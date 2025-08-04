With hundreds of new Software Engineering talk recordings published across so many conferences every week, it’s hard to keep up. At some point, I became tired of endlessly scrolling through the messy YouTube subscriptions to find great talks.

Each issue consists of two sections:

🏆 Featured talks of the week highlighting the most notable must-watch talks of the week. It also contains a short human-written summary which TTW readers love as it saves them a lot of time! 📆 New talks including the complete list of all the talks that have been uploaded in the past week. These are grouped by conference and ordered by view count.

‼️ Disclaimer: TTW is a personal project built in my free time and is not affiliated with any company or conference organizer.

Tech Talk Compilations

Conferences

Here’s the list of the conferences that is currently included in the newsletter:

Devoxx (all locations) NDC (all locations) GOTO (all locations) CNCF conferences (KubeCon, CloudNativeCon, GitOpsCon, KDC, EnvoyCon, ...) Confreaks (RubyConf, RailsConf, DevOpsDays, Chain React, EmberConf, ...) JavaScript Conferences by GitNation (JSNation, Node Congress, TS Congress, DevOps.js, TestJS, ...) J on the beach (JOTB) PyCon (all locations) EuroPython LeadDev (all locations) PyData code::dive SFPython DevOpsCon DevOpsDays London GeeCON Spring I/O PapersWeLove ReactiveSummit ScalaDays (all locations) StrangeLoop (Sadly, it’s been discontinued in 2023. I’ll be missing that one!) React Conf Droidcon Italy dotconferences (dotJS, dotCSS, dotGo, dotScale, dotSecurity, dotAI, dotSwift, ...) React Native EU CppCon Clojure/conj EuroClojure JSWORLD conferences JSConf Code Sync conferences (Erlang Factory, Code BEAM, Lambda Days, RabbitMQ Summit, ...) DDD East Midlands Domain-Driven Design Europe JSHeroes Erlang Solutions conferences (ElixirConf, Code Mesh, ...) Conf42 conferences (Conf42 DevOps, Conf42 DevSecOps, Conf42 Cloud Native, Conf42 SRE, ...) Rust conferences (RustConf, EuroRust, RustFest, RustNL ...) The Linux Foundation (Cassandra Summit, OSS Summit, LinuxCon ...) PlainSchwarz conferences (Berlin Buzzwords, Haystack Europe, ...) nullcon WASM I/O USENIX conferences (USENIX Security, PEPR, NSDI, OSDI, ATC, ...) try! Swift API Conference SmashingConf JAXLondonCon Bigdataldn netways (stackconf, OSDC, OSMC, ...) Data Science Conference (DSC) Southern Data Science Conference (SDSC) MLOps conferences Beam Summit Flink Forward Databricks conferences All Things Open GopherCon (all locations) EuroRust RemixConf React Conferences by GitNation Jakarta EE Conferences JCON DevBcn: The Barcelona Developers Conference devnexus JChampions Conference JNation Confer Conference Shift Conference wrocloverb Unison Language media.ccc.de FOSS United InfoQ (QCon) CppNorth Meeting C++ CppNorth C++ on Sea ACCU Swift Craft RailsWorld POPL/PLDI/SPLASH/ICFP Craft Conference Better Software Conference See your favorite conference is missing? Add it here!

Contact

techtalksweekly1@gmail.com