About
With hundreds of new talks published across so many tech conferences every week, it’s really challenging to keep up...
💥 Tech Talks Weekly is here to help!
Tech Talks Weekly is a free a weekly email containing all the tech talks uploaded in the past 7 days across +100 conferences, grouped by conference and ranked by view count. Plus, each issue contains a section with featured talks highlighting the most notable must-watch talks of the week to save you time.
Disclaimer: TTW is a personal project not affiliated with any conference organizer.
Tech Talk Compilations
Besides the standard weekly edition, I periodically publish tech talk compilations. Not all of these are visible for non-subscribers, so I highly encourage to subscribe for free.
Here are a few of those:
TTW Extra #8 🔥: PyCon deep dives a.k.a. "Tutorials". Getting started with Polars, Building your first API with Django, NLP in Python from scratch, Python concurrency 101, ...
TTW Extra #1: All Java conference talks from 2023 ordered by the number of views
TTW Extra #3 🔥: All Javascript conference talks from 2023 ordered by the number of views
All GopherCon 2023 (AU, EU, UK) talks ordered by the view count
Contact
techtalksweekly1@gmail.com