Email clients often truncate content, so be sure to open this issue in your browser by clicking the 💥 title at the top.

Happy Tuesday 👋!

Welcome to another special edition of Tech Talks Weekly! This time, I’ve prepared a complete list of the 100 most watched Python talks presented in 2024 across almost every Software Engineering conference.

Get ready for your watchlist to grow!

Before we start:

Back in February, I prepared a compilation of the 🏆 100 Most Watched Software Engineering Talks Of 2024. Give it a look if you haven’t seen it yet. Similarly, I’ve recently put together another one for Java 🏆 100 Most Watched *Java* Talks Of 2024. Most Tech Talks Weekly readers discover it through word of mouth. You can support my work by telling your friends and/or colleagues about Tech Talks Weekly or sharing a short testimonial on social media as this greatly helps me continue this mission. Thank you 🙏

Tech Talks Weekly is a free weekly e-mail with all the recently published talks from +100 Software Engineering conferences. Join thousands of readers who stopped scrolling through messy YT subscriptions and reduced FOMO.

🏆 100 Most Watched Python Talks Of 2024

⭐️ If you enjoyed this compilation, share it with your friends and coworkers! Share

Thank you and stay tuned for more!