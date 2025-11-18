💥 TTW Extra #10: 20 Talks & Podcasts Everyone's Watching This Year
Tech Talks Weekly Extra is back!
Email clients often truncate content, so make sure to open this issue in the browser by clicking the 💥 title at the top.
Happy Tuesday 👋 and welcome to Tech Talks Weekly!
I’m starting off with an exciting update: Tech Talks Weekly Extra is back!
This edition includes some of the most popular talks this year, each with at least +45K views, so expect your watchlist to grow. Also, I prepared short summaries written by me with a little help of AI. Hope you like them!
For those of you who recently joined, Tech Talks Weekly Extra is a series of issues with different types of talk compilations. Previous extra issues included:
🏆 50 Most Watched Software Engineering Talks Of 2025 (so far)
From now on, I’m going to post Extra editions more frequently on a 1-2 weeks cadence.
… So yes, expect your watchlist to grow!
I’m building a backlog of Extra edition ideas and I need your help! If you have some talk compilations in mind, let me know!
I also want to give a shoutout to the partnering Substacks that recommend Tech Talks Weekly:
- by
- by
- by
Engineering At Scale by
- by
-
- by
Your support is invaluable!
Last but not least: hit the ❤️ if you found at least one talk worth watching or leave a comment. It helps more readers discover Tech Talks Weekly. Thank you! 🙏
💥 Sponsor
Cut Code Review Time & Bugs in Half
Code reviews are critical but time-consuming. CodeRabbit acts as your AI co-pilot, providing instant Code review comments and potential impacts of every pull request.
Beyond just flagging issues, CodeRabbit provides one-click fix suggestions and lets you define custom code quality rules using AST Grep patterns, catching subtle issues that traditional static analysis tools might miss.
CodeRabbit has so far reviewed more than 10 million PRs, installed on 2 million repositories, and used by 100 thousand Open-source projects. CodeRabbit is free for all open-source repo’s.
20 Talks & Podcasts Everyone’s Watching This Year
“The New Code — Sean Grove, OpenAI” ⸱ +969k views ⸱ 11 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 21m 36s
tldw: As AI changes how we write software, this talk proves that the key skill is not coding but clearly communicating what we want through precise specifications, which can soon become the backbone of programming. A must-watch for every vibe and non-vibe coder.
“Building Agents with Model Context Protocol - Full Workshop with Mahesh Murag of Anthropic” ⸱ +303k views ⸱ 01 Mar 2025 ⸱ 01h 44m 12s
tldw: This workshop introduces the Model Context Protocol, a new standard for connecting AI systems to data sources, simplifying integrations and enabling developers to create more powerful AI apps.
“Measuring the impact of AI on software engineering – with Laura Tacho” ⸱ +282k views ⸱ 23 Jul 2025 ⸱ 01h 11m 30s
tldw: Discover how AI is truly impacting developer productivity with insights from research across 180+ companies, revealing where time is really being saved in engineering organizations and tackling the hype along the way.
“How Netflix Uses Java - 2025 Edition” ⸱ +265k views ⸱ 26 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 47m 43s
tldw: See how Netflix evolves its Java architecture in 2025 covering modern practices with Spring Boot and GraphQL.
“From Software Engineer to AI Engineer – with Janvi Kalra” ⸱ +233k views ⸱ 28 May 2025 ⸱ 01h 09m 30s
tldw: Are you curious about transitioning to AI engineering? This talk covers the journey from Software Engineer to AI Engineer, sharing practical tips on landing a job and thriving in the role.
“The Philosophy of Software Design – with John Ousterhout” ⸱ +232k views ⸱ 09 Apr 2025 ⸱ 01h 21m 23s
tldw: This talk dives into software design in the age of AI tools, with insights on top-down vs. bottom-up approaches and a refreshing critique of conventional wisdom like TDD, making it a must-watch for literally anyone.
“Challenges and Benefits of Upgrading Sea of Thieves From C++14 to C++20 - Keith Stockdale ACCU 2025” ⸱ +149k views ⸱ 22 Aug 2025 ⸱ 01h 04m 40s
tldw: Upgrading Sea of Thieves from C++14 to C++20 is more than just a version change; this talk dives into the challenges faced and the unexpected benefits reaped during a massive project overhaul that will resonate with any C++ developer.
“Rails World 2025 Opening Keynote - David Heinemeier Hansson” ⸱ +129k views ⸱ 04 Sep 2025 ⸱ 01h 03m 55s
tldw: The creator of Ruby on Rails showcases the exciting new features in Rails 8.1 in a lightning-fast demo.
“Creative UIs with Compose | Chris Horner” ⸱ +86k views ⸱ 04 Jul 2025 ⸱ 00h 40m 39s
tldw: This talk shows how to break free from the usual mobile UI design by using Compose to create visually stunning interfaces inspired by video games like Persona 5.
“The Future of Rust Web Applications - Greg Johnston” ⸱ +84k views ⸱ 26 Feb 2025 ⸱ 01h 00m 18s
tldw: Explore how Rust web frameworks like Leptos and Dioxus are edging closer to JavaScript alternatives, promising a future where full-stack applications are seamlessly built in Rust.
“AWS Summit New York City 2025 - Keynote with Swami Sivasubramanian” ⸱ +72k views ⸱ 16 Jul 2025 ⸱ 01h 22m 36s
tldw: This keynote reveals how AWS’s latest tools in agentic AI can transform businesses, featuring big announcements and practical applications from leaders in the field.
“Java Performance Update” ⸱ +71k views ⸱ 25 Jan 2025 ⸱ 00h 52m 56s
tldw: This talk highlights five key performance improvements in Java that make your applications run faster without changing your code.
“Modern React Patterns: Concurrent Rendering, Actions & What’s Next | Aurora Scharff at RUC 2025” ⸱ +64k views ⸱ 10 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 26m 32s
tldw: Learn how to tackle messy async operations in React with modern patterns that keep your UI smooth and reliable, from concurrent rendering to optimized state management.
“Where is the Java language going?” ⸱ +64k views ⸱ 20 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 45m 31s
tldw: Explore the latest updates and future plans for Java, including exciting features from Project Amber and Project Valhalla that are shaping the language’s futuer.
“Moving Beyond Containers - Introducing Boxer by Daniel Phillips @Wasm I/O 2025” ⸱ +61k views ⸱ 22 Apr 2025 ⸱ 00h 32m 15s
tldw: This talk will introduce the open-source project Boxer, which offers tooling for taking existing containerized workloads and definitions, and creating near-universally deployable Wasm distributions (“Boxes”) offering roughly the same environment, with all the benefits of the WebAssembly target.
“You Don’t Know Git - Edward Thomson - NDC London 2025” ⸱ +56k views ⸱ 31 Mar 2025 ⸱ 01h 01m 56s
tldw: If you think you know git, this talk shows hidden features and tricks that can boost your productivity beyond the basics. A definitive must-watch for everyone!
“Keynote: AI without the BS, for humans - Scott Hanselman - NDC London 2025” ⸱ +56k views ⸱ 06 Mar 2025 ⸱ 00h 59m 00s
tldw: This talk challenges common AI hype by exploring practical uses of models on everyday devices and sharing real ways to leverage AI for better productivity. And without the hype.
“”Escape from Tutorial Hell” - Sarah Reichelt (PyCon AU 2025)” ⸱ +55k views ⸱ 21 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 25m 55s
tldw: This talk shows how to break free from the cycle of endless tutorials and actually start developing your own projects, with helpful tips on design, structure, and using AI tools, applicable to any programming language.
“Composition Is All You Need | Fernando Rojo at React Universe Conf 2025” ⸱ +49k views ⸱ 08 Sep 2025 ⸱ 00h 22m 17s
tldw: Composition is the secret sauce for scaling React codebases, as it helps avoid the chaos of conditional props and makes your components cleaner and easier to work with, both for humans and AI.
“Say Goodbye to Microservices, Say Hello to Self-Contained Systems by Simon Martinelli @ Spring I/O” ⸱ +48k views ⸱ 30 May 2025 ⸱ 00h 46m 59s
tldw: If you’re tired of the complexities that come with microservices, check out this talk on Self-Contained Systems, which offers a simpler, more manageable approach to building software with independent components.
That’s it for today!
Hit the ❤️ if you found at least one talk worth watching or leave a comment. It helps more readers discover Tech Talks Weekly. Thank you! 🙏
‼️ Let me know what you think about this issue
Enjoy ☀️ and see you again on Thursday!