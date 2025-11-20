Happy Thursday 👋 and warm welcome to Tech Talks Weekly #83!

Now, onto this week’s issue: we’ve got 131 talks from 30 conferences and 80 new podcast episodes!

That means there is plenty of really good content on the list this week, so get ready!

As announced earlier this week, I’m introducing a new section called “📈 The Most-Watched This Week.” It contains the talks that are getting the most attention right now, as ranked by views/publishing time, so you’ll instantly know what the community is or will soon be talking about. Summary is also included!

From now on, the new structure looks as follows:

🏆 Featured this week (talks & podcasts) 📈 The Most Watched This Week 📆 New talks 📆 New podcasts

GOTO Copenhagen 2025

InfoQ Dev Summit 2025

Meeting C++ 2025

ElixirConf EU 2025

“Distributed Elixir Made Simple - Johanna Larsson | ElixirConf EU 2025” ⸱ +1k views ⸱ Nov 18, 2025 ⸱ 00h 38m 38s

CppCon 2025

JVM Language Summit 2025

ACCU 2025

EuroRust 2025

dotAI 2025

NDC Copenhagen 2025

GopherCon 2025

PyData Vermont 2025

DDD Europe 2025

“Domain Experiments - Mike Wojtyna - DDD Europe 2025” ⸱ +400 views ⸱ Nov 17, 2025 ⸱ 00h 40m 58s

PyData Seattle 2025

Devoxx Belgium 2025

“Sustainable Engineering” ⸱ +200 views ⸱ Nov 18, 2025 ⸱ 00h 12m 08s

AI Coding Summit 2025

“AI Migration at SCALE: Make Complex Code Tasks 10X Faster (The Blueprint)” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Nov 13, 2025 ⸱ 00h 27m 33s

CascadiaJS 2025

“AI-Powered Gamification for the Web” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 19, 2025 ⸱ 00h 11m 17s

Devoxx Poland 2024

RustConf 2025

Code BEAM Europe 2025

Erlang & Elixir Meetup Krakow 2025

“Making your System Debuggable - Lessons from Erlang Doctor | Paweł Chrząszcz” ⸱ +300 views ⸱ Nov 13, 2025 ⸱ 00h 33m 44s

Droidcon Italy 2025

“The rollercoaster of releasing an Android, iOS, and macOS app with Kotlin Multiplatform | DroidconIt” ⸱ +300 views ⸱ Nov 13, 2025 ⸱ 00h 30m 06s

GeeCON 2024

CppNorth 2025

“Lightning Talks - CppNorth 2025” ⸱ +100 views ⸱ Nov 17, 2025 ⸱ 01h 52m 16s

Droidcon Italy 2024

“Mastering Mobile App Sustainability: Optimizing Resource Management in Flutter | Droidcon Italy 2024” ⸱ <100 views ⸱ Nov 14, 2025 ⸱ 00h 22m 36s

Serverless Days 2025

Big Data LDN 2025

All Things Open 2025

GeeCON 2025

