Happy Tuesday 👋 and welcome to another special edition of Tech Talks Weekly!

Following tradition, I’ve prepared a list of the 100 most watched Java talks presented in 2025 across the conferences that I’m tracking, covering nearly every software development conference worldwide.

First of all, huge thanks to all the speakers and organizers, thanks to whom we have so much high-quality content to watch 🙏

2025 has been a fantastic year for Java culminating long-running efforts. We’ve had the JDK24 release where virtual threads became fully usable with no pinning followed by JDK25 (LTS). This means 2026 will be the year when we jump into the vibe of replacing CompletableFuture<T> with T across large legacy codebases with AI. Happy “topsy-turvying”!

Jokes aside, I think it’s an enormous improvement in the Java ecosystem and on that note, I’d also like to give a shoutout to Artur Skowronski who put together an excellent article about Everything you might have missed in Java in 2025. If you find it too long, at least scroll it for good memes!

Last but not least, if you’re curious how this list was built, this year I included the Behind the scenes section below.

🏆 100 Most Watched Java Talks Of 2025

Behind the scenes

It took some effort to build this compilation. Here’s how I did it:

I fetched all the talks from the conferences I’m tracking on 2026-02-07. I ran semantic search over the titles and descriptions as well as a full-text search based on various criteria (keywords present in the title/description etc.). This brought some false positives I later excluded manually. I excluded podcasts and any videos that were not conference talks. I generated transcripts for the remaining talks. Using an NLP model I extracted speaker names from the titles, descriptions and transcripts. Using Llama 3.2, I extracted conference names in the same fashion. I removed the duplicates. Some speakers presented the same talk at two or more conferences in 2025, so I kept only the talk with the higher number of views. Done!

Notes on the list

There’s been 1256 Java conference talks published in 2025. The talks you see above account for just 8% of what was published.

There were many brilliant talks presented by fantastic speakers that are in the remaining 92% that didn’t make it to the list.

That’s why, I highly recommend you follow the conferences on a weekly basis by subscribing to Tech Talks Weekly (if you haven’t already!).

This way, you’ll get one email per week with all the talks published in the past 7 days, grouped by conference and ordered by view count (see example) together with a list of the featured talks (see example), if you’re short on time.

It usually takes less than a minute to browse the issue and find the next great talk(s) to watch for you or your team.

