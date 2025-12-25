Happy Thursday 👋

2025 has been a fantastic year in many ways. Tech Talks Weekly grew to over 7,600 readers and five new features were introduced including podcasts and short summaries (read about all of them here).

This year, 55 issues were published, and the most popular ones were:

The talks you clicked on the most this year:

Looking ahead

2026 is going to be the most exciting year so far with the launch of Tech Talks Weekly Plus. This will be a paid plan that gives you access to:

The complete Tech Talks Weekly database with +50,000 talks and podcasts published since 2020. The database will be fully searchable, filterable, and promptable. How nice would it be to see the most-watched Java or Python talks at any time or build a comprehensive podcasts playlist on Rust concurrency or k8s operators to listen on the go? Category-based lists of new talks (Java, Python, Kubernetes, React, and many more) meaning you no longer need to scroll through the long lists of 📆 New Talks and 📆 New Podcasts to find only those that interest you. Trending talks lists from the past 7, 30 and 90 days, so you never miss what everyone is watching right now.

Tech Talks Weekly Plus will launch in early 2026.

Time for New Year’s resolutions

You are subscribed to Tech Talks Weekly because you are clearly passionate about software development and engineering and it's quite likely you want to continuously learn something new.

In 2025, I’ve been trying to stick to an at-least-one-talk-per-week routine (yes, I’m not watching all the featured talks as many of you asked 🙂) and I managed to watch over 71 this year so far. In 2026, my goal is to go beyond that number.

If you want to form a similar habit in 2026, don't forget Tech Talks Weekly is a great start to find your next talk/podcast!

Happy holidays ❄ ☀️ and see you in January!