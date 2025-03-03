🏆 100 Most Watched *Java* Talks Of 2024
A complete list of the top 100 Java talks of 2024 ordered by the number of views.
Happy Monday 👋!
Welcome to another special edition of Tech Talks Weekly!
This week, following tradition, I’ve prepared a complete list of the 100 most watched Java talks presented in 2024 across almost every Software Engineering conference.
Just like last time, please note that the list below contains the most popular talks of the year, so get ready for your watchlist to grow!
🏆 100 Most Watched Java Talks Of 2024
"Java, How Fast Can You Parse 1 Billion Rows of Weather Data? • Roy van Rijn • GOTO 2024"
+95k views ⸱ 12 Jul 2024 ⸱ 00h 42m 16s
"Implementing Domain Driven Design with Spring by Maciej Walkowiak @ Spring I/O 2024"
+61k views ⸱ 19 Jun 2024 ⸱ 00h 50m 18s
"Performance oriented Spring Data JPA & Hibernate by Maciej Walkowiak"
+41k views ⸱ 13 Mar 2024 ⸱ 00h 43m 44s
"Spring Security Architecture Principles by Daniel Garnier-Moiroux @ Spring I/O 2024"
+40k views ⸱ 04 Jun 2024 ⸱ 00h 48m 25s
"Modern Java in Action • Nicolai Parlog • GOTO 2024"
+40k views ⸱ 26 Jul 2024 ⸱ 00h 51m 43s
"Bootiful Spring Boot 3.x by Josh Long @ Spring I/O 2024"
+35k views ⸱ 07 Jun 2024 ⸱ 00h 54m 26s
"Build faster persistence layers with Spring Data JPA 3 by Thorben Janssen @ Spring I/O 2024"
+22k views ⸱ 06 Jun 2024 ⸱ 00h 49m 50s
"Design Patterns Revisited in Modern Java by Venkat Subramaniam"
+20k views ⸱ 09 Oct 2024 ⸱ 02h 41m 21s
"The Best of Java Shorts Show: 100 Snippets in 50 Minutes by Adam Bien"
+20k views ⸱ 11 Oct 2024 ⸱ 00h 51m 05s
"Know your Java? by Venkat Subramaniam"
+19k views ⸱ 31 Jan 2024 ⸱ 00h 37m 41s
"Migrating from (Spring Data) JPA to Spring Data JDBC by Jens Schauder @ Spring I/O 2024"
+19k views ⸱ 06 Jun 2024 ⸱ 00h 42m 06s
"Distributed Scheduling with Spring Boot: the challenges & pitfalls of implementing a background job"
+19k views ⸱ 07 Jun 2024 ⸱ 00h 46m 17s
"The Modern Monolith, with Spring Modulith by Cora Iberkleid @ Spring I/O 2024"
+17k views ⸱ 21 Jun 2024 ⸱ 00h 52m 55s
"Java meets TypeScript: full-stack web app development with Spring Boot and React by Marcus Hellberg"
+16k views ⸱ 25 Jun 2024 ⸱ 00h 49m 25s
"Spring Boot testing: Zero to Hero by Daniel Garnier-Moiroux"
+15k views ⸱ 08 Oct 2024 ⸱ 02h 42m 32s
"Data Oriented Programming in Java 21 by Nicolai Parlog"
+14k views ⸱ 31 Jan 2024 ⸱ 00h 48m 28s
+14k views ⸱ 30 May 2024 ⸱ 01h 16m 03s
"Reactive Spring Boot With Kotlin Coroutines: Adding Virtual Threads"
+14k views ⸱ 07 Feb 2024 ⸱ 01h 23m 41s
"Creating Future-Proof Spring Applications with Event Sourcing by Steve Pember @ Spring I/O 2024"
+13k views ⸱ 06 Jun 2024 ⸱ 00h 54m 39s
"Continuations: The magic behind virtual threads in Java by Balkrishna Rawool @ Spring I/O 2024"
+12k views ⸱ 28 Jun 2024 ⸱ 00h 50m 49s
"Spring Modulith – Spring for the Architecturally Curious Developer by Oliver Drotbohm"
+12k views ⸱ 31 Jan 2024 ⸱ 00h 47m 52s
"Devoxx Greece 2024 - Java Language Update -- a look at where the language is going by Brian Goetz"
+12k views ⸱ 04 May 2024 ⸱ 00h 37m 08s
"Efficient containers with Spring Boot 3, Java 21 and CDS by Sébastien Deleuze @ Spring I/O 2024"
+11k views ⸱ 14 Jun 2024 ⸱ 00h 49m 21s
"Introducing Spring AI by Christian Tzolov / Mark Pollack @ Spring I/O 2024"
+11k views ⸱ 28 Jun 2024 ⸱ 00h 48m 40s
"How To Reduce Cold Starts for Java Serverless Applications in AWS • Vadym Kazulkin • GOTO 2024"
+11k views ⸱ 19 Aug 2024 ⸱ 00h 51m 29s
"Java's Hidden Gems: Tools and Libraries by Johan Janssen"
+11k views ⸱ 23 Oct 2024 ⸱ 00h 39m 18s
"OpenAPI 3 and Spring-Boot 3 - What's new? by Badr Nass Lahsen @ Spring I/O 2024"
+10k views ⸱ 05 Jun 2024 ⸱ 00h 52m 45s
"Unit Test Your Spring Architecture With ArchUnit by Roland Weisleder @ Spring I/O 2024"
+9k views ⸱ 16 Jul 2024 ⸱ 00h 45m 32s
"Spring Boot & Kotlin: Pain or Gain? by Urs Peter @ Spring I/O 2024"
+9k views ⸱ 06 Jun 2024 ⸱ 00h 56m 53s
"What's Looming in Spring? by VENKAT SUBRAMANIAM & JOSH LONG"
+9k views ⸱ 15 May 2024 ⸱ 00h 52m 26s
"Pushing Java to the Limits: Processing a Billion Rows in under 2 Seconds by Thomas Wuerthinger"
+8k views ⸱ 09 Oct 2024 ⸱ 02h 57m 27s
"Spring AI Is All You Need • Christian Tzolov • GOTO 2024"
+8k views ⸱ 20 Sep 2024 ⸱ 00h 53m 34s
"This Ain't Your Parents' Java by Venkat Subramaniam @ Spring I/O 2024"
+8k views ⸱ 04 Jun 2024 ⸱ 00h 44m 49s
"Concurrency in Spring Boot Applications: Making the Right Choice by Andrei Shakirin"
+8k views ⸱ 09 Oct 2024 ⸱ 00h 34m 05s
"Making Spring Cloud Gateway your perfect API gateway solution by Dan Erez @ Spring I/O 2024"
+7k views ⸱ 27 Jun 2024 ⸱ 00h 36m 07s
"Serverless Java with Spring by Maximilian Schellhorn & Dennis Kieselhorst @ Spring I/O 2024"
+6k views ⸱ 28 Jun 2024 ⸱ 00h 50m 59s
"Beyond Built-in: Advanced Testing Techniques for Spring Boot Applications by Michael Vitz @ SpringIO"
+6k views ⸱ 27 Jun 2024 ⸱ 00h 51m 06s
"IntelliJ IDEA Tips and Tricks for Spring Developers by Anton Arhipov @ Spring I/O 2024"
+6k views ⸱ 25 Jun 2024 ⸱ 00h 56m 16s
"Lean Spring Boot Applications for The Cloud by Patrick Baumgartner @ Spring I/O 2024"
+6k views ⸱ 07 Jun 2024 ⸱ 00h 52m 24s
"The Spring Data Cookbook - Delicious Recipes For Fast, Secure Data by Christoph Strobl @ Spring I/O"
+6k views ⸱ 21 Jun 2024 ⸱ 00h 51m 10s
"Spring Framework 6.2: Core Container Revisited by Juergen Hoeller @ Spring I/O 2024"
+6k views ⸱ 10 Jun 2024 ⸱ 00h 51m 33s
"Going AOT: Everything you need to know about GraalVM for Java applications by Alina Yurenko SpringIO"
+5k views ⸱ 06 Jun 2024 ⸱ 00h 49m 03s
"Spring Boot ❤️ Testcontainers by Iván López"
+5k views ⸱ 06 Feb 2024 ⸱ 00h 45m 18s
"Fun with Feature Flags by Wim Creuwels @ Spring I/O 2024"
+5k views ⸱ 20 Jun 2024 ⸱ 00h 31m 18s
"Kotlin/Native BigDecimal: A drop-in replacement for java.math.BigDecimal | Jan Holesovsky"
+5k views ⸱ 07 Jul 2024 ⸱ 00h 12m 28s
"But Java has pattern matching!"
+5k views ⸱ 23 Oct 2024 ⸱ 01h 15m 03s
"Cruising Along with Java: Benefiting from the Modern Features by Venkat Subramaniam"
+5k views ⸱ 09 Oct 2024 ⸱ 02h 40m 51s
"Dapr and Spring Boot - Solving the Challenges of Distributed Systems by M. Salatino / T. Vitale"
+4k views ⸱ 04 Jun 2024 ⸱ 00h 46m 21s
"Let's make a contract: the art of designing a Java API by Mario Fusco"
+4k views ⸱ 31 Jan 2024 ⸱ 00h 47m 17s
"jbang - Unleash the power of Java by Max Rydahl Andersen"
+4k views ⸱ 08 Oct 2024 ⸱ 00h 31m 35s
"Platform Engineering with Spring Boot by Tom Hombergs @ Spring I/O 2024"
+4k views ⸱ 26 Jun 2024 ⸱ 00h 47m 34s
"Garbage Collection in Java: The progress since JDK 8 by Stefan Johansson"
+4k views ⸱ 11 Oct 2024 ⸱ 00h 49m 32s
"A Passwordless Future! Passkeys for Spring Developers by Deepu K Sasidharan @ Spring I/O 2024"
+4k views ⸱ 11 Jun 2024 ⸱ 00h 44m 39s
"Java Meets AI: How to build LLM-Powered Applications with LangChain4j by Lize Raes"
+4k views ⸱ 31 Jan 2024 ⸱ 00h 46m 41s
"It's all in the mix: producing production-ready apps with Spring Boot by Joris Kuipers @ Spring I/O"
+3k views ⸱ 27 Jun 2024 ⸱ 00h 52m 31s
"Unlocking Java's Code Maze by Mihaela Gheorghe-Roman @ Spring I/O 2024"
+3k views ⸱ 27 Jun 2024 ⸱ 00h 52m 43s
"GraphQL Java and Spring: The Latest Features by Rossen Stoyanchev @ Spring I/O 2024"
+3k views ⸱ 26 Jun 2024 ⸱ 00h 51m 36s
"Advanced Kotlin Techniques for Spring Developers by Pasha Finkelshteyn @ Spring I/O 2024"
+3k views ⸱ 19 Jun 2024 ⸱ 00h 53m 25s
"Java Language Futures by Gavin Bierman"
+3k views ⸱ 11 Oct 2024 ⸱ 00h 51m 51s
"Finding Java's Hidden Performance Traps by VICTOR RENTEA"
+3k views ⸱ 15 May 2024 ⸱ 00h 51m 31s
"AsyncAPI & Springwolf - Automated documentation (and more) by Raphael De Lio @ Spring I/O 2024"
+3k views ⸱ 26 Jun 2024 ⸱ 00h 35m 30s
"Improve developer experience with Spring Interface Clients by Olga Maciaszek-Sharma @ Spring I/O 24"
+3k views ⸱ 25 Jun 2024 ⸱ 00h 51m 24s
"Automated software refactoring with OpenRewrite and Generative AI by Tim te Beek @ Spring I/O 2024"
+3k views ⸱ 06 Jun 2024 ⸱ 00h 45m 21s
"Building Lean Spring Boot Applications for the Cloud by Patrick Baumgartner"
+3k views ⸱ 31 Jan 2024 ⸱ 00h 40m 43s
"Cracking the Code Review: from Guesswork to Automated Guidance by Paco van Beckhoven @ Spring I/O 24"
+3k views ⸱ 20 Jun 2024 ⸱ 00h 50m 08s
"The Future of Java Performance in Serverless: Native Java, CRaC and Project Leydens @ Spring I/O 24"
+3k views ⸱ 20 Jun 2024 ⸱ 00h 48m 43s
"Magical Beans and Mystery by Tiffany Jernigan / Timo Salm @ Spring I/O 2024"
+2k views ⸱ 27 Jun 2024 ⸱ 00h 51m 04s
"Observability 101 with Spring and Micrometer by Nele Uhlemann"
+2k views ⸱ 13 Mar 2024 ⸱ 00h 38m 06s
"Hitting the “refresh” button on your Spring web application by Stéphane Nicoll / Brian Clozel"
+2k views ⸱ 05 Jun 2024 ⸱ 00h 47m 55s
"The developer's guide to making money in the open-source galaxy by Ronald Dehuysser @ Spring I/O 24"
+2k views ⸱ 10 Jun 2024 ⸱ 00h 51m 26s
"Java meets AI: Build LLM-Powered Apps with LangChain4j by Deandrea, Andrianakis, Escoffier"
+2k views ⸱ 09 Oct 2024 ⸱ 02h 49m 21s
"Java Performance Update 2024 by Per Minborg"
+2k views ⸱ 11 Oct 2024 ⸱ 00h 52m 56s
"Java 21 and Beyond: A Roadmap of Innovations by Ana-Maria Mihalceanu"
+2k views ⸱ 31 Jan 2024 ⸱ 00h 45m 15s
"Migrating Spring Boot apps to GraalVM by Alina Yurenko, Daniel Garnier-Moiroux"
+2k views ⸱ 10 Oct 2024 ⸱ 00h 50m 49s
"[VDBUH2024] - Simon Martinelli - CQRS in the small with Java Records and jOOQ"
+2k views ⸱ 18 Apr 2024 ⸱ 00h 47m 36s
"The Hidden Dynamic Life of Java by Nataliia Dziubenko"
+2k views ⸱ 13 Mar 2024 ⸱ 00h 17m 49s
"Event-driven autoscaling for Serverless Java by Daniel Oh @ Spring I/O 2024"
+2k views ⸱ 11 Jun 2024 ⸱ 00h 47m 35s
"Modern Java in Action by Nicolai Parlog"
+2k views ⸱ 13 Mar 2024 ⸱ 00h 43m 37s
"Revving up the good old Samaritan, Spring Boot Admin by Jatin Makhija @ Spring I/O 2024"
+2k views ⸱ 27 Jun 2024 ⸱ 00h 49m 31s
"Mind the gap, connecting high performance systems at a leading Crypto Exchange @ Spring I/O 2024"
+2k views ⸱ 27 Jun 2024 ⸱ 00h 40m 45s
"Spring AI: Seamlessly Integrating AI into Your Enterprise Java Applications by Christian Tzolov"
+2k views ⸱ 10 Oct 2024 ⸱ 00h 49m 02s
"From Java 17 to 21: A Showcase of JDK Security Enhancements by Ana Maria Mihalceanu"
+2k views ⸱ 13 Mar 2024 ⸱ 00h 45m 11s
+2k views ⸱ 25 Jan 2024 ⸱ 01h 06m 39s
"Why Spring Matters to Jakarta EE - and Vice Versa by Ivar Grimstad @ Spring I/O 2024"
+2k views ⸱ 05 Jun 2024 ⸱ 00h 51m 06s
"Secure, Test, Repeat: A Guide to Spring Security Integration Testing by Laurentiu Spilca @ Spring IO"
+2k views ⸱ 25 Jun 2024 ⸱ 00h 39m 09s
"Keeping Your Java Hot by Solving the JVM Warmup Problem"
+2k views ⸱ 25 Jan 2024 ⸱ 01h 02m 30s
"Java meets AI: Build LLM-Powered Apps with LangChain4j by Lize Raes"
+1k views ⸱ 20 Jun 2024 ⸱ 00h 53m 03s
"Practical LLM Inference in Modern Java by Alfonso² Peterssen, Alina Yurenko"
+1k views ⸱ 11 Oct 2024 ⸱ 00h 50m 37s
"Pure Java Enterprise AI/LLM Integration (EAI 2.0) by Adam Bien"
+1k views ⸱ 11 Oct 2024 ⸱ 00h 56m 45s
"Concerto for Java and AI - Building Production-Ready LLM Applications by Thomas Vitale @ Spring I/O"
+1k views ⸱ 25 Jun 2024 ⸱ 00h 51m 07s
"Spring Boot on the Edge by DaShaun Carter @ Spring I/O 2024"
+1k views ⸱ 20 Jun 2024 ⸱ 00h 50m 54s
"When Armeria Blooms in Spring (Boot) by Trustin Heuiseung Lee @ Spring I/O 2024"
+1k views ⸱ 27 Jun 2024 ⸱ 00h 37m 44s
"Tools & Techniques for Java to Kotlin Migrations | Panel Discussion"
+1k views ⸱ 10 Aug 2024 ⸱ 00h 47m 17s
"Gor Hayrapetyan & Karen Javadyan - Langchain: A Framework for Building Large Language Model Apps"
+1k views ⸱ 12 Apr 2024 ⸱ 01h 10m 36s
"Empowering Developers: Unveiling the Backstage Internal Developer Portal for Java Development"
+1k views ⸱ 05 Jun 2024 ⸱ 00h 47m 40s
"Java 21 Unveiled: A Quick Tour of What's New by Alberto Cortina Eduarte"
+1k views ⸱ 06 Feb 2024 ⸱ 00h 14m 43s
"Jlama: A Native Java LLM inference engine by Jake Luciani"
+1k views ⸱ 11 Oct 2024 ⸱ 00h 50m 35s
"Java is Agile by Venkat Subramaniam"
+1k views ⸱ 31 Jan 2024 ⸱ 00h 45m 14s
"Crafting the Ultimate Docker Image for Spring Applications by Pasha Finkelshteyn"
+1k views ⸱ 11 Oct 2024 ⸱ 00h 41m 48s
"Debug your native Spring by Dmitry Chuyko @ Spring I/O 2024"
+1k views ⸱ 05 Jun 2024 ⸱ 00h 59m 51s
Thank you and stay tuned for more!