🏆 Featured talks of the week
"12-Factor Agents: Patterns of reliable LLM applications — Dex Horthy, HumanLayer" ⸱ +92k views ⸱ 03 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 17m 06s
tldw: Do you remember The Twelve-Factor App? Dex attempts to translate them into building reliable AI agents. I don’t want to spoiler, so please go ahead and watch!
"Why Is Everyone Talking About Lynx? The Architect’s Breakdown" ⸱ +10k views ⸱ 02 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 00s
tldw: Lynx is a new cross-platform stack built & used by TikTok, allowing developers to create native UIs for mobile and web using CSS and React. Lynx boasts instant launches and smooth interactions due to its dual-threaded design.
"Can you trust your (large language) model? - Jodie Burchell - NDC Melbourne 2025" ⸱ +700 views ⸱ 30 Jun 2025 ⸱ 01h 04m 20s
tldw: Jodie, whose last year’s LLM talk was the most watched across software engineering conferences, explores whether we can trust LLMs. You'll learn that machine learning models, including LLMs, often suffer from reliability and validity issues in their measurements. Jodie uses Amy Cuddy’s "power posing" research to illustrate how even reputed studies can be flawed when measurements are taken incorrectly. She emphasizes that similar issues exist with LLMs due to biased datasets, data leakage, and erroneous benchmarks. My takeaway is that if AI promises to fix your toast, check your toast first.
"Spring Debugger: A New Way To Demystify Spring Boot's Magic by Marco Behler @ Spring I/O 2025" ⸱ +16k views ⸱ 25 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 41m 49s
tldw: Marco introduces a new feature in IntelliJ designed to aid the debugging of the Spring magic. The tool allows you to look into property values, active transactions, database connections, and bean implementations, making it easier to diagnose and fix issues. Say goodbye to the Magic.
"Structured Concurrency: Hierarchical Cancellation & Error Handling • James Ward • GOTO 2024" ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 04 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 54m 01s
tldw: You'll learn about how structured concurrency makes it easier to handle errors and cancel sub-tasks in concurrency-heavy applications. Examples include Java, Kotlin, and Scala.
"Clojure's Untold Story: What 17 Years of Simplicity Teaches Senior Devs" ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 30 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 48m 53s
tldw: In this talk, Jordan dives into Clojure's evolution from a niche language to an enterprise powerhouse.
"Compose Multiplatform for iOS: Ready for Production Use | Sebastian Aigner" ⸱ +13k views ⸱ 26 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 23s
tldw: The speaker discusses the release of Compose Multiplatform for iOS and you'll learn how the framework helps developers create shared UIs across iOS, Android, and desktop using Kotlin.
"Pricing it right: exploring tendencies in monetization" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 07 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 48m 29s
tldw: This talk explores pricing strategies in app monetization. The speaker discusses using market data and user behavior to set effective pricing and mentions creative monetization tactics, like ad partnerships and features for engaged users. The overall tldw is that the key is testing different strategies to find what works for your app.
"AI-Driven Code Refactoring: Improving Legacy Codebases Automatically - Jorrik Klijnsma" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 02 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 59m 33s
tldw: You'll learn how AI can understand and restructure messy code. The speaker explains the process step-by-step, from analyzing project metadata to transforming the code, including a personal anecdote about monkeys in Thailand.
"Let’s catch up with C#! Exciting new features in C# 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13! - Filip Ekberg - NDC Oslo" ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 04 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 58m 41s
tldw: You'll learn about nullable reference types, pattern matching, init only, record types, primary constructors, and collection expressions.
AI Engineer 2025
"12-Factor Agents: Patterns of reliable LLM applications — Dex Horthy, HumanLayer" ⸱ +92k views ⸱ 03 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 17m 06s
"Claude Code & the evolution of agentic coding — Boris Cherny, Anthropic" ⸱ +73k views ⸱ 04 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 18m 12s
"Architecting Agent Memory: Principles, Patterns, and Best Practices — Richmond Alake, MongoDB" ⸱ +51k views ⸱ 27 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 17m 37s
"Building Multimodal AI Agents From Scratch — Apoorva Joshi, MongoDB" ⸱ +23k views ⸱ 27 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 36m 58s
"The New Lean Startup — Sid Bendre, Oleve" ⸱ +17k views ⸱ 01 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 13m 26s
"Your Personal Open-Source Humanoid Robot for $8,999 — JX Mo, K-Scale Labs" ⸱ +16k views ⸱ 02 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 19m 26s
"Prompt Engineering is Dead — Nir Gazit, Traceloop" ⸱ +14k views ⸱ 27 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 14m 19s
"Building voice agents with OpenAI — Dominik Kundel, OpenAI" ⸱ +13k views ⸱ 29 Jun 2025 ⸱ 01h 25m 35s
"The emerging skillset of wielding coding agents — Beyang Liu, Sourcegraph / Amp" ⸱ +12k views ⸱ 30 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 35m 06s
"Containing Agent Chaos — Solomon Hykes, Dagger" ⸱ +8k views ⸱ 28 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 23m 48s
"Intro to GraphRAG — Zach Blumenfeld" ⸱ +8k views ⸱ 30 Jun 2025 ⸱ 01h 18m 35s
"Training Agentic Reasoners — Will Brown, Prime Intellect" ⸱ +7k views ⸱ 07 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 19m 17s
"Effective agent design patterns in production — Laurie Voss, LlamaIndex" ⸱ +6k views ⸱ 27 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 15m 38s
"MCP Is Not Good Yet — David Cramer, Sentry" ⸱ +5k views ⸱ 03 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 16m 41s
"Memory Masterclass: Make Your AI Agents Remember What They Do! — Mark Bain, AIUS" ⸱ +5k views ⸱ 27 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 51m 25s
"Evals 101 — Doug Guthrie, Braintrust" ⸱ +5k views ⸱ 27 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 48m 31s
"Fun stories from building OpenRouter and where all this is going - Alex Atallah, OpenRouter" ⸱ +4k views ⸱ 25 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 18m 47s
"Forget RAG Pipelines—Build Production Ready Agents in 15 Mins: Nina Lopatina, Rajiv Shah, Contextual" ⸱ +3k views ⸱ 27 Jun 2025 ⸱ 01h 15m 43s
"Trends Across the AI Frontier — George Cameron, ArtificialAnalysis.ai" ⸱ +3k views ⸱ 08 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 17m 52s
"New York Times' Connections: A Case Study on NLP in Word Games — Shafik Quoraishee, NYT Games" ⸱ +3k views ⸱ 05 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 18m 31s
"From Mixture of Experts to Mixture of Agents with Super Fast Inference - Daniel Kim & Daria Soboleva" ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 27 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 53m 15s
"Turning Fails into Features: Zapier’s Hard-Won Eval Lessons — Rafal Willinski, Vitor Balocco, Zapier" ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 30 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 16m 15s
React Summit 2025
"Why Is Everyone Talking About Lynx? The Architect’s Breakdown" ⸱ +10k views ⸱ 02 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 00s
CITYJS CONFERENCE
"Dimitris Syrros - React Hook Form: A Migration Story" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 08 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 13m 07s
"Spiros Martzoukos -An introduction to local-first apps" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 08 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 23m 36s
JSNation 2025
"Transformers.js Explained by Its Creator: State-of-the-Art Machine Learning for the Web" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 02 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 58s
"It’s Frontend’s Lost Decade. What Can We as Devs Do Now?" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 08 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 23m 25s
J On The Beach 2025
"Deterministic upgrades with multiversion binaries - Federico Lorenzi at JOTB25" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 26 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 56s
"Practical Local-First Software with Automerge - Peter van Hardenberg" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 27 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 43m 21s
"Simplicity Scales (complexity fails) - Jordan Miller at JOTB25" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 25 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 14m 24s
"Zen of Testing - Mesut Durukal at JOTB25" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 26 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 33s
Shift Conference 2025
"Aadit Sheth (Neatprompts): Prompt is the New Programming Language" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 02 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 14m 09s
"Saurabh Misra (Codeflash): How Your AI Code Assistants Are Secretly Destroying Performance" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 02 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 16m 42s
"Toma Puljak (Daytona): Contained Intelligence: Secure Sandboxing for Gen AI Code" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 02 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 19m 06s
"Morgante Pell (Grit): Building A Coding Agent" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 02 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 54s
"Boris Borovic (Kiwi.com): Pragmatic Approach to Building AI-Powered Product Teams" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 02 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 16m 28s
Spring I/O 2025
"Spring Debugger: A New Way To Demystify Spring Boot's Magic by Marco Behler @ Spring I/O 2025" ⸱ +16k views ⸱ 25 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 41m 49s
"What Every Spring Developer Should Know About Jakarta EE by Ivar Grimstad @ Spring I/O 2025" ⸱ +5k views ⸱ 26 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 49m 14s
"Practical Agentic RAG with SpringAI in Modern Enterprise Applications by Dan Dobrin @ Spring I/O 25" ⸱ +3k views ⸱ 26 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 49m 51s
"Mastering Challenges of Cloud-Native Architectures With Spring by Timo Salm @ Spring I/O 2025" ⸱ +3k views ⸱ 27 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 49m 49s
"Step up the performance game with Spring Boot and Project Leyden by Moritz Halbritter @ Spring I/O" ⸱ +3k views ⸱ 26 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 43m 21s
JCON EUROPE 2025
"Asynchronous Job Processing in Java with JobRunr | Ko Turk (EN)" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 02 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 36s
"Lesson learned from Java modules and Robo4j | Miro Wengner (EN)" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 30 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 37s
"Java Meets AI: Empowering Developers to Build Intelligent Apps | Timo Salm & Sandra Ahlgrimm (EN)" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 28 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 51s
"Caching Unleashed: Supercharge Your Database Application | Markus Kett (EN)" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 25 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 36s
"Recalibrate - How AI shakes up software team | Sven Peters (EN)" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 05 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 09s
"Legal JVM Doping in Your Containers | Dmitry Chuyko (EN)" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 01 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 48s
"Spring Tools Live - All the Great New Things | Martin Lippert (EN)" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 03 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 47m 21s
"Comparing Java startup performance options with Quarkus | Mark Stoodley (EN)" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 06 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 48m 53s
"Validating LLMs – A True Story | Emily Jiang (EN)" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 27 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 47m 26s
"Coaching Models for Technical Agile Coaching | Thomas Much (EN)" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 26 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 47m 34s
"The Universe, The (Hello) World and Uranus | Edoardo Carlesi (EN)" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 29 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 21m 42s
"AI Tools for Jakarta EE | Gaurav Gupta (EN)" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 07 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 01s
"Securing LLM Applications: Overcoming Security & Privacy Challenges | Lize Raes & Brian Vermeer (EN)" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 04 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 07s
"Doctor and Patient in the Fediverse of Madness | Werner Keil (EN)" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 08 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 15s
GOTO 2024
"Using Generative AI to Strengthen & Accelerate Learning • Barbara Oakley • GOTO 2024" ⸱ +12k views ⸱ 27 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 49m 03s
"Architecture Isn’t Kubernetes • Diana Montalion • GOTO 2024" ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 25 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 41m 00s
"Structured Concurrency: Hierarchical Cancellation & Error Handling • James Ward • GOTO 2024" ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 04 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 54m 01s
"Health Insurance Appeals with Generative AI: From Lab to Production • Holden Karau • GOTO 2024" ⸱ +600 views ⸱ 02 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 56s
Code BEAM America 2025
"Choosing an effective testing structure - Jason Axelson | Code BEAM America 2025" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 03 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 22m 15s
Lambda Days 2025
"Keynote: Making Capabilities Safe and Convenient - Martin Odersky | Lambda Days 2025" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 26 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 52m 00s
"Keynote: Open Embedded Sound Processing and Synthesis With Faust - Romain Michon | Lambda Days 2025" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 30 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 54m 48s
"Run Elixir in the database using Dx - Arno Dirlam | Code BEAM Europe 2024" ⸱ +600 views ⸱ 01 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 38m 32s
"Bringing Functional to an Organization - Justin Scherer" ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 27 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 23m 32s
"Phoenix: Test smarter, not harder - Fredrik Teschke | Code BEAM Europe 2024" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 07 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 21m 44s
"Scaling Erlang across Continents - Magnus Sedlacek | Code BEAM Europe 2024" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 09 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 21m 05s
QCon San Francisco 2024
"Ditch YAML Hell: Apple's Pkl Redefines Config as Code" ⸱ +700 views ⸱ 26 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 49m 39s
"LLM Serving: The 4 Hard Truths No One Tells You" ⸱ +700 views ⸱ 03 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 49m 59s
"Clojure's Untold Story: What 17 Years of Simplicity Teaches Senior Devs" ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 30 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 48m 53s
"Architecting Resilient Systems with CDc, DDD, EDA & Team Topologies" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 07 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 51m 27s
KotlinConf 2025
"Creative UIs with Compose | Chris Horner" ⸱ +17k views ⸱ 04 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 40m 39s
"Compose Multiplatform for iOS: Ready for Production Use | Sebastian Aigner" ⸱ +13k views ⸱ 26 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 23s
"Rich Errors in Kotlin | Michail Zarečenskij" ⸱ +9k views ⸱ 25 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 35s
"Duolingo + KMP: A Case Study in Developer Productivity | John Rodriguez and Johnny Ye" ⸱ +7k views ⸱ 03 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 38m 59s
"Coroutines and Structured Concurrency in Ktor | Simon Vergauwen" ⸱ +6k views ⸱ 28 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 13m 32s
"Building AI Agents in Kotlin | Vadim Briliantov" ⸱ +5k views ⸱ 05 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 28s
"IoT development with Kotlin | Erik Hellman" ⸱ +4k views ⸱ 29 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 35m 57s
"Implementing Compose Hot Reload | Sebastian Sellmair" ⸱ +3k views ⸱ 30 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 37m 52s
"Build your own NES Emulator with Kotlin | Artur Skowroński" ⸱ +3k views ⸱ 01 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 16s
"Kotlin Clean Architecture for Serverless: Business Logic You Can Take Anywhere | Elena van Engelen" ⸱ +3k views ⸱ 02 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 33m 44s
"Klibs.io — the dream of creating a Kotlin Package Index | Ignat Beresnev" ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 27 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 19m 49s
"Taming Asynchronous Beasts: Debugging and Performance Tuning in a Coroutine World | Marcin Moskała" ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 06 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 43m 35s
"Dissecting Kotlin: Surveying the Latest Stable and Experimental | Huyen Tue Dao" ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 07 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 36s
"What’s new in Amper | Dmitry Savvinov" ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 08 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 39m 01s
Android Makers by droidcon 2025
"Building a Modern Kotlin Multiplatform Application with Compose Multiplatform and Koin" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 02 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 39m 50s
"Prepare your app for the 16 KB page migration" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 29 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 21m 20s
"No Signal, No Problem: How We Collect Data in the Most Remote Places" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 04 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 52m 44s
"Get Ready for Android 16" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 25 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 37m 28s
"How to keep your app's secrets, secret" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 26 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 49m 55s
"🧨 Tous les pièges des coroutines" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 03 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 56s
"Kotlin variance modifiers and Covariant Object Nothing pattern" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 06 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 37m 35s
"Working across timezones tips and tricks" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 30 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 51s
"Kotlin Notebooks: Data Visualization for Developers (No Scientist Required)" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 01 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 38m 57s
"DiY Android Kiosks: Turning a Raspberry Pi into a Modular Workhorse" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 07 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 51m 10s
"Escape from Planet Regex - Kotlin to the Rescue" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 30 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 38m 01s
"Being an ethical software engineer" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 04 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 04s
"Super apps : on voulait un skateboard, on construit un porte-avion" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 03 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 40m 36s
"Sécuriser nos apps : Anticiper les menaces, protéger les utilisateurs" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 02 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 37m 05s
"Pricing it right: exploring tendencies in monetization" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 07 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 48m 29s
"Data Science with Kotlin: Leveraging Deep Analysis with DataFrame" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 08 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 46s
"The Impact of Micro-Optimizations on Large-Scale Apps" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 09 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 51s
Conf42 Cloud Native 2025
"Revolutionizing the Music Industry with Data Science | Maksim Kariagin | Conf42 Cloud Native 2025" ⸱ +3k views ⸱ 04 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 12m 55s
"AI in SRE: Unlocking Prometheus Insights with Natural Language | David Asamu | Conf42 SRE 2025" ⸱ +3k views ⸱ 04 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 36m 42s
"Managing the Gap AI Brings: Keeping Developers Sharp and Engaged | Huseyn Gorbani | Conf42 LLMs 2025" ⸱ +3k views ⸱ 04 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 16m 57s
"Decetralized P2P networks | Akim Mamedov | Conf42 Cloud Native 2025" ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 04 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 15m 28s
"Modern Database Architecture: From SQL to NoSQL & Distributed SQL | Andrei Manakov | Conf42 SRE 2025" ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 04 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 59s
"LLMs for Data-Driven Decision Making in Product Development | Waqas Khan | Conf42 LLMs 2025" ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 04 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 14m 50s
"Optimizing Financial Operations with LLMs: CFO’s Perspective | Andriy Bagryantsev | Conf42 LLMs 2025" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 04 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 21m 30s
"Financial Fraud Detection - AI-Driven Relationship Mapping | Nasir Sayed | Conf42 Golang 2025" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 04 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 13m 30s
"Optimizing Cache Usage in Docker Builds | Eti Ijeoma | Conf42 Cloud Native 2025" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 04 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 14m 36s
"Agentic AI & Blockchain: Autonomous Systems | Shubham Gupta | Conf42 Cloud Native 2025" ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 04 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 21m 21s
"Life of a packet in Amazon EKS | Dumlu Timuralp | Conf42 Cloud Native 2025" ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 04 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 48m 53s
"Low-Maintenance Backend Architectures for Scalable Applications | Rinku Mohan | Conf42 Cloud 2025" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 04 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 12m 41s
"AI-Powered Predictive Analytics: Optimize Performance | Solomon Chigurupati | Conf42 ML 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 04 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 43s
"Advancing Financial Fraud Detection with Graph Dbs | Venkateswarlu Boggavarapu | Conf42 ML 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 04 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 09s
"Instrumenting at 10 years per second | Jean-Mark Wright | Conf42 O11y 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 04 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 57s
"Using AI to Fuel Digital Transformation & Growth | Lakshmi Narayana Gupta Koralla | Conf42 ML 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 04 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 34m 40s
"OpenTelemetry Is Not a Silver Bullet | Meletius Mgbeodichimma Igbokwe | Conf42 O11y 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 04 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 02s
"Practical guide to testing Go services | Nikolay Kuznetsov | Conf42 Golang 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 04 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 27m 08s
"Turning Synthetic Traces into Gold: Monitoring for User Journeys | Sudeep Kumar | Conf42 O11y 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 04 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 13m 51s
"Achieving Innovation and Stability for Enterprises | Sasidhar Reddy Somula | Conf42 ML 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 04 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 17m 45s
"Beyond BLEU & ROUGE — Evaluating LLMs and AI Systems | Alok Ranjan & Saurabh Suman | Conf42 ML 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 04 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 23s
"Ultra-Budget AWS: Running Scalable Apps for Pennies | Maksymilian Kalek | Conf42 Cloud Native 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 04 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 19m 01s
"LLM-Enhanced Multimodal AI: Revolutionizing Audio/Video Interaction | Waseem Syed | Conf42 LLMs 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 04 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 19m 27s
"Generative AI for Life Sciences | Harsha Vardhan Reddy Yeddula | Conf42 Golang 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 04 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 18m 14s
"Cloud Security with IaC and AI-Driven Threat Detection | Santosh Bompally | Conf42 Golang 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 04 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 22s
"SRE Principles in SAP S/4HANA Implementation | Pavan Kumar Bollineni | Conf42 SRE 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 04 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 16m 36s
"Netrunner's Guide to AWS SES: Hacking Communication Barriers | Dmytro Hlotenko | Conf42 Cloud 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 04 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 52s
"Deployments, Downtime, Unexpected Fires: an SRE Survival Story | Pradeep Gaddamidi | Conf42 SRE 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 04 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 11m 07s
"Blueprint for the Cloud: Building a Future-Ready Data Strategy | Raman Kapoor | Conf42 ML 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 04 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 14m 03s
"Introduction to SpinKube | Mikkel Mork Hegnhoj | Conf42 Cloud Native 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 04 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 36m 41s
"Accelerate AWS Well-Architected reviews with Generative AI | Shoeb Bustani | Conf42 LLMs 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 04 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 59s
"Quantum Computing Encryption | Vishnuvardhana Reddy Veeraballi | Conf42 ML 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 04 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 12m 45s
"A Cloud-Native Tool for the mass, k0rdent | Bharath Nallapeta | Conf42 Cloud Native 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 04 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 17m 32s
"AI as a Strategic Asset: Building Competitive Advantage | Jitender Jain | Conf42 LLMs 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 04 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 12m 50s
"The "Rabbit Hole" of Dependencies in Golang | Andrii Raikov | Conf42 Golang 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 04 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 33m 54s
"Designing High-Performance Multi-Hop Data Pipelines | Hardik R Patel | Conf42 Golang 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 04 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 11m 02s
"Architecting Cloud Success: Data-Driven Strategies for the AI Age | Amlan Ghosh | Conf42 Golang 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 04 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 22m 14s
"The Next Generation of SAP Cloud ERP with AI | Sravan Kumar Nendrambaka | Conf42 Cloud Native 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 04 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 16m 35s
"AI on the Fast Lane: Smart Traffic Systems to Unclog our Cities | Avraam Tolmidis | Conf42 ML 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 04 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 25s
"Microservices and API Design | Himaja Sabbineni | Conf42 Golang 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 04 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 19m 31s
"AI-Powered Customer Insights for Financial Services | Neha Thakur | Conf42 ML 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 04 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 16s
"Seeing Through the Chaos of Modern Systems | Naga Murali Krishna Koneru | Conf42 O11y 2025" ⸱ <100 views ⸱ 04 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 18m 08s
NDC Melbourne 2025
"Building next-level conversational AI apps with .NET and Aspire - Steve Sanderson - NDC Melbourne" ⸱ +3k views ⸱ 30 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 59m 36s
"Skills for the age of AI developer tools - Michelle "MishManners" Duke - NDC Melbourne 2025" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 01 Jul 2025 ⸱ 01h 02m 04s
"AI-Driven Code Refactoring: Improving Legacy Codebases Automatically - Jorrik Klijnsma" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 02 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 59m 33s
"Getting Good (or Better) at Code Reviews - Rhia Dixon - NDC Melbourne 2025" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 01 Jul 2025 ⸱ 01h 04m 46s
"Can you trust your (large language) model? - Jodie Burchell - NDC Melbourne 2025" ⸱ +700 views ⸱ 30 Jun 2025 ⸱ 01h 04m 20s
"The ripple effect: how information architecture transforms your product, company ... - Dora Makszy" ⸱ +600 views ⸱ 01 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 55m 15s
"The Chips and Pickle Story: What's Really Behind Infamous, Historic UI Failures? - Dean Schuster" ⸱ +600 views ⸱ 30 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 59s
"Platform Engineering vs DevOps - Dylan McCarthy - NDC Melbourne 2025" ⸱ +600 views ⸱ 30 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 31s
"Back to the Future of Time Series Data - Heather Downing - NDC Melbourne 2025" ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 30 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 47m 14s
"Accessibility + TDD == easy && !impossible - Maia Miller & Chris Simon - NDC Melbourne 2025" ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 02 Jul 2025 ⸱ 01h 05m 17s
"Developer Happiness and Why it Matters - Damian Brady - NDC Melbourne 2025" ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 02 Jul 2025 ⸱ 01h 01m 18s
"Are Rewrites always a Bad Idea? - Adele Carpenter - NDC Melbourne 2025" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 30 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 54m 26s
"Language Games - Eli Holderness - NDC Melbourne 2025" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 02 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 53m 40s
"Who's Afraid of the Big Bad Third Party Integration? - Bron Thulke - NDC Melbourne" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 01 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 38s
"Building a Culture of Healthy Conflict in Tech Teams - Andrew Murphy - NDC Melbourne 2025" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 30 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 59m 49s
"Building Adaptive AI for MRI Diagnostics: A Continual Learning Case Study - Agata Chudzińska" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 01 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 43m 41s
NDC Oslo 2025
"Let’s catch up with C#! Exciting new features in C# 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13! - Filip Ekberg - NDC Oslo" ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 04 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 58m 41s
"OpenTelemetry in a Brownfield World - Jimmy Bogard - NDC Oslo 2025" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 04 Jul 2025 ⸱ 01h 03m 11s
"Resilient by Design - Chris Ayers - NDC Oslo 2025" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 04 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 54m 21s
"Keynote: CTRL+SHIFT+(BUILD) PAUSE - Laila Bougria - NDC Oslo 2025" ⸱ +700 views ⸱ 03 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 56m 10s
"From HTML to here: The evolution of Web development and where we lost our way - Małgorzata Janeczek" ⸱ +700 views ⸱ 07 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 52m 33s
"Vanilla Web: You Don't Need that Library - Maximiliano Firtman - NDC Oslo 2025" ⸱ +600 views ⸱ 07 Jul 2025 ⸱ 01h 01m 33s
"How a Unicorn Migrated From an In-House Solution to Helm - Mey Beisaron - NDC Oslo 2025" ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 03 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 42m 47s
"Messaging Patterns for Modern Software Solutions - Irina Dominte - NDC Oslo 2025" ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 08 Jul 2025 ⸱ 01h 01m 53s
"Code Play Repeat: How to learn any Programming Language - May Beisaron - NDC Oslo 2025" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 08 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 18s
"Platform Engineering for Private Cloud - Michael Coté - NDC Oslo 2025" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 03 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 43s
"A Deep Dive into Advanced TypeScript: A Live Coding Expedition - Christian Woerz - NDC Oslo 2025" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 07 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 59m 16s
"Building Better Components — A Journey to a More Resilient Frontend - Daniel Yuschick - NDC Oslo" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 07 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 51m 28s
"Why Less Code Isn’t Always Better - Tom Rune Sæverås - NDC Oslo 2025" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 08 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 12m 14s
"Testing complex data with Verify - Lars Furu Kjelsaas - NDC Oslo 2025" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 08 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 12m 50s
"Let's build an AI agent - Phil Nash - NDC Oslo 2025" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 08 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 48m 59s
"Brand your types - Join me in the fight against weakly typed codebases! - Theodor René Carlsen" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 08 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 15m 16s
"Building dynamic web apps with Kotlin, WebComponents and Htmx - Richard Groß - NDC Oslo 2025" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 07 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 57m 22s
"Passwordless BankID with Passkeys and WebAuthn - Tarald Riise - NDC Oslo 2025" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 08 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 49m 58s
"Waterpark: Transforming Healthcare with Distributed Actors - Bryan Hunter - NDC Oslo 2025" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 08 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 48s
"Modern Problems Require Modern Solutions - Guy Royse - NDC Oslo 2025" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 08 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 52m 24s
"Social Engineering: Hacking Humans - Pawel Sucholbiak - NDC Oslo 2025" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 08 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 54m 52s
"Swiss cheese, teamwork and other things we should learn from the aviation industry - Jakob Endrestad" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 08 Jul 2025 ⸱ 01h 00m 38s
"Building AI That Learns and Adapts: A Case Study in MRI Diagnostics - Agata Chudzińska - NDC Oslo" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 08 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 15s
"From Generalist to Specialist: Customizing LLMs for Building Laws in Norway - Malte Loller-Andersen" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 08 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 51m 20s
"From Ballots to Code: Exploring Election Security - Hallvard Nygård - NDC Oslo 2025" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 08 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 01s
"Pseudorandom Pleasures - Stian Veum Møllersen - NDC Oslo 2025" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 08 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 15m 19s
PyData London 2025
"Matt Squire - Diving into Transformer Model Internals | PyData London 25" ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 02 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 34m 02s
"Marco Gorelli - How Narwhals brings Polars, DuckDB, PyArrow, & pandas together | PyData London 25" ⸱ +2k views ⸱ 03 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 36m 02s
"Joris Bekkers - Cutting Edge Football Analytics in Python | PyData London 25" ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 28 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 34s
"Andy Terrel - CUDA in Python- A New Era for GPU Acceleration | PyData London 25" ⸱ +900 views ⸱ 01 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 35m 04s
"Lena Shakurova - Making LLMs reliable - A practical framework | PyData London 25" ⸱ +800 views ⸱ 01 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 38m 00s
"Chris Laffra - PyScript - Python in the Browser | PyData London 25" ⸱ +800 views ⸱ 28 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 39m 17s
"Ines Montani - Conquering PDFs- document understanding beyond plain text | PyData London 25" ⸱ +800 views ⸱ 28 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 17s
"Ahmad Albarqawi - Graph Theory for Multi-Agent Integration: Clinical Use Cases | PyData London 25" ⸱ +700 views ⸱ 26 Jun 2025 ⸱ 01h 04m 07s
"Salman Khan - Transfer Learning: Leveraging Pretrained Models with Limited Data | PyData London 25" ⸱ +600 views ⸱ 03 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 13m 08s
"Alex Jones - How we unified feature engineering across data and backend at Monzo | PyData London 25" ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 27 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 22m 42s
"Luca Baggi - LLM Inference Arithmetics | PyData London 25" ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 30 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 33m 40s
"Mridul Seth - NetworkX is Fast Now- Zero Code Change Acceleration | PyData London 25" ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 29 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 35m 38s
"Tatiana Al Chueyr - Scaling AI workloads with Ray & Airflow | PyData London 2025" ⸱ +500 views ⸱ 03 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 51s
"Natalia Ziemba Jankowska - Media Mix Modelling | PyData London 25" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 29 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 00s
"Cheuk Ting Ho - Is coding assistant as good as we thought | PyData London 25" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 03 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 09s
"Keynote - Jay Alammar - From Next Token Prediction to Reasoning and Beyond | PyData London 25" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 28 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 46s
"Callum Court - Multi-tasking fraud detection From Trees to MLPs | PyData London 25" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 26 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 03s
"Tim Paine - Control all of your projects with copier! | PyData London 25" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 01 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 28s
"John Carney - Platforms for valuable AI Products- Iteration, iteration, iteration | PyData London 25" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 29 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 27m 01s
"Harrison Pim + Fred O'Loughlin - Building a knowledge graph for climate policy | PyData London 25" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 03 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 37m 52s
"Keynote - Leanne Fitzpatrick - Keep Calm and Data On | PyData London 25" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 26 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 20s
"Sofia Pinto - Analysing smart meter data to uncover energy consumption patterns | PyData London 25" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 01 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 16s
"Mihail Douhaniaris + Theodore Meynard - Journey Towards Deep Learning for Ranking | PyData London 25" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 30 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 05s
"Samiul Huque - You Came to a Python Conference. Now, Go Do a PR Review! | PyData London 25" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 02 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 28m 48s
"Alex Owens - Why you should stop pretending your sparse data is dense - PyData London 25_YouTube.mp4" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 26 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 27m 53s
"Michał Szołucha - Parallel PyTorch Inference with Python Free-Threading - PyData London 25" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 26 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 32m 51s
"Emeli Dral - AI agents testing How to evaluate the unpredictable | PyData London 25" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 27 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 36m 58s
"Adam Hill - Building a Real-World Adverse Media Pipeline | PyData London 25" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 29 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 38m 35s
"Radion Bikmukhamedov - Enhancing Fraud Detection | PyData London 25_YouTube.mp4" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 27 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 27m 37s
"Keynote- Tony Mears | PyData London 25" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 02 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 38m 21s
"Olena Kutsenko - Bringing stories to life with AI | PyData London 25" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 27 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 37m 11s
"Theo van Kraay - Data Challenges for Scaling Multi-Agent GenAI Apps with Python | PyData London 25" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 28 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 41m 53s
"Ian Ozsvald - Successful Projects through a bit of Rebellion | PyData London 25" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 29 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 38m 13s
"Elizabeth Osanyinro - Building Inclusive Machine Learning Models | PyData London 25" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 30 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 34m 43s
"Matthew Upson - Debugging Leadership - PyData London 25_YouTube.mp4" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 02 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 28s
"Onyekachukwu Ojumah - Automating Porosity Detection with Deep Learning | PyData London 25" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 30 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 23m 47s
"LIGHTNING TALKS | PyData 2025" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 30 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 01s
"Jyoti Yadav - Agentic Cyber Defense with External Threat Intelligence | PyData London 25" ⸱ +100 views ⸱ 02 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 29s
PyData Yerevan 2025
"Gurgen Hovakimyan - Beyond Static Models: Detection and Interpretability of Concept Drift" ⸱ +600 views ⸱ 07 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 55m 14s
"Intro To Times Series by Jorn Mossel - PyData NYC" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 27 Jun 2025 ⸱ 00h 33m 53s
"Axel Donath - Diffusion Modelling with JAX | PyData Boston" ⸱ +300 views ⸱ 08 Jul 2025 ⸱ 01h 15m 52s
"💶 Del click al crédito: lo que no ves y acelera tu código Python con Rust" ⸱ +200 views ⸱ 27 Jun 2025 ⸱ 01h 34m 52s
