🏆 100 Most Watched Rust Talks Of 2024
A complete list of the top 100 Rust talks of 2024 ordered by the number of views.
Email clients often truncate content, so be sure to open this issue in your browser by clicking the 💥 title at the top.
Hi everyone, happy Tuesday 👋
Welcome to another special edition of Tech Talks Weekly!
Lately, I’ve put together a few compilations of the most-watched talks of 2024 for different programming languages. Since then, I’ve been getting a lot of requests to make one for Rust.
And here it is! Below, you will find the 100 most watched Rust talks presented in 2024 across almost every Software Engineering conference! If you spot a missing conference, please report it here.
This time around, I have shared this list across different platforms, and I'd really appreciate your support there:
Thank you in advance 🙏 and now get ready to add a bunch of great new talks to your watchlist!
Tech Talks Weekly is a free weekly e-mail with all the recently published talks from +100 Software Engineering conferences. Join thousands of readers who stopped scrolling through messy YT subscriptions and reduced FOMO.
Easy to unsubscribe. No spam, ever.
🏆 100 Most Watched Rust Talks Of 2024
"Filesystem in Rust - Kent Overstreet"
+114k views ⸱ 09 Jul 2024 ⸱ 00h 35m 16s
"Jon Gjengset - Towards Impeccable Rust"
+35k views ⸱ 03 Apr 2024 ⸱ 00h 55m 59s
"Chris Biscardi - Bevy: A case study in ergonomic Rust"
+19k views ⸱ 11 Apr 2024 ⸱ 00h 54m 25s
"Through the Fire and the Flames - Jon Gjengset | EuroRust 2024"
+18k views ⸱ 01 Nov 2024 ⸱ 00h 31m 09s
"Nicholas Matsakis - Rust 2024 and beyond"
+16k views ⸱ 05 Apr 2024 ⸱ 00h 33m 48s
"Rainer Stropek - Memory Management in Rust"
+14k views ⸱ 26 Jan 2024 ⸱ 00h 59m 48s
"Xilem: Let's Build High Performance Rust UI - Raph Levien"
+13k views ⸱ 04 Jun 2024 ⸱ 00h 41m 47s
"Lars Bergstrom - Beyond Safety and Speed: How Rust Fuels Team Productivity"
+13k views ⸱ 03 Apr 2024 ⸱ 00h 22m 19s
"Ben Wishovich - Full Stack Rust - Building Rust Websites with Leptos"
+12k views ⸱ 11 Apr 2024 ⸱ 00h 44m 54s
"Luca Palmieri - Pavex: re-imaging API development in Rust"
+12k views ⸱ 04 Apr 2024 ⸱ 00h 49m 53s
"Carl Kadie - 9 Rules for Creating (...) Data Structures - Rust Linz"
+10k views ⸱ 26 Jan 2024 ⸱ 00h 34m 42s
"Memory Safety: Rust vs. C - Robert Seacord - NDC TechTown 2024"
+10k views ⸱ 06 Jan 2025 ⸱ 01h 00m 54s
"Async Rust in Embedded Systems with Embassy - Dario Nieuwenhuis"
+10k views ⸱ 04 Jun 2024 ⸱ 00h 36m 16s
"Andre Bogus - Easy Mode Rust"
+10k views ⸱ 04 Apr 2024 ⸱ 00h 37m 44s
"Rust Vienna Jan 2024 - Serverless Data Pipelines in Rust by Michele Vigilante"
+7k views ⸱ 28 Feb 2024 ⸱ 00h 41m 02s
"Visual Application Design for Rust - Rik Arends"
+6k views ⸱ 04 Jun 2024 ⸱ 00h 45m 32s
"Project Syn - Simon Gerber - Rust Zürisee March 2024"
+6k views ⸱ 11 Mar 2024 ⸱ 00h 29m 50s
"Massimiliano Mantione - Object Oriented Programming, and Rust - Rust Linz"
+6k views ⸱ 26 Jan 2024 ⸱ 00h 27m 38s
"Diplomat - Idiomatic Multi-Language APIs - Robert Bastian - Rust Zürisee March 2024"
+5k views ⸱ 17 Mar 2024 ⸱ 00h 15m 33s
"Crossing The Barrier Between Kotlin and Rust (and back)! | Tarik Eshaq"
+5k views ⸱ 23 Aug 2024 ⸱ 00h 37m 41s
"The first six years in the development of Polonius - Amanda Stjerna | EuroRust 2024"
+5k views ⸱ 14 Nov 2024 ⸱ 00h 25m 52s
"Build bigger in less time: code testing beyond the basics - Predrag Gruevski | EuroRust 2024"
+4k views ⸱ 04 Nov 2024 ⸱ 00h 28m 20s
"The Impact of Memory Allocators on Performance: A Deep Dive - Arthur Pastel | EuroRust 2024"
+4k views ⸱ 08 Nov 2024 ⸱ 00h 31m 39s
"The Rustvolution: How Rust Is the Future of Cloud Native - Flynn, Buoyant"
+4k views ⸱ 22 Mar 2024 ⸱ 00h 33m 51s
"I/O in Rust: the whole story - Vitaly Bragilevsky"
+4k views ⸱ 28 Nov 2024 ⸱ 00h 29m 02s
"Writing a SD Card driver in Rust - Jonathan Pallant | EuroRust 2024"
+4k views ⸱ 20 Nov 2024 ⸱ 00h 27m 37s
"Building an extremely fast Python package manager, in Rust - Charlie Marsh | EuroRust 2024"
+4k views ⸱ 03 Dec 2024 ⸱ 00h 30m 36s
"Amanieu D'Antras - The path to a stable ABI for Rust"
+4k views ⸱ 04 Apr 2024 ⸱ 00h 56m 17s
"Frédéric Ameye - Renault want to sell cars with rust!"
+4k views ⸱ 03 Apr 2024 ⸱ 00h 40m 05s
"Renaissance of Terminal User Interfaces with Rust - Orhun Parmaksız | EuroRust 2024"
+3k views ⸱ 25 Nov 2024 ⸱ 00h 27m 59s
"Rust-ifying Your C# Codebase: A Tale of Adventure and Transformation - Chris Woody Woodruff"
+3k views ⸱ 04 Dec 2024 ⸱ 01h 03m 48s
"Robius: Immersive and Seamless Multiplatform App Development in Rust - Kevin Boos"
+3k views ⸱ 04 Jun 2024 ⸱ 00h 41m 39s
"Windows Kernel Programming with Rust - Matthias Heiden | EuroRust 2024"
+3k views ⸱ 26 Nov 2024 ⸱ 00h 25m 38s
"Nikita Lapkov - Type-safe and fault-tolerant mesh services with Rust"
+3k views ⸱ 05 Apr 2024 ⸱ 00h 30m 22s
"Nicholas Yang - Porting Turborepo From Go To Rust"
+3k views ⸱ 05 Apr 2024 ⸱ 00h 27m 07s
"A gentle introduction to procedural macros - Sam Van Overmeire | EuroRust 2024"
+3k views ⸱ 05 Nov 2024 ⸱ 00h 27m 41s
"Shachar Langbeheim - async & FFI - not exactly a love story - Rust Linz"
+3k views ⸱ 26 Jan 2024 ⸱ 00h 43m 32s
"Fast and efficient network protocols in Rust - Nikita Lapkov | EuroRust 2024"
+3k views ⸱ 27 Nov 2024 ⸱ 00h 22m 55s
"Unleashing 🦀 The Ferris Within - Victor Ciura | EuroRust 2024"
+3k views ⸱ 13 Nov 2024 ⸱ 00h 35m 59s
"Learning Rust the wrong way. - Ólafur Waage - NDC Sydney 2024"
+2k views ⸱ 14 Jul 2024 ⸱ 00h 52m 14s
"Pietro Albini - How Ferrocene qualified the Rust Compiler"
+2k views ⸱ 11 Apr 2024 ⸱ 00h 45m 55s
"Non-binary Rust: Between Safe and Unsafe - Boxy Uwu | EuroRust 2024"
+2k views ⸱ 15 Nov 2024 ⸱ 00h 15m 15s
"Mithun Hunsur - Ambient: A Rust and WebAssembly Runtime for Cross-Platform Multiplayer Games"
+2k views ⸱ 11 Apr 2024 ⸱ 00h 27m 00s
"Talks - Charlie Marsh: Ruff: An Extremely Fast Python Linter and Code Formatter, Written in Rust"
+2k views ⸱ 28 Aug 2024 ⸱ 01h 01m 39s
"Runtime Scripting for Rust Applications - Niklas Korz | EuroRust 2024"
+2k views ⸱ 12 Nov 2024 ⸱ 00h 27m 41s
"Kubernetes Controllers in Rust: Fast, Safe, Sane - Matei David, Buoyant"
+2k views ⸱ 22 Mar 2024 ⸱ 00h 32m 34s
"Overengineering max(a, b) Mixed Comparison Functions, Common References & Rust Lifetime Annotations"
+2k views ⸱ 07 Nov 2024 ⸱ 01h 09m 24s
"Aida Getoeva - Async C++/Rust Interoperability"
+2k views ⸱ 19 Apr 2024 ⸱ 00h 41m 05s
"Compression Carcinized: Implementing zlib in Rust - Folkert de Vries"
+2k views ⸱ 04 Jun 2024 ⸱ 00h 36m 06s
"JD Nose - Rust Infrastructure: What it takes to keep Rust running"
+2k views ⸱ 03 Apr 2024 ⸱ 00h 43m 10s
"Rust Poisoning My Wrist for Fun - Ulf Lilleengen"
+1k views ⸱ 04 Jun 2024 ⸱ 00h 19m 08s
"Powerful Macros, Good IDE Support, No Headaches. Choose Two - Lukas Wirth | EuroRust 2024"
+1k views ⸱ 03 Dec 2024 ⸱ 00h 25m 27s
"From C to Rust: Bringing Rust Abstractions to Embedded Linux - Fabien Parent, Linaro"
+1k views ⸱ 26 Apr 2024 ⸱ 00h 38m 49s
"Tauri: Build Secure and Reliable Native Apps using Rust and Elm by Jonas Kruckenberg |Lambda Days 23"
+1k views ⸱ 08 Feb 2024 ⸱ 00h 20m 37s
"Sleeping at Scale - Delivering 10k Timers per Second per Node with Rust, Tokio, Kafka, and Scylla"
+1k views ⸱ 22 Jul 2024 ⸱ 00h 48m 40s
"Daniel McKenna - Creating a Text-To-Speech System in Rust"
+1k views ⸱ 11 Apr 2024 ⸱ 00h 45m 16s
"David Haig - What’s that behind your ear? An open source hearing aid in Rust."
+1k views ⸱ 04 Apr 2024 ⸱ 00h 42m 03s
"Everything about media files in WASM: fonts, images, audios all in rust by Dmitriy Kovalenko"
+1k views ⸱ 18 Apr 2024 ⸱ 00h 31m 19s
"Building a Hypervisor Firewall with nftables and Rust - Stefan Hanreich, Proxmox Server Solutions"
+1k views ⸱ 04 Oct 2024 ⸱ 00h 30m 43s
"Code to contract to code: making ironclad APIs - Adam Chalmers | EuroRust 2024"
+1k views ⸱ 20 Nov 2024 ⸱ 00h 31m 33s
"ThRust in Space: Initial Momentum - Michaël Melchiore"
+1k views ⸱ 04 Jun 2024 ⸱ 00h 39m 14s
"gRPC Rust - Doug Fawley, Google, and Lucio Franco, Turso"
+1k views ⸱ 04 Oct 2024 ⸱ 00h 24m 38s
"Rust Is One Of The Most Energy Efficient Programming Languages: Florian Valeye"
+1k views ⸱ 15 Jan 2024 ⸱ 00h 13m 18s
"Fortifying Rust's FFI with Enscapsulated Functions - Leon Schuermann"
+1k views ⸱ 04 Jun 2024 ⸱ 00h 41m 49s
"Practical Rust for Web Audio - Attila Haraszti | EuroRust 2024"
+1k views ⸱ 06 Nov 2024 ⸱ 00h 21m 56s
"Importance of a Common Data Layer for BI and AI | Metin Sarikaya | Conf42 Rustlang 2024"
+1k views ⸱ 22 Aug 2024 ⸱ 00h 22m 15s
"Konstantin Grechishchev - Java and Rust Integration"
+1k views ⸱ 11 Apr 2024 ⸱ 00h 43m 15s
"Augmented docs: a love letter to rustdoc and docs.rs - Francois Mockers | EuroRust 2024"
+1k views ⸱ 07 Nov 2024 ⸱ 00h 24m 57s
"JavaScript: Empowered by Rust"
+1k views ⸱ 29 Apr 2024 ⸱ 00h 48m 49s
"Rust 101: Understand the Hype by MATTSI JANSKY"
+1k views ⸱ 15 May 2024 ⸱ 00h 51m 01s
"My Journey from WebDev to Medical Visualization Rustacean - David Peherstorfer | EuroRust 2024"
+1k views ⸱ 20 Nov 2024 ⸱ 00h 20m 05s
"Craig's Amazing Rust Spectacular (brought to you by Rust-eze) - Craig Spence - NDC Sydney 2024"
+1k views ⸱ 11 Jul 2024 ⸱ 00h 37m 15s
"Tim Janus - Let's get interdisciplinary: Rust Design Patterns for Chemical Plants"
+900 views ⸱ 11 Apr 2024 ⸱ 00h 42m 01s
"Proving macro expansion with expandable - Sasha Pourcelot | EuroRust 2024"
+900 views ⸱ 11 Nov 2024 ⸱ 00h 21m 27s
"Generating ergonomic C++ APIs using Rustdoc, procedural macros, and Serde - Björn Wieczoreck"
+900 views ⸱ 29 Nov 2024 ⸱ 00h 27m 54s
"Let's Do Some Data Engineering With Rust and Delta Lake!"
+900 views ⸱ 23 Jul 2024 ⸱ 00h 33m 16s
"Linting with Dylint - Samuel Moelius | EuroRust 2024"
+900 views ⸱ 20 Nov 2024 ⸱ 00h 29m 45s
"Rust Irgendwie, Irgendwo, Irgendwann - Henk Oordt | EuroRust 2024"
+900 views ⸱ 20 Nov 2024 ⸱ 00h 27m 45s
"Talks - David Hewitt: How Python Harnesses Rust through PyO3"
+800 views ⸱ 29 Aug 2024 ⸱ 00h 44m 02s
"My discovery of Rust: Why is it a Game Changer? by AYOUB ALOUANE"
+800 views ⸱ 15 May 2024 ⸱ 00h 32m 34s
"[SOAP'23] Flux: Refinement types for Rust"
+800 views ⸱ 30 Jun 2024 ⸱ 00h 56m 38s
"Marco Ieni - How Rust makes open-source easier"
+800 views ⸱ 10 Apr 2024 ⸱ 00h 38m 38s
"Mike Kraus - Polishing Python: Preventing Performance Corrosion with Rust | PyData Amsterdam 2024"
+800 views ⸱ 22 Oct 2024 ⸱ 00h 35m 43s
"Building Serverless AI Workflows with Wasm+Rust - Miley Fu, WasmEdge"
+700 views ⸱ 26 Apr 2024 ⸱ 00h 42m 52s
"Natalie Serebryakova - Rustic Persistence: Automating PVC Lifecycles with Rust in Kubernetes"
+600 views ⸱ 11 Apr 2024 ⸱ 00h 31m 42s
"Remote blinky on nRF52 using Rust - Eivind Bergem - NDC TechTown 2024"
+500 views ⸱ 08 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 47m 52s
"Nichita Morcotilo - Bridging the worlds: pixi reimplements pip and conda in Rust"
+500 views ⸱ 26 Nov 2024 ⸱ 00h 29m 16s
"Creating Versatile AI Agents Through Wasm+Rust - Miley Fu, WasmEdge"
+500 views ⸱ 26 Apr 2024 ⸱ 00h 41m 24s
"Unwrap()Ing Rust on Embedded Linux - Thomas Sarlandie, Memfault"
+400 views ⸱ 26 Apr 2024 ⸱ 00h 54m 06s
"AI, Rust, and Resilience: Key Software Trends Seen by the QCon San Francisco 2024 Program Committee"
+300 views ⸱ 07 Oct 2024 ⸱ 00h 33m 31s
"Accelerating Python with Rust: The PyO3 Revolution — Roshan R Chandar"
+300 views ⸱ 02 Oct 2024 ⸱ 00h 27m 32s
"Zander Matheson Do Pythons Rust? How we used PyO3 to build a Python Stream Processor w/ a Rust Heart"
+200 views ⸱ 25 Nov 2024 ⸱ 00h 43m 54s
"Departure from the SDK and Plugin Framework: Let’s Add Some Rust to Tofu - Florian Lemaitre, Aneo"
+200 views ⸱ 20 Mar 2024 ⸱ 00h 23m 38s
"Go Containerless on Kubernetes with WebAssembly and Rust | Deepu K Sasidharan | Conf42 Rustlang 2024"
+200 views ⸱ 22 Aug 2024 ⸱ 00h 27m 34s
"Linkerd Project Update: VM Support, Ingress, Security on the Edge, and Rust"
+200 views ⸱ 21 Mar 2024 ⸱ 00h 33m 47s
"A New Way to Build for the Web | Andreas Moller | Conf42 Rustlang 2024"
+200 views ⸱ 22 Aug 2024 ⸱ 00h 22m 24s
"Rust and Docker: Let's build an AI-powered App! by Francesco Ciulla"
+100 views ⸱ 23 Oct 2024 ⸱ 00h 31m 29s
"[PLDI'23] Flux: Liquid Types for Rust"
+100 views ⸱ 02 May 2024 ⸱ 00h 19m 31s
"[OOPSLA23] Verus: Verifying Rust Programs using Linear Ghost Types"
+100 views ⸱ 14 Feb 2024 ⸱ 00h 18m 28s
"[OOPSLA23] A Grounded Conceptual Model for Ownership Types in Rust"
+100 views ⸱ 14 Feb 2024 ⸱ 00h 18m 36s
Thank you and stay tuned for more!