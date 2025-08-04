What is Tech Talks Weekly?
All the latest Software Engineering conference talk recordings in your inbox every week. Read on 👇
With hundreds of new Software Engineering talk recordings published across so many conferences every week, it’s hard to keep up. At some point, I became tired of endlessly scrolling through the messy YouTube subscriptions to find great talks.
… and that’s why I started Tech Talks Weekly!
💥 Tech Talks Weekly (TTW) is a free a weekly email that brings all the talk recordings uploaded in the past 7 days from +100 software engineering conferences.
Each issue consists of two sections:
🏆 Featured talks of the week highlighting the most notable must-watch talks of the week. It also contains a short human-written summary which TTW readers love as it saves them a lot of time!
📆 New talks including the complete list of all the talks that have been uploaded in the past week. These are grouped by conference and ordered by view count.
See a recent issue 👇
‼️ Disclaimer: TTW is a personal project built in my free time and is not affiliated with any company or conference organizer.
Tech Talk Compilations
Besides the standard weekly edition, I periodically publish tech talk compilations. Not all of these are visible for non-subscribers, so this is another reason to subscribe.
Here are a few of those:
🏆 50 Most Watched Software Engineering Talks Of 2025 (so far)
Conferences
Here’s the list of the conferences that is currently included in the newsletter:
Devoxx (all locations)
NDC (all locations)
GOTO (all locations)
CNCF conferences (KubeCon, CloudNativeCon, GitOpsCon, KDC, EnvoyCon, ...)
Confreaks (RubyConf, RailsConf, DevOpsDays, Chain React, EmberConf, ...)
JavaScript Conferences by GitNation (JSNation, Node Congress, TS Congress, DevOps.js, TestJS, ...)
J on the beach (JOTB)
PyCon (all locations)
EuroPython
LeadDev (all locations)
PyData
code::dive
SFPython
DevOpsCon
DevOpsDays London
GeeCON
Spring I/O
PapersWeLove
ReactiveSummit
ScalaDays (all locations)
StrangeLoop (Sadly, it’s been discontinued in 2023. I’ll be missing that one!)
React Conf
Droidcon Italy
dotconferences (dotJS, dotCSS, dotGo, dotScale, dotSecurity, dotAI, dotSwift, ...)
React Native EU
CppCon
Clojure/conj
EuroClojure
JSWORLD conferences
JSConf
Code Sync conferences (Erlang Factory, Code BEAM, Lambda Days, RabbitMQ Summit, ...)
DDD East Midlands
Domain-Driven Design Europe
JSHeroes
Erlang Solutions conferences (ElixirConf, Code Mesh, ...)
Conf42 conferences (Conf42 DevOps, Conf42 DevSecOps, Conf42 Cloud Native, Conf42 SRE, ...)
Rust conferences (RustConf, EuroRust, RustFest, RustNL ...)
The Linux Foundation (Cassandra Summit, OSS Summit, LinuxCon ...)
PlainSchwarz conferences (Berlin Buzzwords, Haystack Europe, ...)
nullcon
WASM I/O
USENIX conferences (USENIX Security, PEPR, NSDI, OSDI, ATC, ...)
try! Swift
API Conference
SmashingConf
JAXLondonCon
Bigdataldn
netways (stackconf, OSDC, OSMC, ...)
Data Science Conference (DSC)
Southern Data Science Conference (SDSC)
MLOps conferences
Beam Summit
Flink Forward
Databricks conferences
All Things Open
GopherCon (all locations)
EuroRust
RemixConf
React Conferences by GitNation
Jakarta EE Conferences
JCON
DevBcn: The Barcelona Developers Conference
devnexus
JChampions Conference
JNation
Confer Conference
Shift Conference
wrocloverb
Unison Language
media.ccc.de
FOSS United
InfoQ (QCon)
CppNorth
Meeting C++
CppNorth
C++ on Sea
ACCU
Swift Craft
RailsWorld
POPL/PLDI/SPLASH/ICFP
Craft Conference
Better Software Conference
See your favorite conference is missing? Add it here!
Contact
techtalksweekly1@gmail.com