🏆 100 Most Watched *Python* Talks Of 2024
A complete list of the top 100 Python talks of 2024 ordered by the number of views.
Welcome to another special edition of Tech Talks Weekly! This time, I’ve prepared a complete list of the 100 most watched Python talks presented in 2024 across almost every Software Engineering conference.
🏆 100 Most Watched Python Talks Of 2024
"Python on the Rocks: Crafting a Smooth Blend with RocksDB — Ria Bhatia"
+7k views ⸱ 02 Oct 2024 ⸱ 00h 28m 27s
"Polars is the Pandas killer / Igor Mintz (Viz.ai)"
+6k views ⸱ 07 Apr 2024 ⸱ 00h 21m 46s
"Vincent D. Warmerdam - Scikit-Learn can do THAT?!"
+5k views ⸱ 20 Aug 2024 ⸱ 00h 34m 54s
"Polars and Time Series: what it can do, and how to overcome any limitation"
+4k views ⸱ 02 Oct 2024 ⸱ 00h 28m 52s
"Supercharge your Java Applications with Python! by Fabio Niephaus, Thomas Wuerthinger"
+4k views ⸱ 12 Oct 2024 ⸱ 00h 49m 58s
"Build TikTok's Personalized Real-Time Recommendation System in Python with Hopsworks"
+3k views ⸱ 07 Oct 2024 ⸱ 01h 25m 01s
"Compiling Python to Native Wasm by Syrus Akbary @ Wasm I/O 2024"
+2k views ⸱ 27 Mar 2024 ⸱ 00h 25m 49s
"Giles Weaver & Ian Ozsvald - Pandas 2, Dask or Polars? Tackling larger data on a single machine"
+2k views ⸱ 23 Feb 2024 ⸱ 00h 16m 22s
"Talks - Charlie Marsh: Ruff: An Extremely Fast Python Linter and Code Formatter, Written in Rust"
+2k views ⸱ 28 Aug 2024 ⸱ 01h 01m 39s
"Talks - Antonio Cuni: SPy (Static Python) lang: fast as C, Pythonic as Python"
+2k views ⸱ 29 Aug 2024 ⸱ 00h 32m 52s
"The pragmatic Pythonic data engineer [PyCon DE & PyData Berlin 2024]"
+2k views ⸱ 01 Oct 2024 ⸱ 00h 38m 09s
"Marco Gorelli - Understanding Polars Expressions when you're used to pandas | PyData Amsterdam 2024"
+2k views ⸱ 22 Oct 2024 ⸱ 00h 35m 44s
"Talks - Alex Monahan, Gabor Szarnyas: Python and SQL: Better Together, Powered by DuckDB"
+2k views ⸱ 01 Oct 2024 ⸱ 00h 39m 05s
"Keynote: Modern Python through FastAPI and friends by Sebastián Ramírez"
+2k views ⸱ 01 Jul 2024 ⸱ 00h 58m 01s
"Hewitt & Kitchen - Advanced Excel Analytics: Python Integration Workshop | PyData NYC 2024"
+2k views ⸱ 25 Nov 2024 ⸱ 01h 24m 48s
"Nick Radcliffe - Test-Driven Data Analysis in Python | PyData London 2024"
+2k views ⸱ 21 Jun 2024 ⸱ 01h 32m 05s
"Load testing with Python and Locust by Lars Holmberg"
+1k views ⸱ 26 Jun 2024 ⸱ 00h 30m 17s
"Live coding music with PyREPL in Python 3.13 — Łukasz Langa"
+1k views ⸱ 02 Oct 2024 ⸱ 00h 40m 42s
"Marco Gorelli - How you (yes, you!) can write a Polars Plugin | PyData London 2024"
+1k views ⸱ 21 Jun 2024 ⸱ 01h 28m 37s
"Olivier Grisel - Predictive survival analysis with scikit-learn, scikit-survival and lifelines"
+1k views ⸱ 06 Sep 2024 ⸱ 01h 23m 26s
"Tutorials - Mike Müller: Functional Python"
+1k views ⸱ 28 Jun 2024 ⸱ 02h 42m 36s
"Tutorials - Yan Yanchii: Pointers in Python"
+1k views ⸱ 28 Jun 2024 ⸱ 02h 25m 31s
"Pandas + Dask DataFrame 2.0 - Comparison to Spark, DuckDB and Polars [PyCon DE & PyData Berlin 2024]"
+1k views ⸱ 01 Oct 2024 ⸱ 00h 29m 09s
"Ritchie Vink - Polars 1.0 and beyond | PyData Amsterdam 2024"
+1k views ⸱ 22 Oct 2024 ⸱ 00h 37m 16s
"Pedro Tabacof - How I lost 1000€ betting on CS:GO with machine learning and Python"
+1k views ⸱ 20 Aug 2024 ⸱ 00h 32m 27s
"Tutorials - Renne Rocha: Gathering data from the web using Python"
+1k views ⸱ 28 Jun 2024 ⸱ 02h 51m 13s
"Demystifying AsyncIO: Building Your Own Event Loop in Python — Arthur Pastel"
+1k views ⸱ 02 Oct 2024 ⸱ 00h 26m 48s
"PyData Madrid Abril 2024 @ Repsol 🐲 LLMOps & ML para Drilling Performance y Python & Mazmorras"
+1k views ⸱ 19 Apr 2024 ⸱ 01h 39m 16s
"Orchestrating Python Functions Natively in Argo Using Hera - Elliot Gunton, Bloomberg, J.P. Zivalich"
+1k views ⸱ 20 Mar 2024 ⸱ 00h 22m 13s
"Supercharge Your Data Warehouse: Introducing Python Stored Procedures"
+1k views ⸱ 23 Jul 2024 ⸱ 00h 17m 25s
"Tutorials - Jose Haro Peralta: Fundamentals of API security with Python"
+1k views ⸱ 28 Jun 2024 ⸱ 02h 33m 43s
"Tutorials - Felipe, Amanda: 🌐 Building Your First API with Django and Django Rest Framework"
+1k views ⸱ 28 Jun 2024 ⸱ 02h 54m 17s
"Tutorials - Caroline Frasca, Tony Kipkemboi: Advanced Streamlit for Python Developers"
+1k views ⸱ 28 Jun 2024 ⸱ 00h 39m 22s
"Machine Learning on microcontrollers using MicroPython and emlearn [PyCon DE & PyData Berlin 2024]"
+1k views ⸱ 05 Oct 2024 ⸱ 00h 25m 52s
"Python in Parallel: Sub-Interpreters vs. NoGIL vs. Multiprocessing — Samet Yaslan"
+1k views ⸱ 02 Oct 2024 ⸱ 00h 27m 47s
"Django + Alpine.js + htmx Ups & Downs with Karen Tracey"
+1k views ⸱ 06 Dec 2024 ⸱ 00h 46m 09s
"Yoav Nordmann: Processing Biggish Data with DuckDB and Python (HE) | PyData Tel Aviv 2024"
+900 views ⸱ 19 Nov 2024 ⸱ 00h 24m 57s
""MicroPython: The best bits!" - Matt Trentini (Pycon AU 2024)"
+900 views ⸱ 29 Nov 2024 ⸱ 00h 30m 23s
"Martin Fleischmann - A Gentle Introduction to Spatial Data in the Pandas Ecosystem [PyData Prague]"
+900 views ⸱ 12 Feb 2024 ⸱ 00h 51m 03s
"Adam Glustein - Enabling real-time insights through stream processing in Python | PyData London 2024"
+900 views ⸱ 21 Jun 2024 ⸱ 00h 32m 09s
"A Retrieval Augmented Generation system to query the scikit-learn documentation"
+800 views ⸱ 29 Sep 2024 ⸱ 00h 29m 35s
"EuroPython 2024 — Opening Session"
+800 views ⸱ 02 Oct 2024 ⸱ 00h 24m 32s
"Jim Dowling - From zero to a working ML system with Python, free serverless services + FTI pipelines"
+800 views ⸱ 23 Feb 2024 ⸱ 01h 30m 43s
"Talks - Tim Paine: Building FPGA-based Machine Learning Accelerators in Python"
+800 views ⸱ 28 Aug 2024 ⸱ 00h 34m 10s
"The Five Demons of Python Packaging That Fuel Our Persistent Nightmare — Peter Wang (PyBay 2024)"
+800 views ⸱ 24 Oct 2024 ⸱ 00h 45m 12s
"Talks - Tadeh Hakopian: Using Diagrams to Communicate Complex Ideas with Python"
+800 views ⸱ 17 Jul 2024 ⸱ 00h 26m 18s
"Prescriptive Analytics in the Python Ecosystem with Gurobi [PyCon DE & PyData Berlin 2024]"
+800 views ⸱ 02 Oct 2024 ⸱ 00h 28m 54s
""Serpents and Ducks: wrangling data with Python and DuckDB" - Simon Aubury (Pycon AU 2024)"
+800 views ⸱ 30 Nov 2024 ⸱ 00h 29m 03s
"Talks - David Hewitt: How Python Harnesses Rust through PyO3"
+800 views ⸱ 29 Aug 2024 ⸱ 00h 44m 02s
"Tutorials - Juliana Karoline de Sous: Introduction to MicroPython getting started with BBC micro:bit"
+800 views ⸱ 28 Jun 2024 ⸱ 02h 01m 49s
"Sponsor Presentations - Python in Cloudflare Workers – Running Pyodide on the Edge"
+800 views ⸱ 28 Jun 2024 ⸱ 01h 00m 44s
"Sponsor Presentations - What Experienced Developers Find Challenging About Python (Bloomberg)"
+800 views ⸱ 28 Jun 2024 ⸱ 00h 59m 44s
"The PyArrow revolution in Pandas — Reuven M. Lerner"
+800 views ⸱ 02 Oct 2024 ⸱ 00h 35m 05s
"Python's asyncio in C++ for Terminal Graphics - Fernando Iglesias - Meeting C++ 2024"
+800 views ⸱ 29 Nov 2024 ⸱ 01h 05m 56s
"Mike Kraus - Polishing Python: Preventing Performance Corrosion with Rust | PyData Amsterdam 2024"
+700 views ⸱ 22 Oct 2024 ⸱ 00h 35m 43s
"Talks - Sydney Runkle: Pydantic Power-up: Performance Tips for Lightning-Fast Python Applications"
+700 views ⸱ 28 Aug 2024 ⸱ 00h 21m 53s
"Hadi Abdi Khojasteh - Pandas Roadmap and Beyond [PyData Prague #19]"
+700 views ⸱ 29 Sep 2024 ⸱ 00h 28m 19s
"Talks - Brandt Bucher: Building a JIT compiler for CPython"
+700 views ⸱ 28 Aug 2024 ⸱ 00h 29m 09s
"Tutorial Boost your Data Science skills with the new Python in Excel [PyCon DE & PyData Berlin 2024]"
+700 views ⸱ 24 Sep 2024 ⸱ 01h 27m 12s
"Pandas on Spark: Simplicity of Pandas with Efficiency of Spark"
+700 views ⸱ 23 Jul 2024 ⸱ 00h 29m 45s
"Matt Harrison - An Introduction to Polars | PyData NYC 2024"
+700 views ⸱ 25 Nov 2024 ⸱ 01h 31m 45s
"Writing Python like it's Rust - more robust code with type hints — Jakub Beránek"
+700 views ⸱ 02 Oct 2024 ⸱ 00h 28m 06s
"Datta & Rodríguez - Building the composable Python data stack with Kedro & Ibis | PyData London 2024"
+700 views ⸱ 21 Jun 2024 ⸱ 01h 23m 47s
"Breddels & Rotko - Solara: Pure Python web apps beyond prototypes and dashboards | PyData Paris 2024"
+600 views ⸱ 26 Nov 2024 ⸱ 00h 24m 35s
"Andy Terrel & Jacob Tomlinson - GPU development in Python 101 | PyData London 2024"
+600 views ⸱ 21 Jun 2024 ⸱ 02h 14m 15s
"Introducing Potnia: A Python language library for the conversion of ancient texts to Unicode"
+600 views ⸱ 01 Dec 2024 ⸱ 00h 29m 29s
"Talks - Neeraj Pandey, Manoj Pandey: Visual Data Storytelling with Blender and Python"
+600 views ⸱ 01 Oct 2024 ⸱ 00h 29m 47s
"Talks - Michael Chow, Richard Iannone: Making Beautiful, Publication Quality Tables in Python..."
+600 views ⸱ 28 Aug 2024 ⸱ 00h 30m 54s
"Tutorials - Alexandre B A Villares: learning Python while making drawings and animations"
+600 views ⸱ 28 Jun 2024 ⸱ 02h 32m 51s
"Introducing the New Python Data Source API for Apache Spark™"
+600 views ⸱ 23 Jul 2024 ⸱ 00h 26m 38s
"How to build a cross platform GUI with Python — Russell Keith Magee (PyBay 2024)"
+600 views ⸱ 24 Oct 2024 ⸱ 00h 47m 27s
"Talks - Arun Suresh Kumar: Sync vs. Async in Python: Tools, Benchmarks, and ASGI/WSGI Explained"
+600 views ⸱ 29 Aug 2024 ⸱ 00h 32m 08s
"From Pandas to Polars Upgrading Your Data Workflow — Matt Harrison (PyBay 2024)"
+600 views ⸱ 24 Oct 2024 ⸱ 00h 57m 57s
"Heidrich & Kiraly - sktime: python toolbox for time series- next-generation AI | PyData Paris 2024"
+600 views ⸱ 26 Nov 2024 ⸱ 00h 30m 26s
"Talks - James Schmitz: Creative Coding with py5, the Python version of Processing"
+600 views ⸱ 29 Aug 2024 ⸱ 00h 34m 07s
"Mostly Harmless Fixed Effects Regression in Python with PyFixest [PyCon DE & PyData Berlin 2024]"
+600 views ⸱ 25 Sep 2024 ⸱ 00h 25m 07s
"Ramon Perez - A Roadmap for Turning Theory and Data Projects into Python Packages"
+500 views ⸱ 02 Feb 2024 ⸱ 02h 05m 11s
"Patrick Hoefler - Dask DataFrame 2.0: Comparison to Spark, DuckDB and Polars | PyData London 2024"
+500 views ⸱ 21 Jun 2024 ⸱ 00h 41m 52s
""How we used Python to try and save lives" - Anthony Baxter (Pycon AU 2024)"
+500 views ⸱ 01 Dec 2024 ⸱ 00h 30m 56s
"Let's make a working implementation of async functions in Python 2.1, also, why you might want to us"
+500 views ⸱ 02 Dec 2024 ⸱ 00h 29m 18s
"Django UI Components for Perfectionists with Deadlines with Hernan Lozano"
+500 views ⸱ 06 Dec 2024 ⸱ 00h 18m 50s
"Django: the web framework that changed my life with Sage Abdullah"
+500 views ⸱ 06 Dec 2024 ⸱ 00h 26m 14s
"Python in Excel, a big step for finance by Daniel Roos"
+500 views ⸱ 28 Jun 2024 ⸱ 00h 36m 02s
"Python Developer Experience with Polylith by David Vujic"
+500 views ⸱ 26 Jun 2024 ⸱ 00h 32m 40s
"Hyukjin Kwon - Demystifying pandas with PySpark when scaling out | PyData Vermont 2024"
+500 views ⸱ 03 Sep 2024 ⸱ 00h 23m 01s
"Tutorials - Jules Kouatchou, Bruce Van Aartsen: Python Workflows to Extract and Plot Satellite..."
+500 views ⸱ 28 Jun 2024 ⸱ 02h 47m 27s
"Automating Unity Catalog Migration with UCX: Building Robust Python Applications on Databricks"
+500 views ⸱ 23 Jul 2024 ⸱ 00h 42m 10s
"Google Colaboratory and Python: Deep Learning basics for CV tasks | Kristina Host | DSC ADRIA 24"
+500 views ⸱ 07 Aug 2024 ⸱ 01h 56m 26s
"Building a Multimodal Data Lakehouse with the Daft Distributed Python Dataframe"
+500 views ⸱ 23 Jul 2024 ⸱ 00h 17m 58s
""Causal Discovery in Python" - Lizzie Silver (Pycon AU 2024)"
+500 views ⸱ 01 Dec 2024 ⸱ 00h 26m 24s
"Talks - Patrick Hoefler: Pandas + Dask DataFrame 2.0 - Comparison to Spark, DuckDB and Polars"
+500 views ⸱ 01 Oct 2024 ⸱ 00h 30m 09s
"Practical Intro to OpenCV & TensorFlow Lite"
+500 views ⸱ 11 May 2024 ⸱ 00h 46m 58s
"Demystify Python Types for PEP 729 — Kir Chou"
+500 views ⸱ 02 Oct 2024 ⸱ 00h 43m 30s
"🎁 Especial de Navidad: PyData + PyLadies + Python"
+500 views ⸱ 13 Dec 2024 ⸱ 01h 18m 08s
"Rami Krispin- Deploy & Monitor ML Pipelines with Python, Docker and GitHub Actions | PyData NYC 2024"
+400 views ⸱ 25 Nov 2024 ⸱ 01h 11m 18s
"Sean P. Rogers - Introduction to Machine Learning for Text Analysis and Classification with Python"
+400 views ⸱ 03 Sep 2024 ⸱ 01h 03m 06s
"Talks - Saksham Sharma: A low latency deepdive of Python with Cython"
+400 views ⸱ 29 Aug 2024 ⸱ 00h 32m 34s
"Marco Gorelli - Polars Plugins: how you (yes, you!) can extend Polars Dataframes | PyData Paris 2024"
+400 views ⸱ 26 Nov 2024 ⸱ 00h 30m 50s
"Talks - Mia Bajić: Combining Django ORM & FastAPI in a Single App"
+400 views ⸱ 01 Oct 2024 ⸱ 00h 26m 02s
"EuroPython 2024 - First-Time Speaker's Workshop"
+400 views ⸱ 13 Jun 2024 ⸱ 01h 01m 14s
Thank you and stay tuned for more!