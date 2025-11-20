💥 Tech Talks Weekly #83
🏆 Featured this week
Here are our top recommendations this week. Make sure to watch or listen!
“How AI will change software engineering – with Martin Fowler” from The Pragmatic Engineer
Podcast ⸱ Nov 19, 2025 ⸱ 01h 48m 53s
tldl: Martin Fowler explains how AI is making coding non deterministic, where LLMs actually help tame legacy and refactoring, and why rigorous testing plus deterministic tooling is still our best bet. Definitely worth listening to.
“Architect mindset: how to pass System Design Interview • Oleksandr Ivanov • Devoxx Poland 2024”
Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Nov 14, 2025 ⸱ 00h 00m 00s
tldw: This talk gives a practical, research based playbook for succeeding in system design interviews, from generating solution options to steering tradeoff discussions and clearly justifying decisions.
“Netflix’s Engineering Culture” from The Pragmatic Engineer Podcast
Podcast ⸱ Nov 12, 2025 ⸱ 00h 59m 35s
tldl: See what it really means to be “unusually responsible”, how teams make decisions without layers of approval, build and guardrail Live at global scale, learn from outages, and balance hiring and AI trade-offs.
“The Past, Present and Future of Programming Languages - Kevlin Henney - ACCU 2025”
Conference ⸱ +3k views ⸱ Nov 14, 2025 ⸱ 00h 00m 00s
tldw: See how programming languages encode ways of thinking, why progress feels slow, and how trends like FOSS and LLMs might reshape code.
“Algorithms Demystified - Dylan Beattie - NDC Copenhagen 2025”
Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Nov 19, 2025 ⸱ 00h 00m 00s
tldw: This talk makes core algorithms intuitive, shows where they actually apply in real projects from networks to autocorrect, and is worth watching if you want to stop freezing when someone says “use Dijkstra”.
“Micro-Frontends: Stop Building a Distributed Monolith! (Scale with Conway’s Law)”
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 20, 2025 ⸱ 00h 00m 00s
tldw: Why you’re often just assembling libraries, why reusability is a form of coupling, and how a decisions framework plus a Frontend Discovery Service can finally enable independent deploys and canary releases, and it’s worth watching.
“What’s new in AWS Lambda - Julian Wood”
Conference ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 14, 2025 ⸱ 00h 00m 00s
tldw: Nice demo of new features like remote debugging, DX improvements, and real-world scaling tricks, making this a must-watch if you run or build serverless systems.
“#239 - Taming Your Technical Debt: Mastering the Trade-Off Problem - Andrew Brown” from Tech Lead Journal
Podcast ⸱ Nov 17, 2025 ⸱ 01h 06m 29s
tldl: Technical debt isn’t mainly a coding problem but a trade-off tangled in human bias and incentives; watch for the Technical Debt Onion, Ulysses contracts, and practical systems-thinking tactics I think will be helpful.
“Why Postgres? and why now? with Claire Giordano” from Hanselminutes
Podcast ⸱ Nov 13, 2025 ⸱ 00h 36m 11s
tldl: Postgres quietly became the world’s favorite database, and this talk breaks down how its design and open-source community keep it winning in the age of AI and hyperscale data, worth a watch.
“What’s Coming in TypeScript 6/7 | Daniel Rosenwasser | Jake Bailey | Ep 43B” from TypeScript.fm - The Friendly Show for TypeScript Developers
Podcast ⸱ Nov 13, 2025 ⸱ 01h 09m 01s
tldl: TypeScript 6 and 7 push smarter defaults, make ES2024 the default target, tighten DOM typings, and introduce a new compiler API with a Go port in progress, module resolution, WASM embedding, and the real performance tradeoffs you should be aware of.
“Modern Architecture 101 for New Engineers & Forgetful Experts - Jerry Nixon - NDC Copenhagen 2025”
Conference ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Nov 19, 2025 ⸱ 00h 00m 00s
tldw: See the common modern patterns for scalability, security, integration, and maintainability.
“The New Realities of SaaS: Why Building is Harder Than Ever - Luis Rubiera - NDC Copenhagen 2025”
Conference ⸱ +500 views ⸱ Nov 17, 2025 ⸱ 00h 00m 00s
tldw: Creating SaaS today is far more than shipping features; this talk explains the operational, legal, and geopolitical realities you must handle to actually launch and scale in 2025.
📈 The Most Watched This Week
See what everyone’s watching this week and don’t miss out! Here are the most-watched talks ranked by views/publishing time.
“Concept-based Generic Programming - Bjarne Stroustrup - CppCon 2025” ⸱ +15k views ⸱ Nov 14, 2025 ⸱ 01h 23m 29s
tldw: The designer of C++ lays out concept-based generic programming with practical examples, including a tiny type system that prevents narrowing and enforces range checks, and walks through design rationale, relations to OOP, and C++26 static reflection, worth watching if you write generic C++.
“Algorithms Demystified - Dylan Beattie - NDC Copenhagen 2025” ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Nov 19, 2025 ⸱ 00h 52m 46s
tldw: This talk makes core algorithms intuitive, shows where they actually apply in real projects from networks to autocorrect, and is worth watching if you want to stop freezing when someone says “use Dijkstra”.
“Modern Architecture 101 for New Engineers & Forgetful Experts - Jerry Nixon - NDC Copenhagen 2025” ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Nov 19, 2025 ⸱ 01h 03m 07s
tldw: See the common modern patterns for scalability, security, integration, and maintainability.
“Implement the C++ Standard Library: Design, Optimisations, Testing while Implementing Libc++” ⸱ +3k views ⸱ Nov 18, 2025 ⸱ 01h 01m 07s
tldw: A practical tour of libc++ showing space packing tricks, wait and iterator optimisations, and rigorous testing techniques that’s worth watching if you care about squeezing performance and correctness out of C++ standard library code.
“Off-CPU Profiling & Latency Diagnostics in Java #JVMLS” ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Nov 18, 2025 ⸱ 00h 42m 22s
tldw: If you’re chasing mysterious Java latency spikes, watch this talk where a tool uses Java instrumentation and Linux uprobe to break each transaction into on-CPU time, scheduling delay, I/O wait and more so you can finally pin down slow requests, virtual thread oddities, and GC pauses.
“Misusing Const for Fn and Profit - Tristram Oaten | EuroRust 2025” ⸱ +900 views ⸱ Nov 19, 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 33s
tldw: Watch this deep dive into const, macros and zero cost abstractions to learn how to shift heavy lifting into Rust’s compile time for safer, faster code and surprising production tricks.
“Demystifying authentication in ASP.NET Core - Tore Nestenius - NDC Copenhagen 2025” ⸱ +700 views ⸱ Nov 19, 2025 ⸱ 00h 49m 29s
tldw: A deep dive into how authentication actually works in ASP.NET Core, covering schemes, handlers, ClaimsPrincipal, claims, challenges and session cookies, worth watching if you build web apps that need to be secure.
📆 New talks
Here’s the complete list of all the talks published since the last Tech Talks Weekly issue, grouped by conference, and ordered by the number of views for your convenience.
GOTO Copenhagen 2025
“The Way the Future Was • Kevlin Henney & James Lewis • GOTO 2025” ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Nov 13, 2025 ⸱ 00h 56m 52s
“Beyond Chat: Bringing Models to the Canvas • Lu Wilson • GOTO 2025” ⸱ +300 views ⸱ Nov 19, 2025 ⸱ 00h 55m 48s
InfoQ Dev Summit 2025
“Why Observability Matters (More!) with AI Applications” ⸱ +200 views ⸱ Nov 17, 2025 ⸱ 00h 51m 06s
“Systems Thinking & Complexity Theory for AI Architects” ⸱ +500 views ⸱ Nov 13, 2025 ⸱ 00h 48m 41s
Meeting C++ 2025
“Casts in C++: To lie... and hopefully - to lie usefully - Patrice Roy - Meeting C++ 2025” ⸱ +400 views ⸱ Nov 15, 2025 ⸱ 01h 11m 37s
“Does my C++ Object Model Work with a GPU and Can I Make It Safe - Erik Tomusk - Meeting C++ 2025” ⸱ +300 views ⸱ Nov 13, 2025 ⸱ 01h 01m 25s
“Designing an SPSC Lock free queue - Quasar Chunawala - Meeting C++ 2025” ⸱ +200 views ⸱ Nov 17, 2025 ⸱ 00h 56m 55s
“Command Line C++ Development - Mathew Benson - Meeting C++ 2025” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Nov 19, 2025 ⸱ 01h 06m 11s
ElixirConf EU 2025
“Distributed Elixir Made Simple - Johanna Larsson | ElixirConf EU 2025” ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Nov 18, 2025 ⸱ 00h 38m 38s
CppCon 2025
“Concept-based Generic Programming - Bjarne Stroustrup - CppCon 2025” ⸱ +15k views ⸱ Nov 14, 2025 ⸱ 01h 23m 29s
“Implement the C++ Standard Library: Design, Optimisations, Testing while Implementing Libc++” ⸱ +3k views ⸱ Nov 18, 2025 ⸱ 01h 01m 07s
“The Evolution of std::optional - From Boost to C++26 - Steve Downey - CppCon 2025” ⸱ +2k views ⸱ Nov 17, 2025 ⸱ 00h 59m 49s
“Could C++ Developers Handle an ABI Break Today? - Luis Caro Campos - CppCon 2025” ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Nov 19, 2025 ⸱ 01h 03m 19s
JVM Language Summit 2025
“Beyond the Vector API - A Quest for a Lower Level API #JVMLS” ⸱ +3k views ⸱ Nov 15, 2025 ⸱ 00h 54m 13s
“Off-CPU Profiling & Latency Diagnostics in Java #JVMLS” ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Nov 18, 2025 ⸱ 00h 42m 22s
ACCU 2025
“The Definitive Guide to Functional Programming in Cpp - Jonathan Müller - ACCU 2025” ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Nov 16, 2025 ⸱ 01h 09m 26s
“What C++ Needs to be Safe - John Lakos - ACCU 2025” ⸱ +600 views ⸱ Nov 19, 2025 ⸱ 01h 31m 24s
“consteval All The Things? - Jason Turner - ACCU 2025” ⸱ +3k views ⸱ Nov 12, 2025 ⸱ 01h 31m 17s
EuroRust 2025
“How Rust Compiles - Noratrieb | EuroRust 2025” ⸱ +2k views ⸱ Nov 17, 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 12s
“Misusing Const for Fn and Profit - Tristram Oaten | EuroRust 2025” ⸱ +900 views ⸱ Nov 19, 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 33s
“The Lego Line Follower Challenge - Massimiliano Mantione | EuroRust 2025” ⸱ +400 views ⸱ Nov 13, 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 11s
“Reflection on the humans powering Rust ecosystem - Rohit Dandamudi | EuroRust 2025” ⸱ +400 views ⸱ Nov 12, 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 22s
dotAI 2025
“BAML: a new programming language for AI - Vaibhav Gupta” ⸱ +700 views ⸱ Nov 14, 2025 ⸱ 00h 19m 02s
“AI needs its Unix moment - Rémi Louf - .txt” ⸱ +500 views ⸱ Nov 14, 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 12s
“Clean code in Data Science - Gael Varoquaux - Skrub DataOps, Probabl:” ⸱ +500 views ⸱ Nov 14, 2025 ⸱ 00h 19m 48s
“The Outer-Loop Era - Stanislas Polu - Dust” ⸱ +300 views ⸱ Nov 14, 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 21s
“Why most AI agents fail (and how to fix it) - Viktoria Semaan - Databricks” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Nov 14, 2025 ⸱ 00h 18m 34s
“Agents for production engineering - Alex Palcuie - Anthropic” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Nov 14, 2025 ⸱ 00h 22m 59s
“Coding Agents - Katia Gil Guzman - OpenAI” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Nov 14, 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 30s
“Architecting autonomous pipelines - Nnenna Ndukwe - Qodo AI” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 14, 2025 ⸱ 00h 11m 09s
“Reasoning VLM for Physical AI - Natalia Segal - NVIDIA” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 14, 2025 ⸱ 00h 19m 58s
NDC Copenhagen 2025
“AI Coding Agents and how to code them - Alex Shershebnev - NDC Copenhagen 2025” ⸱ +800 views ⸱ Nov 17, 2025 ⸱ 01h 02m 51s
“Demystifying authentication in ASP.NET Core - Tore Nestenius - NDC Copenhagen 2025” ⸱ +700 views ⸱ Nov 19, 2025 ⸱ 00h 49m 29s
“HTMX & ASP.NET Razor Pages – Web development without the JavaScript pains - Kevin DeRudder” ⸱ +400 views ⸱ Nov 19, 2025 ⸱ 01h 00m 23s
“Building Trust in Open Source: A Practical Guide to Securing Your ... - Yash Pimple” ⸱ +400 views ⸱ Nov 13, 2025 ⸱ 00h 47m 18s
“The Immutable Laws of Software and Life: Code Accordingly - Cory House - NDC Copenhagen 2025” ⸱ +400 views ⸱ Nov 19, 2025 ⸱ 00h 56m 16s
“Let’s catch up with C#! Exciting new features in C# 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13! - Filip Ekberg” ⸱ +300 views ⸱ Nov 19, 2025 ⸱ 00h 59m 04s
“Cryptography: The Weird Bits - Eli Holderness & Rendle . - NDC Copenhagen 2025” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Nov 19, 2025 ⸱ 01h 01m 11s
GopherCon 2025
“GopherCon 2025 - Advancing Go Garbage Collection with Green Tea - Michael Knyszek” ⸱ +800 views ⸱ Nov 17, 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 17s
“GopherCon 2025 - The Go Cryptography State of the Union - Filippo Valsorda” ⸱ +400 views ⸱ Nov 17, 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 08s
PyData Vermont 2025
“Zhao - Complex Data Ingestion with Open Source AI | PyData Vermont 2025” ⸱ +400 views ⸱ Nov 14, 2025 ⸱ 01h 00m 17s
“Bouquin - MCP basics with Conda and Claude | PyData Vermont 2025” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Nov 14, 2025 ⸱ 00h 56m 05s
“Zimmerman, Ashley - Context is all you need: FUNdamental linguistics for NLP | PyData Vermont 2025” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Nov 14, 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 23s
“Wages - From Chaos to Confidence: Solving Python’s Environment Reprodu... | PyData Vermont 2025” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Nov 14, 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 29s
“Fortney, Cooley - The Art of Data: Hand-crafted, Human-centered Dat... | PyData Vermont 2025” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Nov 14, 2025 ⸱ 00h 19m 21s
“Clementi, McCarty - GPU-Accelerated Data Science for PyData Users | PyData Vermont 2025” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Nov 14, 2025 ⸱ 00h 15m 30s
“Koch - Open Source Vermont Data Platform: Access, Analysis, and Visualization | PyData Vermont 2025” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 14, 2025 ⸱ 00h 40m 35s
“Dody - Cleaning Messy Data at Scale: APIs, LLMs, and Custom NLP Pipelines | PyData Vermont 2025” ⸱ +200 views ⸱ Nov 14, 2025 ⸱ 00h 48m 03s
DDD Europe 2025
“Domain Experiments - Mike Wojtyna - DDD Europe 2025” ⸱ +400 views ⸱ Nov 17, 2025 ⸱ 00h 40m 58s
PyData Seattle 2025
“Khuyen Tran & Yibei Hu - Multi-Series Forecasting at Scale with StatsForecast | PyData Seattle 2025” ⸱ +200 views ⸱ Nov 17, 2025 ⸱ 00h 39m 36s
“Sebastian Duerr - Evaluation is all you need | PyData Seattle 2025” ⸱ +200 views ⸱ Nov 17, 2025 ⸱ 00h 43m 28s
“Bill Engels - Actually using GPs in practice with PyMC | PyData Seattle 2025” ⸱ +200 views ⸱ Nov 17, 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 15s
“Everett Kleven - Why Models Break Your Pipelines | PyData Seattle 2025” ⸱ +200 views ⸱ Nov 17, 2025 ⸱ 00h 36m 04s
“Ojas Ankurbhai Ramwala - Explainable AI for Biomedical Image Processing | PyData Seattle 2025” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Nov 17, 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 02s
“Denny Lee - Building Agents with Agent Bricks and MCP | PyData Seattle 2025” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Nov 17, 2025 ⸱ 00h 39m 58s
“Avik Basu - Beyond Just Prediction: Causal Thinking in Machine Learning | PyData Seattle 2025” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Nov 17, 2025 ⸱ 00h 43m 14s
“Saurabh Garg - Optimizing AI/ML Workloads | PyData Seattle 2025” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Nov 17, 2025 ⸱ 00h 40m 03s
“Keynote: Josh Starmer - Communicating Concepts, Clearly Explained!!! | PyData Seattle 2025” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Nov 17, 2025 ⸱ 00h 49m 34s
“Pedro Albuquerque - Generalized Additive Models: Explainability Strikes Back | PyData Seattle 2025” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Nov 17, 2025 ⸱ 00h 40m 31s
“Rajesh - Securing Retrieval-Augmented Generation | PyData Seattle 2025” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Nov 17, 2025 ⸱ 00h 32m 32s
“Jyotinder Singh - Practical Quantization in Keras | PyData Seattle 2025” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Nov 17, 2025 ⸱ 00h 48m 12s
“Andy Terrel - Building Inference Workflows with Tile Languages | PyData Seattle 2025” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Nov 17, 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 36s
“Trent Nelson - Unlocking Parallel PyTorch Inference (and More!) | PyData Seattle 2025” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Nov 17, 2025 ⸱ 00h 43m 53s
“Dr. Jim Dowling - Real-TIme Context Engineering for Agents | PyData Seattle 2025” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 17, 2025 ⸱ 00h 39m 33s
“JustinCastilla - There and back again... by ferry or I-5? | PyData Seattle 2025” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 17, 2025 ⸱ 00h 40m 48s
“Bernardo Dionisi - Know Your Data(Frame) with Paguro | PyData Seattle 2025” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 17, 2025 ⸱ 00h 38m 59s
“Allison Wang & Shujing Yang - Polars on Spark | PyData Seattle 2025” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 17, 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 20s
“David Aronchick - Taming the Data Tsunami | PyData Seattle 2025” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 17, 2025 ⸱ 00h 37m 29s
“John Carney- Building valuable Deterministic products in a Probabilistic world | PyData Seattle 2025” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 17, 2025 ⸱ 00h 38m 17s
“Carl Kadie - How to Optimize your Python Program for Slowness | PyData Seattle 2025” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 17, 2025 ⸱ 00h 36m 24s
“Carl Kadie - Explore Solvable and Unsolvable Equations with SymPy | PyData Seattle 2025” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 17, 2025 ⸱ 00h 33m 30s
“Devin Petersohn - We don’t dataframe shame: A love letter to dataframes | PyData Seattle 2025” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 17, 2025 ⸱ 00h 41m 29s
“Merchant & Suarez - Wrangling Internet-scale Image Datasets | PyData Seattle 2025” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 17, 2025 ⸱ 00h 32m 37s
“Keynote: Chang She - Never Send a Human to do an Agent’s Search | PyData Seattle 2025” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 17, 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 19s
“Aziza Mirsaidova - Prompt Variation as a Diagnostic Tool | PyData Seattle 2025” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 17, 2025 ⸱ 00h 32m 02s
“C.A.M. Gerlach - Democratizing (Py)Data | PyData Seattle 2025” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 17, 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 52s
“Weston Pace - Data Loading for Data Engineers | PyData Seattle 2025” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 17, 2025 ⸱ 00h 34m 23s
“Jack Ye - Supercharging Multimodal Feature Engineering | PyData Seattle 2025” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 17, 2025 ⸱ 00h 41m 54s
“Lightning Talks | PyData Seattle 2025” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 17, 2025 ⸱ 00h 38m 02s
“Panel: Building Data-Driven Startups with User-Centric Design | PyData Seattle 2025” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 17, 2025 ⸱ 00h 40m 08s
“Keynote: Zaheera Valani - Driving Data Democratization with the Databricks | PyData Seattle 2025” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 17, 2025 ⸱ 00h 41m 54s
“Noor Aftab - The Missing 78% | PyData Seattle 2025” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 17, 2025 ⸱ 00h 39m 42s
“Stephen Cheng - Scaling Background Noise Filtration for AI Voice Agents | PyData Seattle 2025” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 17, 2025 ⸱ 00h 35m 07s
“Roman Lutz - Red Teaming AI: Getting Started with PyRIT | PyData Seattle 2025” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 17, 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 15s
Devoxx Belgium 2025
“Sustainable Engineering” ⸱ +200 views ⸱ Nov 18, 2025 ⸱ 00h 12m 08s
AI Coding Summit 2025
“AI Migration at SCALE: Make Complex Code Tasks 10X Faster (The Blueprint)” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Nov 13, 2025 ⸱ 00h 27m 33s
CascadiaJS 2025
“AI-Powered Gamification for the Web” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 19, 2025 ⸱ 00h 11m 17s
Devoxx Poland 2024
“Bootiful Spring Boot 3.x • Josh Long • Devoxx Poland 2024” ⸱ +200 views ⸱ Nov 17, 2025 ⸱ 00h 51m 52s
“Google RCS Business Messaging Deep Dive • Ilya Frank • Devoxx Poland 2024” ⸱ +200 views ⸱ Nov 19, 2025 ⸱ 00h 48m 26s
RustConf 2025
“Christian Legnitto Interview, Maintainer: rust-gpu, rust-cuda [Rust Project Content @ RustConf 2025]” ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Nov 13, 2025 ⸱ 00h 27m 43s
Code BEAM Europe 2025
“Keynote: CyanView & Elixir in Broadcasts – Daniil Popov, David Bourgeois | Code BEAM Europe 2025” ⸱ +400 views ⸱ Nov 18, 2025 ⸱ 00h 53m 08s
Erlang & Elixir Meetup Krakow 2025
“Making your System Debuggable - Lessons from Erlang Doctor | Paweł Chrząszcz” ⸱ +300 views ⸱ Nov 13, 2025 ⸱ 00h 33m 44s
Droidcon Italy 2025
“The rollercoaster of releasing an Android, iOS, and macOS app with Kotlin Multiplatform | DroidconIt” ⸱ +300 views ⸱ Nov 13, 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 06s
GeeCON 2024
“GeeCON 2024: Otavio Santana - Unlocking Data Access Excellence with Jakarta Data” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 19, 2025 ⸱ 00h 49m 29s
“GeeCON 2024: Hugh McKee - AI is Coming - Now What? Architecting the Future of Software” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 19, 2025 ⸱ 00h 55m 28s
“GeeCON 2024: Srikar Yekollu - Harnessing the power of LLM text embeddings” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 19, 2025 ⸱ 00h 40m 35s
“GeeCON 2024: Adam Bien - Containerless, Bloatless, YAML-less, Serverless Java #slideless” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Nov 12, 2025 ⸱ 00h 52m 05s
“GeeCON 2024: Martin Stefanko - Virtual threads - no pain, no gain” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 12, 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 13s
“GeeCON 2024: Jaroslav Tulach, Pavel Marek - There is –module-path beyond –class-path!” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 12, 2025 ⸱ 00h 51m 19s
“GeeCON 2024: Abdel Sghiouar - Hands-on-lab: It’s all about going hands-on with Generative AI!” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 12, 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 01s
“GeeCON 2024: Josef Goldstein - Transforming Analytical Data with Event-Driven Architecture” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Nov 19, 2025 ⸱ 00h 49m 19s
“GeeCON 2024: Jonathan Harel - The Future of Software Development” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 12, 2025 ⸱ 00h 41m 39s
CppNorth 2025
“Lightning Talks - CppNorth 2025” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Nov 17, 2025 ⸱ 01h 52m 16s
Droidcon Italy 2024
“Mastering Mobile App Sustainability: Optimizing Resource Management in Flutter | Droidcon Italy 2024” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 14, 2025 ⸱ 00h 22m 36s
Serverless Days 2025
“How we built an AI powered code reviewer with Serverless and Bedrock - Yan Cui” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 14, 2025 ⸱ 00h 42m 09s
“Hold the functions; Containers can be serverless too! - Grace Briody” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 15, 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 10s
“Serverless, Spot, and Smashing Barriers: Tech for Good in Action - Sarah Neenan” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 14, 2025 ⸱ 00h 18m 30s
“Adventures in cost control: tales from the trenches - Matt Johnson” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 14, 2025 ⸱ 00h 27m 38s
Big Data LDN 2025
“Data Puppets Present: The Data Potato - A New Hope” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 13, 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 38s
“Cost-Conscious Cloud-to-Cloud: A Real-World Story” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 17, 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 11s
All Things Open 2025
“Automating DevOps Governance With A Unified Pipeline Platform by Apurva Gandhi & Dipanjan Haldar” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 17, 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 10s
“The O11Y Stack. It’s Not Just About The Tools by Dan Ravenstone & Lisa Jung” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 15, 2025 ⸱ 00h 37m 44s
“Evolving As A Software Developer, UI Designer & Tester In The GENAI Era - by Dr. Ruth Akintunde” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 14, 2025 ⸱ 00h 21m 01s
“Building Agents With MCP And Data Streams by Tim Berglund” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 16, 2025 ⸱ 00h 40m 29s
“Progressive Delivery With Argo Rollouts, Kubernetes Gateway API, And Agentic AI by Lin Sun” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 13, 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 38s
“Improving Generative AI For Code: Techniques For Context Awareness, Testing & Multi-Agent Systems” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 14, 2025 ⸱ 00h 39m 43s
“Using AI Agents To Empower Application Modernization For Kubernetes by Lachlan Evenson” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 18, 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 21s
“Frankenpipe: Bringing Secure ML Pipelines To Life by Patrick Smyth” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 13, 2025 ⸱ 00h 36m 52s
“Build Response Pipelines: A Hands-On Mezmo Workshop by Ritah Nabaggala” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 15, 2025 ⸱ 00h 37m 34s
“The Owned Algorithm: Open Sourcing Myself by Liv Erickson” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 17, 2025 ⸱ 00h 42m 01s
“Fool AI Once, But Not Twice by Brinnae Bent” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 17, 2025 ⸱ 00h 11m 09s
“Crowdsourcing Programming Language Well-Managed Use by Stephen Husak & Sally Deering” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 15, 2025 ⸱ 00h 13m 47s
“From Files To Tables: Rethinking How We Store And Query Data by Bryan Liles” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 18, 2025 ⸱ 00h 34m 57s
“Building The Paved Road: How Intuit Uses Open Source to Power Developer Velocity” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 19, 2025 ⸱ 00h 41m 26s
“Enabling Community Education With A Little Help From AI by Colton Padden” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 13, 2025 ⸱ 00h 23m 40s
“The Folio Project: Open Source Software That Makes Libraries Work by Jenn Colt” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 17, 2025 ⸱ 00h 12m 58s
“The Journey To Continuous Deployment by Andrew Bonham” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 19, 2025 ⸱ 00h 15m 16s
“Ten Years of Capital One’s Open Source Program Office: What We’ve Learned So Far by Duane O’Brien” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 19, 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 12s
“When Old Code Becomes A Liability: Managing Tech Debt And Aging Open Source by Aaron Mitchell” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 12, 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 04s
“Everything You Need To Know About Running LLMS Locally by Cedric Clyburn” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 16, 2025 ⸱ 00h 20m 29s
GeeCON 2025
“GeeCON 2025: Ryan Healey - What’s the best number of threads?” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 12, 2025 ⸱ 00h 12m 17s
“GeeCON 2025: Bartłomiej Pisulak - Leading in the AI Era: New Rules for Engineering Management” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 19, 2025 ⸱ 00h 57m 43s
📆 New podcasts
Here’s the complete list of all the podcasts published since the last Tech Talks Weekly issue.
“597: Say Yes with Nick Merwin” from Giant Robots Smashing Into Other Giant Robots ⸱ Nov 20, 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 03s
“The Role of LLMs in Visual Studio Productivity with Leslie Richardson” from .NET Rocks! ⸱ Nov 20, 2025 ⸱ 01h 01m 00s
“SE Radio 695: Dave Thomas on Building eBooks Infrastructure” from Software Engineering Radio ⸱ Nov 19, 2025 ⸱ 01h 02m 49s
“Creating communal computers (Interview)” from The Changelog ⸱ Nov 19, 2025 ⸱ 00h 57m 48s
“Beyond note-taking with Fireflies” from Practical AI ⸱ Nov 19, 2025 ⸱ 00h 48m 59s
“How AI will change software engineering – with Martin Fowler” from Unknown conference ⸱ Nov 19, 2025 ⸱ 01h 48m 54s
“D2DO287: Leveling Up in Data Science” from Day Two DevOps ⸱ Nov 19, 2025 ⸱ 00h 37m 51s
“Kayla Reopelle: What Your Rails App Is Trying To Tell You” from On Rails Podcast ⸱ Nov 19, 2025 ⸱ 01h 02m 10s
“956: Should I Keep Using WordPress?” from Syntax - Tasty Web Development Treats ⸱ Nov 19, 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 10s
“80 Billion Predictions Daily: Inside Credit Karma’s Agentic Data Layer with Maddie Daianu” from The Data Engineering Show ⸱ Nov 19, 2025 ⸱ 00h 19m 55s
“DOP 325: KubeCon North America 2025 Review” from DevOps Paradox ⸱ Nov 19, 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 28s
“Policy as Code: Kyverno and Securing Kubernetes at Scale with Jim Bugwadia” from Platform Engineering Podcast ⸱ Nov 19, 2025 ⸱ 00h 42m 21s
“Shadow AI” from The Cloudcast ⸱ Nov 19, 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 52s
“Type Stripping is Stable, Type-safe Music, and Rust Engines Enter the Chat | News | Ep 44” from TypeScript.fm - The Friendly Show for TypeScript Developers ⸱ Nov 19, 2025 ⸱ 00h 43m 11s
“#117 Special Episode: Entering Computer Science as a New Graduate” from Happy Path Programming ⸱ Nov 18, 2025 ⸱ 01h 12m 29s
“275 - Irina Nazarova, Organizer of SF Ruby Conference” from Code with Jason ⸱ Nov 18, 2025 ⸱ 00h 58m 53s
“Semantic Query Engines with Matthew Russo - Weaviate Podcast #131!” from Weaviate Podcast ⸱ Nov 18, 2025 ⸱ 01h 02m 25s
“Ground Zero-Cost Bindings (with Josh Vlk)” from Dead Code ⸱ Nov 18, 2025 ⸱ 01h 10m 14s
“Beyond the Hype: Real Talk on AI-Assisted Development • Jessica Kerr & Diana Montalion” from GOTO ⸱ Nov 18, 2025 ⸱ 00h 37m 11s
“Speed is the moat | AMD’s Anush Elangovan” from Dev Interrupted ⸱ Nov 18, 2025 ⸱ 00h 52m 21s
“Radix UI with Chance Strickland” from Software Engineering Daily ⸱ Nov 18, 2025 ⸱ 00h 56m 47s
“Secure Coding as Critical Thinking Instead of Vulnspotting - Matias Madou - ASW #357” from Application Security Weekly ⸱ Nov 18, 2025 ⸱ 01h 03m 41s
“LIVE from GitHub Universe: Privacy-First Smart Homes with Frenck from Home Assistant” from The GitHub Podcast ⸱ Nov 18, 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 02s
“Chris Zetter: Building a Database to Better Understand Maintainability” from Maintainable ⸱ Nov 18, 2025 ⸱ 00h 49m 41s
“How to create agents that people actually want to use” from The Stack Overflow Podcast ⸱ Nov 18, 2025 ⸱ 00h 27m 07s
“Episode 487: My manager ignores me during 1:1’s and I am required to work in an empty office” from Soft Skills Engineering ⸱ Nov 17, 2025 ⸱ 00h 36m 18s
“955: SvelteKit has solved data loading” from Syntax - Tasty Web Development Treats ⸱ Nov 17, 2025 ⸱ 00h 36m 16s
“Cloud Security Challenges in the AI Era - How Running Containers and Inference Weaken Your System” from N/A ⸱ Nov 17, 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 58s
“Cloud Security Challenges in the AI Era - How Running Containers and Inference Weaken Your System” from The InfoQ Podcast ⸱ Nov 17, 2025 ⸱ 00h 31m 57s
“691: Charts + Graphs, Vibe Coding an App, and Debating Affordances” from Shop Talk Show ⸱ Nov 17, 2025 ⸱ 01h 08m 59s
“#746: AWS Regional Planning Tool, MCP Proxy for AWS, and Lots More!!!” from AWS Podcast ⸱ Nov 17, 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 01s
“Programming Parables to Astound your Coworkers - The Tao of Programming by Geoffrey James” from Book Overflow ⸱ Nov 17, 2025 ⸱ 01h 05m 28s
“Andrew Lock: Testing Frameworks - Episode 376” from Azure DevOps Podcast ⸱ Nov 17, 2025 ⸱ 00h 32m 38s
“489: .NET 10 and Visual Studio 2026” from Merge Conflict ⸱ Nov 17, 2025 ⸱ 01h 13m 29s
“#458 I will install Linux on your computer” from Python Bytes ⸱ Nov 17, 2025 ⸱ 00h 22m 47s
“Hands-On With visionOS - 2025” from More Than Just Code podcast - iOS and Swift development, news and advice ⸱ Nov 17, 2025 ⸱ 01h 03m 05s
“Linux Vendor Firmware Service with Richard Hughes” from Open Source Security Podcast ⸱ Nov 17, 2025 ⸱ —
“Linux Vendor Firmware Service with Richard Hughes” from Open Source Security ⸱ Nov 17, 2025 ⸱ 00h 35m 46s
“Inside the Black Box: Neuron-Level Control and Safer LLMs” from AI Engineering Podcast ⸱ Nov 16, 2025 ⸱ 01h 00m 52s
“State, Scale, and Signals: Rethinking Orchestration with Durable Execution” from Data Engineering Podcast ⸱ Nov 16, 2025 ⸱ 00h 51m 46s
“Jonathan Blow on Programming Language Design” from Software Unscripted ⸱ Nov 15, 2025 ⸱ 01h 41m 42s
“RNR 347 - Skylight: Smart Displays Powered by React Native” from React Native Radio ⸱ Nov 14, 2025 ⸱ 00h 37m 24s
“80: Lowering emissions with the Open Compute Project” from Meta Tech Podcast ⸱ Nov 14, 2025 ⸱ 00h 38m 24s
“Retreat to attack (Friends)” from The Changelog ⸱ Nov 14, 2025 ⸱ 01h 44m 16s
“Inside our 2025 engineering performance report” from Unknown conference ⸱ Nov 14, 2025 ⸱ 00h 47m 58s
“Keeping Ruby Welcoming: A Conversation We Need to Have - RUBY 680” from Ruby Rogues ⸱ Nov 14, 2025 ⸱ 00h 41m 48s
“The Truth About AI in Everyday JavaScript Development - JSJ 696” from JavaScript Jabber ⸱ Nov 14, 2025 ⸱ 01h 15m 07s
“Tens of TB per hour” from Postgres FM ⸱ Nov 14, 2025 ⸱ 00h 38m 47s
“Practical Artificial Intelligence” from The Kyle Rowland Podcast ⸱ Nov 14, 2025 ⸱ 00h 44m 25s
“From Hardware Hacker to CTO: Building Teams That Scale • Meri Williams & Charles Humble” from GOTO ⸱ Nov 14, 2025 ⸱ 00h 57m 37s
“Managing Open Source with Nate Berkopec” from Remote Ruby ⸱ Nov 14, 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 37s
“Preparing Data Science Projects for Production” from The Real Python Podcast ⸱ Nov 14, 2025 ⸱ 00h 59m 12s
“#197 Harvard CS50 prof David J. Malan on why you should take your time learning programming” from The freeCodeCamp Podcast ⸱ Nov 14, 2025 ⸱ 01h 17m 06s
“Episode 260: 🇳🇱 C++ Under the Sea 🇳🇱 Ray, Paul, Parrot & Scanman!” from ADSP (Algorithms + Data Structures = Programs) ⸱ Nov 14, 2025 ⸱ 00h 24m 11s
“The legendary Bruce Eckel on language design, effects, abstraction, concurrency, and so much more” from A Bootiful Podcast ⸱ Nov 14, 2025 ⸱ 02h 13m 08s
“Data Engineering Central Podcast - 09” from Data Engineering Central Podcast ⸱ Nov 13, 2025 ⸱ 00h 06m 51s
“Vibe Coding and Robot Teammates” from Two’s Complement ⸱ Nov 13, 2025 ⸱ 00h 42m 37s
“2.5 Admins 273: Reliability Tracking” from 2.5 Admins ⸱ Nov 13, 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 58s
“73: Jean-Philippe Bernardy” from Haskell Interlude ⸱ Nov 13, 2025 ⸱ 00h 38m 12s
“Allow anyone to code with AI” from Unknown conference ⸱ Nov 13, 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 55s
“Roc with Richard Feldman” from Rust in Production ⸱ Nov 13, 2025 ⸱ 01h 02m 51s
“Autonomous Vehicle Research at Waymo” from Practical AI ⸱ Nov 13, 2025 ⸱ 00h 52m 08s
“Automate Your Day: How to Run Python Scripts on a Schedule (Windows, macOS, Linux)” from The PyPod Chronicles ⸱ Nov 13, 2025 ⸱ 00h 11m 17s
“From Code to Cash: How André Arko Builds Better Tools and Gets Paid for Open Source” from Screaming in the Cloud ⸱ Nov 13, 2025 ⸱ 00h 40m 38s
“How developers can get the most from new AI coding workflows” from ThoughtWorks Technology Podcast ⸱ Nov 13, 2025 ⸱ 00h 29m 13s
“596: Building Bridges Between Brands and Creators: The Story of Sheer” from Giant Robots Smashing Into Other Giant Robots ⸱ Nov 13, 2025 ⸱ 00h 42m 45s
“Transforming AI in Healthcare with AWS Solutions” from DevOps Podcasts ⸱ Nov 13, 2025 ⸱ 00h 03m 09s
“Old Developers using New Tools with Brady Gaster” from .NET Rocks! ⸱ Nov 13, 2025 ⸱ 01h 01m 00s
“Brex 3.0: An 18-Month Operational Evolution & the Brex Hacker House “AI Startup within a Startup” experiment w/ James Reggio #236” from The Engineering Leadership Podcast ⸱ Nov 12, 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 30s
“SE Radio 694: Jennings Anderson and Amy Rose on Overture Maps” from Software Engineering Radio ⸱ Nov 12, 2025 ⸱ 01h 03m 45s
“DO repeat yourself! (Interview)” from The Changelog ⸱ Nov 12, 2025 ⸱ 01h 19m 58s
“Netflix’s Engineering Culture” from The Pragmatic Engineer ⸱ Nov 12, 2025 ⸱ 00h 59m 34s
“95a74d1e2f4d Bobbi Towers” from defn ⸱ Nov 12, 2025 ⸱ 01h 19m 09s
“S10 E11 | Tanstack Query for Angular? What? Tell me more! with Arnoud de Vries” from The Angular Plus Show ⸱ Nov 12, 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 34s
“DOP 324: Kubernetes Resource Right-Sizing and Scaling with Zesty” from DevOps Paradox ⸱ Nov 12, 2025 ⸱ 00h 48m 35s
“Why is Zig so cool? (News)” from The Changelog ⸱ Nov 17, 2025 ⸱ 00h 09m 07s
“#131 - AI Product Strategy: When to Build and When to Wait with Matthias Keller // CPO @ Kayak” from alphalist.CTO Podcast - For CTOs and Technical Leaders ⸱ Nov 13, 2025 ⸱ 00h 51m 41s
“The 2025 Stack Overflow Developer Survey with Jody Bailey and Erin Yepis” from Software Engineering Daily ⸱ Nov 13, 2025 ⸱ 00h 40m 13s
