Hi 👋

This is the first issue of the Tech Talks Weekly and I’m thrilled to kick off this journey!

First, let me give you a little bit of a backstory…

I’m a huge fan of watching tech talks.

For a long time, I’ve been looking for a way to stay up-to-date with all the recently published talks.

The existing options are limited, ranging from subscribing to endless conference YT channels or following HN, Reddit, ...

I’ve been tired of scrolling through messy YT subscriptions and recommendations to find relevant talks to watch next. If you’ve been there, then you probably know what I mean.

To solve this problem, I created Tech Talks Weekly.

Every week, I’ll be delivering all the talk recordings published in the past 7 days across various Software Engineering conferences (currently +100!) into your inbox. Plus, each issue will contain a section with featured talks highlighting the most notable must-watch talks of the week to save you time.

The talks will cover all the areas of software engineering including web, backend, data, machine learning/AI, mobile, devops, product, and leadership.

With Tech Talks Weekly, my goal is twofold:

Building a community of people passionate about Software Engineering. Helping smaller tech conference organizers grow their audience.

I’m a firm believer that great tech talks offer an equivalent value to high-quality blog posts, HN discussions, or books*.

Also, these often serve as the earliest source of new insights.

This is because emerging concepts, ideas, patterns, solutions, or frameworks are often first introduced at conferences. That is because it’s the easiest way to reach out to a broad audience in a short time frame, and putting together a talk oftentimes requires less effort as opposed to e.g. writing a book.

Last but not least, there’s one little thing that helps me with the journey: mentioning Tech Talks Weekly to your friends/colleagues or sharing a short testimonial on social media.

Now, I’m looking forward to sending out the issue #1!

p.s. 🏆 100 Most Watched Software Engineering Talks Of 2024 is a good starting point.

*well, the might not be as comprehensive as books, but at least equally inspiring.