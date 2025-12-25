2025 in review
✨ Tech Talks Weekly Plus, 10 most-clicked talks, and New Year's resolutions
2025 has been a fantastic year in many ways. Tech Talks Weekly grew to over 7,600 readers and five new features were introduced including podcasts and short summaries (read about all of them here).
This year, 55 issues were published, and the most popular ones were:
🏆 100 Most Watched Software Engineering Talks Of 2024 that went viral on HN and generated over 69,000 views which is an absolutely incredible number. The 2025 edition is in the works, so stay tuned!
🏆 Most-Watched Talks in Java, Rust, Go, JS, Python, Kotlin & C++ of 2025 (so far)
🏆 50 Most Watched Software Engineering Talks Of 2025 (so far)
The talks you clicked on the most this year:
“Building Agents with Model Context Protocol - Full Workshop with Mahesh Murag of Anthropic” ⸱ +309k views ⸱ 01 Mar 2025 ⸱ 01h 44m 12s
“Does AI Actually Boost Developer Productivity? (100k Devs Study) - Yegor Denisov-Blanch, Stanford” ⸱ +282k views ⸱ 23 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 18m 12s
“The 3 Golden Rules of Distributed Systems” ⸱ +3k views ⸱ 15 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 50s
“Software engineering with GenAI | Gergely Orosz | LDX3 London 2025” ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 10 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 27m 08s
“Vibes won’t cut it — Chris Kelly, Augment Code” ⸱ +85k views ⸱ 03 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 15m 34s
“From Junior to Staff Engineer in 15 Years: The Hard Truths” ⸱ +1k views ⸱ 25 Aug 2025 ⸱ 00h 43m 04s
“Top 10 Event Driven Architecture Pitfalls by Victor Rentea” ⸱ +6k views ⸱ 09 Oct 2025 ⸱ 00h 50m 54s
“Python, Go, Rust, TypeScript and AI with Armin Ronacher” ⸱ +201k views ⸱ 08 Oct 2025 ⸱ 01h 14m 12s
“Google’s engineering culture” ⸱ +221k views ⸱ 15 Oct 2025 ⸱ 02h 46m 20s
“You Don’t Know Git - Edward Thomson - NDC London 2025” ⸱ +57k views ⸱ 31 Mar 2025 ⸱ 01h 01m 56s
Looking ahead
2026 is going to be the most exciting year so far with the launch of Tech Talks Weekly Plus. This will be a paid plan that gives you access to:
The complete Tech Talks Weekly database with +50,000 talks and podcasts published since 2020. The database will be fully searchable, filterable, and promptable. How nice would it be to see the most-watched Java or Python talks at any time or build a comprehensive podcasts playlist on Rust concurrency or k8s operators to listen on the go?
Category-based lists of new talks (Java, Python, Kubernetes, React, and many more) meaning you no longer need to scroll through the long lists of 📆 New Talks and 📆 New Podcasts to find only those that interest you.
Trending talks lists from the past 7, 30 and 90 days, so you never miss what everyone is watching right now.
Tech Talks Weekly Plus will launch in early 2026.
Time for New Year’s resolutions
In 2025, I’ve been trying to stick to an at-least-one-talk-per-week routine (yes, I’m not watching all the featured talks as many of you asked 🙂) and I managed to watch over 71 this year so far. In 2026, my goal is to go beyond that number.
