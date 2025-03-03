Email clients often truncate content, so be sure to open this issue in your browser by clicking the 💥 title at the top.

Happy Monday 👋!

Welcome to another special edition of Tech Talks Weekly!

This week, following tradition, I’ve prepared a complete list of the 100 most watched Java talks presented in 2024 across almost every Software Engineering conference.

Just like last time, please note that the list below contains the most popular talks of the year, so get ready for your watchlist to grow!

Before we start:

I want to thank Gergely Orosz from The Pragmatic Engineer for sharing a testimonial featuring Tech Talks Weekly! Many of you could already be familiar with Gergely’s newsletter, but if not, make sure to check it out. In February, I prepared a compilation of the 🏆 100 Most Watched Software Engineering Talks Of 2024. Give it a look if you haven’t seen it yet. Most Tech Talks Weekly readers discover it through word of mouth. You can support my work by telling your friends and/or colleagues about Tech Talks Weekly or sharing a short testimonial on social media as this greatly helps my mission.

Tech Talks Weekly is a free weekly e-mail with all the recently published talks from +100 Software Engineering conferences. Join thousands of readers who stopped scrolling through messy YT subscriptions and reduced FOMO.

🏆 100 Most Watched Java Talks Of 2024

⭐️ If you enjoyed this compilation, share it with your friends and coworkers! Share

Thank you and stay tuned for more!