swift to Mojo and high-performance AI Engineering with Chris Lattner” from The Pragmatic Engineer ⸱ Nov 05, 2025 ⸱ 01h 32m 04s
“The Impossible Job of Managers, Leadership Co-Pilots, Scaling Great Management & Augmenting Human Relationships w/ Jonathan Raymond #235” from The Engineering Leadership Podcast ⸱ Nov 05, 2025 ⸱ 00h 52m 09s
“CHANGELOG - Terraform Stacks, Terraform Search, Terraform Actions & Project InfraGraph” from HashiCast ⸱ Nov 05, 2025 ⸱ 00h 27m 21s
“952: VS Code, GitHub & Copilot - UNIVERSE 25 Announcements + Reactions” from Syntax - Tasty Web Development Treats ⸱ Nov 05, 2025 ⸱ 00h 35m 54s
“DOP 323: The Security Nightmare of Vibe Coding” from DevOps Paradox ⸱ Nov 05, 2025 ⸱ 00h 42m 04s
📆 New Talks
Here's the complete list of all the talks published since the last Tech Talks Weekly issue, grouped by conference, and ordered by the number of views for your convenience.
DDD Europe 2025
“Evaluating Patterns in Gen AI Outputs - Chelsea Troy - DDD Europe 2025” ⸱ +200 views ⸱ Nov 10, 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 31s
EuroRust 2025
“Production Unsafe Rust - Muskan Paliwal | EuroRust 2025” ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Nov 07, 2025 ⸱ 00h 19m 18s
“From Any to This - Leo Kettmeir | EuroRust 2025” ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Nov 06, 2025 ⸱ 00h 22m 16s
“Roto - Terts Diepraam | EuroRust 2025” ⸱ +700 views ⸱ Nov 10, 2025 ⸱ 00h 17m 58s
GOTO Copenhagen 2025
“Gen AI Grows Up: Building Production-Ready Agents on the JVM • Rod Johnson • GOTO 2025” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 05, 2025 ⸱ 00h 53m 42s
GeeCON 2024
“GeeCON 2024: Piotr Przybył - Butcher Virtual Threads like a pro!” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 06, 2025 ⸱ 00h 51m 59s
“GeeCON 2024: Jarosław Pałka, Michał Jonko - Performance tests and other lies” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 06, 2025 ⸱ 00h 54m 06s
“GeeCON 2024: P. Duval, A. Touret - Let’s Learn to Identify Technical Requirements for Better Design” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 06, 2025 ⸱ 00h 47m 07s
“GeeCON 2025: Marcin Łapaj - From words to wisdom: How LLMs and vector databases revolutionize data..” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 06, 2025 ⸱ 00h 47m 36s
“GeeCON 2024: Paweł Kowalski - Breaking the Spring Framework’s code: annotation’s witchcraft” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 06, 2025 ⸱ 00h 48m 39s
“GeeCON 2024: Grzegorz Milka - You Too Can Do Threat Modeling” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 06, 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 02s
DjangoCon US 2025
“Django for AI: Deploying Machine Learning Models with Django with Will Vincent” ⸱ +200 views ⸱ Nov 06, 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 30s
“Keynote: Lateral Thinking with Weathered Technology: How The Nintendo Philosophy Applies...” ⸱ +200 views ⸱ Nov 06, 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 14s
“Deploy Django: GitOps & Kubernetes Made Easy with Calvin Hendryx-Parker” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Nov 06, 2025 ⸱ 00h 43m 47s
“High Performance Django at Ten: Old Tricks & New Picks with Peter Baumgartner” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 06, 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 41s
“What a Decade! with Timothy Allen” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 06, 2025 ⸱ 00h 43m 44s
“Level Up Your Django Frontend: Integrate Web Components into Django Templates with Vue Mike Hoolehan” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 06, 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 07s
“PostgreSQL: Tuning parameters or Tuning Queries? with Henrietta Dombrovskaya” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 06, 2025 ⸱ 00h 18m 18s
“Big Bad World of Postgres Dev Environments with Elizabeth Garrett Christensen” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 06, 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 58s
“Lightning Talks (Tuesday) with Andrew Mshar” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 06, 2025 ⸱ 00h 48m 31s
“Beyond Filters: Modern Search (and more) with Vectors in Django with Kumar Shivendu” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 06, 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 03s
“Keynote: Django Reimagined For The Age of AI with Marlene Mhangami” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 06, 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 57s
“Building a Wagtail CMS Experience that Editors Love with Michael Trythall” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 06, 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 08s
“The X’s and O’s of Open Source with ShotGeek with Kudzayi Bamhare” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 06, 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 41s
“Building maintainable Django projects: the difficult teenage years with Alex Henman” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 06, 2025 ⸱ 00h 21m 25s
“Peaceful Django Migrations with Efe Öge” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 06, 2025 ⸱ 00h 33m 27s
“Free Threaded Django with Micah Lyle” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 06, 2025 ⸱ 00h 42m 13s
“Automating initial deployments with django-simple-deploy with Eric Matthes” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 06, 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 22s
“Django’s GeneratedField by example with Paolo Melchiorre” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 06, 2025 ⸱ 00h 34m 45s
“Keynote: All The Ways To Use Django with Zags (Benjamin Zagorsky)” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 06, 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 54s
“Entering the World of CMS with Wagtail with Michael Riley” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 06, 2025 ⸱ 00h 40m 08s
“Beyond Rate Limiting: Building an Active Learning Defense System in Django with Aayush Gauba” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 06, 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 43s
“Beyond the ORM: from Postgres to OpenSearch with Andrew Mshar” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 06, 2025 ⸱ 00h 35m 10s
“Easy, Breezy, Beautiful... Django Unit Tests with Colleen Dunlap” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 06, 2025 ⸱ 00h 32m 01s
“Django as a Database Documentation Tool: The Hidden Power of Model Comments with Ryan Cheley” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 06, 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 26s
“A(i) Modest Proposal with Mario Munoz” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 06, 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 03s
“Lightning Talks (Wednesday) with Andrew Mshar” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 06, 2025 ⸱ 00h 38m 12s
“How to Enjoy Debugging in Production with Karen Tracey” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 06, 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 30s
“Cutting latency in half: What actually worked—and what didn’t with Timothy Mccurrach” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 06, 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 42s
“Winemaking with Mutable Event Sourcing in Django with Chris Muthig” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 06, 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 38s
“Hidden Dangers Of AI In Developer Workflows: Navigating Security Risks with Human Insight” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 06, 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 41s
“Lightning Talks (Monday) with Andrew Mshar” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 06, 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 24s
“Reverse engineering the QR code generator and URL forwarder service with Mariatta” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 06, 2025 ⸱ 00h 32m 00s
“Panel Discussion: Two Decades of Django: The Past, Present and Future with Velda Kiara” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 06, 2025 ⸱ 00h 57m 40s
“Orientation with Kojo Idrissa” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 06, 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 22s
“Evolving Django: What We Learned by Integrating MongoDB with Jeffrey A. Clark” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 06, 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 14s
“Django Governance: Growing Sustainable Open-Source Communities Together” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 06, 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 07s
“Djangonaut Space: A Mentorship Program For Open Source with Lilian” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 06, 2025 ⸱ 00h 23m 53s
“Community Update: Django Software Foundation with Thibaud Colas” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 06, 2025 ⸱ 00h 15m 43s
“What would the django of data pipelines look like? with Lisa Dusseault” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 06, 2025 ⸱ 00h 22m 50s
“Community Update: Python Software Foundation with Dawn Wages” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 06, 2025 ⸱ 00h 16m 33s
“Python for Planet Earth: Climate Modeling and Sustainability in Action with Drishti Jain” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 06, 2025 ⸱ 00h 27m 31s
“Opening Remarks (Tuesday) with Peter Grandstaff” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 06, 2025 ⸱ 00h 11m 20s
PyBay 2025
“Structured RAG is better than RAG! — Guido van Rossum (PyBay 2025)” ⸱ +4k views ⸱ Nov 08, 2025 ⸱ 00h 37m 24s
“The Long Hello World — Noah Kantrowitz (PyBay 2025)” ⸱ +300 views ⸱ Nov 08, 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 13s
“Do It Yourself Demystifying the Magic of Dataclasses — Brett Slatkin (PyBay 2025)” ⸱ +200 views ⸱ Nov 08, 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 09s
“Powering up with t strings in Python 3 14 — Jim Baker (PyBay 2025)” ⸱ +200 views ⸱ Nov 08, 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 51s
“Why Your Async Code Might Be Slower and How to Fix It — Aastha (PyBay 2025)” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Nov 08, 2025 ⸱ 00h 19m 54s
“No, seriously, why don’t we use better testing tools — Zac Hatfield Dodds (PyBay 2025)” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Nov 08, 2025 ⸱ 00h 27m 31s
“Talk to Your Chess Games with Python + LLMs — Indrajit Rajtilak (PyBay 2025)” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 08, 2025 ⸱ 00h 14m 29s
“Architecting Real World Complex Systems in Python — Daniel Hulse PyBay 2025” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 08, 2025 ⸱ 00h 12m 40s
“Increasing Types in Large Codebases with Pyrefly and AI Tooling — Maggie Moss (PyBay 2025)” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 08, 2025 ⸱ 00h 23m 48s
“Guardrails An alternative view of safely working in Python — Christopher Neugebauer (PyBay 2025)” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 08, 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 58s
“The Zen of the Bronze Layer Ingestion of Data with Unstable Schema — Aaron Wiegel (PyBay 2025)” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 08, 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 26s
“Taming LLMs with Pydantic Parsing, Validating, and Guarding output — Manish Sinha (PyBay 2025)” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 08, 2025 ⸱ 00h 11m 50s
“Out of the Frying Pan/Into the Fire -Multiprocessed code to Free Threading — Lisa Roach (PyBay 2025)” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 08, 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 38s
“Scaling Open Source Up and Down — Glyph Lefkowitz (PyBay 2025)” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 08, 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 07s
“How Context Engineering reduced bugs by 50% in Python code review — Christopher Cassion (PyBay 2025)” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 08, 2025 ⸱ 00h 27m 14s
“Context Managers — Colin Chan (PyBay 2025)” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 08, 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 24s
“Visualizing large graphs and AI embeddings with ease — Nikita Rokotyan (PyBay 2025)” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 08, 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 33s
“Don’t Make Assertion Assumptions w/AI you still have to write unit tests — Liz Acosta (PyBay 2025)” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 08, 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 11s
“Welcome & Opening Remarks — Chris Brousseau (PyBay 2025)” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 08, 2025 ⸱ 00h 13m 42s
“Beyond the Black Box Interpreting ML models with SHAP — Avik Basu (PyBay 2025)” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 08, 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 42s
“Mentor Today, Lead Tomorrow Why Interns Are Your Next Best Investment — Jo Hjersman (PyBay 2025)” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 08, 2025 ⸱ 00h 13m 19s
“Python in Resilient Network Infra-Automation to Validation — Munachimso (Muna) Nwaiwu (PyBay 2025)” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 08, 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 16s
“Closing Remarks — Chris Brousseau (PyBay 2025)” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 08, 2025 ⸱ 00h 15m 21s
Big Data LDN 2025
“Beyond the Hype Practical AI Applications for Site Reliability Engineering Pete Hampton Rory Crispin” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Nov 06, 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 43s
“Green AI: Mitigating the Environmental Impacts of AI” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Nov 06, 2025 ⸱ 00h 15m 31s
“Small Language Models Beginners course” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 06, 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 20s
“Data + AI Observability: Ensuring Reliability at Scale” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 06, 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 49s
“How AstraZeneca Transformed Data Management Using a Data Product Strategy” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 06, 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 49s
“The Great AI Giveaway Years of Hype, Zero Product Thinking and no Value” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 06, 2025 ⸱ 00h 27m 39s
“Using Sustainability to Drive Innovation and Growth” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 06, 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 22s
“Let’s talk about Context - Why AI Agents are not that smart! (needs Trim)” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 10, 2025 ⸱ 00h 40m 34s
“Accelerating AI Readiness: Scaling Data + AI Trust with Observability” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 06, 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 01s
“Data Lineage in the Era of AI: Solving One of Tech’s Biggest Challenges” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 06, 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 37s
“Getting Real About AI Value” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 06, 2025 ⸱ 00h 22m 49s
“Making your Data AI ready with DataOps” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 06, 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 40s
“Building AI Digital Twins with Data Products” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 06, 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 13s
“Talent Strategy for Business Impact” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 06, 2025 ⸱ 00h 27m 15s
“Unlocking Decision Making Through Data” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 06, 2025 ⸱ 00h 32m 14s
“Duck DB at Scale” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 06, 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 59s
“Building Trust: The Foundation of Data-Driven Success” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 06, 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 51s
“A Day In The Life of Tomorrow’s Data Engineer” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 06, 2025 ⸱ 00h 27m 59s
“Welcome to Big Data LDN 2025!” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 06, 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 01s
“Graph Analytics in BigQuery - Unifying Analytics and AI at Scale” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 06, 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 11s
“Declarative LLM Engineering with DSPy and Dagster” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 06, 2025 ⸱ 00h 17m 55s
“How BP and Kingfisher Automate Data Quality with Anomalo Jaspal Bains, Nigel Davidson, Toon Weyens” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 11, 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 25s
“The Great Engineering Reset - From Pipelines to Agents” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 06, 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 37s
“Agentic Leadership: The Counterbalance to Agentic AI” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 06, 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 10s
“AI: It’s Going Back to the Future” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 06, 2025 ⸱ 00h 19m 15s
“Autonomous Agents: The Future of AI-Powered Data” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 06, 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 02s
“AI Won’t Take Your Job… But the Person Who Uses AI Will” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 11, 2025 ⸱ 00h 23m 11s
“Why Data Teams Must Lead the Next AI Revolution” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 06, 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 52s
“John Lewis Partnership’s Roadmap to AI Readiness” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 06, 2025 ⸱ 00h 33m 03s
“How UK Power Networks turns data into insight, innovation, and performance” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 06, 2025 ⸱ 00h 22m 48s
“Lakehouse Architecture Demystified – Caleb Benningfield” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 06, 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 03s
React Universe Studio 2025
“Tooling, Taboos & Ridiculous Build Fixes With Cedric van Putten, Tommy Nguyen & Delphine Bugner” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 05, 2025 ⸱ 00h 15m 28s
ACCU York 2025
“How I built cjsawk? A NEW C Compiler for ANY platform - Liam Wilson” ⸱ +700 views ⸱ Nov 11, 2025 ⸱ 00h 13m 58s
CityJS Meetups - Athens & London 2025
“Faris Aziz - Data Fetching Unleashed: Next.js, React Query and their BFF” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 05, 2025 ⸱ 00h 21m 00s
ServerlessDays 2025
“The future of engineering in the UK Government - Dimitris Perdikou” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 07, 2025 ⸱ 00h 33m 03s
“Empowering the government’s developers through AI” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 07, 2025 ⸱ 01h 04m 58s
Rust Zürisee 2024
“Rust & JavaScript - Jakob Meier - Rust Zürisee November 2024” ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Nov 11, 2025 ⸱ 00h 42m 59s
Droidcon Italy 2024
“Efficient Android App Monitoring: Boost UX & Kill Bugs Fast! | Droidcon Italy 2024” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 11, 2025 ⸱ 00h 39m 29s
performance.now() 2025
“Speculations about Web Performance - Barry Pollard - performance.now() 2025” ⸱ +200 views ⸱ Nov 06, 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 41s
“Measuring Interactions and Navigations - Michal Mocny - performance.now() 2025” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Nov 06, 2025 ⸱ 00h 43m 14s
performance.sync() 2025
“Speculation Rules in a Nutshell - Medhat Dawoud - performance.sync() 2025” ⸱ +200 views ⸱ Nov 05, 2025 ⸱ 00h 17m 50s
“Improving Web Responsiveness - Andrea Verlicchi - performance.sync 2025” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Nov 05, 2025 ⸱ 00h 16m 35s
“Using Model Context Protocol (MCP) - Michael Hablich - performance.sync() 2025” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Nov 05, 2025 ⸱ 00h 13m 24s
“Peak Performance with Partytown - Julian Jandl - performance.sync() 2025” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Nov 05, 2025 ⸱ 00h 19m 46s
“Compression Dictionaries: Early Findings - Robin Marx - performance.sync() 2025” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Nov 05, 2025 ⸱ 00h 14m 22s
“Noise-Cancelling RUM-Based Alerting - Brian Ramirez - performance.sync() 2025” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 05, 2025 ⸱ 00h 12m 21s
