About

With hundreds of new talks published across so many tech conferences every week, it’s really challenging to keep up...

💥 Tech Talks Weekly is here to help!

Tech Talks Weekly is a free a weekly email containing all the tech talks uploaded in the past 7 days across +100 conferences, grouped by conference and ranked by view count. Plus, each issue contains a section with featured talks highlighting the most notable must-watch talks of the week to save you time.

Disclaimer: TTW is a personal project not affiliated with any conference organizer.

Check out one of the recent issues 👇

💥 Tech Talks Weekly #34: What Is This OpenTelemetry Thing?, CI/CD Patterns and Antipatterns, Transactional Outbox & Inbox patterns, Java's Hidden Gems, Reliability Engineering at Zalando

Tech Talk Compilations

Besides the standard weekly edition, I periodically publish tech talk compilations. Not all of these are visible for non-subscribers, so I highly encourage to subscribe for free.

Here are a few of those:

  1. TTW Extra #8 🔥: PyCon deep dives a.k.a. "Tutorials". Getting started with Polars, Building your first API with Django, NLP in Python from scratch, Python concurrency 101, ...

  2. TTW Extra #5 🔥: Must-watch 2024 QCon talks

  3. TTW Extra #1: All Java conference talks from 2023 ordered by the number of views

  4. TTW Extra #3 🔥: All Javascript conference talks from 2023 ordered by the number of views

  5. 🏆 Top Tech Talks Of 2023

  6. All PyCon 2023 (US and AU) talks sorted by the view count

  7. All Spring I/O 2023 talks ordered by the view count

  8. All GopherCon 2023 (AU, EU, UK) talks ordered by the view count

  9. All CppCon 2023 talks ordered by the view count

  10. All EuroRust 2023 talks ordered by the view count

  11. All ElixirConf 2023 talks ordered by views

Contact

techtalksweekly1@gmail.com

