🏆 100 Most Watched Java Conference Talks Of 2025
A list of the top 100 Java talks of 2025 ordered by the number of views.
Happy Tuesday 👋 and welcome to another special edition of Tech Talks Weekly!
Following tradition, I’ve prepared a list of the 100 most watched Java talks presented in 2025 across the conferences that I’m tracking, covering nearly every software development conference worldwide.
First of all, huge thanks to all the speakers and organizers, thanks to whom we have so much high-quality content to watch 🙏
2025 has been a fantastic year for Java culminating long-running efforts. We’ve had the JDK24 release where virtual threads became fully usable with no pinning followed by JDK25 (LTS). This means 2026 will be the year when we jump into the vibe of replacing
CompletableFuture<T> with
T across large legacy codebases with AI. Happy “topsy-turvying”!
Jokes aside, I think it’s an enormous improvement in the Java ecosystem and on that note, I’d also like to give a shoutout to Artur Skowronski who put together an excellent article about Everything you might have missed in Java in 2025. If you find it too long, at least scroll it for good memes!
Last but not least, if you’re curious how this list was built, this year I included the Behind the scenes section below.
Before we start, most Tech Talks Weekly readers discover it through word of mouth. You can support my work by sharing it directly with your friends or on social media as this greatly helps my mission:
That said, get ready for your watchlist to grow!
🏆 100 Most Watched Java Talks Of 2025
“How Netflix Uses Java - 2025 Edition”
Paul Bakker • JavaOne 2025
+280k views ⸱ Apr 26, 2025 ⸱ 00h 47m 43s
“Where is the Java language going?”
Brian Goetz • JavaOne 2025
+67k views ⸱ Apr 20, 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 31s
“Know Your Java?”
Venkat Subramaniam • JavaOne 2025
+58k views ⸱ May 11, 2025 ⸱ 00h 40m 30s
“The New Java Best Practices by Stephen Colebourne”
Stephen Colebourne • Devoxx Belgium 2025
+43k views ⸱ Oct 09, 2025 ⸱ 00h 47m 36s
“Java for AI”
Paul Sandoz • JavaOne 2025
+39k views ⸱ May 03, 2025 ⸱ 00h 43m 48s
“Real World Lean Java Practices, Patterns, Hacks, and Workarounds”
Adam Bien • JavaOne 2025
+37k views ⸱ May 05, 2025 ⸱ 00h 51m 10s
“A Java Developer’s Guide to Navigating the Frontend Landscape”
Dan Vega • JavaOne 2025
+35k views ⸱ May 01, 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 54s
“Growing the Java Language #JVMLS”
Brian Goetz • JVM Language Summit 2025
+30k views ⸱ Aug 21, 2025 ⸱ 01h 20m 21s
“AI/ML Introduction for Java Developers”
Frank Greco • JavaOne 2025
+30k views ⸱ Jun 02, 2025 ⸱ 00h 51m 31s
“Java 24 - Better Language, Better APIs, Better Runtime”
Nicolai Parlog • Jfokus 2025
+26k views ⸱ Mar 01, 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 33s
“SQL, JSON, and Java”
Josh Spiegel • JavaOne 2025
+25k views ⸱ Apr 14, 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 16s
“Java 24, Faster Than Ever”
Per Minborg • JavaOne 2025
+22k views ⸱ May 17, 2025 ⸱ 00h 40m 50s
“Apache Maven Survival Guide “Bring It On! -Mode””
Richard Fichtner • JavaOne 2025
+21k views ⸱ May 19, 2025 ⸱ 00h 42m 28s
“A New Model for Java Object Initialization”
Dan Smith • JavaOne 2025
+20k views ⸱ Jul 26, 2025 ⸱ 00h 41m 23s
“Pattern Matching in Java: Better Code, Better APIs”
Dan Smith • JavaOne 2025
+20k views ⸱ May 24, 2025 ⸱ 00h 37m 32s
“Valhalla? Python? Withers? Lombok? - Ask the Architects at JavaOne’25”
Ron Pressler, Paul Sandoz, Brian Goetz, Mark Reinhold, Dan Heidinga, Viktor Klang, Gary Frost, Alex Buckley, John Rose • JavaOne 2025
+19k views ⸱ Dec 14, 2025 ⸱ 00h 52m 02s
“Mastering JVM Memory Troubleshooting - From OutOfMemoryErrors to Leaks”
Poonam Parhar • JavaOne 2025
+19k views ⸱ May 15, 2025 ⸱ 00h 32m 22s
“JavaFX 24 and Beyond”
Kevin Rushforth • JavaOne 2025
+18k views ⸱ May 10, 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 06s
“From JDK 21 to JDK 25 - Java Performance Update 2025”
Per Minborg • Devoxx Belgium 2025
+17k views ⸱ Oct 18, 2025 ⸱ 00h 51m 21s
“Garbage Collection in Java: The Performance Benefits of Upgrading”
Stefan Johansson • JavaOne 2025
+17k views ⸱ May 13, 2025 ⸱ 00h 42m 35s
“Stream Gatherers - Deep Dive with the Expert”
Viktor Klang • JavaOne 2025
+17k views ⸱ Apr 03, 2025 ⸱ 00h 43m 06s
“Java for AI”
Paul Sandoz • Devoxx Belgium 2025
+16k views ⸱ Oct 14, 2025 ⸱ 00h 52m 03s
“Sequenced Collections - Deep Dive with the Expert”
Stuart Marks • JavaOne 2025
+16k views ⸱ Apr 12, 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 19s
“Preparing for the Java 21 Certification (or Learning New Features)”
Jeanne Boyarsky • JavaOne 2025
+16k views ⸱ Apr 17, 2025 ⸱ 00h 41m 46s
“Serialization 2 0: A Marshalling Update!”
Viktor Klang • Devoxx Belgium 2025
+15k views ⸱ Nov 08, 2025 ⸱ 00h 52m 05s
“Dockerfiles, Jib ..., what’s the best way to run your Java code in Containers? by Matthias Haeussler”
Matthias Haeussler • Voxxed Days Cern 2025
+15k views ⸱ Feb 20, 2025 ⸱ 00h 48m 59s
“Be more productive with IntelliJ IDEA by Marit van Dijk”
Marit van Dijk • Devoxx Belgium 2025
+15k views ⸱ Oct 08, 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 42s
“Modular RAG Architectures with Java and Spring AI by Thomas Vitale @ Spring I/O 2025”
Thomas Vitale • Spring I/O 2025
+15k views ⸱ Aug 06, 2025 ⸱ 00h 49m 55s
“Bootiful Spring Boot: the Deep Dive by Josh Long”
Josh Long • Devoxx Belgium 2025
+14k views ⸱ Oct 07, 2025 ⸱ 03h 00m 57s
“Marshalling: Data-Oriented Serialization”
Viktor Klang • JavaOne 2025
+13k views ⸱ Jul 06, 2025 ⸱ 00h 49m 04s
“AI 202: Next-Level AI Mastery for Java Developers”
Mark Heckler • JavaOne 2025
+13k views ⸱ Apr 08, 2025 ⸱ 00h 53m 46s
“There is a missing tool in your Java data structure toolkit – DataFrames!”
Donald Raab, Vladimir Zakharov • JavaOne 2025
+12k views ⸱ Dec 12, 2025 ⸱ 00h 48m 54s
“Spring Boot: Chapter 4 by Brian Clozel, Stephane Nicoll”
Brian Clozel, Stephane Nicoll • Devoxx Belgium 2025
+12k views ⸱ Oct 10, 2025 ⸱ 00h 48m 51s
“JavaFX in the Web”
Florian Kirmaier • JavaOne 2025
+12k views ⸱ Jul 15, 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 16s
“From Final to Immutable: The not-so-final word on `final` #JVMLS”
Maurizio Cimadamore • JVM Language Summit 2025
+12k views ⸱ Aug 12, 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 51s
“Structured Concurrency in Action”
Nicolai Parlog • Devoxx Belgium 2025
+11k views ⸱ Oct 16, 2025 ⸱ 00h 51m 34s
“Interconnecting Java and Native Code with the FFM API”
Per Minborg • JavaOne 2025
+11k views ⸱ Jun 14, 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 30s
“Paths to Support Additional Numeric Types on the Java Platform #JVMLS”
Joe Darcy, Brian Goetz • JVM Language Summit 2025
+11k views ⸱ Sep 21, 2025 ⸱ 00h 54m 51s
“How Can Machine Learning Assist to Improve JVM Performance”
Yagmur Eren • Jfokus 2025
+11k views ⸱ Mar 09, 2025 ⸱ 00h 14m 43s
“Null Safety in Java with JSpecify and NullAway by Sébastien Deleuze @ Spring I/O 2025”
Sébastien Deleuze • Spring I/O 2025
+11k views ⸱ Jun 12, 2025 ⸱ 00h 41m 20s
“How to Debug - Lessons Learnt from 10 Years of Spring Boot”
Phil Webb • JavaOne 2025
+10k views ⸱ Jun 22, 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 48s
“Supercharge your JVM Performance with Project Leyden and Spring Boot”
Ana Maria Mihalceanu, Moritz Halbritter • Devoxx Belgium 2025
+10k views ⸱ Nov 02, 2025 ⸱ 00h 48m 20s
“Writing GPU-Ready AI Models in Pure Java with Babylon”
Ana Maria Mihalceanu, Lize Raes • Devoxx Belgium 2025
+10k views ⸱ Oct 25, 2025 ⸱ 00h 58m 58s
“Project Leyden’s AOT - Shifting Java Startup into High Gear”
Dan Heidinga • JavaOne 2025
+9k views ⸱ Jun 28, 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 58s
“Java GPGPU Enablement: Are We There Yet?”
Gary Frost • JavaOne 2025
+9k views ⸱ Jul 12, 2025 ⸱ 00h 39m 40s
“The Evolution of Enterprise Java with Jakarta EE 11 and Beyond”
Ivar Grimstad • JavaOne 2025
+9k views ⸱ Jun 09, 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 00s
“Concerto for Java & AI - Building Production-Ready LLM Applications”
Thomas Vitale • JavaOne 2025
+9k views ⸱ Apr 01, 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 11s
“Java Turns 30 - Live from JavaOne 2025”
Nicolai Vidstedt, Mikael Vidstedt, Viktor Klang, Vincent Mayers, Donald Raab, Chad Arimura • JavaOne 2025
+9k views ⸱ Mar 21, 2025 ⸱ 01h 57m 38s
“Java Next - Live from JavaOne 2025”
Nicolai, Ana, Ron Pressler, Gavin Bierman, Paul Sandoz, Dr. Deprecator, Georges Saab • JavaOne 2025
+8k views ⸱ Mar 19, 2025 ⸱ 01h 43m 08s
“Devoxx Greece 2025 - Top REST API Design Pitfalls by Victor Rentea”
Victor Rentea • Devoxx Greece 2025
+8k views ⸱ Apr 22, 2025 ⸱ 00h 41m 05s
“Garbage Collection in Java: Choosing the Correct Collector”
Stefan Johansson • Devoxx Belgium 2025
+8k views ⸱ Nov 28, 2025 ⸱ 00h 47m 36s
“A Sneak Peek at the Stable Values API”
Per Minborg • JavaOne 2025
+8k views ⸱ Jul 22, 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 56s
“Java Memory Leaks by Victor Rentea”
Victor Rentea • Devoxx Belgium 2025
+7k views ⸱ Oct 08, 2025 ⸱ 02h 47m 22s
“Tactical Domain Driven Design with Java and Spring by Oliver Drotbohm”
Oliver Drotbohm • Devoxx Belgium 2025
+7k views ⸱ Oct 08, 2025 ⸱ 02h 42m 20s
“Value Classes Heap Flattening - What to expect from JEP 401 #JVMLS”
Frederic Parain • JVM Language Summit 2025
+7k views ⸱ Oct 31, 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 25s
“Top 10 Event Driven Architecture Pitfalls by Victor Rentea”
Victor Rentea • Devoxx Belgium 2025
+7k views ⸱ Oct 09, 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 54s
“Agent Orchestration with LangChain4J”
Lize Raes • Devoxx Belgium 2025
+7k views ⸱ Nov 30, 2025 ⸱ 00h 15m 00s
“Large Scale Changes with AI – Migrating millions of lines of Java to Kotlin at Uber | Ty Smith”
Ty Smith • KotlinConf 2025
+7k views ⸱ Aug 25, 2025 ⸱ 00h 43m 45s
“Integrity by Default”
Ron Pressler • JavaOne 2025
+7k views ⸱ Nov 04, 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 33s
“Java Security Evolution - Out with the Old, In with the New”
Sean Mullan • JavaOne 2025
+7k views ⸱ Jul 20, 2025 ⸱ 00h 40m 21s
“Be more productive with IntelliJ IDEA - Marit van Dijk”
Marit van Dijk • Voxxed Days Zürich 2025
+6k views ⸱ Mar 31, 2025 ⸱ 00h 42m 48s
“From RAG to Enterprise AI Agents: Building Intelligent Java Apps”
Asir Vedamuthu Selvasingh, Mark Heckler • JavaOne 2025
+6k views ⸱ Apr 19, 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 07s
“What Can a Java Developer Learn from Golang? by Grzegorz Piwowarek”
Grzegorz Piwowarek • Voxxed Days Ticino 2025
+6k views ⸱ Jan 20, 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 51s
“Modern Java Development with Tip & Tail”
Alex Buckley • JavaOne 2025
+6k views ⸱ May 18, 2025 ⸱ 00h 35m 58s
“Creating Cloud Native Capabilities Using the Latest Features from Java and the JVM”
Cameron Purdy • JavaOne 2025
+6k views ⸱ Jun 07, 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 53s
“[VDBUH2025] Simon Martinelli - Goodbye Microservices, Hello Self-Contained Systems”
Simon Martinelli • VDBUH 2025
+6k views ⸱ Apr 17, 2025 ⸱ 00h 43m 29s
“Domain centric? Why Hexagonal, Onion and Clean architecture are answers to the wrong question by Oli”
Oliver Drotbohm • Devoxx Belgium 2025
+6k views ⸱ Oct 10, 2025 ⸱ 00h 48m 03s
“Building a Multiplatform SDKMAN in JavaFX”
Jago de Vreede • JavaOne 2025
+5k views ⸱ May 02, 2025 ⸱ 00h 43m 54s
“Cracking the Code Review by Paco van Beckhoven”
Paco van Beckhoven • Voxxed Days Amsterdam 2025
+5k views ⸱ Apr 07, 2025 ⸱ 00h 43m 58s
“Auto-Vectorization in HotSpot #JVMLS”
Emanuel Peter • JVM Language Summit 2025
+5k views ⸱ Aug 16, 2025 ⸱ 00h 42m 30s
“Bootiful Spring Boot in 2025 by Josh Long”
Josh Long • Voxxed Days Amsterdam 2025
+5k views ⸱ Apr 07, 2025 ⸱ 00h 51m 11s
“Pattern Matching, Under the Microscope”
Angelos Bimpoudis • Devoxx Belgium 2025
+5k views ⸱ Oct 12, 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 10s
“Top Security Flaws Hiding in Your Code Right Now – and How to Fix Them”
Jonathan Vila Lopez • JavaOne 2025
+5k views ⸱ Jul 01, 2025 ⸱ 00h 43m 24s
“Symbolic Modeling and Transformation of Java Code #JVMLS”
Paul Sandoz • JVM Language Summit 2025
+5k views ⸱ Nov 22, 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 25s
“The Psychology of Code by Victor Rentea”
Victor Rentea • Devoxx Belgium 2025
+5k views ⸱ Oct 09, 2025 ⸱ 00h 52m 55s
“The Three Amigos in Java by Venkat Subramaniam”
Venkat Subramaniam • Devoxx Belgium 2025
+4k views ⸱ Oct 07, 2025 ⸱ 02h 52m 12s
“Accelerating Maven Builds: From Snail’s Pace 🐌 to Rocket Speed 🚀 by Maarten Mulders”
Maarten Mulders • Devoxx Belgium 2025
+4k views ⸱ Oct 10, 2025 ⸱ 00h 49m 15s
“Beyond the Vector API - A Quest for a Lower Level API #JVMLS”
Vladimir Ivanov • JVM Language Summit 2025
+4k views ⸱ Nov 15, 2025 ⸱ 00h 54m 13s
“OAuth2, OpenID: SSO under the hood - Daniel Garnier-Moiroux”
Daniel Garnier-Moiroux • Voxxed Days Zürich 2025
+4k views ⸱ Mar 31, 2025 ⸱ 00h 42m 19s
“Virtual Threads, Structured Concurrency and Scoped Values: Putting it all together by Balkrishna R”
Balkrishna R • Devoxx Belgium 2025
+4k views ⸱ Oct 10, 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 54s
“Getting the Most of Your Java Applications - The Value of Java for Enterprises”
Aurelio Garcia-Ribeyro • JavaOne 2025
+4k views ⸱ Jun 21, 2025 ⸱ 00h 43m 31s
“ZGC - Paving the GC On-Ramp”
Erik Österlund • JavaOne 2025
+4k views ⸱ Jul 10, 2025 ⸱ 00h 38m 37s
“Weather the Storm: How Value Classes Will Enhance Java Performance by Remi Forax, Clément de Tast”
Remi Forax, Clément de Tast • Devoxx Belgium 2025
+4k views ⸱ Oct 09, 2025 ⸱ 00h 51m 12s
“Helidon and AI - Building Intelligent Applications”
@Helidon_Project, Daniel Kec • JavaOne 2025
+4k views ⸱ Jun 11, 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 11s
“Assembling Project Leyden #JVMLS”
John Rose, Dan Heidinga • JVM Language Summit 2025
+4k views ⸱ Oct 21, 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 57s
“Extending Functional Pipeline with Gatherers by Venkat Subramaniam”
Venkat Subramaniam • Devoxx Belgium 2025
+4k views ⸱ Oct 07, 2025 ⸱ 02h 28m 48s
“Architecture as Code: Quantifying Architectural Trade offs by Neal Ford”
Neal Ford • Devoxx Belgium 2025
+4k views ⸱ Oct 10, 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 42s
“Beyond Rust: Rethinking Java Efficiency with Quarkus”
Holly Cummins • QCon London 2025
+4k views ⸱ Mar 21, 2025 ⸱ 00h 47m 54s
“Authorization in Spring Security: permissions, roles and beyond by Daniel Garnier Moiroux”
Daniel Garnier Moiroux • Devoxx Belgium 2025
+4k views ⸱ Oct 08, 2025 ⸱ 02h 49m 21s
“Evolving ZGC’s Pointer Color Palette #JVMLS”
Erik Österlund • JVM Language Summit 2025
+3k views ⸱ Oct 05, 2025 ⸱ 00h 47m 20s
“AI World: Georges Saab Unveils Java 25 for AI and Cloud”
Georges Saab • Oracle AI World 2025
+3k views ⸱ Oct 29, 2025 ⸱ 00h 09m 05s
“Four Approaches to Reducing Java Startup Time: AppCDS, Native Image, Project Leyden, CRaC @ SpringIO”
Pasha Finkelshteyn, Catherine Edelveis • Spring I/O 2025
+3k views ⸱ Sep 04, 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 12s
“Optimizing Java Applications on Kubernetes: beyond the Basics”
Bruno Borges • QCon Dev Summit 2025
+3k views ⸱ Jan 06, 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 47s
“Three Cups of Java”
Vincent Mayers • JavaOne 2025
+3k views ⸱ Jun 26, 2025 ⸱ 00h 39m 57s
“ONNX Based Generative AI LLMs in Java with Project Babylon”
Adam Sotona • Devoxx Belgium 2025
+3k views ⸱ Nov 24, 2025 ⸱ 01h 00m 45s
“Supercharge your JVM performance with Project Leyden and Spring Boot by Moritz Halbritter, Ana Maria”
Moritz Halbritter, Ana Maria • Devoxx Belgium 2025
+3k views ⸱ Oct 10, 2025 ⸱ 00h 48m 20s
“Quarkus Unleashed by Roberto Cortez”
Roberto Cortez • Devoxx Belgium 2025
+3k views ⸱ Oct 10, 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 40s
“Spring Boot Unwrapped: Exploring the Latest Features by Sergi Almar”
Sergi Almar • Voxxed Days Ticino 2025
+3k views ⸱ Jan 20, 2025 ⸱ 00h 41m 30s
“Spec Driven Development Why your prompt chaos won’t scale by Simon Maple”
Simon Maple • Devoxx Belgium 2025
+3k views ⸱ Oct 10, 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 20s
“Gen AI Grows Up: Enterprise JVM Agents With Embabel by Rod Johnson”
Rod Johnson • Devoxx Belgium 2025
+3k views ⸱ Oct 10, 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 51s
Behind the scenes
It took some effort to build this compilation. Here’s how I did it:
I fetched all the talks from the conferences I’m tracking on 2026-02-07.
I ran semantic search over the titles and descriptions as well as a full-text search based on various criteria (keywords present in the title/description etc.). This brought some false positives I later excluded manually.
I excluded podcasts and any videos that were not conference talks.
I generated transcripts for the remaining talks.
Using an NLP model I extracted speaker names from the titles, descriptions and transcripts.
Using Llama 3.2, I extracted conference names in the same fashion.
I removed the duplicates. Some speakers presented the same talk at two or more conferences in 2025, so I kept only the talk with the higher number of views.
Done!
Notes on the list
There’s been 1256 Java conference talks published in 2025. The talks you see above account for just 8% of what was published.
There were many brilliant talks presented by fantastic speakers that are in the remaining 92% that didn’t make it to the list.
