🏆 Featured talks of the week

Here are our top recommendations this week.

📆 New talks

Here’s the complete list of all the talks published in the past last seven days, grouped by conference, and ordered by the number of views for your convenience.

AI Engineer 2025

React Summit 2025

"Why Is Everyone Talking About Lynx? The Architect’s Breakdown" ⸱ +10k views ⸱ 02 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 00s

CITYJS CONFERENCE

JSNation 2025

J On The Beach 2025

Shift Conference 2025

Spring I/O 2025

JCON EUROPE 2025

GOTO 2024

Code BEAM America 2025

"Choosing an effective testing structure - Jason Axelson | Code BEAM America 2025" ⸱ +400 views ⸱ 03 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 22m 15s

Lambda Days 2025

QCon San Francisco 2024

KotlinConf 2025

Android Makers by droidcon 2025

Conf42 Cloud Native 2025

NDC Melbourne 2025

NDC Oslo 2025

PyData London 2025

PyData Yerevan 2025

